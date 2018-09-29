September 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #618

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
>> 38 << more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
Pray for Judge Kavanaugh
Yes, I will and for the President and his Family…
All the upcoming rallies. And boy do we need them
Wheeling, WV is going to be today!!!
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/
No, no, it’s tomorrow, Saturday.
It’s only 9:30pm here in Oregon.
😉
LOL Ok fine… 😉
It was yesterday if you are across the dateline.
waah!
😉
Amen…
Will be praying
—-We are all Kavanaugh—with one heart—-When he hurt, we hurt, too.
———————————————————————————————
———————————————————————————————
I’m reposting these helpful infomation I got today and will be doing this daily as Sylvia suggested. This is one good way for us to do something about it. It may not be much, or even helpful…but as my mom used to say, “It’s better to try and lost than to have never try it.”
————————————————————–
Posted by Sylvia:
Revise my “phone call to Senators” strategy. I can do nothing about this except to pray, and to call to apply whatever tiny bit of pressure I can. So daily messages until confirmation vote will be left (“Confirm Kavanaugh”) for:
1-202-224
4521 Jeff Flake
2523 Susan Collins
6665 Lisa Murkowski
and now adding:
3954 Manchin
2043 Heitkamp
4814 Donnelly
2644 Tester
6472 Capito
3424 Enzi
6521 Moran
—————————————————————
Posted by Tuskyou:
202 224 2541
McConnell’s DC office
I just called and got the message “we are experiencing a high volume of calls” and “we’re sorry this mailbox cannot accept messages”
McConnell’s office contact
https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contactform
——————————————————————-
Posted by Mandy:
State offices for contacting Mitch McConnell:
Louisville, KY 40202
Phone: (502) 582-6304
Lexington, KY 40503
Phone: (859) 224-8286
Fort Wright, KY 41011
Phone: (859) 578-0188
London, KY 40741
Phone: (606) 864-2026
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Phone: (270) 781-1673
Paducah, KY 42001
Phone: (270) 442-4554
And at his DC office, you can send him a FAX, too, if you’d like:
Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: (202) 224-2541
Fax: (202) 224-2499
Also a Treeper responded to me with this, and let’s do it:
—————————–
Indimex says:
September 28, 2018 at 4:14 pm
Praying with you. Perhaps once the date for the vote is set, we should invite all believers in the Tree to fast and pray the day before? Spiritual WARFARE baby!
——————————
To pray for President Trump—-Judge Kavanaugh —- Senate confirmation votes—FBI ‘investigation”.
This is exactly what I have been thinking. It is great to see others are too.
Sounds like a plan. Keep praying you all!!! God is good!
Yes, the day before and the day of the vote. Those of us who can fast more, we could do it every day until lunch at least. I’m all for it.
Reposted a reminder here …
Tad says:
September 28, 2018 at 4:25 pm
God put our great President in the WH. God will put Mr. Kavanaugh on the SC.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you for reposting! I saw these before, and then couldn’t remember where. This is so helpful!
And finally, what about calling Judge Kavanaugh’s chambers and let him know he has our support.
202-216-7180
when I called last week, the lady I spoke with was very happy to hear about my support.
karmytrumpateer, I tried calling today but it was going to switch board and waiting for operator got me nowhere today. Will try on Monday again.
I called several times today but it went to voice mail.
Praying daily for Judge Kavanaugh. If this can be done to him, absolutely no male is safe.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Re posting Senator Coons recalling how he brow beat Flake Friday into his statement.
Note of interest: Flake wanted to talk to FBI directer Wray and could not reach him and so instead got DoJ Deputy Rosinstien.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so tired of this crap.
LikeLiked by 12 people
i hope the Del. Reps finally realize their mistake in giving the nation Coons instead of Castle, by supporting the unwinnable witch,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe a word he says when he talks, reading him would be no different.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is just for a replacement and look how bad it is. Just wait if he has to replace RBG…
LikeLiked by 4 people
And a very moderate replacement at that. If Merrick Garland was a 5 on a scale of 1-10 conservative, Kav is probably a 7 or so. The next pick is will be an 8-9 if it is Barrett or Hardiman, or the like.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s why I find it hard to understand that the Democrats decide on this is the hill to die for, and die they will. I think the ultimate result depends on the elections in November, if the “blue wave” is a big failure, and Republicans pick up seats, the Democrats will be out of the running, won’t be able to pull these stunts without the traitor Republicans to aid and abet the obstructionist Democrats. These people have to be defeated at the next opportunity and replaced with candidates who support the people who elected them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can’t fix stupid? Maybe its a good thing. Could not happen to a worst bunch of evil scum…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frankly I don’t think the Democrats think past the current battle. They always think they are going to win so they throw all their resources at what is going on at the moment and to be honest they have been winning so far. Trump is the monkey wrench in their machinery. He has given Kavanaugh and others the backbone to fight back. I don’t think the left is prepared for that. It will be interesting to see what happens next in the Kavanaugh battle. What does the FBI come back with? That will be the unknown.
LikeLike
After these hearings, if Kavanaugh is confirmed, I’d put him at a 9-10.
LikeLiked by 6 people
By then, the democrats will be decimated as a party – if we do our job and vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t wait!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Check out the #walkaway campaign. Many are coming over just BECAUSE of this farce of justice 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gina – where can you find this? I don’t do FB or Twitter. Any other places to look?
LikeLike
I’m waiting with baited breath….should be a fantastic show.
Stocking up on popcorn, bacon and beverages.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sgt – popcorn and bacon! Can I come live at your house?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we look into this FBI?
Just for laughs.
FYI I thought Fraud was that Crazy Harry Potter ‘writer’ .
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I believe the woman”
King can’t even have the courtesy to call her by her name.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Believe what? She didn’t have any details.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes you are right so I guess she doesn’t deserve to be called by name!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She has a vagina. For the Left, vagina trumps details.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just ask Sweden how that’s working out…
LikeLike
Money connection between Ford and George Soros is found.
https://100percentfedup.com/just-in-kavanaugh-accusers-lawyer-connected-to-soros-open-society-foundation/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Her attorneys stated in the hearing they were working pro bono (free)..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pro bono for their hours perhaps, but there are always expenses…and more expenses…and more expenses. The GoFundMe moolah might be for getaways to exotic beaches for surfing. Or a third door for all those Google interns she started hosting in 2008. Or a security systems to ward off all the horny men succumbing to her bright, new starring role on TV fighting for the rights of all feminists who were abused umpteen years ago while Dirty Dancing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m shocked! Just schocked! HAHAHAHA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you kidding me? I just cannot believe this! I am shocked, shocked I tell ya!!!
LikeLike
GoFundMe sounds like a good way for unscrupulous rich people like George Soros to launder his money and make anonymous payments to his stooges.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes I fully agree.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s exactly what GoFundMe is for. You don’t really think McCabe/etc. got hundreds of thousands from us little people, do you?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shouldn’t we have some sort of “Election Commission” or something to monitor this so it can’t be used for back channel political paybacks? Oh, that’s right…we do, but it’s yet another department in our out of control executive branch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I believe the woman.”
Wasn’t that Adam’s excuse?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good one Partea Girl!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Being a teenage drunken slut is profitable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What does she need 900 K for her defense was Pro bono…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
A new face for when she decides she can’t live with herself anymore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
; ) I was thinking –I wonder how she feels when she knows an innocent 10 year old girl is praying to God for her duplicitous ass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
maybe she never finished paying for the work on the second front door
LikeLiked by 1 person
“That’s because you deal in fiction, sir.”
Bah! Especially with the “sir” tacked on. Classic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s after midnight and another I should have taken quaaludes day comes to a close.
Rally!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not only pray for Judge K but also Mark Judge. He has been dragged into this hell for merely being friends with Kavanaugh during high school.
Apparently he is a cancer survivor and also has many years of battling addictions. Imagine trying to stay clean during all this. Resisting the alcohol or opiates(or whatever his addiction was) would be damn tough even if he has been clean for years.
I know I would probably need to be on Valium or Xanax if I was in his shoes right now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He will have the expense of hiring lawyers.
Diane Feinstien can burn in hell.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And for the USA. Look at this mess we are in. We would be much worst off had HRC been on deck.
