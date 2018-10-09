Tuesday October 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Big Mistake
Several times in the last few weeks commentators over radio, TV and in the newspapers have made a big mistake. This was in connection with the kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr.
Frank Sr., as we know, had to pay the kidnappers $240,000.00 for the ransom of his son. One after another the news commentators declared that this amount was by no means the highest amount ever paid for a ransom. In the Bobby Greenlease case, they said, the Kansas City auto dealer had to pay $600,000.00 to ransom his son — the highest price ever paid for the ransom of a human being.
Here they are wrong. $600,000.00 is by no means the highest price ever paid for the ransom of a human being.
St. Paul, by divine inspiration, wrote in I Tim. 2:4-6:
“God will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
“For there is one God, and one Mediator between God and men, the Man Christ Jesus.
“Who gave HIMSELF a ransom for all…”
Did you get that? Christ gave Himself a ransom for all. All mankind had been taken captive by Satan and sin, but Christ paid the price of our ransom. That price was Himself — His own life, which He gave on Calvary’s cross to pay for our redemption.
All that was accomplished at Calvary was not revealed, however, until God raised up the Apostle Paul, who goes on to say in Verses 6 and 7 of the above passage that this mes- sage was “testified in due time,” by him.
When sin had risen to its height in the world’s rejection of Christ, God reached down from heaven to save Saul, the chief of sinners, and sent him forth as the Apostle Paul to proclaim salvation by grace through faith in the Christ who had died for sin. This is why the Apostle declares in I Tim. 1:15,16:
“This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief. Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show forth all longsuffering…”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/big-mistake/
1Timothy 2:4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
6 Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.
7 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.
1Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember to pray Psalm 40 for the Kavanaugh family!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+40&version=KJV
Psalm 40 King James Version (KJV)
40 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.
4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
5 Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.
6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,
8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.
9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O Lord, thou knowest.
10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.
11 Withhold not thou thy tender mercies from me, O Lord: let thy lovingkindness and thy truth continually preserve me.
12 For innumerable evils have compassed me about: mine iniquities have taken hold upon me, so that I am not able to look up; they are more than the hairs of mine head: therefore my heart faileth me.
13 Be pleased, O Lord, to deliver me: O Lord, make haste to help me.
14 Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it; let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil.
15 Let them be desolate for a reward of their shame that say unto me, Aha, aha.
16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The Lord be magnified.
17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MONUMENT VALLEY, UTAH 1962. PHOTO ERNST HAAS
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE, MORRISON, CO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Dr. Fraud should consider leaving the country before she mysteriously shoots herself in the back of the head with a gun she doesn’t own. She’s toast.
LikeLike
P51
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a beauty! Lucky you!
LikeLike
Whoops, its 2 for Tuesday
Pair of Republic P-47D taking off.
http://www.flyinghigher.net/republic/490438.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of the 15,683 P-47’s built, only about 10-12 aircraft are left and flying in the world.
LikeLike
Sara Carter with DOJ news tomorrow. Hannitys tick tock..Could it be Sally Yates in the crossfire?? Rod Rosenstein is to obvious and he probably has a couple weeks left. I am still waiting for the declassify! Not to mention for the laws to be enforced!! Do not forget to vote! We must show up in droves. I have a feeling after midterms our voice will finally be heard.(red wave). Unfortunately the fake polls and the pundits are parroting the MSM false narrative that Democrats are going to take the House.
Side note. Wish Ingraham would quit having Clinton Flunkies David (Bad)friend and Richard Goldstein on her show. It is such an insult to any fair minded person having to listen to his crazy out of touch reality. It is disgusting
LikeLike