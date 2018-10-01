October 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #620

Posted on October 1, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

211 Responses to October 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #620

Older Comments
  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 2:39 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. RAC says:
    October 1, 2018 at 2:51 am

    “Friend Of Julie Swetnick’s Casts Doubt On Claims She Made In 1994 Lawsuit”
    “Swetnick claimed in the lawsuit, filed against the Washington Metro Transit Authority that she lost $420,000 in income after injuring her nose during a fall on a train in 1992.”

    The article goes on to show that it looks more like attempted fraud, her friend (so called employer) totally destroys her story, and I would say her credibility.
    http://dailycaller.com/2018/09/30/friend-julie-swetnicks-doubt-1994-lawsuit/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 2:51 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. TMonroe says:
    October 1, 2018 at 2:53 am

    Another reason POTUS is working to create leverage with China (which is common sense but still appears to elude so many ideologues):

    https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/2166413/will-chinas-new-laser-satellite-become-death-star-submarines

    (And yes, it’s not subs that will be targeted over time.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Citizen 817 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 2:54 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Howie says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:02 am

    It is possible that on Nov. 7th we shall control all three branches of government.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Citizen 817 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:09 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Citizen 817 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:13 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      October 1, 2018 at 3:39 am

      Reminds me of the “Good old days” arguing the George Zimmerman case.
      Crazy Liberals and BLM types screaming about “bashing the victim” (as they do in all such cases) when people posted FACTS about Trayvon Martin….

      “The assumption of guilt” is actually very common at “True Crime” sites.. no wonder I have been banned from many of them….. LOL

      Rumpole – The Golden Thread (presumption of Innocence)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Monticello says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:13 am

    I pray DJT has got this… I don’t trust turtle, the one we have may be a post turtle.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Howie says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:16 am

    DDD Report….Why the GOP will retain control of House and Senate…
    In late october the economy report will come out. Growth will be close to 5 percent according to Atlanta Fed. Its the economy stupid will rule the day in the voting. This will be the hammer that Trump will use on the democrats. These fake polls are just the normal leftist gaslighting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Howie says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:29 am

    Newsome and Cox in Kalifornia tied in Hispanic voters!!! How bout that folks? Cox may win it. Trump Force one will be flying VSG all over the place. Lets Go! GOP may hold most of the House seats out there. We break out of the hedgerows on Nov. 6th.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. jack says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:49 am

    I look forward to the day when Trump Rallies are held at Madison Square Garden , in New York, and other NY cities … and he gets the arena’s filled to rafters, and lines outside for miles. Same with California rallies to overflowing crowds. That will show Hollywood and FakeNews their days are numbered! 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. nwtex says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:55 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. rumpole2 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 4:00 am

    Christine Blasey Ford….

    Neurotic, psychotic, you name it, she’s got it

    Like

    Reply
  17. nwtex says:
    October 1, 2018 at 4:15 am

    Well, of course, duh! That’s a no thinker. She really didn’t think it would be played any other way did she. She “they” hold all the cards…..always have.
    I really don’t like that they think they are playing us for suckers. Oh, well.
    I just hope and pray that something supernatural will happen to right this ship. We are taking on water!!!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s