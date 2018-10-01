October 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #620

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Friend Of Julie Swetnick’s Casts Doubt On Claims She Made In 1994 Lawsuit”
“Swetnick claimed in the lawsuit, filed against the Washington Metro Transit Authority that she lost $420,000 in income after injuring her nose during a fall on a train in 1992.”
The article goes on to show that it looks more like attempted fraud, her friend (so called employer) totally destroys her story, and I would say her credibility.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/09/30/friend-julie-swetnicks-doubt-1994-lawsuit/
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another reason POTUS is working to create leverage with China (which is common sense but still appears to elude so many ideologues):
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/2166413/will-chinas-new-laser-satellite-become-death-star-submarines
(And yes, it’s not subs that will be targeted over time.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not JUST subs
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
“And Trump writes better dialogue than Hollywood anyway.”
Truth that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How long before Randy’s account gets suspended?
LikeLike
How long before Randy’s account gets suspended?
LikeLike
It is possible that on Nov. 7th we shall control all three branches of government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah … it’ll make a change. 🙂
Then a new AG and Trump will have the complete set.. including the “separate Justice Department”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminds me of the “Good old days” arguing the George Zimmerman case.
Crazy Liberals and BLM types screaming about “bashing the victim” (as they do in all such cases) when people posted FACTS about Trayvon Martin….
“The assumption of guilt” is actually very common at “True Crime” sites.. no wonder I have been banned from many of them….. LOL
Rumpole – The Golden Thread (presumption of Innocence)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray DJT has got this… I don’t trust turtle, the one we have may be a post turtle.
LikeLike
DDD Report….Why the GOP will retain control of House and Senate…
In late october the economy report will come out. Growth will be close to 5 percent according to Atlanta Fed. Its the economy stupid will rule the day in the voting. This will be the hammer that Trump will use on the democrats. These fake polls are just the normal leftist gaslighting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The killer of democrat crap.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/01/atlanta-fed-predicts-5percent-jump-in-economic-growth-for-third-quarter.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Close to 5%? You have got to be kidding me! Even with a magic wand, Trump would only be able to get 3%.
Or so they said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Newsome and Cox in Kalifornia tied in Hispanic voters!!! How bout that folks? Cox may win it. Trump Force one will be flying VSG all over the place. Lets Go! GOP may hold most of the House seats out there. We break out of the hedgerows on Nov. 6th.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Howieeeee. I see “VSG” written all over the place. And I must confess I am in the dark.
Been racking my brain but keep coming up with a big fat zero 😦
LikeLike
Very Stable Genius (VSG)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aha! Excellent! Shades of the guy at the Nevada rally. Love it. THX!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I look forward to the day when Trump Rallies are held at Madison Square Garden , in New York, and other NY cities … and he gets the arena’s filled to rafters, and lines outside for miles. Same with California rallies to overflowing crowds. That will show Hollywood and FakeNews their days are numbered! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will happen!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Julie Swetnick: ‘She’s Not Credible At All’
https://www.republicanleader.senate.gov/newsroom/research/julie-swetnick-shes-not-credible-at-all
LikeLike
Christine Blasey Ford….
Neurotic, psychotic, you name it, she’s got it
LikeLike
Well, of course, duh! That’s a no thinker. She really didn’t think it would be played any other way did she. She “they” hold all the cards…..always have.
I really don’t like that they think they are playing us for suckers. Oh, well.
I just hope and pray that something supernatural will happen to right this ship. We are taking on water!!!!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike