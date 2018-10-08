Vigil Held for Twenty Killed in New York Limo Crash – Deadliest Accident Since 2009…

Saturday’s deadly crash in Schoharie, New York in which a limo driver, 17 passengers and two pedestrians were killed is the deadliest transportation accident of any kind in the U.S. since 2009. It is really stunning that not a single person survived the accident. Horrific.

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The limousine involved in an upstate New York crash that killed 20 people over the weekend failed inspection last month, and its driver did not have the proper license to operate the vehicle, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Saturday’s accident, which killed two pairs of newlyweds, four sisters from one family and two brothers from another, was the deadliest U.S. transport crash in nearly a decade, according to federal authorities.

Cuomo identified the company that owned the 2001 Ford Excursion limousine as Prestige Limousine, a small company based in Gansevoort, New York, according to federal Department of Transportation records. All three of the company’s vehicles had violations when they were inspected last month, records show. The inspection of the limousine that crashed turned up several violations at the time, including anti-lock brake malfunction indicators and inoperative or defective windshield wipers. The company only employed two drivers, according to the records. (read more)

.

Advertisements