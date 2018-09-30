September 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #619

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
>> 37 << more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe.
Pray Psalm 40 for Judge Kavanaugh and his family-
Pray for clean and quick FBI investigation
Pray for smooth confirmation for Kavanaugh
-We are all Kavanaugh—with one heart—-When he hurt, we hurt, too.
Call these Senators daily and say you want Kavanaugh confirmed.
Posted by Sylvia:
1-202-224
4521 Jeff Flake
2523 Susan Collins
6665 Lisa Murkowski
PLUS:
3954 Manchin
2043 Heitkamp
4814 Donnelly
2644 Tester
6472 Capito
3424 Enzi
6521 Moran
Posted by Tuskyou:
202 224 2541
McConnell’s DC office
McConnell’s office contact
https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contactform
Posted by Mandy:
State offices for contacting Mitch McConnell:
Louisville, KY 40202
Phone: (502) 582-6304
Lexington, KY 40503
Phone: (859) 224-8286
Fort Wright, KY 41011
Phone: (859) 578-0188
London, KY 40741
Phone: (606) 864-2026
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Phone: (270) 781-1673
Paducah, KY 42001
Phone: (270) 442-4554
And at his DC office, you can send him a FAX, too, if you’d like:
Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: (202) 224-2541
Fax: (202) 224-2499
karmytrumpateer posted this:
Judge Kavanaugh’s chambers number: 202-216-7180
Thank you.
Trump gets it right again. That’s going to leave a mark! MAGA!
We need one showing Hillary, Lynch, Holder and Obama.
This is a great spot to post this story:
The former head of the North Miami Adult Education Center is guilty of handing out no-show jobs in exchange for illegal cash payments, a jury decided late Friday night.
Jean Ridore, 51, was found guilty of two counts of illegal compensation, official misconduct and grand theft. He was immediately jailed to await sentencing. Ridore faces up to 40 years in prison.
The Miami-Dade school district runs the school based at North Miami High for more than 4,500 students at multiple campuses in the northeast region of the county. The school is billed as the largest and most successful adult-education program in Miami-Dade.
It was a criminal enterprise !!!!!! And Jean Ridore, from Haiti, was one of it’s graduates.
Much more in this…I can’t even…SMH….
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article219019285.html#storylink=mainstage
Blumenthal is one creepy, sweaty dude. The stuff nightmares are made of! I mean who is going to elect these people? Living proof of voter fraud if you ask me!
LikeLiked by 9 people
You’re right!
Nightmare on M Street
A “punch in the face” remark. Love it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Richard Blumenthal endured many a great hardship and performed many an heroic act in Vietnam, none of which ever happened.
I love that POTUS keeps calling out Feinstein for leaking the letter knowing that the whole charade was already planned out and Blasey didn’t really want in confidential. And Feinstein keeps getting hit with leaking and can/t say anything… Love it
However, he may have eaten in a Vietnamese restaurant in DC once. Does that count? Maybe he got food poisoning and should get a Purple Heart. Kerry got three for far less.
It’s Connecticut, a lot of voters who work in NYC. Ugh.
Blumenthal needs to come out … his penis-shaped mouth and lisp is a dead giveaway.
The president is always on the attack. He never gives the Democrats or the NeverTrumper Republicans any time to relax. Thank God we made the right choice in our Chief Executive.He fights for America and he never ever backs down.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s like a boxing match. All his punches connect and they never get a chance to get back on their feet before the next one comes. It’s so much fun to watch.
What a KILLER TWEET!
Wall-to-Wall Rally video for Sunday viewing
… now that the NFL’s Dead to us.
The first of DOZENS leading up to the election.
New Media Channel.
Brilliant.
550k views already
Was anyone from here there??????
More on the rampant crime spree of our elected officials in recent years. It’s all coming out but one thing is evident that the corruption exists across all 50 states, not just in DC. Great to hear the cleanup is underway!!
https://www.westernjournal.com/democrat-corruption-found-dead/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=newsletter-WJ&utm_campaign=dailyam&utm_content=western-journal
The propagandists wanted a narrative where POTUS is “obstructing” and “not investigating all leads”. They will say the latter no matter what.
Please investigate HER! 👇🏻
“””Even the Non-Commie media is spreading this “poor little Chrissy” crap. She was betrayed by that mean old Chi Fi. All little Chrissy wanted was to remain anonymous.
