October 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #630

*** 26 *** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do..
**Pray for Hurricane/Storm Michael to leave USA quickly.
**Pray for protection for those still in the path of Hurricane/Storm Michael. it’s not over yet.
**Pray for quick recovery, reclaiming, repairing and healing for those impacted by this storm.
**Pray for protection for Sundance and all first-responders.
*Pray for more exposure of Opposition’s lies, deceptions, dishonesty and fraud.
*Pray all voter fraud will fail.
—Remember to register to vote if you haven’t done so—-
“Trump @War
2016 marked a revolution in American politics when a political novice upended the entrenched political classes on both sides of the aisle and achieved a stunning victory for the forgotten men and women of the nation.
Running on a common sense platform of America First, a revitalized economy, tax cuts, a reinvigorated foreign policy, and a promise to reestablish American sovereignty with immigration reforms, Donald Trump ignited a dormant passion in the hearts of his supporters, and won the presidency in what was arguably the most significant election campaigns in our nation’s history.
Trump @War is a retelling of that story
and a look forward to the high-stakes midterm election in November.”
Watch this before Goggle-Skynet bans it from utube. R-Rated for a bit of foul language by leftwing Democrat fanatics. Overall, 76 minutes of inspiration and hope for our nation.
DV, Thank you for this link. I can’t wait to watch!!!
I just watched earlier. The beginning made me so angry!!!
I also had a weird experience which was likely caused by censorship.
I have 2 YouTube accounts. One is a Gmail login in & the other is a yahoo one.
When I was logged in under the gmail acct, I could not find this video. I got many hits for the trailer, but not the whole movie. Even when I searched “full movie or official” it was no where to be found. Then I used my yahoo acct. and the video came up. It was pretty far down in the results but at least I found it.
Weird, huh?
I’m encouraging people to watch PT’s rallies, sending links out every night.
When they’re maybe overly fascinated in this sideshow, a freaky horror, I can divert them to something waaaay more positive. The media dishes up the grotesque, engenders defeatism.
I say: look at America! Tens of thousands of people are moving forward with us. We’ll put this behind us like the craziness of the late ’60s.
And they’re OFF!!!!!!!!!!!
And 100% of the stories are TRUE on CTH! TU, SD!
Donald Trump Retweet
We are in WW III.
PLEASE ACT ACCORDINGLY.
Absolutely, WSB – thanks for the reminder! So true!
Wish I could go to a Trump rally just so I can have an excuse to buy one of those great hats!!! Maybe a T-shirt or two and a couple of pins! They always look like such a party!
I haven’t been, but I do believe that the hats and pins sold at the rallies are actually sold by street merchants and they’re not official… i.e. the Trump campaign doesn’t get any money from it.
You can buy that stuff though at http://www.DonaldTrump.com if you decide you want some, they have all kinds of stuff for sale and all the money goes to wherever President Trump wants it to go!
So fun to see the overflow folks! This is amazing. Thank you for this Citizen….
This may be ‘old’ news to everyone, but it looks like the Left is going to continue to peck away at Kavanaugh with lawfare tactics until hell freezes over:
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/zoetillman/the-ethics-complaints-against-justice-brett-kavanaugh
It will keep them out of our hair, plus those complaints will go nowhere because he can only be held for his Supreme Court activity. CoA is over.
Absolutely disgusting. Did you see that these would originally have been handled by Merrick Garland, but Garland recused, so Justice Roberts referred to 10th Circuit.
Every move like this strengthens resolve and cold anger.
I really don’t believe that when they wrote the constitution and the bill of rights that their intention was ever for everyone in the country to vote.
Most peoples time was fully occupied trying to keep a roof over their head and food in their belly. They had little education or knowledge of political manipulations or fiscal policy so it was best that they stay out of it.
Incrementally, the vote has been extended to all, now even illegals in some places.
This is the problem. The communists (or whatever they call themselves today) have “harvested” these low thinking, easily led people and got them registered. They abolished poll tests as racist.
I hear people regularly saying “do they think Americans will fall for that?” Well, actually, yes.
We’ve got a lot of people who, lets face it, just aren’t very smart and I don’t mean uneducated.
Before I left California I had a neighbor for about a year that was a large, loudmouth that would sit on her patio and have conversations with her large, loudmouth sister that you could hear three houses away. Both were high school graduates.
One day they spent a half hour trying to decide whether or not you had to have a passport to go to New York and their conclusion was:
“I don’t really know.”
“Yeah, me neither.”
