October 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #627

*** 29 *** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe.
Praise–Melania is home safely
Pray for safety:
—-President Trump’s trip to Florida
—-Public swearing-in for Justice Kavanaugh at 7PM (Psalm 40)
*Pray for more exposure of Opposition’s lies and deceptions
*Pray all voter fraud will fail.
Amen Grandma
🙂
Also, thank you, Lord, for the lunatics of the demonrat party who, made even crazier by Kavanaugh’s confirmation, will continue acting like a bunch of obnoxious boo-hoos, threatening to impeach Kavanaugh and scaring the Normals all the way to the election, thereby ensuring that Republicans remain resolved to vote in record numbers.
Amen.
Amen.
Nov. 7 2018. The breakout begins.
Amen!
Budmc…that is hysterical.
Jamed Damore starts spilling Google’s beans… https://pjmedia.com/trending/damore-suit-google-caters-to-furries-transgenderism-and-a-yellow-scaled-wingless-dragonkin/
Ugh, these are some sick, deranged people. Almost every perversion in the book.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is wrong with them? And when do they work?
Read the Bible. Regularly. This sounds exactly like Revelation chapter 17.
Also, it you have not yet accepted Jesus’ gift of atonement for your imperfect, fallen nature, so that you can get to work on straightening out your remaining earthly days, and then be able to spend eternity in heaven with your heavenly Father who loves you, start talking with someone who can help you figure out the relation between you and your heavenly Father. A Bible believing church is a good place to start.
A hearty Amen to that!
I was convicted to accept the free gift of salvation in 1988. The feeling of freedom after the alter call was tangible. I’ve never felt anything like it, before or since. I wish everyone could know what it feels like to be released like that. I wish I could re-live it again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody ever forgets that day/hour. Mine was a few years before you.
You continue to lead the way, Sundance. The good fight continues. Thank you.
As the world is fixated on the Judge Kavanaugh confirmation process, Secretary Pompeo has gotten us one step closer to seeing the Korean War officially end and North Korea 🇰🇵 completely denuclearizing! Absolutely amazing 😉
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wow. That’s great. I am so praying thinks work out with NK.
I badly want this to happen and I want POTUS to get the nobel prize! My liberal sister insists NK will never give up their nukes! We are all praying for POTUS!
2018 RED WAVE OR BUST!
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is the current year
I myself can hardly wait for the struggle sessions
The Left has been going after Churchill hard for at least 20 years here, and 70 years else where. I guess he is a true hero.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just do a web search for “ghandi” and “racist.”
Quote Problem Solved
And the Dalai Lama and Illegal Immigration!
Winston Churchill – the progeny of an American mother and English father – grew up in the sunset of the Victorian Era . A scan of his bio reveals he was a very complex – and often driven – individual . He struggled with bouts of depression ( which he called the “Black Dog” ) at various times . All these facets of Churchill ( and his triumph in WW2 ) make him far too complex an individual for today’s snowflakes to comprehend .
LikeLiked by 3 people
When he was young and went into combat he was absolutely fearless, A Mattis type guy.
We’re in Struggle Sessions Part One: where people voluntarily step forward and “struggle and reform” without being first physically thrown into a Re-education Camp.
These fools are already living in their own mental/emotional prison, I guess.
Wish they’d use that key they’re holding in their own hand and let themselves out!
Heard some buzz about Taylor Swift coming out for Dems. If I recall right, her last tour didn’t do so hot and she has had some kind of recent feud with Kim/Kanye. So, this may all just be calculated PR from her in an attempt to reinvent herself or expand her audience. Here’s some info from an article from June 2018:
https://observer.com/2018/06/taylor-swift-reputation-tour-numbers-and-reaction/
Stars will sometimes go SJW when their careers need a boost. Could be the case here.
Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate. Shake it off. Shake it off!!! 🙄🙄
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, Libs are notorious for never forgiving someone who comes out as Trump supporter and/or not a Trump Hater, so she’s probably burned her career down with most everyone now.
But yeah, looks like she really did some groveling to get fans back. These people never learn.
