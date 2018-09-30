September 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #619

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:20 am

    >> 37 << more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe.
    ———————————————–
    Pray Psalm 40 for Judge Kavanaugh and his family-
    Pray for clean and quick FBI investigation
    Pray for smooth confirmation for Kavanaugh

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 30, 2018 at 12:30 am

      -We are all Kavanaugh—with one heart—-When he hurt, we hurt, too.
      ———————————————————————————————
      Call these Senators daily and say you want Kavanaugh confirmed.
      ————————————————————–
      Posted by Sylvia:
      1-202-224

      4521 Jeff Flake
      2523 Susan Collins
      6665 Lisa Murkowski
      PLUS:
      3954 Manchin
      2043 Heitkamp
      4814 Donnelly
      2644 Tester
      6472 Capito
      3424 Enzi
      6521 Moran
      —————————————————————

      Posted by Tuskyou:

      202 224 2541
      McConnell’s DC office

      McConnell’s office contact
      https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contactform
      ——————————————————————-

      Posted by Mandy:
      State offices for contacting Mitch McConnell:

      Louisville, KY 40202
      Phone: (502) 582-6304

      Lexington, KY 40503
      Phone: (859) 224-8286

      Fort Wright, KY 41011
      Phone: (859) 578-0188

      London, KY 40741
      Phone: (606) 864-2026

      Bowling Green, KY 42101
      Phone: (270) 781-1673

      Paducah, KY 42001
      Phone: (270) 442-4554

      And at his DC office, you can send him a FAX, too, if you’d like:

      Office Building
      Washington, DC 20510
      Phone: (202) 224-2541
      Fax: (202) 224-2499
      ——————————–
      karmytrumpateer posted this:
      Judge Kavanaugh’s chambers number: 202-216-7180

  2. trumpforthewin says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Trump gets it right again. That’s going to leave a mark! MAGA!

    • Deb says:
      September 30, 2018 at 12:59 am

      We need one showing Hillary, Lynch, Holder and Obama.

    • zephyrbreeze says:
      September 30, 2018 at 1:04 am

      This is a great spot to post this story:

      The former head of the North Miami Adult Education Center is guilty of handing out no-show jobs in exchange for illegal cash payments, a jury decided late Friday night.

      Jean Ridore, 51, was found guilty of two counts of illegal compensation, official misconduct and grand theft. He was immediately jailed to await sentencing. Ridore faces up to 40 years in prison.

      The Miami-Dade school district runs the school based at North Miami High for more than 4,500 students at multiple campuses in the northeast region of the county. The school is billed as the largest and most successful adult-education program in Miami-Dade.

      It was a criminal enterprise !!!!!! And Jean Ridore, from Haiti, was one of it’s graduates.

      Much more in this…I can’t even…SMH….

      https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article219019285.html#storylink=mainstage

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:26 am

  4. Citizen 817 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:27 am

  5. Citizen 817 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:28 am

  6. Cheri Lawrence says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:28 am

    More on the rampant crime spree of our elected officials in recent years. It’s all coming out but one thing is evident that the corruption exists across all 50 states, not just in DC. Great to hear the cleanup is underway!!

    https://www.westernjournal.com/democrat-corruption-found-dead/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=newsletter-WJ&utm_campaign=dailyam&utm_content=western-journal

  7. Citizen 817 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:29 am

    • Zorro says:
      September 30, 2018 at 12:34 am

      The propagandists wanted a narrative where POTUS is “obstructing” and “not investigating all leads”. They will say the latter no matter what.

    • ParteaGirl says:
      September 30, 2018 at 12:57 am

      Please investigate HER! 👇🏻

      • Hsssssss says:
        September 30, 2018 at 1:34 am

        “””Even the Non-Commie media is spreading this “poor little Chrissy” crap. She was betrayed by that mean old Chi Fi. All little Chrissy wanted was to remain anonymous.
        Cut the crap!
        Everybody is treading very lightly. It’s disappointing that nobody seems willing to even gently suggest, that she might not be telling the truth.
        SHE IS A LIAR…..see, that wasn’t so hard.
        This entire production is a set-up. They have spent months planning, manipulating and grooming, this not so stupid bitch.
        The Commies believe that “Killing ” Kavanaugh is the Keystone to regaining power and they are willing to do ANYTHING to make it happen…….ANYTHING”””

        ….posted earlier…worth repeating IMO

        • Tl Howard says:
          September 30, 2018 at 2:01 am

          While the meme may be helpful in casting aspersions on the Dems, it doesn’t help Kavanaugh. It’s makes out Ford as a victim. SHE was part of the scam and the attack on the Judge. I don’t want a single person feeling sorry for what’s she’s done to him. I think every time you suggest she’s a victim, it undermines Kavanaugh’s innocence.

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Judge Jeanine Full Show (42:22)

    . https://youtu.be/bAzsY8mepgI

    1)Opening
    2)Devin Nunes
    3)Dan Bongino
    Chris Hahn
    4)Michelle Malkin
    5)William Fitzpatrick, NY DA

    • Mandy says:
      September 30, 2018 at 1:58 am

      Thank you, Citizen! I wanted to see just the Nunes interview.

      Some think that we’re in the middle of a ‘soft coup’ by the left to take out President Trump so that they regain power.

      A bit of a different take…

      The left has been in control of the levers of power in this nation for … i dunno, probably 40 years or more.

      There’s a coup going on – but it’s LED BY DONALD J. TRUMP and we deplorables. WE began this coup to RETAKE OUR GOVERNMENT when we elected him, and he’s working his hind end off to accomplish OUR goal: regaining control of OUR government, wresting it AWAY from the filthy leftists who had stolen it right out from under us.

      Like

  10. calbear84 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Trump never ceases to amaze me. His impression of the “honorable” DiFi at the West Virginia rally was epic. Manchin must be sweating bullets.

    Liked by 9 people

  11. Warrior 375 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:33 am

    I as a union member talking to green as can be apprentices feel good for the first time in 20 years. They can think!!! Who knew?

    America the Beautiful is waking up!!!

    • p'odwats says:
      September 30, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Yes they are. Even here in solid blue California people are waking up to the damage Governor Moonbeam and the Democrat controlled state legislature have done to our state. We have the truth on our side. They don’t. The Deep State Democrats and Republicans must not be sleeping too well these days knowing their lies and treasonous activites are goint to be discovered sooner or later.

  12. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:36 am

    IMAGINE the IMPLICATIONS of the DEEP STATE DEFENSE & TAKEDOWN

    Think of HOW MUCH every IMPLICATED INDIVIDUAL and their HIGH-PAID ATTORNEYS, FIXERS and DAMAGE-CONTROL FIRMS will need to spend, keep track of and cross-coordinate, as the Accumulation of Discoveries, Secrets and Cover-ups GEOMETRICALLY EXPANDS in terms of …

    • PARTICIPANTS (pervasively-permeating range of Perps, Accomplices, Accessories, Witnesses, Victims, Politicians, Departments, Agencies, Appointees, Bureaucrats, Agents, Spooks, Investigators, Detectives, NGOs, Firms, Partners, Lawyers, Lobbyists, Operators, Media, Publishers, Reporters, Owners, Corporations, etc.)

    • SCOPE (relentlessly-branching number of people, activities, interactions, movements, communications, actions, associations, disappearances, funding transactions)

    • COMPLEXITY (incessantly-cascading interviews, questions-and-variations, responses-and-nuances, videos, recordings, hearings, participants, subpoenas, discoveries, testimonies, NSA data, spy findings, indictments, prosecutors, trials, judges, juries, plea bargains, convictions, appeals … spanning our Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of federal, state and foreign governments) and

    • EXPOSURE (spiraling security breaches, law-breaking, perjuries, regulatory non-compliances, rule violations, procedure deviations, conspiracies, revelations, retributions, implications, blackmailing, extortion, money-laundering, hit-jobs, racketeering, sedition, treason)

  13. Harry the Greek says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Will President Donald J. Trump pull Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court next week to be resubmitted after the November midterm elections?

    Will Judge Amy Barrett replace Kavanaugh as Trump’s nominee?

    By doing so, will Trump defuse the biggest political issue in November’s midterm elections?

    https://brassballs.blog/home/amy-barrett-to-be-next-supreme-court-nominee

    Liked by 1 person

  14. JoD says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Time to rest the old Hippocampus.
    Have a pleasant Sunday, Treepers.

  15. Warrior 375 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:40 am

    You do not retreat.. can’t you see WE are winning.

  17. Warrior 375 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:44 am

    All the pain you saw on Justice K’s face , you want him to retreat? No, you fool the man is a MAGA WARRIOR!!!

  18. SHV says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Just finished watching the WVA rally, PDJT is more energized (it that is possible) and looks younger, I think he has lost weight in his face; I saw flashes of DJT thirty years younger in some camera angles. After watching this man who is risking every thing, I realized that there is no part way support with second guessing, etc., we as a country are “all in” with him. He is correct that politics has changed, the opposition is evil, crazy and criminal; never seen anything like it in my 74 years.

  19. Citizen 817 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:46 am

  20. Citizen 817 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:52 am

  21. Warrior 375 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:00 am

    I’m a foreman for a company in IBEW Lacal #375 Allentown ,PA. I do commercial -industrial electrical work. Screw your head on or your dead ! Yet the powers that be said vote for Clinton. Thank GOD I screwed my head on.

  22. treehouseron says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Check out this tweet, and consider the implications.
    Scott has publicly said many times he doesn’t vote.
    He never votes. Because of this sh*T show the democrats threw, normally ultra fair, middle of the road Scott Adams has decided he’s going to vote against anybody over 80 (which makes sense).
    Remember he lives in Feinstein’s Disctrict (she’s 85).

    The gig is up people. The democrats are even disgusting the democrats.

    • LCSmom says:
      September 30, 2018 at 1:15 am

      86 is definitely too old to be making decisions for the country. And she has amassed so much power (and money too) over the decades in Washington that no-one will even call her out for the spying for China. Spying!

      I don’t care that her challenger is a far lefty freak. I am voting for him to send her packing. I would rather have the freak lefty with very little power there than the entrenched brain-addled corruptocrat with tons of power.

      (In California, no republicans even make it to the final ballot anymore.) Sad!

      • treehouseron says:
        September 30, 2018 at 1:19 am

        I agree with your choice. Normally I would never vote for a liberal but you pretty much are going to have to to get rid of Feinstein. She looks healthy as hell, she’ll probably be your senator another 12 years if you don’t vote her out.

        I think an argument could be made that she’s the most corrupt person in the Senate. She’s likely more corrupt than Pelosi, unless you count the people like Flake who only do every single vote for money.

        On the other hand it doesn’t really matter who’s the most corrupt, all of them that are corrupt got to go. She fits that bill.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 30, 2018 at 1:30 am

      I have a problem—I don’t like to read someone thinkings/opinions if they won’t get out and vote.

      We have “friends” that don’t vote yet they complain about what’s wrong with our gov’t, esp Obama ans ObamaCare! I told them to either shut up or get out to vote and make it count. They are part of the problem if they don’t make their vote count.

      By the way, Feinstein may live in her district, but she represent all of California. Hubbie and I have voted against her every time, and even tho she won, we made sure our vote count anyway–every time.

      MAGA

      • treehouseron says:
        September 30, 2018 at 1:35 am

        Scott plays mind games of course. who knows he may be lying about not voting…. but his excuse was always that he doesn’t vote, so that he won’t have any skin in the game and he can ‘fairly’ judge both sides.