This is what we’re facing at election time.
Wouldn’t it be nice if you needed a passport to go to NY?
I think you should have a passport to LEAVE NY NY. Even though, I love the city, the Doctor there saved my life (piece of cake for him, he literally wrote the book about how to do my operation; no Dr that was any good where I live, or some other states would attempt it), like the get it done attitude, work ethic of the workers; the speed and energy of the place (there is something to be said for a NY minute), the museums culture, especially the engineering which make the city. Our VSGPOTUS , and the “Mayor” is from there. But there are the far left people and Hipsters (they take pictures with film cameras with no film in them, funnies thing I have seen), and a bunch of other stuff. A lot of the ones that leave are the worst, rejects most of them.
De Blasio. Says it all.
Hope they catch some looters. There are always looters.
Used to be able to shoot them on the spot….
Is it my imagination that the Eire rally crowd had less covfefe than most rallies? I didn’t watch the whole thing but it seemed like the appluse was a bit on the tepid side. I hope it’s just me.
Yes, it’s just you! That place was absolutely rocking with enthusiasm for our President!
I think you have probably watched too many Trump rallies.
Some stations do turn down the volume to give you that impression, because they want you to feel discouraged and worried and lose sleep over it.
And there are some stations that tinted President Trump’s skin to make him look unhealthily red or orange. MSM are despicably Fake News.
New Rules…We win…they lose…Go Vote.
Absolutely. I’m a big fan of old school “wrasslin” and I can tell you, they can make the crowd seem as ‘hot’ or as ‘cold’ as they want depending on how they mix the microphones. In Wrestling they have microphones on the crowd, on the ring, on the music, etc. and can mix it all to make it sound like the place is going crazy, or make it almost pin quiet. The microphone at the podium doesn’t really pick up the crowd noise, that’s mic’d seperately and can manipulated.
They do similar things with the color adjustment on the video too, anybody that’s in video production can explain it better. Just keep in mind like the tight camera angles show you want they want you to see, they just as easily let you hear what they want you to hear.
Saw a great Twitter feed on how they do this today. Even how they use ‘green card’ backgrounds that allows them to show they are on location, or in fact anywhere, when they are actually in the studio. Outrageous! Wish I kept the link.
No “Lock her ups”. At least I didn’t hear any. Did anyone else?
First “Crooked” with the uncivility comments, and now this POS….same call.
This means war!
Assinine. Any one case could put Eric under.
Eric Holder is one of the ones at the top of my list. I’d like to escort him to the guillotine. Or the gallows. Or be one of the members of the firing squad.
Nothing fancy. Quick one, back of the head.
First “Crooked” with the uncivility comments, and now this POS….same call.
This means war!
Let the Angry Left Wing Mob get angrier. More angry, the better for us.
They are just putty in Trump’s hands now.
No, actually I beg to differ; I don’t believe it’s better for us the more the Left gets angry. I say this because at some point, the continued prompting by Holder and Clinton can lead to violence by their unstable base. The Left’s intolerance, hatred, and anger continue to build pressure to the point where fights. violence and riots break out. Conservatives are likely to get physically hurt or God forbid, killed.
It is who they are; know them by their actions and deeds. Violence is their Polaris.
It is instructive to we who believe in the words of our Constitution and the rule of law.
Just how big was his “crowd”, and did they pay to get in?
[EH]
Looks like Holder filled up that elementary school classroom very nicely!
War? Personally, I think it means Desperation.
Well, gee, anybody who try to kick me, will have their foot grabbed and yanked upwards. That’ll smack their bottoms.
Eric Holder has a hard time holding onto the fact they lost. Holder is being erratic.
(Hey, i got a puzzle for you all…take the first two letters and last two letters of ‘erratic” out and put it together..what does that spell?….. then what letters do you have leftover?….Lol)
New Rules,,,We win…They lose.
The left doesn’t understand, that even our Grandma’s are tougher than that lot, LOL. DON’T KICK GRANDMA! She’ll put you on your butt.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I know that there’s a lot of anger at how Justice Special K was treated and that has to translate to votes.
Ted Cruz never was less than 10 points ahead of the Beta contender despite all the democrat media hype and million$ in support from international socialists.
Cruz opponent will be running in 2020 for President or VP. “They” are setting him up;. Like “they” did for Bill Clinton, I see a lot of similarities.