Cut the crap!
Everybody is treading very lightly. It’s disappointing that nobody seems willing to even gently suggest, that she might not be telling the truth.
SHE IS A LIAR…..see, that wasn’t so hard.
This entire production is a set-up. They have spent months planning, manipulating and grooming, this not so stupid bitch.
The Commies believe that “Killing ” Kavanaugh is the Keystone to regaining power and they are willing to do ANYTHING to make it happen…….ANYTHING”””
….posted earlier…worth repeating IMO
While the meme may be helpful in casting aspersions on the Dems, it doesn’t help Kavanaugh. It’s makes out Ford as a victim. SHE was part of the scam and the attack on the Judge. I don’t want a single person feeling sorry for what’s she’s done to him. I think every time you suggest she’s a victim, it undermines Kavanaugh’s innocence.
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
Here comes the judge! TY for posting!
She hinted around at something I have been wondering about. What if Dr. Fraud was hypnotized to help her lie more convincingly. “Ok, Mrs. Ford, we are going back in time to when you were a 15 year old girl……….”
. https://youtu.be/bAzsY8mepgI
1)Opening
2)Devin Nunes
3)Dan Bongino
Chris Hahn
4)Michelle Malkin
5)William Fitzpatrick, NY DA
Thank you, Citizen! I wanted to see just the Nunes interview.
Some think that we’re in the middle of a ‘soft coup’ by the left to take out President Trump so that they regain power.
A bit of a different take…
The left has been in control of the levers of power in this nation for … i dunno, probably 40 years or more.
There’s a coup going on – but it’s LED BY DONALD J. TRUMP and we deplorables. WE began this coup to RETAKE OUR GOVERNMENT when we elected him, and he’s working his hind end off to accomplish OUR goal: regaining control of OUR government, wresting it AWAY from the filthy leftists who had stolen it right out from under us.
Trump never ceases to amaze me. His impression of the “honorable” DiFi at the West Virginia rally was epic. Manchin must be sweating bullets.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Unforgettable impression. Played over and over.
That crouch … looking back-up for escape.
Her lie … unmistakable!
Are these rallies televised?? I’d like to see 🇺🇸
Gina…they are right here in CTH.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/29/president-trump-maga-rally-in-wheeling-west-virginia-7pm-et-livestream/
And it was funny! I was trying to do his impression of DiFi for a family member, but it was lame. Then we caught that segment on Judge Jeannine. Hilarious! He imitated her awfully well.
I as a union member talking to green as can be apprentices feel good for the first time in 20 years. They can think!!! Who knew?
America the Beautiful is waking up!!!
Yes they are. Even here in solid blue California people are waking up to the damage Governor Moonbeam and the Democrat controlled state legislature have done to our state. We have the truth on our side. They don’t. The Deep State Democrats and Republicans must not be sleeping too well these days knowing their lies and treasonous activites are goint to be discovered sooner or later.
IMAGINE the IMPLICATIONS of the DEEP STATE DEFENSE & TAKEDOWN
Think of HOW MUCH every IMPLICATED INDIVIDUAL and their HIGH-PAID ATTORNEYS, FIXERS and DAMAGE-CONTROL FIRMS will need to spend, keep track of and cross-coordinate, as the Accumulation of Discoveries, Secrets and Cover-ups GEOMETRICALLY EXPANDS in terms of …
• PARTICIPANTS (pervasively-permeating range of Perps, Accomplices, Accessories, Witnesses, Victims, Politicians, Departments, Agencies, Appointees, Bureaucrats, Agents, Spooks, Investigators, Detectives, NGOs, Firms, Partners, Lawyers, Lobbyists, Operators, Media, Publishers, Reporters, Owners, Corporations, etc.)
• SCOPE (relentlessly-branching number of people, activities, interactions, movements, communications, actions, associations, disappearances, funding transactions)
• COMPLEXITY (incessantly-cascading interviews, questions-and-variations, responses-and-nuances, videos, recordings, hearings, participants, subpoenas, discoveries, testimonies, NSA data, spy findings, indictments, prosecutors, trials, judges, juries, plea bargains, convictions, appeals … spanning our Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of federal, state and foreign governments) and
• EXPOSURE (spiraling security breaches, law-breaking, perjuries, regulatory non-compliances, rule violations, procedure deviations, conspiracies, revelations, retributions, implications, blackmailing, extortion, money-laundering, hit-jobs, racketeering, sedition, treason)
BKR, nice work.
