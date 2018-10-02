October 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #621

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Vote already. Up or down, however it goes. Get it over with. Move on. Enough already. We’re all sick of this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Are the Democrats and their storyline getting to you? Getting the base to cave is also their plan. Hang in there and don’t give up. We must win. We must win with Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bro, relax. All will be clear after the mid-terms.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
>> 35 << more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe.
—————————
Praise USMCA
—————————-
Pray Psalm 40, as requested by Ashley Kavanaugh, for Judge Kavanaugh and his family-
Pray for clean and quick FBI investigation exposing Opposition's lies and deceptions
LikeLiked by 12 people
Forgot to add this:
Pray for First Lady Melania’s Africa trip.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Is here going to be pictures or live streams?
LikeLike
Crossing fingers on the pictures.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Winning!!
Buy-buy NAFTA
Hello USMCA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congratulations USA!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
The length of that line of people waiting (hoping) to get into the arena where PT was speaking was spectacularly gargantuan, unbelievable! When PT said there were 20000 people outside the arena he sure wan’t kidding!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Over a million views. What’s that say about interest in our President?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
No time to give up !
Q :
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.
– Mark Twain
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
Bless her heart. Juanita is one special lady and we love her for what she is doing.
May her mission be successful in taking down Billy Boy in some way.
LikeLiked by 10 people
And in my book she qualifies as a survivor. She really pursued justice, never got it but chose to never give up in that pursuit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautiful Juanita Broaddrick! Pretty dang awesome!
LikeLiked by 3 people
SHE is one classy lady.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NAFTA is dead – long live USMCA.
I bet that this has a substantial good effect on election day.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Its fun to stay with the U.S.M.C.A. the U.S.M.C.A.
LikeLike
I can not wait to turn on CNN and msnbc for few minutes after 51st vote for Kav.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Admit it – you’re a sadist who wants to see 11/8/16 melted snowflakes all over again.
LikeLiked by 8 people
All those melted snowflakes could solve the water shortage in several needy locations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe one day the melted snowflakes will cool down and we can use them for ICE
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know winning is fun but don’t you whack jobs ever sleep? It’s bedtime on the west coast let alone east.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s 9:30 where I am
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah we just a bunch of Old Folks that’s got too much time on our hands and afraid we can’t get this done fast enough before we croak
LikeLiked by 11 people
Gotta keep a eye on those whippersnappers who are trying to steal our country. 🙂
LikeLike
Bedtime? Winning gears me up!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Uh…that’s deplorable whack jobs…thank you very much.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Haha Git ‘er done. I have a feeling Okeefe has a surprise for us tomorrow. Down with more Feds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every little bit helps…I hope he’s building up to bigger and bigger fish…would be nice.
LikeLike
Maybe something on Flake, Collins, Murkowski and Manchin??? That would be a crack-up .
That would make those four Monkeyneers go running to the Senate Room, screaming “Vote now! Vote Now. We Say YES to Kavanaugh now,before O’Keefe show his video. Yes now. Yes now..now..now.”
One can wish…
LikeLike
Rust never sleeps
LikeLike
Sleep? Don’t know about my fellow/sister whack jobs, but they say sleep isn’t as good the older you get. I can testify to the merit of that commentary, being “elderly” myself insomnia is no stranger. Finding myself awake at inconvenient hours is an opportunity to catch up with events of the day, share views, info, or the occasional rant on the ‘net. The lesson isn’t lost, bedtime is fungible, one hour could be as good as another in some corner of the universe, priorities can be as mutable as necessity demands and not a bit more.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Winning never sleeps!!
LikeLike
I only need about 5-6 hrs a night and I’m good
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!
LikeLike
Warning…Ginormous Red wave in 42 days.
LikeLike
Correction, 35 days, sooner the better! (its late)
LikeLike
Whoopsie, when mama’s not around lil Emmanuel will play 😂
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-europe-45711770
LikeLike
Ah-oh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sounds like many of the fine women I know. Not wimpy at all, they take good care of themselves, as they definitely should.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While nobody’s paying attention, President Trump is changing this country, for the better, in ways that are almost impossible to dismantle.
This USMCA today is ground shaking.
Meanwhile the democrats are arguing about someone spilling ice on somebody at a bar.
Game over folks. Trump already won and is now doing what winners do. The democrats are already dead as a national party and the more intelligent ones among them know it. That’s why they’re pulling all the cheap tricks, it’s all over and they’re desperately gasping for air.
Vote Vote Vote and finish the job.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Sing it brother !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Steel, great American steel, is critical to our national security. The dairy industry has been off kilter for years and years; my family was involved for four generations in everything from the cows to the processing to the delivery. Al Capone dabbled in the industry saying that it was more profitable than bootlegging.
Autos are looking up. We need to keep these very skillful trade experts busy 24/7 until all critical manufacturing and production are back within our borders. And while they are at it, intellectual property and patents need to be secured. No more leasing out government departments, ports and services to other nations. Serco, a UK company, has no business handling our patent offices, military records, air traffic control services, healthcare data or government services. Hire American.
https://www.serco.com/na
And, why are we educating foreigners and welcoming them into our military so they can take such information back to their native countries.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/chinese-national-arrested-allegedly-acting-within-united-states-illegal-agent-people-s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just trying to keep up with the times…so, let me get this straight. Borking is out and boofing is in? Do I have this right?