Only question is can we win at the end or not…!?!? I hope we do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, we will win because we have GOD on our side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
JX – I am pretty sure that is exactly where good old DiFi will be going.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 23 people
Anyone who goes against the left will be target and that includes other DEMOCRATS! Tell your lefty friends and family. Remember what they did to Bernie Sanders two years ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Turnabout is fair play. Stop calling them the ‘left’, that allows them to remain anonymous. Instead, identify each person individually. As example, the two operatives who accosted Flake in the elevator are named Ana Maria Archila and Maria Gallagher.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well we don’t know all their names so we have to call them the radical left. I get your point but it is a much larger group that cannot be individually named.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ain’t that the TRUTH/the LEFT is RUTHLESS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently this has been around since Thurs. I haven’t been following this horror show today so no idea if this is new to anyone.
I’m sure there will be a plethora of chatter as the days move fwd,
Thu, Sep 27
Two men have since come forward independently to say that they were responsible for the “encounter” and not Mr Kavanaugh, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
One “described his recollection of their interaction in some detail” in two interviews and written statements, while the second made his claim over the phone to committee staff.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/brett-kavanaugh-faces-sexual-misconduct-112945406.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nobody is talking about. I’m surprised it just died out before it got started good.
I kept listening for it to come up at hearing but it didn’t so now I’m wondering what happened. Were they not truthful? Be nice to know.
LikeLike
I saw something about it yesterday – I think it was a clip or tweet of Lindsay Graham saying one was ‘crazy’ and the other one was ‘I don’t even want to talk about it’ or something to that effect. No idea if that was to stop us from talking about it or if it was legit ‘those guys are not credible’ since it was Graham saying it….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is AG? I hope he can check gofundme corruption. It’s new money laundering like book deal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just set up a GoBitcoinMe page. My goal is 3 Bitcoin, but I’ll take a couple more if I can get it.
LikeLike
—-
Linda@LindaJWan
Sep 27
After that she and her attorneys got very flustered…. it took her a little bit to gather her composure again…
LikeLiked by 9 people
My wife and I were discussing how phony, rehearsed and dishonest Christine Ford sounded at Thursday’s hearing. One of the things we wondered about was her contention that she was ‘pushed into a bedroom and the door was locked behind her, thereby locking her in”. Neither of us could imagine any bedroom door that locks to keep people in. Bedroom doors lock to keep people out of the bedroom. It would be very dangerous to have a lock on the outside to lock people in the bedroom. What if there was a fire?
In any case, I hope this new FBI investigation uncovers some big money connection between Judge Kavanaugh’s accusers and the DNC and George Soros. It would serve the Dems right if the FBI investigation they begged for so strongly undercut their sham operation and exposed it for the conspiracy it is.
LikeLiked by 6 people
maybe the President has ulterior motives in promoting FBI involvement???
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s what I’m praying for!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Piper that was my gut instinct…. The President was weirdly calm on this….hmmmmm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps expending some of his leverage on Rosie AND Wray, to do a QUICK, but THOROUGH investigation and report?
LikeLike
Always remember—- “he can to look around corners.” ❤ I don't recall who said that, perhaps more than one person, but it was in the early days of the campaign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Real good catch.
I never came across a bedroom that looked one in, should be against the building code. All bedroom doors I have seen open in. Normal locking knobs lock one way. You would need to add a dead bolt padlock or something. Can not imagine a House would have that.
LikeLike
I think you are overthinking this. She clams she got pushed into a room and the door was locked. (from the inside) she was then attacked by someone who pushed her on the bed.
She was not left alone in the room that’s where you are missing the point I think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laura Ingraham said the phrase “pinging down the stairs” is more of a visual reference to something not a normal description of something you hear. Ford was locked in bathroom & said she heard Mark & Brett pinging down the stairs & then heard others talking to them but also said she couldn’t hear people talking downstairs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please God, help us all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ford was in on the whole scam. She knew what Feinstein was going to & was prepared.
In the hearing, the whole wishing they would come to Ca was an act just like being afraid to fly. Ford was in on all of it. It’s not her attorneys that didn’t tell her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is DrConservaMom’s “1st thread”? Her twitter page only has 1 post…
I said earlier today I think they know all about her. They had her flight records to catch her on the afraid to fly excuse.
LikeLike
I believe she meant her comment on that same tweet. She put something about DSM V on it.
