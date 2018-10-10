Wednesday October 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
BEAR AND BEAN LAKE OVERLOOK. SUPERIOR HIKING TRAIL, MN.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. MOUNT SAINT HELENS WA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Went there 15ish years after it blew and was still steaming from the dome there in the center of the crater, was still a moon surface like wasteland, few small plants (weeds), no animals, just unimaginable destruction.
It will be 40th anniversary in 2020, need to make it back there to see if and how it may have come back. The government drew a couple of lines around it where deemed nothing shall disturb natural recovery vs tree replants vs other construction.
LikeLike
Remember when the eco-wackos were screaming the area would be a ‘ lifeless landscape ‘ for centuries ?
LikeLike
Verse of the Day:
Listen to advice and accept discipline, and at the end you will be counted among the wise. Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.
Proverbs 19:20-21 NIV
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember to pray Psalm 40 for the Kavanaugh family!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+40&version=KJV
Psalm 40 King James Version (KJV)
40 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.
4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
5 Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.
6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,
8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.
9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O Lord, thou knowest.
10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.
11 Withhold not thou thy tender mercies from me, O Lord: let thy lovingkindness and thy truth continually preserve me.
12 For innumerable evils have compassed me about: mine iniquities have taken hold upon me, so that I am not able to look up; they are more than the hairs of mine head: therefore my heart faileth me.
13 Be pleased, O Lord, to deliver me: O Lord, make haste to help me.
14 Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it; let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil.
15 Let them be desolate for a reward of their shame that say unto me, Aha, aha.
16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The Lord be magnified.
17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How Do You Wrestle a Spirit?
“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” (Eph. 6:12).
Wrestling is a sport that is usually associated with boys and men, only a few of whom engaged in organized wrestling in high school or college. But whether you are a man or a woman, the Apostle Paul says that you are engaged in a life-long wrestling match against the members of Satan’s host.
But did you ever wonder how you are supposed to wrestle a spirit? And what is this wrestling match all about, anyway? Paul doesn’t say, but we believe he was thinking of Daniel 10. Here an angel was sent to Daniel to deliver a message from God, but a fallen angel “withstood” him for 21 days (vv. 11-14). Since Paul says of our wrestling match that we must “withstand” (Eph. 6:13), we feel he had this passage in mind, especially when we consider what was happening in Daniel 10.
The Prince of Persia, one of “the rulers of the darkness of this world,” was fighting to keep a message from God from getting through to a man of God. It is our firm conviction that “the rulers of the darkness of this world” are still fighting to keep a message from God from getting through to men and women of God—the grace message. Today, however, God is not using angels to deliver His message to His people, He is using grace believers. Because of this, the members of Satan’s host are no longer withstanding angels, they are withstanding us.
And so if you’ve been wondering how you are supposed to wrestle against the devil’s principalities and powers, wonder no more. Every time you share the grace message with someone, you walk out onto the wrestling mat. Every time you try to “make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery” (Eph. 3:9), you engage your wicked opponent.
And every dollar you invest in grace ministries helps defeat the adversary’s attempts to keep men and women of God from obtaining the message that unlocks the Scriptures, the preaching of Jesus Christ according to the revelation of the mystery. Why not reach someone with the message today, and know the thrill of pinning a Satanic combatant to the mat, and liberating a bewildered believer from the dark shackles of religious tradition that envelope every saint who has not yet learned to rightly divide the Word of truth.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/how-do-you-wrestle-a-spirit/
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Daniel 10:11 And he said unto me, O Daniel, a man greatly beloved, understand the words that I speak unto thee, and stand upright: for unto thee am I now sent. And when he had spoken this word unto me, I stood trembling.
12 Then said he unto me, Fear not, Daniel: for from the first day that thou didst set thine heart to understand, and to chasten thyself before thy God, thy words were heard, and I am come for thy words.
13 But the prince of the kingdom of Persia withstood me one and twenty days: but, lo, Michael, one of the chief princes, came to help me; and I remained there with the kings of Persia.
14 Now I am come to make thee understand what shall befall thy people in the latter days: for yet the vision is for many days.
Ephesians 6:13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
Ephesians 3:9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
2 Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
1 Timothy 2:3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1948 Ryan Navion A Looks like a general run of the mill (important?) people mover.
http://www.airport-data.com/aircraft/N4179A.html
LikeLike
Always an interesting aircraft ! Alas though there were many around I never got the chance to fly one . I’m told the canopy had sealing issues and cockpit was noisy in consequence . Lots of commonality of design with the F/P -51 but somewhat underpowered for its weight . Still a sexy – looking design though !
LikeLike
A few weeks ago on this thread, I asked for prayer regarding a trying and complicated circumstance. Many of you came through with the most beautiful words. Thank you all for your kindness and prayer.
My situation is much improved, and a large part of the burden has been resolved. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and things will be better soon.
It is my hope that all of you who offered prayer and comfort will find this post. Again, I can’t thank you all enough – and I thank our Lord for people like you. We are truly blessed here in this tree.
❤
LikeLiked by 3 people
We try PJ !
LikeLike
LikeLike
I was always taken aback with wonder at Linda Ronstadts beautiful, natural, singing voice. “Blue Bayou” was just great.
It is a shame that Alzheimer’s has taken that from her.
One of my all time favorite female singers.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“Lepanto, Tours, Columbus, and Vetting in the U.S. Government”
This is the latest article from John Guandolo and his team at Understanding the Threat.
http://www.understandingthethreat.com/lepanto-tours-columbus-and-vetting-in-the-u-s-government
LikeLike
More about Christine Blasey Ford. This also goes into the culture at Palo Alto University.
LikeLiked by 1 person