Thanks.
It’s downright overwhelming to contemplate.
Hope that goes for all the Perps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will President Donald J. Trump pull Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court next week to be resubmitted after the November midterm elections?
Will Judge Amy Barrett replace Kavanaugh as Trump’s nominee?
By doing so, will Trump defuse the biggest political issue in November’s midterm elections?
https://brassballs.blog/home/amy-barrett-to-be-next-supreme-court-nominee
That’s SURRENDERING into 2019, GRIDLOCKING the SC in the meantime and REDOUBLING Dems’ Voter Intensity and Funding.
Confirming Kavanaugh over the next 4 weeks WINS and TRIPLES Republican Voter Intensity and Funding.
+1000 !!!
Dr. Ford has just been almost positively pinned down on manufacturing evidence, and somebody with a blog called (COUGH) “brass balls” is getting weak in the knees? HA!
What good would that do? All of a sudden the Demosocialists will do a 180 and slut shame Barrett or come up with some other accusation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Time to rest the old Hippocampus.
Have a pleasant Sunday, Treepers.
I thought Crazy Chrissie was relying on her hippopotamus for memory and thought. :>)
Why do you keep bringing Rosie O’Donnell into this?
You do not retreat.. can’t you see WE are winning.
“New Rule:We Win. You Lose.” —Dan Bongino.
Many women line up in support of Kavanaugh pick
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/many-women-line-up-in-support-of-kavanaugh-pick/ar-BBNHSBB?li=BBnbcA1#image=BBNHSBB_1
Yay!!
All the pain you saw on Justice K’s face , you want him to retreat? No, you fool the man is a MAGA WARRIOR!!!
We’re about to put a “Trump” on the Supreme Court. Imagine that.
Just finished watching the WVA rally, PDJT is more energized (it that is possible) and looks younger, I think he has lost weight in his face; I saw flashes of DJT thirty years younger in some camera angles. After watching this man who is risking every thing, I realized that there is no part way support with second guessing, etc., we as a country are “all in” with him. He is correct that politics has changed, the opposition is evil, crazy and criminal; never seen anything like it in my 74 years.
Dem Party of Crime: They’re morphing into ANIMALS.
Gang of Thugs………
Yes! DTrump looks better and lost weight! I think he lost weight because he grabbed a lot more ps.
Welp, that’s basically what I thought too. First thing that popped in my mind…..
LikeLike
Correction: “DEMOCRATS 2018”
That sure as hell isn’t America, and we’re going to KEEP it that way.
With DiFiChiSpi there are many more indiscretions and crimes that could be listed but not in the limitations of Twitter.
How is she still there after having a Chinese spy in her office for 20 years and how many other ones do Dems have?
But, like, “SPARTACUS!”
LMAO!!!
—Fartacus–
They all have a tongue of a snake.
The Evil Foursome.
Somehow this seems to be what President Trump was saying on the FBI investigation into “things we couldn’t imagine”.
I’m a foreman for a company in IBEW Lacal #375 Allentown ,PA. I do commercial -industrial electrical work. Screw your head on or your dead ! Yet the powers that be said vote for Clinton. Thank GOD I screwed my head on.
Man thank you for ignoring their ridiculous advice! Guys like you won us this election.
My brother in law is a lifelong democrat and union member. He said today he won’t be voting democrat anymore.
Winning!
When I was in a union, they sent me a list of who we were supposed to vote for. My reaction was to throw it right in the trash without even looking at it. I was offended at the concept of somebody telling me who to vote for, regardless of who they were recommending.
Check out this tweet, and consider the implications.
Scott has publicly said many times he doesn’t vote.
He never votes. Because of this sh*T show the democrats threw, normally ultra fair, middle of the road Scott Adams has decided he’s going to vote against anybody over 80 (which makes sense).
Remember he lives in Feinstein’s Disctrict (she’s 85).
The gig is up people. The democrats are even disgusting the democrats.
86 is definitely too old to be making decisions for the country. And she has amassed so much power (and money too) over the decades in Washington that no-one will even call her out for the spying for China. Spying!