        What I think is going on is, the stakes are different for him because he’s famous. say the wrong thing and they will ruin your career. So he thinks if he says he doesn’t vote, or that he’s very liberal, or whatever that they’ll leave him alone.

        to be honest, if I were famous I wouldn’t comment on politics. Not worth the heartache. I’d vote privately.

        Eventually they’ll come after him. He’s too smart, he won’t get out of this unscathed.

  23. Sentient says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Kanye rocking the #MAGA hat on SNL. Minds blown.

  24. Nigella says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Pelosi says Kavanaugh should be removed from all courts… This is ridiculous

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 30, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Democrats are insane. Pass it on.

      • MM says:
        September 30, 2018 at 1:10 am

        are they all smoking crack?

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          September 30, 2018 at 1:19 am

          Trump is toying with them. Big-time. Everything they’re doing is backfiring.

          The big question is whether that backfire is going to be allowed to happen in this last FBI investigation.

          If the FBI just says “Kav is clean”, then they’re basically “back to Comey”. That’s not good enough. They’re still swampy.

          But Grassley has seeded them with a criminal referral. If they take that and run with it, then they’re showing improvement. But it’s now clear to the crowd that Ford messed up big time, and converted her therapist evidence to pin it on Kavanaugh.

          If the FBI nails HER, then they’re really getting fixed. And HERE is the kicker. I think that 2005 Mark Judge book was PROMPTED by Hillary allies in the publishing world to get oppo for Dr. Ford to conflate. IF SO, and if the FBI can actually find a CONSPIRACY here……

          Well…..

          Wow. THAT would be proof of a CURE.

          I’ll settle for some improvement, TBH.

          Will they throw charges at the CIA and CIA assets? Or is there an even deeper story here?

          We’ll see.

          • treehouseron says:
            September 30, 2018 at 1:22 am

            Normally wolfman I wouldn’t be that deep into it, I’d think that’s crazy talk.

            The way they’re throwing everything at him though, I DO think there’s some Hillary connection there.

            Especially after Kavi himself confirmed it in his speech. It’s hard to argue the Clintons don’t have anything to do with it whenever he brought it up himself.

            What’s kind of surprising to me is I thought the Clintons were kind of out of favor, but it appears they still have pull. Plenty of it.

            • wolfmoon1776 says:
              September 30, 2018 at 1:38 am

              Three things nail it for me. Kav’s early work against the Clintons, Hillary’s KNOWN use of dirty tricks in the publishing world, and Debra Katz. But beyond that, I think this is very personal for Hillary, because ANY charges against her will be appealed to SCOTUS. Same with Feinstein. They KNOW Kavanaugh will be judging them. Merrick Garland was a LOT safer for all the Cabal members.

              I think that Hillary holds real power over many, and her reputation is one of destroying people. I think people are legitimately scared of her. They scoff at the “body count” stuff, but deep inside? I think people are worried. One reason they should be is that I don’t think Hillary is even behind all the bad stuff that happens to those who rat on the Clintons. I think she has allies who take care of trouble without asking.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
              • MM says:
                September 30, 2018 at 1:40 am

                BINGO………

              • treehouseron says:
                September 30, 2018 at 1:43 am

                I’m pretty much on board with all that. One ‘logic rule’ I always fall back on is, there are billions of people in the world, you’re describing someone very evil… and if you were that evil, where would you end up?

                In politics, of course! In washington, the most cash flush place on the planet. You know there has to be SOME completely evil corrupt murderous con artists making it to Washington, and hell she’s the head of the most corrupt party in Washington.

                About the body count, Look @ Obama. I can’t stand the guy. How many dead people does he know, though? Not many. Hillary knows over 50! That is not normal. If it’s normal to know so many people who died under mysterious circumstances, how come we don’t have an Obama body count?

                • wolfmoon1776 says:
                  September 30, 2018 at 1:53 am

                  Yes – big difference.

