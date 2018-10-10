October 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #629

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
*** 27 *** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do..
—————————
**Pray for President Trump’s safe trip to Penn.
**Pray for Hurricane Michael to diminished quickly.
**Pray for protection for those in the path of Hurricane Michael
*Pray for more exposure of Opposition’s lies, deceptions, dishonesty and fraud.
*Pray all voter fraud will fail.
—Remember to register to vote if you haven’t done so—-
LikeLiked by 19 people
Love your posts Grandma Covfefe! I don’t have a living grandma, so can I adopt you? 😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, Kitty 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have DIBS on Grandma Covfefe!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Early voting tomorrow…just in case I bite the dust before Nov. 6. LOL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you do, pls resist the urge to vote Democrat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love Plain Jane
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dear Heavenly Father,
Please put a hedge of protection around everyone affected by Hurricane Michael.
In jesus’ Name, we pray.
Amen
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please pray for a dear friend living in Destin, FL. His lovely home is right on the beach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the reports, a lot of people are going to ride it out.. It’s a gamble.. Wherever it hits, its gonna leave around a 10 mile wide gouge 1 to 5 miles inland… Leveled.. Goners.. Most everybody else will live to tell the tale..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
Democrats have an extra 4 weeks to register.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s only because Republicans vote Tuesday, Nov. 6 – and Democrats vote Wednesday, the 7th. 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dead ones, you mean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 11 people
It must be disheartening for RBG, SS, and EK to realize their votes no longer have meaning on the loony, liberal cases most important to them. Too funny. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Donald Trump Retweets
LikeLiked by 12 people
Total blackout from media. My parents said they saw coverage on Fox. I didn’t see it. The photos are beautiful, and thanks to SD for covering this for us!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Such a great photo! OMG, does our Lion have his suit jacket buttoned? WOW!!! I bet a donut Melania made him do it!!!! LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And, BTW, I LOVE Kennedy’s high lapel suit jacket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justice Kennedy is wearing a double breasted suit jacket. Very sharp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I keep coming back to this picture. The absolute look of determination. Three generations of determination.
Divine Intervention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A Message From the Democrats”
The mask slipped in the last three weeks during the Kavanaugh hearings and the aftermath of the confirmation. The Democrats revealed their true face and it’s the ugly face of a hateful, bullying
mob.
You never give matches to an arsonist and you never give power to a raging mob of jackasses!
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Nuggets. “The emails indicated that Strzok and another official Jon (Last Name Unknown) authored the notification to Congress. The notification, according the DOJ IG, came a full month after the emails were discovered by the FBI on the Weiner laptop.”
This is believed to be Jonathan Moffa, FBI, and one of the names on Nunes lists. Jon’s name appear on other Comey drafts. Very little is known about him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ya ever been to Pittsburgh?
That picture of Mad Max reminds me of the Liberty Tubes…..
Drove Semi’s thru them….ah….memories…😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
CNN’s laughable generic congressional poll has Dems up by 13 points or , as they put it https://www.cnn.com/2018/10/09/politics/cnn-poll-midterms/index.html , “the widest margin since this point in 2006 when they led by 21 points”. In 2006, Dems won the popular vote by 8 points (52.3% to 44.3%). So basically CNN is pointing out that their 2006 polling was off by 13 points. Got it. Some of these media polls are done solely to drag the Real Clear Politics average higher in Dems’ favor, since that average is itself reported as news.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Only the conservative insurgency knows better than to talk to people taking opinion polls. Just sayin’ . . . 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’ve been hanging up on at least 1 a day for the past couple of weeks. They’re relentless.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I answer every question they ask. The callers are astounded!
LikeLike
You’re not supposed to notice that, LOL
They’re all cucking themselves.
BTW, the ‘generic ballot preference’ is complete B.S., even if it’s an accurate poll… .which it’s not.
The Democrats win big, bigly in certain places but it’s irrelevant in the close places. The idea that they’re going to swamp us by 13 points is a joke.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/2018_generic_congressional_vote-6185.html#polls
Most of the polls show tightening (improvement for GOP) from from their prior polls. YouGov tightening from an 8 point Dem lead to a 5 point lead, for example. The Reuters and CNN polls are outliers, designed to push a narrative. If Dems win by 4-5 points, the GOP will likely retain the House.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They always ‘tighten’.
So they all do not look like ER cases.
Tell me what has changed in the last 100 days that has changed voters to become more leftest?