Sundance – or anyone else who can answer if he doesn’t see – I just heard Trump call into Fox at the 11pm ET program with Shannon Bream and he called the fed out of control. I wanted to ask: How do/will their doings fit into the whole Wall Street-Main Street economic engine gap you’ve written about? I know you’ve said the fed can’t slow Main Street, so will the extent of the damage they inflict be limited to just devaluing the currency a bit?
Much appreciation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It would certainly be entertaining hwen he faced off with the muslim countries, since he’s a well-known homosexual. Can they refuse to deal with him? I don’t know the answer but it’s popcorn time if he gets the gig.
Richard would be phenomenal!
WSB – I agree – I mentioned him on yesterday’s thread.
But we need him to fight angela merkel in Germany.
Hildabeast’s comments solidified it for me. Here is what I think really happened it is just my opinion but I really do think that since Kavanaugh was on the short list for the supreme court all the way back in 2012 that “the right” collectively wanted to stick it to the Clintons by putting the author of the Ken Starr report on the high court.
Kavanaugh pointedly testified in his he said/she said testimony (aka round II) that the Clintons wanted “vengance” upon him by somehow (really, in any way possible) tanking his nomination – no one seemed to take that seriously but I submit this is one of the most brilliant minds in the country, he is not an idiot and was really not joking or even exaggerating when he said it. It was in a word (okay two) prescient and sincere.
So, I lay the controversy for this at the feet of Hillary Clinton. Her “vast right wing conspiracy” has indeed all these years later truly come to pass. And yes, I firmly believe that is REALLY what happened here, and no I have not heard ANYONE ELSE say this but I am not certain this is an original thought of mine or not.
But consider this, if I am right – the allies of the Clintons were willing to put the country through this HELL just to extract a little bit of smear vengeance upon one of their enemies. Think about how evil that is. This whole nomination and the “me too” zombie that it created was all so very rich in irony and fascinating in that respect. [Apologies to Dr. Ford for calling her a zombie but I didn’t create her, they did].
This was the ultimate trolling of Hillary. Trump had many more palatable choices but he went with Kavanaugh knowing that this would be a way (really the ultimate way) to once again troll / pwn HRC to go along with the “conventional” less controversial (HA) nominee choice rather than the more conservative nominees he could have chosen.
This of course rapidly devolved into a street brawl that left both sides with black eyes. But I will call it like I see it, this was all about Trump sticking it to Hillary because he won… and then he won again. It ain’t pretty but again Hillary is to blame for this. She was supposed to win.
And this smear has ALL of the same hallmarks as the Trump-Russia collusion narrative that has pre-occupied the left for 20 months. Make an accusation, make it sound plausible, repeat it over and over. Get your friends in the press to lend it credence and even embellish it for you . . . soon the public believes in the face of a severe lack of credibility/evidence. Investigate. Demand an investigation. Say the investigation had to be flawed if it didn’t find anything . . .
Folks, again appreciate that by not electing Hildabeast we really really dodged a bullet (well all of us except for Steve Scalise). One of the main reasons Trump won is that Republican voters were willing to roll the dice on whether or not we’d get good supreme court justice nominees out of the crazy/sleazy business man. That question has 1 or 2 more answers yet to happen (I am looking at you Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead woman walking). Now that Trump has trolled Hillary with Kavanaugh we can get a real conservative onto the bench (Both Kav. and Gorsuch were moderates by any reckoning or judicial score card in spite of the circus this go around – the screams about Kav overturning Roe v. Wade were really just noise). I predict that we’ll get one more shot at this at least even if Trump is not re-elected in 2020 . . . again just my humble opinion about what has really gone down here, and what is to come. Talk about impeaching trump is ALL to stop that from happening. The left is in a desperate race with the heart rhythms of RGB.
All treepers are arm-chair quarterbackers, who don’t have the playbook. We try to analyze the next moves based on past experience, what we think we know, and the previous game rules.
PT has his own playbook and gets to write the rules to his satisfaction. I trust his process and decisions, so I am going to drink beer, eat hotdogs, and enjoy the game.
I don’t have the playbook, but I know one thing:
Trump trolls them, and they melt down…every time!
Correct, and then some get “tired of melting” and #walkaway! 🙂
I had some friends back in the day that were “Mormon”, and believe it or not it’s considered a derogatory term…. so with that said, i saw a news story this week that the famous “Mormon Tabernacle Choir” which very well may be the best in the world, is now renamed because they don’t want to use the name “Mormon” in any of their church image anymore. So they’re now renamed “The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square” and will be referred to that from now on.
An era is gone!