LikeLiked by 5 people
FFFFFFFFFFFFor Sure!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just wanted to give you all some hope. The degenerates on predictit give Kavenaugh a 65% chance of getting the nomination.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks 🙂
LikeLike
Given their track record (not so good) I don’t find their “prediction” to be all that comforting. Nonetheless, we’ll keep good thoughts the Kavanaugh confirmation works out like it ought to.
LikeLike
Between that and the throwing ice, we need to ridicule the $hit constantly.
LikeLike
I know people think Lindsey is a swamp creature and he always has been… but what if, WHAT IF, he’s decided that he’ll make more money (which ultimately is what drives swamp creatures) by supporting causes that the American people support? There are no lobbyists for the American People…. which just means to me that there needs to be. Lets start a new Washington where the people (some of them the same old swamp creatures) get rewarded for doing what’s right, what WE want, not what the globalists want.
I support his newfound set.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Lindsey wants to be A.G. or something. I was fooled by him during the Clinton impeachment, and much as I’ve wanted to like his recent seeming transformation since the infamous funeral of J.M., I’ll never trust him. It’s too sudden and to me, very suspect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t sound to me like a new found set. Believe he wants Kav confirmed. I don’t take this gesture of decency to mean he is any less of a swamp creature than he was before the nomination. It appears he just likes being in front of a camera…mugging for the swamp press.
LikeLike
Lindsey Graham is just another Senator, none of them should be trusted to put America first besides perhaps Rand Paul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why does Rand get a pass? I haven’t seen him speak out on this mess. All I ever hear from Rand is “I am doing a wonderful job”.
LikeLike
Graham is no angel and very difficult to trust. The interaction between Graham, Huma and General Kelly was very interesting. As Sundance has discussed, I believe Graham is under President Trump’s Magic Wand of Leverage.
LikeLike
Bad 36 hours for Trudope…Massive cave on USMCA and today his Liberal Party got hammered in Quebec Provincial elections.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Let’s send him a complimentary fake eyebrow, in sympathy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hear that they are having a sale on the John Belushi eyebrow set.
LikeLike
…and Sam Donaldson’s eyebrows is on sale, too.
Might as well send him an abominable snowman outfit while we’re at it.
I looked it up and abominable means very bad 🙂
LikeLike
So I was wondering in my head about the initials of the treaty, that they just don’t flow when spoken like nafta. I was wondering if Canada had signed on before Mexico there would be a vowel in the middle. In my head it sounded like us cam…when I typed it out USCAM….do you see it U SCAM…
LikeLike
Just finished Bannon’s movie, “WAR”. It’s magnificent and inspirational.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You beauty! Thank you so much! 😀
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
brilliant!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’ve known all along that the majority of R’s in both houses of congress are controlled by the donor class and the GOPe. Sen. Flake, like his close friend, Sen. McCain are about as GOPe as you can get. And now we have the good Sen. Flake being handed his “McCain moment” where he “deserts the tribe” and votes against judge Kavanaugh as his last significant act in his miserable political career. Like McCain, the Trump presidency, forced Flake to show that his true political loyalties were not at all with his constituency—people he’d been lying to for years as he pretended to be a conservative. We shouldn’t be all that surprised. But what if the good Sen. Flake’s no vote still doesn’t keep judge Kavanaugh from joining the Supreme Court? There’s an outside chance— although it’s a good outside chance—that the vulnerable Democrat senators will decide that they have to vote in favor of judge Kavanaugh if they expect to stay in office. It would be a great irony if the judge wins his position because of Democrat votes. But, it might just happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the way you think!
LikeLiked by 1 person
About that creepy Georgetown professor who said that “all white GOP Senators deserve a miserable death” among other nasty things I won’t mention…She/he looked a little familiar…could it be? All I did was take her ratty old gray hair and put it on Keith Olbermann’s ugly mug and imagine my shock and dismay…Keith Olbermann is teaching to duped citizens at Georgetown University!
Dr. Carol Christine Fair
Keith Olbermann
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are they all so butt ugly??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Democrat women… who let the dogs out?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is that her? My, she is an angry woman, isn’t she now. Mm. Wonder why all the anger. Are white men really that bad? She should lighten up. Stress weakens the heart.
LikeLike
Yet another Kavanaugh accuser…
Old woman comes forward to claim that when she was 19 she saw Kavanaugh drinking in public…
However it was likely baby milk since Kavanaugh was only one year old at the time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aren’t those Trudeau’s eyebrows?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LMAO, Rumpole! She’s not going away, is she? lol
😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too true.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Well a GoFundMe confirms what these women are…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, she’s a Soros pawn.
LikeLike
Willing to sacrifice any person or amount of money to stop the Trump Train.
LikeLike
Not worried.
Women are harpys, Kavanaugh is an Eagle Scout.
America gets it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In addition to wanting the 14th Amendment repealed I now must add the 19th. If these leftist shrikes are to carry the oocyte “contribution” to Western Civilization who the hell needs them. So, serious question: How much better off would we be without the 19th Amendment?