LikeLike
And as I have pointed out on other threads, the false expectations these polls create are designed to give their rabid supporters the excuse to go nuts and riot screaming ‘WE WUZ ROBBED’ once more when the elections don’t go as predicted. Because elections are only fair when they win.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have already started discussing it – they’re certain the GOP is cheating, stealing the elections, blah blah blah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And in HRC’s campaign in September/October 2016, keep the big donor money coming in. They were backing a winner…
LikeLike
Chris Cuomo: “These are 2016-level numbers, folks!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Voter suppression polls. Fake polls to demoralize one side and energize the other side. Some comments on that kind of phenomenon in these 2 tweets:
The GOP has all the momentum now (unless you think Taylor Swift is going to turn the tide, which she won’t), and these polls and stories are meant to portray the opposite as being true, in the hopes that Republican voters will stay home in November and Democratic voters will want to go vote with the winning side.
As you said, most reputable polls show the trend going towards the GOP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These are demoralizing…. But not believable to me… Not after Kavanaugh
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
“She just doesn’t get it, she’s never gotten it!”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Get some Sarah….
The Hag’s going bald….she can’t stand up by herself….She still thinks someone is listening to her….her and ol Bill are going on a listening tour, which all she will be doing is talking….and she covers up her back braces and colostomy bags by wearing shower curtains……Pfffttttt….
And they are down to their last play…..violence……yeah right…….so they think violence will bring people to the polls to vote for them…..
This person belongs in a strait jacket.
How is that for civility being out the window?
Sarah Palin for Vice President……..I’m all in…you betcha….😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leonid Brezhnev was the leader of the Communist party for 18 years yet the 1 defining moment that we all remember is of him pounding his shoe during his speech. I eagerly await the 1 defining moment that we will all remember Bill and then Hillary by! I really believe it won’t be flattering to them in the least.
LikeLike
Uh, sorry. I guess we don’t even remember him for that, cause it was Nikita Krushtyef (sp?) NOT Leonie Breznef that pounded his shoe, at the U.N.
Given the context, reinforces your point, nicely tho. Lol
LikeLike
One thing for sure, Hillary won’t be pounding her shoe because she keeps losing her shoes. Ha!
LikeLike
Nikita Khrushchev banged the shoe. Maybe Brezhnev did also I do not recall. He did at the UN after the U2 indecent I think 1960, he was a very bright guy survived Stalin no easy task.
For Bill it would be “I did not have sex with that woman” it was all about them, I guess they are just crooks.
LikeLike
Hillary ought to be picked up…now!
LikeLike
That quote of Hillary Clinton is actually good advice for all Republicans and conservatives:
“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for.”
Exactly. We stand for a rule of law. We stand for a representative government in a republic under the Constitution. The Democrats have demonstrated that they respect neither. Justice Kavanaugh won because he fought back. We should all do that. And the first thing is to make sure you, and every conservative you know, vote!
As to her original comment, you are damn right we wish to destroy your globalist socialist agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Talk about inviting regulation…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Google has been trying for a few years to get into the market in China.
But the Chinese say, you can’t get into our market until you apply “OUR”..censorship regulations….
So…Google is trying to “play it”…..apply the Censorship Rules to the China version of Google…and for easier programming (just a guess) …….may as well apply to the world.
Getting into the Chinese market would mean….billions for Google…..billions….and screw us…
LikeLiked by 2 people
“inviting regulation”
National security risk. U.S. would have to (somehow) firewall off Google products, services, and technologies. Cuz you know Google itself won’t do that… they have global aspirations. Google has malware running on 10’s of millions U.S. personal computers (Google toolbar, Google Drive, Chrome browser, etc.), and inside the smartphones of > 100 million U.S. Android users. Google develops AI technology for China. China unleashes Google AI on the Google attack vector. But this attack vector is not a particular means to a particular end — it is a living, breathing, neural network embedded into the fabric of American society. Crazy? I’ll tell you what’s crazy: Dick Tracy wristwatch. Makes a great $500 stocking stuffer.
So… how do you make Google less… er… Google?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Lepanto, Tours, Columbus, and Vetting in the U.S. Government”
This is the latest article from John Guandolo and his team at Understanding the Threat.
http://www.understandingthethreat.com/lepanto-tours-columbus-and-vetting-in-the-u-s-government
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great link! I urge everybody to read it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“the Battle of Lepanto”
Historian William “Bill” Federer has done a show on that over at the TCT.TV network.
However, as of today it is not in the current [very limited] on-demand rotation of all he has done over the years.
http://www.tct.tv/watch-tct/on-demand-fih
There are some books and videos available on the website about his excellent historical perspective on Islam and the Moslems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please wake up, America!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did anyone else hear Andy McCarthy on Hannity tonight. Thought he said PTrump and Rosenstein were flying together because the Mueller investigation is probably winding down and there probably will not be any charges filed. I wonder if he meant against RR or everyone who has been fired. That would be a sad state of affairs if no one was indicted or charged.