                  There were very few Obama bodies, but they were a cluster in time and space, and THAT was weird. I suspect that could have been Brennan making sure Obama didn’t have a “bath-house bimbo eruption”.

                  I don’t remember if it was before 2008 or 2012, but 2 or 3 black gay men from Obama’s past died violent deaths – unsolved, IIRC – around the same time.

                  But yeah – the Clintons have a reputation of witnesses having trouble at opportune times.

            • Sylvia Avery says:
              September 30, 2018 at 1:39 am

              thr, I think I know what you mean.

              My mind seems to have expanded regarding the crazy talk. After the wild ride of the last 18 months, so much that seemed crazy and unbelievable (like the FBI surveiling the President of the US for the horrible hag Hillary and her foul, capering handmaidens) has now become mainstream.

              I am much more willing to examine what I used to consider crazy talk because, well, the whole world has gone crazy.

            • Grandma Covfefe says:
              September 30, 2018 at 1:42 am

              Don’t forget this—-
              We think Clintons still has a grudge (Aren’t they always?….due to the dead bodies pileups)–Kavanaugh was on Kenneth Starr’s team working on BClinton’s impeachment. Also, Kavanaugh was part of team investigating Vince Foster’s death. Interesting….

          • MM says:
            September 30, 2018 at 1:34 am

            LOL..
            I’ve can’t stop thinking about Dr. Frauds voice sounding so child like.
            Here’s where I’m at.
            It was a Psychological OP….
            Your mind would see her as a young girl (13-15) when hearing her speak instead of the 51 Year Old Hard looking women that she was…..
            Alyssa Milano being there bothered me so I think she may have been there for moral support, because she was her acting coach….
            Hoping someone taped her giving lectures and we get to see the Real Professor not the fraud we saw during the hearings…..
            She tired so quickly because it took a lot of effort to keep her voice child like and keep her lies straight…….

            • treehouseron says:
              September 30, 2018 at 1:39 am

              It’s a typical ‘weak woman’ ploy. Weak Women play the little girl thing for sympathy, oh they’re so frail. Oh they’re about to pass out.

              I prefer Strong Women who just tell the truth.

              Can you imagine Sarah Palin saying she’s tired and she has to take a break? Or she needs some caffeine? Or she doesn’t understand the question, she’s confused?

              Or how about Marsha Blackburn? Compare Marsha Blackburn to Cristine Ford.

            • jat says:
              September 30, 2018 at 2:02 am

              Totally agree. I felt the manipulation from start to finish.
              oh and no wonder the acting was so bad, with Samanta Micelli coaching her..

      • zephyrbreeze says:
        September 30, 2018 at 1:13 am

        Trump says they’re radical and dangerous.

      • feralcatsblog says:
        September 30, 2018 at 1:15 am

        Sanity is now the greatest challenge for the democrats, as in getting and maintaining any at all, which now seems entirely impossible for them.

      • treehouseron says:
        September 30, 2018 at 1:16 am

        They have to get that crazy extremist money, they can’t even try to be middle of the road anymore. They’ve boxed themself into a corner that only about 15% of the country supports. They’ll pick up another 15% of people who are just ignorant and we’ll get everybody else.

        Fine with me.

    • SHV says:
      September 30, 2018 at 1:17 am

      “Pelosi says Kavanaugh should be removed from all courts…”
      *******
      That demented POS should put of or shut up….She is the minority leader, she can submit a motion for impeachment of Judge Kavanaugh Monday, if the HR is open for business.

      ” Measures that thus have little or no support in the House cannot clog the agenda and waste floor time.

      But impeachment resolutions are different. Under the House’s rules, they can reach the floor via a Question of Privilege, which any member can unilaterally raise (with notice) and the Minority Leader can raise immediately. A Question of Privilege has procedural precedence over all motions except the motion to adjourn. In short, the majority party does not have the ability to prevent a Question of Privilege from reaching the floor.”

  25. JoD says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:07 am

    WAIT A MINUTE!!!
    It’s as plain as the nose on your face!!

    Mark Judge: A Tremor of Bliss: Sex, Catholicism and Rock ‘n’ Roll
    PUBLISHED August 7th 2010!!
    Ford used Mark Judge’s book to construct her story. It’s all in the book.
    His friends, time frames, activities, his employment at Safeway.

    Remember, Leland Keyser, her BFF, said that she (Leland) did not even know Kavanaugh and that she had NEVER been to a party with or without Ballsy, where Kavanaugh was present.
    They DID NOT travel in the same social circles.
    How is this possible if the two of them were always hanging out, together?
    NEWS FLASH!!
    Christine doesn’t even know Kavanaugh. She got the names of his friends and a boatload of info that she was able to use to establish a VERY useful familiarity with Kavanaugh from Mark Judge’s book!!

    • Nigella says:
      September 30, 2018 at 1:10 am

      I figured early on she used the book for her “memories.”

      • JoD says:
        September 30, 2018 at 1:17 am

        Exactly. I still say, that this Garrett chap holds one of many keys.

        • JoD says:
          September 30, 2018 at 1:28 am

          And another thing.. The ORIGINAL therapists notes reportedly stated that “the incident” occurred in the MID 80’s, when she was in her LATE teens. Kavanaugh was NOT mentioned in the therapy session. The notes were amended at a later date. Yeah, after she joined the STOP KAVANAUGH movement and got a copy of Mark Judge’s book..
          No wonder her slime ball attorney won’t release those notes.

          • JoD says:
            September 30, 2018 at 1:42 am

            Last one…I promise….
            Michael Savage is promoting a theory that Ballsy was CIA.
            Think about how EASY all of this crap would be to construct if that were true.
            There are NO limits on the “Deep State.”
            When coincidence and murkiness collide, it’s usually by design.

    • treehouseron says:
      September 30, 2018 at 1:29 am

      I think this is definitely what happened. She probably knew the guy vaguely or reads a lot and happened upon it because it was from a guy from a nearby school.

      If I was an avid reader, and somebody wrote a book about all the crazy stuff they did… at the highschool down the road in my city, that I knew a few people that went there back in the day, or I knew the grocery store they used to work at… I’d be fascinated by the book and definitely read it and try to match up all the locations and people he’s talking about.

      She did the same thing and concocted her story. The other, much smaller chance she may just be batshit crazy and has convinced herself that she has supressed memories of being assaulted, and she thinks the book showed her who it was, etc.

  26. feralcatsblog says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:08 am

    I never can think of Judas Iscariot without losing my temper. To my mind Judas Iscariot was nothing but a early prototype of Jeff Flake.

  27. mtk says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:08 am

    The MSM needs to turn citizens attention from the up coming bad press…
    The FBI’s quick turn around and possibile criminal charges leveled against some.

    Enter Lindsey Lohan as a made to order distraction, complete with 24/7 narrative directions.

  28. James Street says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Flashback to when Democrats accused Judge Roberts of being gay because he married so late in life. Conservative bloggers came to his defense with this hilarious website:

    Conservative Bloggers Who Support the Gay Judge Roberts
    http://supportgayjudgeroberts.blogspot.com/

  29. zephyrbreeze says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:11 am

    I think the left would praise this Haitian immigrant who was given a golden dream job, for his ethical diversity:

    “The former head of the North Miami Adult Education Center is guilty of handing out no-show jobs in exchange for illegal cash payments, a jury decided late Friday night.

    “Jean Ridore, 51, was found guilty of two counts of illegal compensation, official misconduct and grand theft. He was immediately jailed to await sentencing. Ridore faces up to 40 years in prison.

    “The Miami-Dade school district runs the school based at North Miami High for more than 4,500 students at multiple campuses in the northeast region of the county. The school is billed as the largest and most successful adult-education program in Miami-Dade….