I LOVE watching Hollywood and Celebs immolate themselves on the altar of the Dem Party:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-6250915/Taylor-Swift-time-speaks-politics-says-shell-vote-Democrats-midterms.html
Same old story. Fallen icon needs a job or more fans, goes the pandering route. Oh well. I guess Kanye knew what he was doing when he interrupted her years ago. lol
TS Handlers: So what you need to do is publicly commit political hari-kari and repent of your past sin of not openly embracing liberal orthodoxy. Then make a statement endorsing a favored candidate. That should buy you 24 more months of goodwill with music buyers.
Yep. Big fued. Here’s the background:
https://amp-thisisinsider-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.thisisinsider.com/taylor-swift-kanye-west-feud-history-2017-9?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s
I’m no fan of Kanye’s past antics. Maybe he has changed. I don’t know. However, I am trully grateful for his “free thinking” agenda. And, some of his past antics may have been pure PR. However, I think his awakening to “free thinking” is real and from the heart.
He is going to support candidates and political agendas in the future I don’t like. However, atleast he will come to that support from thinking and not indoctrination.
Yeah, I think Kanye awakening is real. Thinking for yourself is a good start. Happy he is there.
This would be a dumb move.
Haven’t seen one of these since the Primaries. Was wondering if anyone would make one re. the Kav insanity. I guess the longer version was removed from YT, but this one’s still there:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love this
Really liked the part about flying. hahaha
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t worry Alyssa, everyone loved you in Who’s The Boss 😂😂🤣🤣😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you are against borders, then you’re against the existence of the United States because a country without borders doesn’t exist.
LikeLiked by 7 people
HB: you are starting to catch on.
Also from the culture wars, CBS has some show called “Madame Secretary.” Tonight they had on Hillary, Colin Powell and Albright as guests. Someone gave a speech (not sure who; didn’t watch) denouncing nationalism. And there may have been a putdown of white nationalism as well, not sure. More info:
https://datebook.sfchronicle.com/movies-tv/former-secretaries-of-state-hold-summit-on-latest-season-of-madam-secretary
Additionally, Powell was on the Zakaria CNN show, I believe, and of course he was asked about Charlottesville and he put down Trump and so forth.
http://amp.wisn.com/article/colin-powell-on-trump-its-now-me-the-president-instead-of-we-the-people/23631293
I don’t care about any of these things (Taylor Swift; CBS show; Powell), just letting others know what is taking place out there in the cultural battle. Obviously the Zakaria spot with Albright and Powell was meant to help promote the CBS show appearance from them both.
If Deval Patrick ends up running, as I think he will should the Dems take the House, I would imagine that “Republican” Powell will end up supporting Patrick and not Trump.
No one can stop Kamala Harris from getting the demonrat nomination in 2020. She can check off more demographic boxes than anyone else – black, Indian (dot, not feather), woman, concubine. Unless a handicapped blaxican lesbian comes along, Harris has it in the bag.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Obama people want Deval Patrick, I think. We’ll see. If the Dems don’t take the House, I’m not sure Patrick will get into the race.
The Obama people can want whatever they want, but unless Deval Patrick becomes a tranny named Devalita, Harris’ woman card trumps Patrick.
Doesn’t matter what loser they shove onto the stage as long as we can stop the cheating they cannot win.
……should the Dems take the House,…
D-Rats are running on the platform of HIGHER TAXES, HIGHER CRIME, OPEN BORDERS, a free tax payer funded ride for ILLEGAL ALIENS, HIGH UNEMPLOYMENT, HIGH POVERTY and DESTROYING MEDICARE/SOCIAL SECURITY for elderly American citizens…… How could they possibly lose with such a popular platform? /S
LikeLiked by 4 people
If they take the midterms, they will hurt this President, but the country much worst. It might even help the President get reelected, but at serious cost to the country as a whole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking, given past weeks’ events, the Demonrat machine is going to pull out all the stops to ‘ win at any cost ‘ come November . I look for massive voting fraud not only in thier traditional strongholds and by traditional means but a ‘ branching out ‘ into areas not expecting these tactics .
Deval Patrick is a clown and has plenty of skeletons in his closet, including trying to keep his brother-in-law’s name of the Sex Offender list after more than one sexual assaults. Here in Massachusetts, he’s known as Cadillac Deval. If he ran in 2020, POTUS would eat him for lunch.
https://www.masslive.com/news/index.ssf/2018/02/brother-in-law_of_former_gov_d_1.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deval does seem to be something of a clown. But my guess is the Obama group feels Deval is their best way back to the White House. He seems to be their guy. We’ll see if they get their way.