LikeLike
Doesn’t matter since it cannot possibly happen unless you think you can convince women to vote to give up their vote.
You’re just alienating half the voter base in the meantime.
LikeLike
Sundance….”janice was verklempt”. Lolololol. Haven’t heard that word used onetime since I left Atlantic Beach, NY.
LikeLike
At about 2:30
LikeLike
Drinking and partying in high school does not make you a sexual predator. It also does not get you to the top of your class.
Trust me, I know from experience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dem Sen Sheldon Whitehouse/RI. should think twice about throwing stones, but I’m sure his son and friend were just doing what boys do in college. I mean it was just a dui with some beer, pot, gin, vodka, knife…Just some teen hijinks right?
Wonder if any young women will be making rape allegations toward those “boys” in the year 2048? Perhaps after the first, second, a third, fourth, fifth, sixth, maybe even more women will come out of the woodwork to claim oh rape, a rape train, pedophilia, even beer throwing who knows what will come out from under the Rhode Island rocks.
I wonder how Alexander at age 55 will handle that pressure, his wife, young children, family, business associates….oh it can get messy I’m sure and Daddy won’t be able to save his hide then.
https://patch.com/rhode-island/newport/sen-whitehouses-son-arrested-on-dui-charge
LikeLike
Interesting
LikeLike
I would wager some of those democrat senators if not themselves have had kids that did teenage stuff which would be on par with what Judge Kavanaugh has been accused of…time to turn the table.
The sons of CT Gov Dan Malloy had plenty of problems with police involving drugs and guns, one even racially harassed a young Candice Owens @2007
https://m.ctpost.com/local/article/We-were-children-I-wasn-t-the-only-6872580.php
LikeLike
Da Nang Blumenthal performing acts of bravery.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s Da Nang Dick.
POTUS said Richard, but we know what he meant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, that works better…more accurate.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
This reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where George claims to own a vacation home in the Hamptons and his in-laws call him on it and insist on going there with him.
I guess we’re all heading to the Hamptons now.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Well, seems that’s only Fair.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I miss the Coup stuff. It’s been all Kavanaugh lately.
LikeLike
I am really enjoying President Trump’s campaign strategies. President Trump is labeling the D-Rats as crazy obstructionists. Exactly what they are. He is giving real world examples of their crazy obstructions.
One of the things that President Trump is doing is turning a D-Rat tactic against them. For the last 40 or so years, every election, the D-Rats would lie about the Rs taking away SS and Medicare to scare seniors into voting D-Rat. Of course, the truth is the only damage that has ever been done to SS and Medicare has been done by the D-Rats. President Trump is calling them out on it; the first time any R politician has ever stood up to the D-Rat lies about the Rs to secure the senior vote; it’s a brilliant strategy.
When I watch the rallies (Thank goodness for streaming and RSBN), I listen carefully to the speeches and also observe the crowds. What I see with the crowds is a level of intensity that is not usually present with a Mid-Term election. President Trump is drawing massive crowds that would be amazing in a Presidential Election year but are almost unbelievable in a Mid-Term. Based on the 2016 election, these massive crowds translate to the MONSTER VOTE!
The enthusiasm of those 10s of thousands of people in TN tells me that they are as anxious to go vote R in Nov as I am and let me tell you, I cannot WAIT to vote. I want to see the D-Rat party destroyed. But that’s just my view.
It wouldn’t surprise me if people at the upcoming rally sites try to WIN the biggest and loudest crowd size honor. I could tell how proud that TN crowd was and I could also tell by the reactions of the state pols, they had never experienced such a massive, enthusiastic crowd. MONSTER VOTE, here we come thanks to President Trump!
LikeLike
Retweet from Last Refuge:
LikeLike
Bull in a China Shop. Yeah, whatever. The U.S. held all the cards and couldn’t lose. Trump is the first President who didn’t care to gain personally by making bad trade deals for the country.
LikeLike
These accuser women are all greedy pyschos.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ex-boyfriend-says-kavanaugh-accuser-julie-swetnick-threatened-to-kill-his-unborn-child-was-exaggerating-everything
LikeLike
Monster winning today.
LikeLike
So the supplemental background check on Kavanaugh should be done soon, but any potential investigation into federal crimes that were committed by others during this whole disgusting ordeal could go on for quite a while without being disclosed to the public until and unless charges are filed.
If the stench is, in fact, cleared out from the FBI, this is what will happen
LikeLike
Kavanaugh and the Death and Decline of Democracy By Bernard Kerik
“This is a guy that has served in public office for 26 years, and been the subject of a “full-field” FBI investigation every single time he was hired or appointed to a new government position, and not once, had anyone ever heard of, or mentioned anything about sexual misconduct, until Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced he would oppose “Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything” he has, signaling the Democratic Congress to do “everything” possible to derail this nomination… and that was before any of them had actually even met with Kavanaugh yet.”
Time to vote!
https://www.newsmax.com/bernardkerik/kavanaugh-democracy-supreme-court/2018/10/01/id/884266/
LikeLike
LikeLike