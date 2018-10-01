Monday October 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 1, 2018
“He First Loved Us”
Remember to pray Psalm 40 for the Kavanaugh family!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+40&version=KJV
Psalm 40 King James Version (KJV)
40 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.
4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
5 Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.
6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,
8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.
9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O Lord, thou knowest.
10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.
11 Withhold not thou thy tender mercies from me, O Lord: let thy lovingkindness and thy truth continually preserve me.
12 For innumerable evils have compassed me about: mine iniquities have taken hold upon me, so that I am not able to look up; they are more than the hairs of mine head: therefore my heart faileth me.
13 Be pleased, O Lord, to deliver me: O Lord, make haste to help me.
14 Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it; let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil.
15 Let them be desolate for a reward of their shame that say unto me, Aha, aha.
16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The Lord be magnified.
17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.
Amen!
I did not previously realize there was a psalm against character assassination, but it’s 100% on point.
Comfort One Another
Increasing world tension and the present trend of events in the Middle East have always filled many with fear, and there are even sincere believers in Christ who fear that perhaps the “Great Tribulation” of prophecy, with all its horrors, is at hand.
It is true indeed that even Paul’s epistles warn this world of the judgment to come. “…The Day of the Lord”, he says, “so cometh as a thief in the night”.
“For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape” (IThess.5:2,3).
But before this time comes, the Lord will recall His ambassadors, as the apostle tells us in the following passage:
“For the Lord Himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God; and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
“Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
“Wherefore comfort one another with these words” (IThess.4:16-18).
This is the event with which “the dispensation of the grace of God” will be brought to a close. Then will follow “the day of His wrath”, but even as Paul goes on to tell about this in the passage which follows, he reassures the members of Christ’s Body that they will not be included amongst those to whom the Lord will come as “a thief in the night”.
“But ye brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief. Ye are all the children of light…God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ, who died for us…Wherefore comfort yourselves together…” (IThess.5:4-11).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/comfort-one-another/
1Thessalonians 5:2 For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night. 3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.
1Thess 4:16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: 17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
1Thess 5:4 But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief. 5 Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness.
6 Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober. 7 For they that sleep sleep in the night; and they that be drunken are drunken in the night.
8 But let us, who are of the day, be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love; and for an helmet, the hope of salvation. 9 For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ,
10 Who died for us, that, whether we wake or sleep, we should live together with him. 11 Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do.
The question for each workday Monday…LOL!…
Many here at CTH, myself included, have for months been observing, stating and arguing FACTs of the HRC Clinton emails, the 2016 outcome, the FISC corruption, the politicization of DOJ/FBI, Mueller Russia Collusion and etc.
As Dan Bongino has said, “There are no weight of facts that can be made to appeal to the opposition that reasonably sways opinion.
The FACTS are just inconviences.
It is not as if the letters of Congessional Oversight don’t contain the crux of the argument! These letters as written, are not leveling light charges, nor are the letters discussing the pleasantries of a minor dispute on Consitutional Checks and Balances.
No, it’s quite the opposite.
Yet, here we are still mulling the facts as if some smoking gun will win the day. Expecting Justice and the Rule of Law to come to the defense of the Constitution.
The axiom of my observation, is of coarse a text book study of, “The definition of insanity, the repetitive of following the past with the expectation of a different outcome.”
I SAY CALL THE BLUFF!!!
We all read here, we are waiting for the moment where one FACT will be proven false and thus unravel the whole mess and allow Congressional Oversight inquire to carry the day. It is as if we have become, in a twisted and perverted manner, a Nation of Waiting on a Super Hero Comic to step in and save the day.
There is a preponderance of evidence to the contrary that this will happen!!!
Sundance, himself, has written quite eloquently that is not the case. The vested interests of corruption and ideology have no desire to see this through to the end.
So, what are we to do?
I will say it again, “What can we do?”
It has been stated the only thing we can do is vote. And, it seems to be where politics has kicked the battle.
The vote on the midterms.
And its, the outcome is the verdict.
I don’t trust the establishment, that has lead us to this point to where the Consituition’s defense rest with the people, and actually, I suspect the narrative has been crafted to put us precisely in this position!!!
I am prepare to make a legal argument to SCOTUS if nessary and put myself in the media spot light.
I’ll need support, for I would be making a decision of #walking away from substaining my livelihood.
My first witiness will be Neille Ohr?
My first question will be to ask her, what did the Soviets say, “About Consitutional Democracies?”