LikeLike
Perhaps that will a part of the FBI investigation! :-))
LikeLike
Holy cow!!! This should matter!!! This is crazy!!!!
LikeLike
I think this is so telling. I only wish that it was seized upon.
oh, oh. HP just said they are going to begin a tune up on this computer in 10 mins. First time they’ve ever done that. Guess I’ll clear everything off…..close tabs etc.
Hummmm wonder if I trust them? i usually have my tech ppl do that. maybe I’ll call them.
LikeLike
“reportedly”
Prosecutor Reportedly Said She Wouldn’t Charge Kavanaugh
09/28/2018
https://dailycaller.com/2018/09/28/rachel-mitchell-not-prosecute-kavanaugh-blasey-ford/
Larry has a THREAD – click on tweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mitch tweeted that he has the votes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When did Mitch tweet it?
LikeLike
Note:
twitter is purging all the voices
LikeLiked by 2 people
Larry is still there.
LikeLike
His account is frozen for 1 week odd coincidence that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s CRAZY !
LikeLike
4 of the people I tend to keep track of somewhat have all been suspended in the last 24 hours. 1 permanently banned.
Twitter is clearly trying to crack down hard for this coming week. <— if this is not a SD trip wire it should be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do they think this will scatter us & slow the vote down?
I’ve got news for them, I’m passive & mild mannered but I’m ready to burn it down !!
This will not end well for them come Nov!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well look at james woods.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeff Flake is a modern day Quisling, who is obviously so emotionally weak that he’ll sell out principles like freedom and liberty for safety and acceptance. And like Quisling, he convinces himself that being a traitor to our fundamental freedoms isn’t really all that bad because, after all, he acting in the “greater good”. So, while he first says that Judge Kavanaugh deserves due process and deserves to be voted on by the senate, he suddenly caves and demands a bogus FBI investigation.
Here’s what he’s done. Basically, Flakes backtracking has handed the democrat resistance all they need to block Jude Kavanaugh’s nomination. You can bet that they will not allow the FBI “investigation” to stop at just the already named people. No, no, this extra week gives them time to pull up all manner of fake “witnesses” to the judge’s past behavior. This will go on and on, the demands for the FBI being “thorough” will continue into infinity. And all of it will be aimed at stopping the vote until after the mid-term elections when the democrats plan to take over congress.
Thanks a lot Jeff. You’re last act in political office pretty much sums up what kind of man you are.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m betting those two screaming women who accosted Flake in the elevator for quite a while weren’t even sexual assault survivors. I think they were paid Democrat activists.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sorry, but “No sh*t, sherlock! And the whole thing was staged for the press!
All part of the theater of political activism.
LikeLike
He felt he needed to top McStain last political act. He’s looking forward to voting no on kavanaugh, with a thumbs down, in honor of his mentor.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remeber when people started writing articles about how To Kill a Mockingbird is racist and sexist? I wondered why the left decided to jettison that book and rewrite history. Perhaps it was because of #MeToo. You can’t have young people read a book where the protagonist defends a black man against false rape allegations. That might make them more sceptical of the smear machine, aka media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good thinking. Narrative change. Also white male hero. BAAAAD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 14 people
Wow, you should read the comments to that tweet. The vast majority are talking about how Kavanaugh being railroaded is making them walk away from the left and they’re planning to vote red. We may really have a red tsunami in November!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I hope so. And there’s more: https://www.infowars.com/backfire-democrats-walkaway-in-droves-following-kavanaugh-circus/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
It’d be nice to see, but Democrats at Clinton’s level are untouchable. I wouldn’t waste my time dreaming about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Trump will never get elected…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some story on yahoo (via Huff post) about Juanita Broaddrick
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
As POTUS would say, “THAT FACE.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
XI-FI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Friday night lights here in chilly fly-over Country. Talking with an old friend on the sidelines and listening to his animated heartfelt thoughts. I enjoy Treeper posts. You unknown patriots. Fellow kindred spirits. It’s just different when someone you least expect goes dry ice anger mode. I just stood there listening. It lasted longer than I expected. This past week has caused a great awakening. The resolve is real. Good will prevail. God is in charge. 🙏🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 7 people
We have spoken with several neighbors and several friends today. Each one is having the same reaction. Shock, lots of emotion, anger, lots of anger. Many watched or listened to the hearing yesterday. They were profoundly affected by his statement. One neighbor said he had been wrongly accused of something and emphasized with the Judge. This neighbors wife watched the hearing in tears and was so upset. It is very possible our country will never be the same. We are telling everyone we talk to to vote as if your life depended on it. Take five people with you who normally don’t vote. Tell them they must vote this year.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why is it that “Republicans” always have to have just one more election win to get things moving? (That’s a rhetorical question) Democrats can lose 2-3 in a row and still run everything. I sure hope November 6 can count for about 5-6 Republican wins.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True , less but United works better than more and divided.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brant, so true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not possible that these RINO have no history where just a phone call or 5 mins chat can make vote them anywhere. Show me the man , I will find crime. This is also true for RINO. I hope DAG do something good before leaving and end this fbi investment in 2-3 days .
