October 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #622

NEWS CLIPS
National Review: “The Perjury Farce”
LAW & JUSTICE
Issued on: October 2, 2018
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/national-review-perjury-farce/
I’ve been seeing a diversion from Kav starting to form….something about the estates of POTUS’ parents & the money & the taxes…he lied, he cheated, he lied, he cheated….almost got me there…
I’m sure POTUS will be able to handle the latest whack a mole story…
Yup, Lumina, article discussing this was over at the NY Post. More skulduggery from the Demorats. Interesting timing, eh?
This happens every time the latest narrative starts showing the stress cracks of failure. To keep their base fired up, and angry all the time…they simply transition to a new “fake news” outrage.
👍👍
Their base must be exhausted by now.
I came here specifically to see if Sundance or anyone has insight on this. Seeing as how the NYT broke it I’m seeing this as a black hat FBI leak op – maybe Strzok or McCabe at the helm?
Idk. I do know the statute of limitations is supposedly up. They’re working the angle that Trump tried fo have the will changed but his sister said it didn’t pass the smell test – on top of the Trump is a financial fraud and liar narrative.
Twitter is on fire over it, nonstop Drumpf is going down etc. Ivmade a backup account to my suspended account and it got suspended as soon as I tried to send a meme.
The IRS reviewed and signed off on this years ago.
Old non-news.
I’ve been getting a lot of false logins using my google id?
Are other treepers getting the same runaround?
No. Mostly because I don’t do Google.
🙂 Yay use Noscript block google
You are a very trusting soul.
I keep getting hit w that stupid amazon thing despite my vpn and using Ghostery. I’m hearing about all kinds of censorship attacks. They must be using new algorithms to stifle us.
Sundance is on the McLean gal’s FBI trail & making me nervous with his tweets….get ’em boy….
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we all stay involved and get the vote out, we will have a Red Tsunami.
This election must be priority for all MAGA folks. Don’t let up with friends and neighbors. Make it topic #1.
Even if just a minor passing comment, it’s easy to demotivate Dem’s. Most of them are embarrassed. If they can’t support their platform, they need to just stay home. 🙂
Crooked Hillary is the right age to be Blasey Ford’s mother…. just sayin’
I spotted a “family resemblance” ….
A flabby, goitrous neck… both Crooked and Blasey
And all the lies. Don’t forget the lies.
Of course I want Judge Kavanaugh confirmed to SC.
In an alternative reality… Only in my dreams… This would be wild!
I noticed in the Vlad Tepes emails I get that our wonderful president got a poison pen letter like our wonderful SecDef. It appears that Vlad Tepes website is down. So we need to pray for our president. I pray for PDJT and staff daily. Besides I am praying for Kavanaugh and family.
George Webb has been all over Halper for ages. Good to see it picking up momentum.
I was reminded of Sundance’s “phases” post of a couple of days ago, particularly the (paraphrasing) “use conservatives to push the narrative” part, when I was forwarded a Daily Telegraph hit piece on Kavanaugh today, penned by International Business Editor and globalist mouthpiece Ambrose Evans-Pritchard. “My sinister battle with Brett Kavanaugh over the truth.” It’s probably behind a paywall, but the first few paras will give you the idea:
“Twenty three years ago I crossed swords with a younger Brett Kavanaugh, in one of the weirdest and most disturbing episodes of my career as a journalist.
What happened leaves me in no doubt that he lacks judicial character and is unfit to serve on the US Supreme Court for the next thirty years or more, whatever his political ideology.
He was not a teenager. It related to his duties in the mid-1990s as Assistant Independent Council for the Starr investigation, then probing Bill and Hillary Clinton in the most sensitive case in the country.”
The semi-hysterical tone of the piece makes one wonder why Evans-Pritchard kept this nightmarish experience to himself for so long, and only decided just now to pile on.
One globalist goal: Bring down PT, and everything to do with PT, by any means necessary.
Just say no to lynch mobs and say no to democrats, but I repeat myself.
Chi Spi getting nervous……….
https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/huge-development-feinstein-moves-seal-fbi-investigation-case-collapses/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=westernjournalism&utm_content=2018-10-02&utm_campaign=manualpost
“https://twitter.com/Kevin_Shipp/status/1047333936102363136″
Remove the ” ” not sure how to post twitter links without taking too much space.
Thank you, very interesting.
Coming from way earlier in the thread — cthulhu says:
October 3, 2018 at 2:19 am
How awesome would it be if the prayer of Kavanaugh’s daughter is answered, and Ford comes clean, repents, and seeks salvation?
Ford is clearly messed-up in the head, and Kavanaugh’s daughter is absolutely correct in praying for her. Let us also seek that God’s Will both salvage Ford and sustain the Kavanaugh family.
There was a point in PDJT’s speech last night were he was talking about the perilous times for young men. The son comes home and is talking to mom, “Mom, I just got a job at IBM or GM and I’ve been accused of something I did not do. What do I do mom? What do I do?”
We need THAT clip.
Every suburban white female will melt…..
Watch the lady in back of POTUS,just in front and to the right of the boy with the bow tie.She grimaces with fear when he says Mom I lost my job because.
And Trump is right. A lot of this Kavanaugh nonsense is a fight for the white suburban mom vote. DEMs are reading this the wrong way though. The charges are so stupid women see through it and are concerned for their sons. Soon they’ll be worried for daughters who can’t get hired bc I’d risk factors from the MeToo
scam.