LikeLike
NO CHARGES FILED AGAINST PDJT or ANYONE else with the campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me throw this one out there….see if someone catches it….
How about he fires Sessions…..wait for it…..then make Rosenstein the AG?
He has a lot of leverage on Rosey….. they are talking a lot recently….
Does he need Congressional approval for Rosenstein ?
What a play if he does it………
Dunno……need some feedback on this one…..😎
LikeLike
He’s talking about POTUS himself. Mueller was never investigating McCabe/Strzok/et al. Huber is doing that investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First we take the midterms…
…then we get a proper AG and start criminal investigations, Indictments (not sealed), arrests, trials and imprisonments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
After taking Rod Rosenstein for a ride on Air Force 1….
Trump takes Jeff Sessions for a ride in Marine 1
LikeLiked by 5 people
If Sessions has not produced by the appointed time, great! But all this talk about “dump Sessions” makes me nervous if we don’t have a GUARANTEED replacement who we can get confirmed.
I like Joe DiGenova. CAN HE SERVE? Can he be confirmed? WILL HE SERVE? Are there other alternatives?
My rule is don’t get rid of something unless I have a superior replacement totally lined up and tested.
Are people here good with DiGenova?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like Joe too… he looks good in interviews at least, but of course Trump would need to vet him.
My 3-legged cat would be a better AG than Jeff Sessions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d be in for Joe…for sure….
We need someone to go in there and start kicking over tables….throwing people out the door and making a whole bunch of arrests….
Take a look at my left field post regarding the next AG above…….
Just throwing it against the wall
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m good.
Anything but Traitorous Sessions.
Well, not anybody but yes, DiGenova sounds solid so far.
LikeLike
Joe is great but I would prefer his wife only because she is younger. Whichever way, both are untarnished by, and fortified against the swamp. Ultimately I would like a much younger person, man or woman, who’s earned his/her wings outside the swamp. A younger person with fire in their belly. A younger version of PDJT. I’m sure that such a person exists.
LikeLike
I thought Joe couldn’t cause of conflict of interest, with his wife?
Anyway, it may be an amusing mental excercise, but only one person’s opinion counts, and he hasn’t weighed in.
I DID notice, in the ‘presser’ that DJT’s comments on his meeting with Rosie, were VERY similar to his comments about his first meeting with Chairman Xi. The one where he calmly told him “Oh, just bombed the crap out of Syria, with 60 cruise missiles”.
The man is relaxed, happy warrior, and genuinely seems to be having a ball. So, I try to emulate his attitude;
“What, me worry?”
I sure wouldn’t want to be in Rosies shoes, though!
LikeLike
Flipping 4-5 senate seats is essential, IMO, to the President getting his first choice for AG confirmed. Ideally, Collins and Murkowski become irrelevant on that and other important votes in the future.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where is Ad Rem???
I miss and love her….did she get kidnapped?
LikeLiked by 4 people
100% We miss AD REM!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ah….I fell in love with her…
“Who do you think I’ve been talking to”
“What?”……..’OK, I’ll untie you……but no more bins for me…OK?”
She’ll be back soon……..😎
LikeLike
Glad you asked this. I’ve also been wondering why she’s been silent.
LikeLike
She is sleeping. I’ll relay your good wishes to her in the morning. 🙂
LikeLike
I thought the latest q post might be of interest/worth sharing. It’s a long one but I think a good one and worth reading, there isn’t much “decoding” necessary, it’s pretty easy to understand:
General Statement:
We understand that there is extreme fatigue and frustration re: the wheels of justice [slow].
Exclude emotion and personal desire, instead use logic and critical thinking based on situational awareness [undo a lifetime of evil & corruption [infestation] in the span of less than 2 years w/ a corrupt DOJ & FBI in place?].
[Process & Planning – Law and Order]
[Military OP]
How can you make arrests [non military] prior to first fully cleaning out corrupt elements [at the top] of those departments [FBI][DOJ] that oversee ‘investigation & prosecution’ in the United States [they [themselves] are the very ones engaged in the illegal treasonous acts]?