LikeLike
It must be simply awful to have, and live with, so much hate and anger within. Shame on those who fuel those feelings. These individuals have no discernment so they just believe anything they are fed and follow the crowd in lockstep. smh
LikeLiked by 4 people
Screechy beeyotch. What man could live with a thing like that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
andy, prolly no man does.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re most likely correct about that.
LikeLike
That’s why they so angry 😝
LikeLike
Curious that there have been no more drip, drip, drip of disclosures regarding the FISA abuse these last 10 days or so. Whoever was controlling those leaks decided to take a break. The Kavanaugh defamation has controlled the daily news cycle. When will the drip,drip, drip,,,begin again? When do we get declassification? The timing is not random. The timing is intentional. I wonder who is in control of the leaks?
Have you ever seen a cat corner a small mouse. Instead of killing the mouse outright, the cat will bat the mouse around and play with it. Eventually the mouse gets exhausted and dies.
The big cat is in control.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great analogy/exactly what is happening.
LikeLike
Very good observation.
LikeLike
If anyone thinks this corruption and grasping for power is new, they should read about the whiskey rebellion:
–
http://bostonreview.net/hogeland-inventing-alexander-hamilton
–
If you do read the article, try to guess whose name the wikipedia entry leaves out in the account of the whiskey rebellion!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s just amazing to me that people can actually watch the Dr. Ford circus and think that she is actually creditable? Aside from her childish voice pattern (I want to ask her students if that’s how she really speaks) she was so weird on so many things. She claims she had 1 beer but couldn’t remember how she got home since she was 6-7 miles from home and too young to drive (did she walk?), where the event happened or what time of year. The people she gave as witnesses all four denied it including her good friend where then Dr. Ford threw her friend under the bus because she had “medical issues”. Really? If you are testifying under threat of felony you don’t lie yet Ford gave a different impression under oath. Then there is the item that came out that she received her construction permit to add a second front door in 2008 not as she testified in 2012.?? This debacle is horrifying because it turns the assumption of innocent until proven guilty on its head. The left all stated that Kavanaugh was guilty unless he proved otherwise. What? That’s now how our system works. Ford has to prove Kavanaugh is guilty and in my mind there are many questions. I don’t think she met that bar. So Jeff Flake says he wants the FBI to take another week to investigate. In my mind, that means they would investigate Dr. Ford’s claims under oath about the construction permit and her fear of flying? (seems she’s a frequent flier) and that she didn’t give Diane Feinstein permission to release her letter yet somehow it was leaked to the press. Was that a Feinstein leak? And who paid for her polygraph tests? How can you not know that? Oh my, will the Democrats be sorry they harped on having an FBI investigation? Be careful what you ask for, you may not like what you receive. I look forward to the results but I do stand with Brett Kavanaugh. I believe in his innocence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I say we all need to keep blaming DiFi for the leak of the Ford letter to media. It was likely someone on her staff who leaked it and DiFi may not have been aware of it, but ultimately she’s responsible since she had possession of it.
She gets flustered every time it’s mentioned and since she is so willing to blame Judge Kavanaugh for several cases of sexual assault, I think it’s only fair to blame her for the leak. Let her have to defend herself every day over B.S. charges and see how she likes it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think for one minute that she didn’t know.
LikeLike
Listen to the video clip posted above. Ford said Feinstein was holding the letter until time for the hearing. Ford knew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Begging for a legit answer without guessing.
Does anyone know how certain media figures of recent fame have zero online history? Dr Ford was obviously scrubbed which is not what I’m asking. Dems are not the only ones who do this. Who and how and why and what and where does this happen so effectively?
LikeLiked by 1 person
CIA. Paula Blasey has CIA ties from her father.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow! Great video. Will DiFi call for an FBI investigation for this sexual assault?
LikeLike
Maybe she could get more attention if she accused Diane Feinstein of organizing a rape train on her at a high school party decades ago. She doesn’t know why Feinstein was at a high school party as an old lady – and can’t remember where the house is. However, she can name people at the party who are witnesses, but only knows their first names (Jane, Jimmy, Hilda, and FFFFFFrank).
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hear, Hear !!!
Preach it Jerry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Christian’ does not mean ‘doormat.’
LikeLike
And how many handlers did Judge Kavanaugh have?
That’s right….. nuff said…. end of story.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…and these are just the visible ones.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Where is Dr Ford at? I imagine she is back in seclusion, isolation & medicated by her handlers….
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, I’d bet she’s laughing it up with her beach friends in CA.9h, and planning how she’s going to spend that $500K windfall.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Soros is still behind this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do the right thing and stop giving RINO’s RNC money!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These people are being paid…
Hope it’s a big arena for the rally, & POTUS will remind the media he’s not paying the crowd to attend….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Romney will be replacing Flake soon. Three worst RINO number will be staying until we win 3 more senate seats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😦
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was that a hair curler she used or what?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a Straightening Iron, a hair tool used to straighten hair. They get very, very hot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless and Protect President Trump.
And his Family.
And his Cabinet.
And all the White Hats.
God Bless and Protect Judge Kavanaugh.
And his family.
Dear Lord, let us save our Country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. Ford’s attorneys insist on a full FBI investigation into the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh?
OK, let’s start with an interview of Dr. Ford. But before the interview, the FBI would like to see Dr. Ford’s medical records since her freshman year in high school and the records of any psychiatrist, psychologist or therapist Dr. Ford has seen, copies of any calendars or diaries kept by Dr. Ford during her high school years, the names and contact information of all of her “beach friends”, all records relating to all airplane flights taken by Dr. Ford since high school, and I am sure there are many other documents in which the FBI might be interested.
Of course, Dr. Ford’s attorneys won’t object because they want the whole truth to be revealed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They won’t object b/c they never cared about her. If it stalls filling the SCOTUS seat.
LikeLike
May be Dr ford say I am not into this game anymore. Leave me alone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus her work on Abortion research and her hubbys involvement in trying to make transdermal abortion pills. The picture with Soros……
LikeLike
I knew it! I posted about them above and I just knew they were faking and had to be Dem activists. I wonder how much they were paid to do that?
And what’s worse, Sen. Jeff Flake bought their act hook line and sinker. What a dumbass he is!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, girls. It’s money that influenced Jeff, not you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoORQc1XkAEY2tx?format=jpg&name=small
LikeLiked by 3 people
Humorous meme spoofing Blasey Ford as a Nike ad. Sorry I didn’t post correctly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got it. You did good. Very funny, so I shared with friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! I just needed something to laugh at, despite the emotional roller coaster we are on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they crush this nomination. Trump/ Kav 2020 – I don’t think they would like how that turns out
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kav 2024…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Kav 2024”
Nah, we need him on the SC.
LikeLike
Mrs Kav then…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be great if a bunch of people could wear t-shirts to the rallies that say “I am Kav.”
Maybe in his girl’s basketball team colors…
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have all ‘recused’. 51 Possums in a tree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whatever happened to the two men that came forward and claimed that they could be the ones that Ford remembers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Susan Collins. 2017.
https://www.plannedparenthood.org/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/planned-parenthood-honors-u-s-senator-susan-collins
Lisa Murkowski. 2017.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/16/lisa-murkowski-planned-parenthood-funding-239643
No way! Almost like if they’re Leftists who are Republicans…
LikeLike
Has the RNC been funding RINOs? Maybe the RNC needs calls and letters!
LikeLike
Then why not take a donation, don’t do the test, and just believe them?
LikeLike
I’m not being pessimistic but I’m not holding my breath.
Dems are well practiced in the art of deception and corruption. Violence and death are small prices to pay for them, knowing they will always get away with it because of their connections. There are no bounds or depths to which they will stoop. It’s a mistake to think this week long extension will be the end of it.
I can only think of one time when they were defeated outright and that was NOV’16 and they’re damn well not having it. To have their power and control of trillions of dollars ripped from their clutches is what this is about. And it’s only temporary as far as they’re concerned.
Republicans hold the moral high ground but they sure fall short on the art of war.
I believe the worst is yet to come and I was too afraid to voice it until SD took the words out of my mouth. Next week it will be the ultimate sin cast at BK. Pedophilia. How that plays out will be vomit inducing during the process.
No it’s not over.
On the other hand. PDJT has the power and will only take so much before he steps in with retaliatory action like ordering the previously requested declassifications and firing Mueller, Wray and RR. I’ve been sensing something in the background, maybe military or maybe invoking his full Presidential power to end this mayhem by whatever legal means. For now, he’s doing what’s nesessary.
I think that THAT is the only way it will end. Just my two cents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Views of the Extreme Emotionalism from the Kavanaugh Situation: Part 1 of 3
Opinion Piece: Feel Free to Skip
I tell you, I stopped reading the Kavanaugh comments today. Got tired of the doom and gloom, hand wringing, hopelessness and in some instances, “I Told You So” posts. I have never seen such an over reaction to a situation that has not been finalized, only speculated on.
It got me thinking: what has happened to the spirit of people that the least little thing or possibility of a thing sends them into the depths of depression and despair?
For myself, I totally trust President Trump to do what is best for the USA. He has a 50+ year track record of winning, which many times results in him crushing his enemies. In President Trump vs the D-Rats/Rinos/Media-Rats, this time will be no different. President Trump has identified the ENTIRE D-RAT Party and the media-rats as the enemy of the USA! President Trump will ultimately destroy them!
But what has happened to people today when they can be so easily turned into an emotional mess?
I have been thinking about how the current population would react to the Japanese attacks in the Pacific that started WW2.
On Dec. 7th, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor killing thousands of military and civilians. The capital ships of the US Navy Pacific Fleet were destroyed leaving the West Coast of the USA defenseless. Because of the attack, thousands of families got notices about the death of their loved ones.
Then the Japanese attacked the Philippines. Thousands more US and civilian deaths. The Japanese won and began their move to take over the Pacific which they had been planning for years.
The Japanese were counting on the US pacifist movement to aid them. Kill enough Americans and destroy enough ships, planes and bases and the pacifists, e.g. leftists, would throw in the proverbial towel withdrawing the USA from the Pacific region giving it to the Imperial Japanese Empire.
After the successful attack on Pearl Harbor, the US Navy was crippled badly and outnumbered. Our air power, which was sub-standard to the Japanese due to entrenched military bureaucrats who did not learn the lessons from Billy Mitchell or China, was either destroyed on the ground or destroyed in the air.
Hopeless right? Well, that’s the theme from many of the comments about the Kavanaugh situation that I’ve seen today until I stopped reading them.
But what really happened in the early months of the war in the Pacific? Yes, the Japanese were winning and seemed unstoppable. Americans were dying in great numbers. The Japanese were heading to take Australia. However, they had failed to totally destroy a small, but critical part of the Pacific Fleet. The few US aircraft carriers escaped the destruction at Pearl Harbor by being out to sea. The small support ships, e.g. no aircraft carrier travels without surface protection, were with them. Yes, the big gun battle ships were at the bottom of Pearl Harbor but the surviving personnel of the US Navy knew they had to stop the Japanese advance; the US was the only country able to do so. CONTINUED….
LikeLike
My Views of the Extreme Emotionalism from the Kavanaugh Situation: Part 2 of 3
The weakened US Navy fought the Imperial Japanese Fleet at the Battle of Coral Sea losing the carrier Lexington with the carrier Yorktown heavily damaged. The US Navy was running out of aircraft carriers but they didn’t give up.
