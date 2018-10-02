October 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #621

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Vote already. Up or down, however it goes. Get it over with. Move on. Enough already. We’re all sick of this.

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:21 am

    >> 35 << more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe.
    —————————
    Praise USMCA
    —————————-
    Pray Psalm 40, as requested by Ashley Kavanaugh, for Judge Kavanaugh and his family-
    Pray for clean and quick FBI investigation exposing Opposition's lies and deceptions

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:25 am

    • feralcatsblog says:
      October 2, 2018 at 12:49 am

      In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.
      – Mark Twain

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:26 am

  12. pgroup says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:27 am

    NAFTA is dead – long live USMCA.

    I bet that this has a substantial good effect on election day.

  13. SR says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:28 am

    I can not wait to turn on CNN and msnbc for few minutes after 51st vote for Kav.

  14. HB says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:28 am

    I know winning is fun but don’t you whack jobs ever sleep? It’s bedtime on the west coast let alone east.

  15. Darrin (@SereguyDarrin) says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Warning…Ginormous Red wave in 42 days.

  16. Patriot1783 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Whoopsie, when mama’s not around lil Emmanuel will play 😂

    https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-europe-45711770

  18. treehouseron says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:35 am

    While nobody’s paying attention, President Trump is changing this country, for the better, in ways that are almost impossible to dismantle.

    This USMCA today is ground shaking.

    Meanwhile the democrats are arguing about someone spilling ice on somebody at a bar.

    Game over folks. Trump already won and is now doing what winners do. The democrats are already dead as a national party and the more intelligent ones among them know it. That’s why they’re pulling all the cheap tricks, it’s all over and they’re desperately gasping for air.

    Vote Vote Vote and finish the job.

    • phoenixRising says:
      October 2, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Sing it brother !

    • rashomon says:
      October 2, 2018 at 1:20 am

      Steel, great American steel, is critical to our national security. The dairy industry has been off kilter for years and years; my family was involved for four generations in everything from the cows to the processing to the delivery. Al Capone dabbled in the industry saying that it was more profitable than bootlegging.

      Autos are looking up. We need to keep these very skillful trade experts busy 24/7 until all critical manufacturing and production are back within our borders. And while they are at it, intellectual property and patents need to be secured. No more leasing out government departments, ports and services to other nations. Serco, a UK company, has no business handling our patent offices, military records, air traffic control services, healthcare data or government services. Hire American.

      https://www.serco.com/na

      And, why are we educating foreigners and welcoming them into our military so they can take such information back to their native countries.

      https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/chinese-national-arrested-allegedly-acting-within-united-states-illegal-agent-people-s

  19. Harry Lime says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Just trying to keep up with the times…so, let me get this straight. Borking is out and boofing is in? Do I have this right?

  20. treehouseron says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I know people think Lindsey is a swamp creature and he always has been… but what if, WHAT IF, he’s decided that he’ll make more money (which ultimately is what drives swamp creatures) by supporting causes that the American people support? There are no lobbyists for the American People…. which just means to me that there needs to be. Lets start a new Washington where the people (some of them the same old swamp creatures) get rewarded for doing what’s right, what WE want, not what the globalists want.

    I support his newfound set.

    • singular says:
      October 2, 2018 at 12:50 am

      I think Lindsey wants to be A.G. or something. I was fooled by him during the Clinton impeachment, and much as I’ve wanted to like his recent seeming transformation since the infamous funeral of J.M., I’ll never trust him. It’s too sudden and to me, very suspect.

    • Citizen 817 says:
      October 2, 2018 at 1:02 am

      Doesn’t sound to me like a new found set. Believe he wants Kav confirmed. I don’t take this gesture of decency to mean he is any less of a swamp creature than he was before the nomination. It appears he just likes being in front of a camera…mugging for the swamp press.

    • AZ18 says:
      October 2, 2018 at 1:30 am

      Graham is no angel and very difficult to trust. The interaction between Graham, Huma and General Kelly was very interesting. As Sundance has discussed, I believe Graham is under President Trump’s Magic Wand of Leverage.