Sounds like Seb Gorka sees the Rosenstein/TRUMP situation the same as Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There has to be something much darker and more serious going on behind the scenes in regards to the “Dem Professional” staffer Jackson Cosko. Who gets denied bail for a doxxing crime and illegal drugs? He’s been connected to a lot of our favorite slimy Democrats over the past several years. There’s also been a near complete MSM blackout of this story.
I did read that additional charges might be added by Tuesday when he next appears in court. Must be pretty serious to warrant denial of bail.
(courtroom sketch)
LikeLiked by 7 people
IKR?
Maybe they’re trying to protect him from getting offed by whoever put him up to it.
Can’t imagine why he wouldn’t get bail- or at least why they won’t say why he won’t.
HL: One way to facilitate keeping him alive to testify !
Cosko soyboy was caught using a computer in a Senator’s office he did not have legal access to and making private restricted information public, as well as several other charges – all very serious. But, yes, it does seem strange that he has been denied bail. Maybe it is for his own protection?
Correction: He does NOT have a court appearance on Tuesday. The article I was reading was from earlier this week. There are no scheduled court appearances at this time.
It may also be that the judge is aware that his family has lots of money, so if he was released on bail and fled the country, they could support him abroad
It is really odd. And contrast how he is being treated as compared to the Awans… I’d love to know what is going on here.
I agree 100%. Anybody else and they’d be out on bail and looking for a plea bargain.
Something huge must be going on with this guy. He’s not getting this much thrown at him for just giving out a few addresses, hell people on Twitter doxx senators all the time.
This guy is going to end up either squealing on everybody or he’s going to have some kind of spy connection or terrorism connection.
This is my theory that Mueller investigation will be closing officially 1-2 weeks before midterm and PTrump already had interview with Mueller in presence of RR. We are not seeing Rudy or Jay S anymore or talk/condition about interview. There is no more tweets about 13 angry democrats or latest fisa update until Mueller’s report in few days. Remember Rudy wants to end this in Sept in all the TV shows.
RR got kind of pardon for wrapping Mueller investigation. Hillary, Andrew M, NYT, WaPO and Comey are scared. Next week I am hoping some kind of Mueller closing statement on PTrump and his campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not SURE I am as optimistic . . . but a lot of excellent observations in your post.
I didn’t notice Giuliani disappeared. (-:
Here’s my rebuttal to your post: Speculation.
No leaks. There have not been any leaks from the Mueller camp lately and none from the two attorneys you mentioned representing the WH, either for that matter. (Even Haley’s resignation was seen as a surprise.)
No leaks can mean deals are being cut or a truce has been called. The one thing you said makes real sense: Trump may have essentially make a trade with Mueller & Rosenstein where they agree to shut down with no charges filed against him, his family and campaign and he agrees to indemnify Rosenstein.
https://themarketswork.com/2018/10/10/the-running-battle-between-deputy-ag-rod-rosenstein-and-andrew-mccabe/
Must read.
Very important to guard our freedoms and keep Trump and patriots like Nunes safe for his presidential run in 2024!
Republican Jim Guest, aerospace engineer and former Congressman tried to help victims of electronic harassment back in 2008 before Obama came into power. Everything was supppressed and kept hidden since then.
COURT CASE: Official recognition of James Walbert’s case+Support from Missouri Rep.Jim Guest
https://rudy2.wordpress.com/james-walbertsupport-from-missouri-rep-jim-guest/
Late last year, James Walbert went to court, to stop his former business associate from blasting him with mind-altering electromagnetic radiation. Walbert told the Sedgwick County, Kansas panel that Jeremiah Redford threatened him with “jolts of radiation” after a disagreement over a business deal. Later, Walbert, said, he began feeling electric shock sensations, hearing electronically generated tones, and getting popping and ringing sounds in his ears. On December 30th, the court decided in Walbert’s favor, and issued a first-of-its-kind order of protection, banning Redford from using “electronic means” to further harass Walbert. No, seriously.
“James Walbert has a good case,” said Republican Representative Guest, the former aerospace engineer turned politician in 2000. He now chairs the Missouri House of Representatives Real ID and Personal Privacy Committee. Guest is currently working on proposed legislation that addresses electronic harassment. He said, “It’s easier to discredit victims because none of us wants to believe that this is happening in America.” Guest continued, “The weapons are undetectable but the evidence, especially the US patents I’ve seen and the victims I have spoken with tells me this is for real.”