My second question will be, “With what is unfolding over the the result of the 2016 election and the full breath observation, “Can it not be argued that the coarse of events have not been designed to put the Nation into a Consituitional Crisis and thus substantiate these fears. An argument of, “If she serves the interests of Consituition, is she fully prepared to state that she has acted to preserve its foundation as an expert, and if so, as presumption mandates, prepared to justify with unequivocal proof, that as defined in the Congressional Oversight letters that her actions, and the actions of the DOJ/FBI represent reasonable actions of the Nation State to preserve the Consitution under the presumption of National Security.”
I will be not making a legal argument of the Nation State to conduct governance in the guise of National Security, I will be making a legal argument that in the absence of the Nation State of with holding facts from citizens, that kicking the football onto the electoral to make profound and lasting impact of the course of Consituitional history, “Is in itself an injustice towards Consituition, with all the ambiguity as presented.”
I am serious about taking this step.
Ball is in ‘powers to be’ court.
You know who, I am. Reach out.
I will outline my thinking, make myself aviable to vetting, and make myself aviable to public voice, make myself aviable to Consitutionalists wanting to make the argument through me.
It is simple, wear a red rose in the line were I buy my cigs. I’ll be waiting. I am a fountain of cross of examination. My IQ on swamp is off the charts and as I’ve stated my crayon precludes many things I would, can and want to say.
Just ask the questions, I can lead to an outcome. I will fulfill the roll.
“It’s chess not checkers.” I’ve got a plan, read my emails, and tell me my exchanges to DD, don’t outline a means to setup a parachute.
I’ve got a long history to blogging, something like nearly twenty plus years…
My devotion to country is uncontested in being consistent. Pub36@ yahoo.com to point in fact. Willing to MSM myself, if there is a basis to support my coming out, i’ve planted many aurgumentive bombs over the years. Just know one simple thing… I am not making a light duality argument, my soul will carrying judgements, read my blog history in its entirety.
Easiest, thing in world, I am a nut is made at the pearl of all BEGIN. You folks that hold all the keys, you don’t know everything, actually I would argue the mysteries of the world, as seen by Masonic knowledge is not complete. You don’t know with whom has spoken within me. That is, if Dr. Penrose is correct about the mind.
Fear, is of your concern.
Pray for me, I’ve made a step that can not be taken back.
Remember… me.
My goal is to present a viable means to break this impass and make a Consitutional Argument to full disclosure to all Citizens the info to make an informed decision at the ballot box, as has been my, and many others observation over the months of how this is unfolding as by plan. The Plan being, to kick the outcome of the results of the election of 2018 to decide a fate of the Nation.
Time is of importance… so get out the red rose.
Don’t dismiss this as a rant. A rant it is, however there is a legal arguement here. Read this post carefully, it is a compressed insight on what I propose. I won’t waste time.
I don’t trust the establishment, that has lead us to this point to where the Consituition’s defense rest with the people, and actually, I suspect the narrative has been crafted to put us precisely in this position!!! Of uncertainty.
This is to say, I trust people to make, a choice.
I don’t trust a Nation to make a choice, where much effort has been spent psychologically to burying truth.
How can a people be expected to make an informed consent, when much of the rhetoric is so divergent from this observation.
Actually, by definition that is the sole and only role of counterintelligence.
I accept, we are pawns. Raw power has its own master. Know, this… the gospel of John says otherwise. Nothing can change this… even on the other side.
Sorry… folks the quirks of blogging dupicated my statements.
As I’m on a VA binge I thought I’d post the VA’s own link to its own VA IG’s report showing the VA complicit in the deaths of some 300,000 vets awaiting treatment. The VA at first bobbled its response by poo-pooing it and claiming the number was probably only close to 160,000…
https://www.va.gov/oig/publications/report-summary.asp?id=3586
“the VA complicit in the deaths….only close to 160,000”
That is still 160,000 more than what it should be.
TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!!!
I’m still flummoxed by the VA pukes saying 160K dead vets was somehow less of a shock that 307K. Again, 160k still exceeds all campaign-related deaths from 1950 to date. Oh yeah, again the SES and senior GS employees still received production bonuses while their underlings were killing vets.
Czar…for whatever reason my computer security will not let me into the site.
But is 160,000 an acceptable number to them!! If over a period of years 160,000 federal employees had died waiting for treatment, what do you think the response would be?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As an retired Federal employee I would guess the loss wouldn’t be noticed.
Just in case something happened in the cut/paste here’s the site again:
https://www.va.gov/oig/publications/report-summary.asp?id=3586
I tried it and it worked on mine.