Blessing in disguise.
??????
OK… who farted!!
Wouldn’t that be, “who boofed?”
My money is on Feinstein…she seems to be stinkin’ up the joint lately.
Well, for decades actually.
It wasn’t me.
How dare they?
🤣
Holy. Crap. He’s done it again. Are you guys not reading Sundance’s tweet thread?
Can you post it so non-tweeters can read it? A lot of folks here don’t do twitter.
https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheconservativetreehouse.com%2F2018%2F06%2F04%2Ffbi-director-of-counterintelligence-bill-priestap-to-testify-tomorrow-to-joint-congressional-committee%2F
Sundance’s THREAD – click on tweet
I just can’t understand how their minds or hearts work (to say such a thing).
In order for it to work, first ya gotta HAVE one! just sayin, and I’m not being flippant!
They are CRAZY, with TDS, so have lost their minds,..
And they have no morals, so no ‘heart’.
No soul either.
Watch George Hamilton impersonate Jeff Flake.
Steven Crowder’s new “Change My Mind’ segment “Rape Culture is a Myth” was amazing. Fascinating how the university student’s mind works…er..or I should say doesn’t work. I recommend watching the full 45 minutes on youtube.
Will the Senate Judiciary have the FBI investigate this claim that involves sexual misconduct and illegal foreign donation at DiFi’s Bparty? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3A_Zg2phhLI
When Senate take the vote I hope Judge Kavanaugh will join in a drinking game…
A Guzzle of beer for every Kavanaugh YEA! vote 🙂
52 sips of beer… an experienced drinker should be able to handle it 🙂
I’d rather a hearty gulp for every Dem who rides this sinking ship to a watery grave.
“The Exuberant Force of Non-Reason”
That is the title of the second chapter of a wonderful book by Wall Street writer, Walter Gutman – the name of the book is “You Only Have To Get Rich Once” and it was published in 1961 (I understand that Warren Buffett put this book down, but I don’t like what he did to See’s Candies, so I personally don’t think he is all that great on that score but even worse, I understand he is a big supporter of Planned Parenthood).
Alan Greenspan’s famous phrase, “irrational exuberance” struck me when I first heard of it as a plagiarism of Gutman – I think Greenspan said he thought of it during one of his writing sessions in the bathtub and he used it in a speech in 1996 (that would be 35 years after the publication of Gutman’s book).
I would like the FBI to thoroughly investigate Mr. Greenspan and really get a handle on how he came up with that “irrational exuberance” – to me, it would be like a kid writing a last minute school report and using the encyclopedia the night before, changing around a few words to make it sound “original”.
I realize a lot of people practically worship Alan Greenspan but he somehow seems to me to have gone through some kind of metamorphosis – how can someone who at one time grasped Objectivism (Ayn Rand/Nathaniel Branden) be this same person who opposed tariffs against China, saying that American workers displaced could be compensated through unemployment and retraining programs? Was Greenspan’s “approach” part of what was was used to justify the horrific devastation of vast swaths of American industry? The same jobs that Obama said “weren’t coming back”.
I am bringing all this up again . . . I bring it up from time to time in different places because I keep hoping someone will bring it up to Alan Greenspan or maybe his wife, Andrea Mitchell – now I am bringing it because I understand Andrea Mitchell is calling for the FBI to investigate Brett Kavanaugh for being rude to Democrats, or some such thing.
Actually, I do not want the FBI to be bothered with investigating Alan Greenspan for possible plagiarism of the term “irrational exuberance” . . . they have enough truly important stuff to do besides investigating Andrea Mitchell’s husband OR Brett Kavanaugh per Andrea Mitchell’s whim.
— suejeanne
from Wikipedia:
Greenspan opposed tariffs against People’s Republic of China for its refusal to let the yuan rise,[42] suggesting instead that any American workers displaced by Chinese trade could be compensated through unemployment insurance and retraining programs.
Seems like Senator Murkowski needs to explain her relationship with Senator Feinstein …
Spending our tax dollars when a guy from his house has been creating the basis for observational EQ prediction while supporting himself as a landscaper. He’s very good.
I know that because not only is his science reasoned and predictions meaningful, the “experts” have their panties in a wad over his work.
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
But you should also look
among all the people
for able and God-fearing men,
trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain,
and set them over the people
as commanders of thousands,
of hundreds, of fifties,
and of tens.
Exodus 18:21
Just wanted to reiterate from a thread looking at the Ford house that had a master bedroom renovation …PLUS a front bedroom renovation with a kitchenette and snall bath…+ unrecorded exterior door.
“So, if this plan and record are true, this does not prove necessarily that Ford did not need the second door as a psychological escape, but it does prove that she and/or her husband constructed something that was not on their approved plans. It also proves that their main motive for the renovation was not focused on providing a panic exit but an addition and a rentable office or an in-law/rentable apartment, IMHO.
The fact that we know that another psychologist may be involved…means there may have been an office and practice shared by both women earlier, or the Google interns. Maybe two beds, a bath and kitchenette.
Third observation…if Ford needed a second means of escape, one could check the hardware to see if the INTERNAL door had any type of lock on it, from INSIDE the suite. That would be a HOOT!!!!
In other words, if someone were occupying that rental, is there a way to lock the room off from Ford’s egress?