  21. SHV says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Bad 36 hours for Trudope…Massive cave on USMCA and today his Liberal Party got hammered in Quebec Provincial elections.

    • rsmith1776 says:
      October 2, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Let’s send him a complimentary fake eyebrow, in sympathy.

      • Joemama says:
        October 2, 2018 at 1:03 am

        I hear that they are having a sale on the John Belushi eyebrow set.

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          October 2, 2018 at 1:10 am

          …and Sam Donaldson’s eyebrows is on sale, too.
          Might as well send him an abominable snowman outfit while we’re at it.
          I looked it up and abominable means very bad 🙂

    • Lumina says:
      October 2, 2018 at 12:58 am

      So I was wondering in my head about the initials of the treaty, that they just don’t flow when spoken like nafta. I was wondering if Canada had signed on before Mexico there would be a vowel in the middle. In my head it sounded like us cam…when I typed it out USCAM….do you see it U SCAM…

  22. daughnworks247 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Just finished Bannon’s movie, “WAR”. It’s magnificent and inspirational.

  23. phoenixRising says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:49 am

  24. Garrison Hall says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:50 am

    We’ve known all along that the majority of R’s in both houses of congress are controlled by the donor class and the GOPe. Sen. Flake, like his close friend, Sen. McCain are about as GOPe as you can get. And now we have the good Sen. Flake being handed his “McCain moment” where he “deserts the tribe” and votes against judge Kavanaugh as his last significant act in his miserable political career. Like McCain, the Trump presidency, forced Flake to show that his true political loyalties were not at all with his constituency—people he’d been lying to for years as he pretended to be a conservative. We shouldn’t be all that surprised. But what if the good Sen. Flake’s no vote still doesn’t keep judge Kavanaugh from joining the Supreme Court? There’s an outside chance— although it’s a good outside chance—that the vulnerable Democrat senators will decide that they have to vote in favor of judge Kavanaugh if they expect to stay in office. It would be a great irony if the judge wins his position because of Democrat votes. But, it might just happen.

  25. Harry Lime says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:53 am

    About that creepy Georgetown professor who said that “all white GOP Senators deserve a miserable death” among other nasty things I won’t mention…She/he looked a little familiar…could it be? All I did was take her ratty old gray hair and put it on Keith Olbermann’s ugly mug and imagine my shock and dismay…Keith Olbermann is teaching to duped citizens at Georgetown University!

    Dr. Carol Christine Fair

    Keith Olbermann

  26. rumpole2 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Yet another Kavanaugh accuser…

    Old woman comes forward to claim that when she was 19 she saw Kavanaugh drinking in public…
    However it was likely baby milk since Kavanaugh was only one year old at the time.

  27. NJF says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Too true.

  28. Joe says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Not worried.

    Women are harpys, Kavanaugh is an Eagle Scout.

    America gets it.

  29. Moe Grimm says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:01 am

    In addition to wanting the 14th Amendment repealed I now must add the 19th. If these leftist shrikes are to carry the oocyte “contribution” to Western Civilization who the hell needs them. So, serious question: How much better off would we be without the 19th Amendment?

    • Bastiat says:
      October 2, 2018 at 1:23 am

      Doesn’t matter since it cannot possibly happen unless you think you can convince women to vote to give up their vote.

      You’re just alienating half the voter base in the meantime.

  30. Chickficshun says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Sundance….”janice was verklempt”. Lolololol. Haven’t heard that word used onetime since I left Atlantic Beach, NY.

  31. joeknuckles says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Drinking and partying in high school does not make you a sexual predator. It also does not get you to the top of your class.

    Trust me, I know from experience.