Due to the fact that the US Navy had broken the “unbreakable” Japanese military communications code, the US Navy knew they were massing to attack Midway with everything they had; Japan intended to use Midway as a staging area for their aircraft. The Japanese had better planes and better torpedoes than the US Navy. They had more big gun surface ships and more aircraft carriers, more aircraft with experienced pilots due to the war on China and they were throwing it all at Midway.
How badly was the US Navy outnumbered? The US fleet consisted of 2 carriers plus the patched up Yorktown (repaired to service in 72 hours rather than the months originally estimated), 7 heavy cruisers, 1 light cruiser, 15 destroyers, 233 carrier planes, 127 land based planes and 16 submarines. The Japanese Imperial Fleet consisted of 4 carriers, 2 battleships, 2 heavy cruisers, 1 light cruiser, 12 destroyers, 248 carrier planes and 16 float planes. Also in the Japanese fleet, although they were withdrawn (Japanese commanders feared losing them) before they got in the battle were 2 light carriers, 5 battleships, 4 heavy cruisers, 2 light cruisers and 35 carrier support ships.
Yes, this is what our people faced after our scout planes found the Imperial Japanese Fleet and reported back to the US fleet. Yet, the brave US Navy and Marines did not sit around with doom and gloom. They did not give up because they were out-gunned, out-manned and out-equipped. Instead, they used the inside information from the intel and went right at the enemy. Even though thousands of our people had been killed or captured up to this point, many major ships lost, the US Navy and Marine personnel did not give up. The small fleet went out to face the much larger Japanese fleet. In the battle, entire US Navy squadrons were wiped out but more went out. Our ships were badly damaged but our people kept putting out the fires and getting in their their planes to face the enemy. The Japanese were stopped at Midway because of the American Spirit that never gives up and never surrenders; even when things seem hopeless.
So, where are we today? The D-Rats are trying their usual dirty tricks and some people are claiming defeat? I don’t think so and I know President Trump doesn’t think so.
Just as the US Navy used the arrogance and perceived superiority of the Imperial Japanese Navy against them, President Trump is using the D-Rats many flaws against them. President Trump knows it all but like the US Navy at Midway who kept knowledge of the cracked Imperial Japanese Military Code a Top Secret, President Trump is not tipping his hand as to what he knows or revealing his battle plan. When the D-Rats are sunk, then we will know, not before.
With the Kavanaugh thing, the D-Rats did the equivalent of punching us in the nose. Yet, their “victim” was a lying clown act. Only stupid people believe that conniving, mentally imbalanced individual who couldn’t remember any details of, what in my adolescent days, was called a “cheap feel” incident. More of a joke than a tragedy just like the “Pussy” tape(Mommy Trump said a naughty word). Do we run away because the D-Rats said BOO or do we fight? I’m ready to fight and with President Trump as our leader, we are going to win. CONTINUED…..
LikeLike
My Views of the Extreme Emotionalism from the Kavanaugh Situation: Part 3 of 3
So, I’m discontinuing reading comments on the Kavanaugh situation. After all, we don’t really know what is going on behind the scenes; we are not privy to the intel. All we have is speculation and media-rat propaganda that would make Tokyo Rose proud. President Trump, however, DOES have the intel and will use it on his schedule to maximum effectiveness.
Rather than getting caught up in the over the top emotionalism and speculation, I am going to focus on President Trump’s upcoming rallies and listen carefully to our Commander and Chief.
President Trump has told us repeatedly he will never give up and never stop fighting for us, just like the brave USN, Army and USMC personnel who attacked a superior force in the Battle of Midway and WON. I believe in President Trump and I believe in his ability to WIN! As I said earlier, President Trump does have a 50+ year track record for WINNING! Not speculation, just FACT!
LikeLike
The problem is now no one of governmental importance has the guts to dare question a woman on accusations of a sexual nature. This is like college “rape culture” gone wild. Look at the Charlie Kirk video, the woman is hysterical, you don’t dare question her credibility. A woman processes the trauma anyway she wants and it manifests in whatever way it does, including not remembering a damn thing about it. If she says it happened, it happened. We don’t question her at all.
When are we ever going to get back to questioning the accuser for due process? This isn’t talking about what the woman was wearing to entice rape, like blaming the victim she was raped. This is at least establishing an assault even occurred. No one wants to offend in asking the hard, but obvious questions about this woman’s story.
LikeLike