One thing I noticed; no litter ! Every progressive mob or march comes with its own debris storm blowing everywhere, but these folks were orderly and neat !
Bombard’s analysis of the Fraud:
September 26, 2018 in the Capital basement – a week and a half before the final vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like assault to me. With photo evidence.
James O’Keefe needs to record Blasey Ford’s normal speaking voice
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would also like to know what her students & former students think of her, especially since her testimony…
Some sources sayafter a few beers she sounds like John Wayne
Looks like Hugin is working the campaign trail. I like the message on his campaign bus in the background….
“Send in a marine”
Hope he flips this seat.
And the completely unbiased and bi-partisan panel, has determined to give the grand prize to Diane Feinstein for her novel and biography BAT SHIT CRAZY. Now BAT SHIT CRAZY is a token of this woman’s genius. She told me so herself and repeatedly that she could change perceptions by just looking in the mirror and calling everyone and everything she hated what she saw in the mirror. In other words, she could have been more specific, but rather than allude to an articulation of the mundane, she has come to the conclusion that brevity is the importance of our nation’s sanity.
The time may come when America will outlive any need for sanity. Marx, either Groucho or Karl, I cant remember which, maybe it was both or maybe it was Harpo, once said that insanity is the opiate of the people, especially democrats. I say that if America outlives its need for sanity and becomes a majority insane nation , then opium will be the opiate. Ahh, that’s not a bad idea as any sane people left will need that very badly especially when all the booze runs out.
The Updated version is
“Free stuff is the opiate of retarded liberals”
Didn’t realize until tonight that Leland K. is 2 years younger than Ford.
She says she ran out and left a 13 year old at a party with 4 drunk would be rapist 17 year old boys? And the 13 year old doesn’t remember it?
For some reason this makes her account even less believable to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CocaMitch has this covered. What a highlight remaking the courts.
The Dems can’t take a trick as they have no policy so they are always in picking the lest worse strategy.
I just love the Alinsky rule 3 use their standards against them – smash them in the face continually, with the SJW bs they need to be too pure. The Trumpers dont care so it doesnt work for them either.
They are a policy free zone of temper tantrums.
Blue wave – Dems taking the house
Is PROPAGANDA
We are all “guessing” to some extent… but I just don’t see it happening
If it happens… I might just have to CRY AND SCREAM on election night!!!
Blue wave – Dems taking the house
Is PROPAGANDA……..
Absolutely!!!!!! Thanks to President Trump, the USA is finally emerging from an economic DEPRESSION that was worse than the 1930s. President Trump is rightfully laying that depression on the D-Rats and the ending of the Depression on the Rs. Of course, it is really President Trump that ended it but the President is sharing the credit and boosting the R vote. By the time President Trump is through campaigning, the D-Rat party will be a ruined, smoldering heap. No one is going to vote to lose their jobs and be plunged into poverty by the Venezuelan aspirations of the D-Rats. The majority of the USA is NOT that stupid. JMHO
Taylor is not so swift. Her new album has some catchy titles to them…especially now.
I’ve asked here from time to time, if anyone from Ohio knows what is going on with Renacci’s campaign for Brown’s Senate seat. We don’t have cable anymore, I sometimes listen to radio in the car. I’ve heard an ad from Brown but I don’t see hardly any signs in my area for anyone. So I did a search for Jim Renacci and see this:
Jim Renacci’s lack of advertising in Senate race increasingly alarms Ohio Republicans
https://www.cleveland.com/open/index.ssf/2018/10/jim_renaccis_lack_of_adverti.html
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Past Senate races in Ohio have been a slugfest on the airwaves, marked by tens of millions of dollars spent by Republicans and Democrats.
But to the alarm of Ohio Republicans, when it comes to political advertising, this year’s race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and his GOP challenger, Wadsworth Rep. Jim Renacci, has been a dramatically one-sided affair. It’s led them to question whether Renacci has thrown in the towel, if he’s waiting for national support that hasn’t arrived, or if he’s simply reluctant to part ways with the $4 million of his own money he’s loaned his campaign.