  32. Patriot1783 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Dem Sen Sheldon Whitehouse/RI. should think twice about throwing stones, but I’m sure his son and friend were just doing what boys do in college. I mean it was just a dui with some beer, pot, gin, vodka, knife…Just some teen hijinks right?
    Wonder if any young women will be making rape allegations toward those “boys” in the year 2048? Perhaps after the first, second, a third, fourth, fifth, sixth, maybe even more women will come out of the woodwork to claim oh rape, a rape train, pedophilia, even beer throwing who knows what will come out from under the Rhode Island rocks.
    I wonder how Alexander at age 55 will handle that pressure, his wife, young children, family, business associates….oh it can get messy I’m sure and Daddy won’t be able to save his hide then.

    https://patch.com/rhode-island/newport/sen-whitehouses-son-arrested-on-dui-charge

  33. Harry Lime says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Da Nang Blumenthal performing acts of bravery.

    • joeknuckles says:
      October 2, 2018 at 1:24 am

      This reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where George claims to own a vacation home in the Hamptons and his in-laws call him on it and insist on going there with him.

      I guess we’re all heading to the Hamptons now.

  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:23 am

  36. Mandy says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:23 am

  37. nwtex says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:25 am

  38. FL_GUY says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:31 am

    I am really enjoying President Trump’s campaign strategies. President Trump is labeling the D-Rats as crazy obstructionists. Exactly what they are. He is giving real world examples of their crazy obstructions.

    One of the things that President Trump is doing is turning a D-Rat tactic against them. For the last 40 or so years, every election, the D-Rats would lie about the Rs taking away SS and Medicare to scare seniors into voting D-Rat. Of course, the truth is the only damage that has ever been done to SS and Medicare has been done by the D-Rats. President Trump is calling them out on it; the first time any R politician has ever stood up to the D-Rat lies about the Rs to secure the senior vote; it’s a brilliant strategy.

    When I watch the rallies (Thank goodness for streaming and RSBN), I listen carefully to the speeches and also observe the crowds. What I see with the crowds is a level of intensity that is not usually present with a Mid-Term election. President Trump is drawing massive crowds that would be amazing in a Presidential Election year but are almost unbelievable in a Mid-Term. Based on the 2016 election, these massive crowds translate to the MONSTER VOTE!

    The enthusiasm of those 10s of thousands of people in TN tells me that they are as anxious to go vote R in Nov as I am and let me tell you, I cannot WAIT to vote. I want to see the D-Rat party destroyed. But that’s just my view.

    It wouldn’t surprise me if people at the upcoming rally sites try to WIN the biggest and loudest crowd size honor. I could tell how proud that TN crowd was and I could also tell by the reactions of the state pols, they had never experienced such a massive, enthusiastic crowd. MONSTER VOTE, here we come thanks to President Trump!

  39. Citizen 817 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Retweet from Last Refuge:

    • Eric says:
      October 2, 2018 at 1:45 am

      Bull in a China Shop. Yeah, whatever. The U.S. held all the cards and couldn’t lose. Trump is the first President who didn’t care to gain personally by making bad trade deals for the country.

  41. Vince says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Monster winning today.

  42. joeknuckles says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:41 am

    So the supplemental background check on Kavanaugh should be done soon, but any potential investigation into federal crimes that were committed by others during this whole disgusting ordeal could go on for quite a while without being disclosed to the public until and unless charges are filed.

    If the stench is, in fact, cleared out from the FBI, this is what will happen

  43. Milton says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Kavanaugh and the Death and Decline of Democracy By Bernard Kerik

    “This is a guy that has served in public office for 26 years, and been the subject of a “full-field” FBI investigation every single time he was hired or appointed to a new government position, and not once, had anyone ever heard of, or mentioned anything about sexual misconduct, until Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced he would oppose “Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything” he has, signaling the Democratic Congress to do “everything” possible to derail this nomination… and that was before any of them had actually even met with Kavanaugh yet.”

    Time to vote!

    https://www.newsmax.com/bernardkerik/kavanaugh-democracy-supreme-court/2018/10/01/id/884266/

  44. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:46 am