I don’t care that her challenger is a far lefty freak. I am voting for him to send her packing. I would rather have the freak lefty with very little power there than the entrenched brain-addled corruptocrat with tons of power.
(In California, no republicans even make it to the final ballot anymore.) Sad!
I agree with your choice. Normally I would never vote for a liberal but you pretty much are going to have to to get rid of Feinstein. She looks healthy as hell, she’ll probably be your senator another 12 years if you don’t vote her out.
I think an argument could be made that she’s the most corrupt person in the Senate. She’s likely more corrupt than Pelosi, unless you count the people like Flake who only do every single vote for money.
On the other hand it doesn’t really matter who’s the most corrupt, all of them that are corrupt got to go. She fits that bill.
For CA – Cox and de Leon. Vote her out!
I have a problem—I don’t like to read someone thinkings/opinions if they won’t get out and vote.
We have “friends” that don’t vote yet they complain about what’s wrong with our gov’t, esp Obama ans ObamaCare! I told them to either shut up or get out to vote and make it count. They are part of the problem if they don’t make their vote count.
By the way, Feinstein may live in her district, but she represent all of California. Hubbie and I have voted against her every time, and even tho she won, we made sure our vote count anyway–every time.
MAGA
Scott plays mind games of course. who knows he may be lying about not voting…. but his excuse was always that he doesn’t vote, so that he won’t have any skin in the game and he can ‘fairly’ judge both sides.
What I think is going on is, the stakes are different for him because he’s famous. say the wrong thing and they will ruin your career. So he thinks if he says he doesn’t vote, or that he’s very liberal, or whatever that they’ll leave him alone.
to be honest, if I were famous I wouldn’t comment on politics. Not worth the heartache. I’d vote privately.
Eventually they’ll come after him. He’s too smart, he won’t get out of this unscathed.
That makes sense..Thank you for clarifying.
Kanye rocking the #MAGA hat on SNL. Minds blown.
LOL. Did he really do that? Good for him.
They also asked him what his Star Wars name would be, and he answered: Kanye West.
He has ANOTHER album coming out, LOL!
He’s getting rich off of NEGATIVE press. I love the guy, has real guts.
Indeed!!!
Hope this link from reddit appears 🙂
Pelosi says Kavanaugh should be removed from all courts… This is ridiculous
Democrats are insane. Pass it on.
are they all smoking crack?
Trump is toying with them. Big-time. Everything they’re doing is backfiring.
The big question is whether that backfire is going to be allowed to happen in this last FBI investigation.
If the FBI just says “Kav is clean”, then they’re basically “back to Comey”. That’s not good enough. They’re still swampy.
But Grassley has seeded them with a criminal referral. If they take that and run with it, then they’re showing improvement. But it’s now clear to the crowd that Ford messed up big time, and converted her therapist evidence to pin it on Kavanaugh.
If the FBI nails HER, then they’re really getting fixed. And HERE is the kicker. I think that 2005 Mark Judge book was PROMPTED by Hillary allies in the publishing world to get oppo for Dr. Ford to conflate. IF SO, and if the FBI can actually find a CONSPIRACY here……
Well…..
Wow. THAT would be proof of a CURE.
I’ll settle for some improvement, TBH.
Will they throw charges at the CIA and CIA assets? Or is there an even deeper story here?
We’ll see.
Normally wolfman I wouldn’t be that deep into it, I’d think that’s crazy talk.
Especially after Kavi himself confirmed it in his speech. It’s hard to argue the Clintons don’t have anything to do with it whenever he brought it up himself.
What’s kind of surprising to me is I thought the Clintons were kind of out of favor, but it appears they still have pull. Plenty of it.
Three things nail it for me. Kav’s early work against the Clintons, Hillary’s KNOWN use of dirty tricks in the publishing world, and Debra Katz. But beyond that, I think this is very personal for Hillary, because ANY charges against her will be appealed to SCOTUS. Same with Feinstein. They KNOW Kavanaugh will be judging them. Merrick Garland was a LOT safer for all the Cabal members.
I think that Hillary holds real power over many, and her reputation is one of destroying people. I think people are legitimately scared of her. They scoff at the “body count” stuff, but deep inside? I think people are worried. One reason they should be is that I don’t think Hillary is even behind all the bad stuff that happens to those who rat on the Clintons. I think she has allies who take care of trouble without asking.