If you still don’t believe a weapon called the vircator exists, you are not keeping up! Here is an engineer describing it very matter of factly.
https://www.radioeng.cz/fulltexts/2009/09_04_618_626.pdf
President Trump needs to reactivate the investigations and stop this because while the old targets were blacks and Jews, the newest additions are Conservatives and Christians…and this is where the perps made their biggest mistake! Prayers everyone! Please notify as many people as you can since it’s very hard to target millions aware of the problem especially if PDJT is on it!
Trump as Chief Commander should be able to direct his military to seek and identify the rogue agents and companies running this shadow government through secret covert electronic harassment and manipulation, Something similar to audio spotlight using cell tower broadcajst can affect crowd behavior and cause sullenness, i will try to find yhe video from a security firm whistleblower who said the entire city of Seattle was experimented on.
Sea Kelp.
S&P 500 Futures Options are currently down 25 points overnight, which translates to roughly -275 Dow points.
Yesterday’s 830 point drop in the Dow was the last attempt of an October surprise. All they had to do was fiddle with the computers in Wall Street.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think the bottom has been reached. There are too many signals that are indicating head winds are ahead. The housing and car markets are starting to feel the pinch of raising interest rates.
https://www.dollarcollapse.com/rising-interest-rates-pop-bubbles/
Another article
“After holding around $75 yesterday amid storm news as Hurricane Michael shut more offshore oil platforms and the International Energy Agency warned that the global market is entering a “red zone,” today saw risk-off sentiment slam it lower, back below $73 ahead of tonight’s API data.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-09/wti
And the Fed seems to be hell bent on crashing the economy once again. Trump needs to stop picking these GS knowitalls. Time to look for someone that lives in “fly over country” that is not part of the Washington/ New York cocktail circuit.
After the rally tonight, I continued watching OANN for a while and I saw a great short commercial for the upcoming midterm elections. It said to make Tues, Nov 6th “Kavanaugh Day” so Republicans would remember why they’re voting. It also said it should be a national holiday. LOL! Gotta love it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pass it on, brother. Pass it on, sister.
Hat tip to our historic Lone Star cousins.. Florida matey’s who hung tight to their floaties and rum.. I fly the Bonnie Blue in honor of their grit..
Slightly off topic, but the same globalist forces pulling this crap are the same ones that have put the attack out on the President and YOU, and ME.
Hollywood is attempting to destroy another good human being as we speak tonight.
Reports are coming out that sweet little Selena Gomez (who in my opinion is a high quality human being) has been checked into a psychiatric ward on the East Coast ,after having kidney problems earlier this week.
This is the globalists typical Modus Operandi whenever one of their subjects gets out of line with what they want them to do. So of course they now have her labeled as a mental patient. Just like Kanye. Just like Mariah. Just like Michael. Just like Britney. Just like Chapelle.
Dave Chapelle tells the truth about Hollywood labeling stars Crazy….
LikeLike
DANG!
Apart from Trump rallies… the best thing to inspire Republicans to vote is the antics of the left, including the media.
I was hoping that Crooked Hillary and Bill tour would HELP…. but I see the tour does not start until Nov 11
It would be funny if ticket sales were down and the tour cancelled.
IF there is a Red Wave in November… libtards may not want to go to yet another Hillary pity-party?
https://themarketswork.com/2018/10/10/the-running-battle-between-deputy-ag-rod-rosenstein-and-andrew-mccabe/
Today PTrump did not said anything about new AG or bad about FBI/DOJ in fox interview even Shannon asked that question. No tweets about FISA updates, angry 13 democrats and no more Rudy/ Jay on tv. Mueller investigation is closing.
I’m completely convinced that he of course knows everything we figure out, weeks ahead of time. So once we figure it out, he’s already known about it. Which means he knows lots of stuff right now that we’ll hear about in the next few weeks.
Then, to lead us all the way he wants us to go, he tweets about it and feigns ignorance “WOW! Did you see what was on Hannity? Horrible!” and it’s stuff he already made happen a month ago, LOL.
So yes I think you’re probably onto something. If he’s able to time this just before the mid terms I will once again be amazed.
The ONLY thing that gives me pause is, he’s mentioned the phrase “Don’t change the wheels” before about other things… so I know he’s at least cognizant of that strategy. When things are going your way in a race, you don’t change the wheels lets just keep running with what we’ve got that’s working so well.
So he may not pull an October surprise if he thinks we’ve already got it in the bag with the Kavanaugh mess.
Taylor Swift is unavailable for comment.