James Comey, Director – FIRED
Andrew McCabe, Deputy Director – FIRED
Jim Rybicki, Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor – FIRED
James Baker, General Counsel – FIRED
Bill Priestap, Director of Counterintelligence (Strzok’s boss) – Cooperating witness [power removed]
Peter Strzok, Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence – FIRED
Lisa Page, Office of General Counsel – FIRED/FORCED
Mike Kortan, Assistant Director for Public Affairs – FIRED
Josh Campbell, Special Assistant to Comey – FIRED
David Laufman, Chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section [NAT SEC – HRC email invest] – FIRED/FORCE
John Carlin, Assistant Attorney General – Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCED
Sally Yates, Deputy Attorney General & Acting Attorney General – FIRED
Mary McCord, Acting Assistant Attorney General – Acting Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCED
Bruce Ohr, Associate Deputy Attorney General – Demoted 2x – cooperating witness [power removed] – TERMINATION IMMINENT
Rachel Brand, Associate Attorney General – No. 3 official behind Deputy AG Rosenstein – FIRED/FORCED
[Batter’s Box]
Michael Steinbach
John Glacalone
Randy Coleman
Trisha Anderson
https://www.nytimes.com/2011/10/09/fashion/weddings/trisha-anderson-charles-newman-weddings.html📁
Kevin Clinesmith
Tashina Gauhar
Sally Moyer
How do you ensure those prosecuted [non military] would receive an impartial judgement based on the RULE OF LAW?
Think Federal Judge rulings [obstruction] [POTUS’ granted CONSTITUTIONAL authority].
How do you ensure ‘appeals’ to the U.S. Supreme Court are evaluated impartially > based on the RULE OF LAW?
Think Justice K (5 to 4).
Military Law v Criminal Law
“Enemy Combatant”
How do you navigate around installed BLOCKADE?
[MUELLER] designed to take-in evidence needed to ‘expose’ DS [DOJ block re: Mueller ‘evidence’ ongoing investigation].
[MUELLER] designed to limit POTUS’ ability to maneuver.
[MUELLER] designed to ‘stall-for-time’ until MIDTERM ELECTIONS to TERMINATE all HOUSE / SENATE ongoing investigations.
[MUELLER] designed to ‘safeguard’ D_PARTY_BASE false narrative re: RUSSIA COLLUSION [POTUS CHEATED – EVIL – SKY FALLING] in effort to DIVIDE and MOBILIZE for future protests, riots, threats, violence, FF’s, etc.
[MUELLER] designed to provide FAKE NEWS w/ ammunition to sway public opinion, obstruct foreign + domestic agenda, fuel impeachment/removal, fuel anti-POTUS [DIVISION] [prevent UNITY], etc..
[MUELLER] designed to demonstrate to foreign players that OLD GUARD still pulls strings.
[MUELLER] designed to mobilize D_PARTY for MIDTERM VOTE WIN.
[MUELLER] designed to push D_PARTY backers to DONATE [GOFUNDME – D_PARTY].
[MUELLER] designed as PUBLIC OUTCRY EXCUSE should criminal charges be brought against them [‘we are being ‘politically’ attacked because MUELLER…].
How do you REMOVE installed BLOCKADE?
DECLAS—DECLAS—DECLAS
How do you navigate around installed corrupt [FBI][DOJ]?
USE A STEALTH BOMBER
Who must authorize firing of FBI/DOJ officials?
Why did McCabe try to take SESSIONS out?
https://www.msnbc.com/the-beat-with-ari-melber/watch/fired-fbi-official-authorized-perjury-investigation-against-sessions-1191727171576?v=raila&📁
What was the SESSIONS SENATE CONF VOTE?
52-47
No. 175
Logical thinking v clickbait.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is “No. 175”? That is the one thing I don’t understand out of that post. Was Sessions the 175th Trump nominee confirmation? Did the Dims stall THAT long?
LikeLike
Sessions was confirmed on February 8.
LikeLike
Good question, that’s the one item I’m unclear about too. I am unsure what no. 175 represents.
LikeLike
It refers back to a prior Q post (#175), on the same topic.
LikeLike
… from Sep 3. It’s also tagged as #2071.
LikeLike
I guess it is good that the LARPS who peruse the CTH and other MAGA-supporting sites who actually are run by truly good thinking patriots are able to then summarize that information and present it as their own “secret insider” crap are on our side instead of the dark side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, US military intelligence is quite the live action role player. A lot of real time live action and an important role to play.
LikeLike
Haaa…
😎Albertus…..nice….very nice…..
LikeLike
Per his/her request:
“carterzest says:
October 9, 2018 at 11:16 pm
I know it’s late in the thread, could someone please paste this forward 😉
#Hallelujiah
And, the winner is…..#TaylorSwift
shocked face
once you seethe strings on the marionettes. ….
queue the choir”
Converse w/him/her here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/09/october-9th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-628/comment-page-8/#comment-6135091
LikeLiked by 1 person
“And, the winner is…..#TaylorSwift”
For other treepers info, there was nothing about Miss Swift in the video, just a lot of [senseless to me] repetition of the infamous “F” word for two minutes or so.