“Jim’s good on social media. Jim’s good on getting around the state. But I can tell you that many people in the social conservative movement have asked me directly, ‘How come we haven’t seen Jim on TV?'” said Mike Gonidakis, a Republican lobbyist who leads Ohio Right to Life, a prominent anti-abortion group that has endorsed Renacci. “I don’t have an answer to tell them. But I think it’s noticed far and wide.”
“Let me be clear,” said Nick Everhart, an Ohio Republican political strategist who works on races across the country. “In 2018 you absolutely are not going to win a tier-one U.S. Senate campaign against anyone in the country, let alone as tough a political candidate as Sherrod Brown without using the most powerful communication and advertising tool on earth — paid TV.”…..Public polls — including separate polls released last week by a pair of nationally respected firms — generally have shown him losing by at least 10 points, while showing other statewide races as a toss-up or even a slight edge for Republicans. In turn, national Republican groups largely have written the race off as a loss.
Renacci’s campaign declined to share details of its strategy. In a statement, spokeswoman Leslie Shedd said: “Our campaign has the resources we need to win in November.”
Mark Weaver, another Republican strategist in Ohio, said it takes millions of dollars to defeat an incumbent U.S. Senator, particularly one as well-known and entrenched as Brown.
“I think a lot of people are concerned that the numbers are not narrowing,” Weaver said. “The closer we get to early voting, the more troubling it is.”
Is the President going to come here to help campaign for Renacci? He asked him to drop out of the governor’s race to run for Senate when Mandell dropped out. What the heck is going on? How are we supposed to MAGA when Ohio, which PT won, is not even on the map this election? I am going to call my county Republican club, can’t find the number for Ohio of which supposed MAGA Jane Timkin is in charge of.
Renacci’s campaign is quiet, TOO QUIET! We had a chance to unseat Brown! How are we supposed to win over independents or on the fence moderates???!
Justice Kavanaugh is confirmed and he will now rightfully take his seat on the Supreme Court. The rabidly emotional left has lost. Reason, the rule of law, and common sense has prevailed.
If the left had succeeded with their outrageous smear campaign, it most certainly will occur again in the future. Fortunately, their tantrums—some paid for by George Soros—failed to achieve what they wanted—power through delay, lies, obfuscation, and emotionalism. They still want to do anything they can to thwart a lawfully elected president. It borders on sedition.
When Kavanaugh meets his fellow Justice Clarence Thomas, they’ll both have an attempted ‘high tech lynching in common.’ Perhaps Thomas will tell him, “Me too.”
—Ben Garrison
“You don’t tug on Supermans cape, you don’t spit into the wind , you don’t pull the mask off the ol lone Ranger and you don’t mess around with ………………………………………..
As a bit of a NLP expert the “arson mob matches” is the unsubtle thought of burning down the house (congress) plus the double association of a criminal attack at night while you and your loved ones are sleeping on you most important posession your home. Very very powerful.
Justice
With a vote of 50-48, Judge Kavanaugh will become Justice Kavanaugh. As you all know–so, of course, I will repeat it–Kavanaugh had to endure a thoroughly disgusting gauntlet to become a Justice. One thing is to have open political and ideological differences and disagreements on legal interpretations, those are legitimate issues to explore and discuss–Have at it!–it’s another thing to try to destroy a person’s reputation and career, and put him and his family in physical danger. The loons in the Democratic Party aided by the media echo-chamber and the cesspool that our academic institutions have become tried to do precisely that.
Let’s be up front: Dr. Ford lied.
She lied. She became a tool for the loons, and was willing to lie to stop Kavanaugh. Why has she, according to her lefty lawyers, now decided not to pursue the accusations against Kavanaugh? Why did she only pursue them once Kavanaugh become Trump’s choice for a seat on the Supreme Court? Why doesn’t she go the police in Maryland, where there is no statute of limitations on sexual assault, and make a formal presentation of what she says happened to her in Maryland however many years ago she decides it happened? Because . . . drum roll . . . it’s not true. I really hope her perjury is not simply forgotten; she needs to pay for it. She, at least, should be sued for every penny she has made in her GOFUNDME effort. The loons must know there is a cost to being a loon, to being an instigator of a lynch mob. No more lynch mobs, please.
Bottom line: Trump wins; Kavanaugh wins; justice wins; America, a bit battered, also wins.
