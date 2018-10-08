Vigil Held for Twenty Killed in New York Limo Crash – Deadliest Accident Since 2009…

Saturday’s deadly crash in Schoharie, New York in which a limo driver, 17 passengers and two pedestrians were killed is the deadliest transportation accident of any kind in the U.S. since 2009. It is really stunning that not a single person survived the accident. Horrific.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The limousine involved in an upstate New York crash that killed 20 people over the weekend failed inspection last month, and its driver did not have the proper license to operate the vehicle, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.
Saturday’s accident, which killed two pairs of newlyweds, four sisters from one family and two brothers from another, was the deadliest U.S. transport crash in nearly a decade, according to federal authorities.
Cuomo identified the company that owned the 2001 Ford Excursion limousine as Prestige Limousine, a small company based in Gansevoort, New York, according to federal Department of Transportation records.
All three of the company’s vehicles had violations when they were inspected last month, records show.
The inspection of the limousine that crashed turned up several violations at the time, including anti-lock brake malfunction indicators and inoperative or defective windshield wipers. The company only employed two drivers, according to the records. (read more)
does the limo actually seat that many people? or were some sitting on the floor/laps?
My cat is looking at me very suspiciously after reading that aloud to him .
A Persian cat?
Because of your comment USMC1833, I clicked on the link to read the full article. Wow.
“The owner of Prestige Limousine, Shahed Hussain, shares the same name and address as that of a former FBI informant who appeared as a witness in two U.S. cases in which prosecutors brought terrorism charges against defendants, transportation and federal court records showed.”
“Hussain was charged in 2002 with helping people illegally obtain driver’s licenses and eventually became an informant against his co-conspirators in the license scheme.
In 2004, he testified in a case stemming from a Federal Bureau of Investigation sting operation against two men who were charged with money laundering as part of a plot to import missiles to New York.
Several years later, Hussain posed as a radical militant, helping the government convict four men of plotting to blow up two synagogues and shoot down military planes at an airport in Newburgh, New York.”
From the article that SD posted:
The owner of Prestige Limousine, Shahed Hussain, shares the same name and address as that of a former FBI informant who appeared as a witness in two U.S. cases in which prosecutors brought terrorism charges against defendants, transportation and federal court records showed.
Hussain could not be reached for comment on Monday. The phone line at Prestige Limousine was disconnected.
Hussain was charged in 2002 with helping people illegally obtain driver’s licenses and eventually became an informant against his co-conspirators in the license scheme.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/victims-horrific-limo-crash-were-friends-family-headed-054621944.html
This is an interesting report on the owner.
Owner of limo that crashed was FBI informant who testified in terrorism trials
By Stephen Rex Brown and Esha Ray, New York Daily News 4 hrs ago
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/owner-of-limo-that-crashed-was-fbi-informant-who-testified-in-terrorism-trials/ar-BBO7r3g?ocid=spartandhp
FBI informant listed as owner of limousine in deadly New York crash
The owner of the limousine involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York over the weekend was a wire-wearing informant in two FBI terrorism stings, Fox News has learned.
The government credited Shahed Hussain with rooting out radical Muslims at mosques in the New York cities of Newburgh and Albany while he was working as a well-paid FBI snitch.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/fbi-informant-listed-as-owner-of-limousine-in-deadly-new-york-crash