Ephesians 4:29 Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers.
VC was just reposting here because she indicated she would.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Anybody not willing to accept the results of an election is a danger to Democracy.”
-Hillary Clinton, October, 2016
Looking back, I actually agree with Hillary now. She and her illegitimate Democrat Resistance leaders, including Obama holdovers in government, are a clear and present danger to our Constitutional Republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, she sooooo thought she was going to win.
LikeLike
I think PTrump highest priority would be to close Mueller investigation with no charges. There are millions of people who still think PTrump is not legitimate due to Russia and they cannot explain what happened. PTrump would not bring any hammer on deep state before Mueller closeup. DAG leverage will work and I am not surprised if Mueller gives clean record to PTrump and his campaign just few weeks before midterm which has most impact.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You cannot be civil.
LikeLike
Sgt. Garry Britt and Officer Jeffrey Livingston were in their police cars parked in a lot at the northeast corner of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Harvey Milk Street when they heard gunshots. They alerted dispatch about 3 a.m. and got out of their marked police SUVs.
At the other end of the lot nearer to Southwest Third Avenue, there was a fight and a shooting, leaving two men wounded. Police then saw Kimmons turn toward them or head their way holding a gun, the sources said.The officers yelled commands and fired at Kimmons with their handguns, striking him in the upper torso and leg. Between the sergeant and officer, 10 to 12 shots were fired.
Police are awaiting forensic analyses from the state crime lab on a revolver found near Kimmons and four other guns recovered at the scene, but suspect Kimmons shot the two other men at the scene, the sources said.
https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/index.ssf/2018/10/police_chief_offers_condolence.html
LikeLike
US Marshalls locate 123 children missing kids in Michigan. All from a sex-trafficking ring. Per OANN News.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,”
-Hillary Clinton, October, 2018
Hey, Hillary, we Deplorables get it, now. Civility when Progressive Democrats are in control; Resistance occurs when they’re not.
Well, It doesn’t work that way, sweetheart. Your people opened this door. We are going to close it. This woman is a true sociopath — she cares only about herself, and will gladly steamroll over any peasant who dares to get in her way.
Only one way to settle this: A pay for view Steel Cage Match between Hillary Clinton and Juanita Broderick sounds like it would make millions. Hillary wouldn’t last 10 seconds and would go down with a broken hip.
LikeLike
Bill Mitchell keeps making yet another great point. If there are so many more Democrats in the country than Republicans…. then how come the Republicans have
1. The White House
2. The Senate
3. The House of Representatives
4. 33 out of 50 governorships
5. 32 Republican controlled state assemblies
? Until they can answer that, I’m throwing the B.S. flag.
THERE IS A FLAG ON THE FIELD, PEOPLE. Backfield in Motion. Off sides and Holding.
LikeLike
The reason Republicans have all that is that USA is a REPUBLIC.. and not a Democracy.
It is TRUE (as far as votes counted goes) that Crooked Hillary won the popular vote (by 2.1%)…. but that reflects an “overkill” in a few states (coastal elites).
Hence the DIMS call for abolishing the electoral College.
LikeLiked by 1 person
VIDEO: Brutal debate take-down of Sheldon Whitehouse over interrogation of Judge Kavanaugh
This article shows how Sen. Whitehouse still doesn’t realize how or how much his own credibility has been hurt. There are indications the ‘boofing’ debacle has hurt Whitehouse, and he is vulnerable on Nov 6..
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/10/video-brutal-debate-takedown-of-sheldon-whitehouse-over-boofing-interrogation-of-kavanaugh/
LikeLike
THE GOOD CENSOR: Leaked Google Briefing Admits Abandonment of Free Speech for ‘Safety And Civility’:
“An internal company briefing produced by Google and leaked exclusively to Breitbart News argues that due to a variety of factors, including the election of President Trump, the ‘American tradition’ of free speech on the internet is no longer viable.
Despite leaked video footage showing top executives declaring their intention to ensure that the rise of Trump and the populist movement is just a ‘blip’ in history, Google has repeatedly denied that the political bias of its employees filter into its products.
But the 85-page briefing, titled ‘The Good Censor,’ admits that Google and other tech platforms now ‘control the majority of online conversations’ and have undertaken a ‘shift towards censorship’ in response to unwelcome political events around the world….”
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/10/09/the-good-censor-leaked-google-briefing-admits-abandonment-of-free-speech-for-safety-and-civility/
LikeLike
LikeLike