BINGO………
I’m pretty much on board with all that. One ‘logic rule’ I always fall back on is, there are billions of people in the world, you’re describing someone very evil… and if you were that evil, where would you end up?
In politics, of course! In washington, the most cash flush place on the planet. You know there has to be SOME completely evil corrupt murderous con artists making it to Washington, and hell she’s the head of the most corrupt party in Washington.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There were very few Obama bodies, but they were a cluster in time and space, and THAT was weird. I suspect that could have been Brennan making sure Obama didn’t have a “bath-house bimbo eruption”.
I don’t remember if it was before 2008 or 2012, but 2 or 3 black gay men from Obama’s past died violent deaths – unsolved, IIRC – around the same time.
But yeah – the Clintons have a reputation of witnesses having trouble at opportune times.
thr, I think I know what you mean.
My mind seems to have expanded regarding the crazy talk. After the wild ride of the last 18 months, so much that seemed crazy and unbelievable (like the FBI surveiling the President of the US for the horrible hag Hillary and her foul, capering handmaidens) has now become mainstream.
I am much more willing to examine what I used to consider crazy talk because, well, the whole world has gone crazy.
Yuppers. Basically, Alex Jones has been proven right about almost every crackpot theory he ever had.
Don’t forget this—-
We think Clintons still has a grudge (Aren’t they always?….due to the dead bodies pileups)–Kavanaugh was on Kenneth Starr’s team working on BClinton’s impeachment. Also, Kavanaugh was part of team investigating Vince Foster’s death. Interesting….
Looks like Wolfmoon is faster than me 😉
and he added some good points that I agree with.
I’ve can’t stop thinking about Dr. Frauds voice sounding so child like.
Here’s where I’m at.
It was a Psychological OP….
Your mind would see her as a young girl (13-15) when hearing her speak instead of the 51 Year Old Hard looking women that she was…..
Alyssa Milano being there bothered me so I think she may have been there for moral support, because she was her acting coach….
Hoping someone taped her giving lectures and we get to see the Real Professor not the fraud we saw during the hearings…..
She tired so quickly because it took a lot of effort to keep her voice child like and keep her lies straight…….
It’s a typical ‘weak woman’ ploy. Weak Women play the little girl thing for sympathy, oh they’re so frail. Oh they’re about to pass out.
I prefer Strong Women who just tell the truth.
Can you imagine Sarah Palin saying she’s tired and she has to take a break? Or she needs some caffeine? Or she doesn’t understand the question, she’s confused?
Or how about Marsha Blackburn? Compare Marsha Blackburn to Cristine Ford.
She was child like….……
She wanted us to see her as a young girl victimized not a hard Old Woman…….
Totally agree. I felt the manipulation from start to finish.
oh and no wonder the acting was so bad, with Samanta Micelli coaching her..
Trump says they’re radical and dangerous.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://georgiapoliticalreview.com/over-the-hill-congressional-democrats-face-age-problem/
They are so damn power hungry, they haven’t fostered any younger people to take over the reigns, we’ve got morons like Biden running around saying he’s going to run. Or Hillary saying she might run.
They don’t understand they’re going to start dropping off like flies in the next couple years and they’ve left the democrat party in the hands of socialists who are so stupid they lie about police reports (Beta).
I honestly feel like the democrats are extinct. We won’t have a real threat on a national level from them for 10 or 20 years.
They’re dinosaur American Soviets!
They have to get that crazy extremist money, they can’t even try to be middle of the road anymore. They’ve boxed themself into a corner that only about 15% of the country supports. They’ll pick up another 15% of people who are just ignorant and we’ll get everybody else.
Fine with me.
Yup. They are driving off a ledge for sure.
Thelma and Louise comes to mind…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
ROTFL.
That’s it Wolf………..
Think about how you guys are talking about the Democrats. Now square that with the coming Blue Wave. Is going to be as much fun as the elections were in 2016. I look forward to many many videos of MSM flunkies ready to cry
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Pelosi says Kavanaugh should be removed from all courts…”
*******
That demented POS should put of or shut up….She is the minority leader, she can submit a motion for impeachment of Judge Kavanaugh Monday, if the HR is open for business.