Nope, it absolutely won’t let me in…”your connection is not private” and it won’t allow me to bypass the notice. It’s probably my ancient programming. A lot of sites are closed to me, including my banking and two credit cards…have to do everything the old fashioned way via mail or phone. LOL! Yeah, I know…spend the money and get something new…sigh!
Pastor Steve Berger of Grace Chapel in Franklin, Tennessee, comes out from behind the pulpit: “Kavanaugh/Biblical Qualifications For Bringing Accusations.” If only more evangelicals were as unafraid to tackle such controversial issues…(Repost from Joe Dan Gorman at Intellectual Froglegs)
https://gem.godaddy.com/p/50dbec?fe=1&pact=726957-147390010-11032087338-7eef1d4458682a03f89c2594350f76d4d244bd6e
carol, I watched this from an earlier post by Lucille.
its very good, highly recommended.
thanks for re-posting…its on vimeo in the link Joe Dan provided.
I think many Treepers will benefit from and enjoy this review of biblical principles re bringing accusations.
I had to take a breather from all things political over the weekend and didn’t see that it had been posted previously.
South Louisiana . . .
Q:
Who is stronger, Satan or God? I know you’ll probably say that God is stronger, but sometimes I wonder. After all, the world is filled with so much evil that it looks to me like Satan is winning most of the time, doesn’t it?
https://billygraham.org/answer/who-is-stronger-satan-or-god/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminded me of this great little video…it’s about misunderstanding of “the gates of Hell shall not prevail against it.”
He’s gotta get those eyebrows to settle down 😎
Christ is the saviour who will crush the head if the serpent, with the very heal which was nailed to the cross. It is a very complex subject, find a Sheppard to feed you and he will give God inspired wisdom on this subject.
Pls note—-the above (1:13am) is NOT a question from me.
It is Billy Graham’s Q&A site.
❤
Robin of Berkeley announced she’s retiring her blog. Sundance has Robin of Berkeley’s blog linked in his Blogroll towards the bottom of his right side bar.
I became aware of her a few years ago when she contributed regularly to American Thinker. She was a liberal atheist who converted to conservative Christian. Her writings let us see the richness of conservative Christians through new eyes.
My favorite post was when she visited a church for the first time. On Christmas.
My First Christmas
http://www.robinofberkeley.com/2010/09/01/power-to-the-conservative-people/
With her final blog post she’s opened the comments.
http://www.robinofberkeley.com/
Later with that PC “CicLAvia” interrupting business, car traffic etc etc etc. I’m all in for the officers moves. Yep ❤ Makes me smile big. I live for happy and fun stuff ❤
I was at a party one time in Pacific Palisades, CA, which is north of Santa Monica. The home’s back yard was terraced down toward the Pacific Coast Highway. The sun began to set and it was as though we were caught up in the red clouds overhead, like your first pictures. Absolutely breathtaking! Spectacular!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Christina Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and it’s has a lot of contradictions. There in the bedroom, she says, music was playing. Brett Cavanaugh attacked her, and made music louder to drown her screams.
The party was downstairs, the music thundered below. Somehow it’s very strange that the music that played below is regulated from the bedroom. How it’s technically possible? And If Brett Cavanaugh, who pushed her into the room, found the opportunity to make music louder, while he was playing around with it, why she not run away? It is clear that, most likely, this detail is simply not true, but used purposely to add black colors to the image of the rapist Cavanaugh.
Arizona prosecutor did not follow up this statement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For fun What do people do for daily prayer? Does anyone here use a prayer book for daily devotion? Catechism book?
Here is an article about listening, maybe it will help
https://www.intouch.org/read/magazine/the-pulpit/lessons-from-silence
Im not a minister to guide you, so these are my own words to you…
“So a prayer is mainly talking to God and asking for an answer, but are you listening to God? To have a conversation with God, you must listen”
Needs sound.
Why does this make me laugh?
Switch out Military Hardware for Mountains this month.
I’ll start it off with one of my favorite planes to fly in a Sim.
A-10 Warthog AKA Thunderbolt II
Take-off!!!
AWESOME!!! 🇺🇸
LikeLike
Not asking for much, but can you please add me in your prayers
Absolutely!
Um I found this sitting in my “notepad’…. not sure if I posted it someplace earlier.
So I’ll just drop it off here so I can close that silly notepad.
Thanks for reminding me bout the notepad 🙂
Just walked by radio tuned to the local station….NPR affiliated…..reporting on the 1 year anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre.
Let’s see, we know just about as much now as we did then………SMH……its nothing short of a national disgrace.