    “At the North Miami Adult Education Center, he oversaw more than 400 staffers and pulled in a salary of more than $110,000. As principal, he also had wide authority over personnel, district administrators testified on Tuesday.

    “They have complete autonomy over who gets hired at their school,” the school district’s head of human resources, Dennis Carmona, told jurors.

    The details are sickening: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article219019285.html#storylink=mainstage

  30. sunnydaze says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:16 am

    The Flake was on stage at the LeftyGlobalist free concert in Central Park today.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/hah-jeff-flake-welcomes-audience-to-global-citizen-festival-with-chris-coons-crowd-yells-fck-you-video/

  31. Nigella says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:21 am

    I’m A Christian Woman and consider myself very forgiving… That being said I can not forgive Ms. Ford… She knew what she was doing when she started this farce… I hate to say it as it is no way Christian but she needs to be brought down… I f she isn’t Judge Kavanaugh can never be fully exonerated…

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      September 30, 2018 at 1:34 am

      I don’t find Ms. Ford credible or sympathetic at all. I’d love it if she were investigated and discovered to have lied and set this whole thing up AND she had to face consequences for that. Bringing false allegations like this (if that is indeed what happened) cannot be tolerated.

      Others have speculated that she is simply mistaken or her hippocampus is faulty. Maybe. But I think she is a lefty activist that was brought on board to do exactly what she is doing.

      • mimbler says:
        September 30, 2018 at 1:44 am

        IMO there is zero chance of her being sincere but mistaken. No, let me correct that. Less than zero.
        Just another lefty lier for the resistance.

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          September 30, 2018 at 1:50 am

          I agree. Everyone is afraid to take her on because they don’t want to be attacked by the loony left for being insensitive or whatever. But she was not credible. So many contradictions. And she doesn’t exactly exude sincerity.

        • treehouseron says:
          September 30, 2018 at 1:50 am

          I’m holding about a 10% chance that she DOES believe it, because she’s completely crazy and dreamed it all one night. 90% chance she’s a purposeful fraud. 0% chance that Kavi did anything wrong.

          Even with the 10% chance though I didn’t find her testimony credible at all, they caught her in a couple of immediate lies, she made inconsistent statements and then reversed them immediately. The polygraph payment, for instance. She was flat out lying under oath about that and you didn’t even need to research it, she was obviously lying based on what she herself said just then.

          There was another instance too where she flat out lied about something she had just said, when questioned.

    • feralcatsblog says:
      September 30, 2018 at 1:37 am

      Just pray that she gets everything she deserves.

  32. citizen817 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:47 am

  34. rashomon says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:51 am

    It seems China — with the help of the Kissinger cabal and our social media tycoons — plans to take over Aggressive Remote Control of ALL worldwide data with the end result of punishing those who do not comply with President-for-Life Xi’s rules for running the globe. I was wondering why Eric Schmidt of Google and Alphabet fame was rubbing elbows with Xi. I guess the Chinese people are going to be the guinea pigs for this project using the phone system in their country.to collect and control who lives where, who goes to what school, who works the fields, who builds the Silk HIghway connecting Asia and Europe, who has babies, who contributes organs and who dies when.

    There are plenty of articles on the Internet about this, but last week’s announcement that Arkansas-based Acxiom, founded by a friend of HIl and Bill, will move to Shanghai by October with the backdoor to all your data is scary. No wonder PDJT is promoting Space Force as a defense program before Xi’s techies, trained in the U.S., use stolen and patented info to “5G” us into submission. It’s not about speeding up your computer to talk to Gramma over Skype.

    I am still fact checking, so watch this video explaining details to date.

  35. feralcatsblog says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Who today matches whom the best? I say Trump best fits Wild Bill Hickok. Kav best fits the brave Kid.

  36. kea says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:53 am

    https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/09/29/last-man-standing-surges-with-whopping-8-million-viewers-in-fox-premiere/

    ‘Last Man Standing’ Surges with Whopping 8 Million Viewers in Fox Premiere