” Measures that thus have little or no support in the House cannot clog the agenda and waste floor time.
But impeachment resolutions are different. Under the House’s rules, they can reach the floor via a Question of Privilege, which any member can unilaterally raise (with notice) and the Minority Leader can raise immediately. A Question of Privilege has procedural precedence over all motions except the motion to adjourn. In short, the majority party does not have the ability to prevent a Question of Privilege from reaching the floor.”
WAIT A MINUTE!!!
It’s as plain as the nose on your face!!
Mark Judge: A Tremor of Bliss: Sex, Catholicism and Rock ‘n’ Roll
PUBLISHED August 7th 2010!!
Ford used Mark Judge’s book to construct her story. It’s all in the book.
His friends, time frames, activities, his employment at Safeway.
Remember, Leland Keyser, her BFF, said that she (Leland) did not even know Kavanaugh and that she had NEVER been to a party with or without Ballsy, where Kavanaugh was present.
They DID NOT travel in the same social circles.
How is this possible if the two of them were always hanging out, together?
NEWS FLASH!!
Christine doesn’t even know Kavanaugh. She got the names of his friends and a boatload of info that she was able to use to establish a VERY useful familiarity with Kavanaugh from Mark Judge’s book!!
I figured early on she used the book for her “memories.”
Exactly. I still say, that this Garrett chap holds one of many keys.
And another thing.. The ORIGINAL therapists notes reportedly stated that “the incident” occurred in the MID 80’s, when she was in her LATE teens. Kavanaugh was NOT mentioned in the therapy session. The notes were amended at a later date. Yeah, after she joined the STOP KAVANAUGH movement and got a copy of Mark Judge’s book..
No wonder her slime ball attorney won’t release those notes.
Last one…I promise….
Michael Savage is promoting a theory that Ballsy was CIA.
Think about how EASY all of this crap would be to construct if that were true.
There are NO limits on the “Deep State.”
When coincidence and murkiness collide, it’s usually by design.
I think this is definitely what happened. She probably knew the guy vaguely or reads a lot and happened upon it because it was from a guy from a nearby school.
If I was an avid reader, and somebody wrote a book about all the crazy stuff they did… at the highschool down the road in my city, that I knew a few people that went there back in the day, or I knew the grocery store they used to work at… I’d be fascinated by the book and definitely read it and try to match up all the locations and people he’s talking about.
She did the same thing and concocted her story. The other, much smaller chance she may just be batshit crazy and has convinced herself that she has supressed memories of being assaulted, and she thinks the book showed her who it was, etc.
It’s all coming together as people pick apart her testimony…
We’ll figure it out……
I never can think of Judas Iscariot without losing my temper. To my mind Judas Iscariot was nothing but a early prototype of Jeff Flake.
Flake puts Judas to shame.
Yup. If you think about it you can give Judas a pass, because he brought about what the Lord wanted to happen anyways….
Flake is useless.
The MSM needs to turn citizens attention from the up coming bad press…
The FBI’s quick turn around and possibile criminal charges leveled against some.
Enter Lindsey Lohan as a made to order distraction, complete with 24/7 narrative directions.
Flashback to when Democrats accused Judge Roberts of being gay because he married so late in life. Conservative bloggers came to his defense with this hilarious website:
Conservative Bloggers Who Support the Gay Judge Roberts
http://supportgayjudgeroberts.blogspot.com/
Looks like Conservatives had a better sense of humor than Lefties, even back in ’05.
That’s pretty funny right there. Thanks!
I think the left would praise this Haitian immigrant who was given a golden dream job, for his ethical diversity:
“The former head of the North Miami Adult Education Center is guilty of handing out no-show jobs in exchange for illegal cash payments, a jury decided late Friday night.
“Jean Ridore, 51, was found guilty of two counts of illegal compensation, official misconduct and grand theft. He was immediately jailed to await sentencing. Ridore faces up to 40 years in prison.
“The Miami-Dade school district runs the school based at North Miami High for more than 4,500 students at multiple campuses in the northeast region of the county. The school is billed as the largest and most successful adult-education program in Miami-Dade….
“At the North Miami Adult Education Center, he oversaw more than 400 staffers and pulled in a salary of more than $110,000. As principal, he also had wide authority over personnel, district administrators testified on Tuesday.
“They have complete autonomy over who gets hired at their school,” the school district’s head of human resources, Dennis Carmona, told jurors.
The details are sickening: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article219019285.html#storylink=mainstage
Bringing in the 3rd world here. In Germany they could say they didn’t know it was against the law, and get off
The Flake was on stage at the LeftyGlobalist free concert in Central Park today.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/hah-jeff-flake-welcomes-audience-to-global-citizen-festival-with-chris-coons-crowd-yells-fck-you-video/
Gee I bet the lefty globalists were thrilled to see these loser senators. Could there be two more uncharasmatic people?
If you listen closely, you can hear female voice yelling “F you” to Flakey.
“Feel free to join me in an elevator anytime”….dump some gas on the fire why don’y ya?
And this jackass is a have-to-have vote?
Ugh. That Coons guy was the one grinning away to beat the band as creepy Uncle Joe’s pawed his daughter and told her she made him horny. But Judge K must go down!….Hypocrite.
Of course they are.
Just doesn’t sound like he will vote Kavanaugh ever. What a dirt bag!
I’m A Christian Woman and consider myself very forgiving… That being said I can not forgive Ms. Ford… She knew what she was doing when she started this farce… I hate to say it as it is no way Christian but she needs to be brought down… I f she isn’t Judge Kavanaugh can never be fully exonerated…
I don’t find Ms. Ford credible or sympathetic at all. I’d love it if she were investigated and discovered to have lied and set this whole thing up AND she had to face consequences for that. Bringing false allegations like this (if that is indeed what happened) cannot be tolerated.
Others have speculated that she is simply mistaken or her hippocampus is faulty. Maybe. But I think she is a lefty activist that was brought on board to do exactly what she is doing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
IMO there is zero chance of her being sincere but mistaken. No, let me correct that. Less than zero.
Just another lefty lier for the resistance.
I agree. Everyone is afraid to take her on because they don’t want to be attacked by the loony left for being insensitive or whatever. But she was not credible. So many contradictions. And she doesn’t exactly exude sincerity.
I’m holding about a 10% chance that she DOES believe it, because she’s completely crazy and dreamed it all one night. 90% chance she’s a purposeful fraud. 0% chance that Kavi did anything wrong.
Even with the 10% chance though I didn’t find her testimony credible at all, they caught her in a couple of immediate lies, she made inconsistent statements and then reversed them immediately. The polygraph payment, for instance. She was flat out lying under oath about that and you didn’t even need to research it, she was obviously lying based on what she herself said just then.
There was another instance too where she flat out lied about something she had just said, when questioned.
She had to refer to notes she had written out instead of relying on her memory…..
If you’re telling the truth you would hesitate to answer a question..
You certainly would not have to refer to notes……
Not hesitate…..
Just pray that she gets everything she deserves.
Exactly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thats a MAGA hat FYI! 😉
It seems China — with the help of the Kissinger cabal and our social media tycoons — plans to take over Aggressive Remote Control of ALL worldwide data with the end result of punishing those who do not comply with President-for-Life Xi’s rules for running the globe. I was wondering why Eric Schmidt of Google and Alphabet fame was rubbing elbows with Xi. I guess the Chinese people are going to be the guinea pigs for this project using the phone system in their country.to collect and control who lives where, who goes to what school, who works the fields, who builds the Silk HIghway connecting Asia and Europe, who has babies, who contributes organs and who dies when.
There are plenty of articles on the Internet about this, but last week’s announcement that Arkansas-based Acxiom, founded by a friend of HIl and Bill, will move to Shanghai by October with the backdoor to all your data is scary. No wonder PDJT is promoting Space Force as a defense program before Xi’s techies, trained in the U.S., use stolen and patented info to “5G” us into submission. It’s not about speeding up your computer to talk to Gramma over Skype.
I am still fact checking, so watch this video explaining details to date.
Who today matches whom the best? I say Trump best fits Wild Bill Hickok. Kav best fits the brave Kid.
https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/09/29/last-man-standing-surges-with-whopping-8-million-viewers-in-fox-premiere/
‘Last Man Standing’ Surges with Whopping 8 Million Viewers in Fox Premiere
I plugged in my TV last night just so I could be counted as a viewer….
LOL
