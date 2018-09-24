President Trump on Accusations Against Kavanaugh: “It is totally political”.

Entering the U.N. for an earlier General Assembly meeting President Donald Trump was asked about Judge Kavanaugh. President Trump was firm in stating his continued support for Kavanaugh. The president remarked “this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything”, and directly noted that all accusations against the judge were “totally political”.
Advertisements
God bless President Trump and God bless Judge Kavanaugh and his family.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m convinced this smear campaign is meant to frustrate his family and get Kav’s wife to convince him to step down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What part of “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor” do the democrats not understand?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was for those people, not us, and God’s not real, dont’cha know.
/sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
They kill their own babies. They have no moral compass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Before anyone points it out, the cartoon was anti Trump. (the golden calf looks like him. I posted it to show the hypocrisy of the left quoting the ten commandments regarding bearing false witness when their false witness number two has just been wheeled out.
LikeLike
Your absolutely right! Judge Kavanaugh is a fighter that deserves our prayers and admiration!
LikeLike
Trump stating the obvious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nobody does that as well as he does!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your president will never back down! He has swam with sharks all his life and came out on top because he fights to win . You would think the Dems would have figured this out by now. Good to see Lindsey supporting the judge.
I feel for the men in our countries. If this smear keeps the judge off the bench, no conservative man will ever be able to be confirmed. The Dems will use the same strategy on any man he nominates.
My heart aches for Judge Kavanaugh , his family and the american people.
God bless you all!
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump – please light a fire under Grassley and McConnell But and GET THIS DONE. Thank you
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ll second that! 👍🏽👍🏽
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES! Thats my President!! 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uh oh, Daddy’s home.
LikeLike
What a man, our President. The judge and his family must be so taken. They needed his support during these unjust ordeal they are living. Most dems are devil, no redemption for people like that. Pure garbage.
LikeLike
If I have to stop this car……..😎
LikeLike
That is FUNNY! Got a good laugh. 🙂
LikeLike
DEMOCRATS ARE GOING TO BE SLAUGHTERED ON NOVEMBER 6th!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sums it up in a nut shell….
LikeLiked by 11 people
I don’t think 11 year old boys are safe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is so very sick…but looks like it is becoming true if Democrats have their way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, all you young single guys had better start video recording all your sexual experiences with women or you could be sorry much later in life, maybe even sooner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And if you take this advise you will be charged with recording pornography.
Heads they win, tails you lose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Twenty years ago we warned our boys about the A/M folks thought we were nuts.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
unless you are a liberal democrat… then you can slick willy yourself ’til the cows come home…
LikeLiked by 1 person
This might be old news but I just found out and it made me really really sick
Investigative Journalist Found Dead in D.C. Hotel Room Weeks After Reporting Bill Clinton to FBI & DHS for Allegedly Raping Boy
https://truepundit.com/investigative-journalist-found-dead-in-d-c-hotel-room-weeks-after-reporting-bill-clinton-to-fbi-dhs-for-allegedly-raping-boy/
LikeLike
No……..12 year old boys do not have to do such a thing….ever
What needs to happen is Democrats and Congress need to stop acting like 12 year old boys and start acting like grown men and women
None of this should be taken so seriously that we hem and haw about it for days.
That goes right into their playbook…..
“Hey…..let’s tell em he was peed on” “Let’s get a hooker to claim this or that”
Now it has come to: “Let’s make some claims no one can prove or dis-prove.
Let’s claim Rosenstein is resigning…..Do you see how they do it?
Action is the key: People see and know the truth. Forget about what people say.
Don”t worry about it……….Look…..All last week people in the MSM were commenting on how Tiger Woods golfing career was over.
Almost to all the “So called experts” he was finished.
Then on the first day of a four day Championship tournament he started winning.
Then hundreds of people started following him as he golfed on each hole.
Then the people became more and more each day.
Other golfers had to stop their play because when he made some of his shots, which most were unbelievable, the cheering was so loud they had to wait their own play.
Then on the final day…….this still chokes me up…..There were thousands of people following Tiger. Thousands…..Watch the video…. Thousands….
On the last hole the thousands were chanting….USA…..USA….
He won…. the thousand went crazy cheering for him….
They asked him immediately after he won:
“How do you feel about all these fans supporting you?
He could not speak…. he was choked up with emotion. Tears running down his face.
Later he said the support was so emotional to him, he could hardly finish the last hole.
What does this have to do with the topic at hand?
Yeah… if you listen to the MSM…. the golf commentators, you will become depressed……
But do me a favor and look at the Thosands upon Thousands of people supporting Tiger Woods yeaterday and imagine: Imagine…
That is US in November going to vote. Voting to keep our country.
A country that belongs to us. Not these fools trying to make us believe this garbage.
The President saved us. He saved us all.
Now is the time for us to save our country again.
LikeLike
It is just sick isn’t i
LikeLike
I can’t think of a time when I have despised Democrats as much as I do right now.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Democrats are the party of Radical Ideological Terrorism.
There! I said it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I anticipated that the #metoo stuff was going to wind up blowing up in their faces. Moore may have been hurt because he frankly sucked as a candidate and the nature of the accusations. This is hits closer to home for people because people may hear about fake rape allegations or the fact that guys are actually recording their sexual encounters now so that they can protect themselves if these things happen (and yes you can find hidden cameras online disguised as clocks or radios specifically for this very reason).
But a guy like Kavanaugh who has by all accounts a very good record, seems like a good guy, investigated 6 times by the FBI, and then this crap happens about something that might have happened 30+ years ago. This hits close to home for everyone because it’s obvious the whole thing is a sham and they’re doing it to destroy someone’s reputation, life, and straight up make an example out of anyone like him thinking of taking the job in the future.
Everyone sees now that the Democrats are vile rabid thugs now. The GOPe can’t simply roll over and play dead anymore because that’s benign compared to how the DNC is behaving. They aren’t running away fast enough at this point. Even if they don’t vote R, they won’t be voting D.
They’re playing dirty and the whole country can see it. Identity politics was always going to be the hill that the DNC was going to die on. It’s just only a few of us knew that it was going to by them committing seppuku.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Declassification is the best means to stop this BS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Concur.
LikeLike
Ben Shapiro does a good job DISMANTLING the Democrats’ SMEAR PLAN
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. I like Ben Shapiro. He’s brilliant and eloquent and young. He’s got good skin and manly eyebrows. He does not need all that foundation makeup and eyebrow penciling . He should fire his makeup artist.
LikeLike
Keep the fake accusers coming..
Everyday with this B.S. is uniting “the right” more and more while independents wake up to the B.S.
All this helps dems is street credibility in already blue races. DIFI and co. are in a civil war vs. Ocassio-Cortez and the likes.
Heard anything from Manchin, Tester, Caskill, Nelson..? They hate this..it will cost them their seats.
I’m sorry for Kavanaugh’s family but for the midterms this is gold.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Heard anything from Manchin, Tester, Caskill, Nelson..? They hate this..it will cost them their seats.
I’m sorry for Kavanaugh’s family but for the midterms this is gold.”
****
I’m a bad person; I hope the demonstrators go full Bat Sh*t crazy with destruction of public property, acts of violence etc. (I guess I’m nostalgic for the 60s and the smell of Tear Gas in a Wash. D.C. morning). But the current Democrat Party is a Cancer invading American Politics and treating cancer of often not pleasant, but needs to be done. And full exposure of the disease is the first step.
I think (hope) PDJT set the theme for the next month of campaigning when, at his last rally, he called the Democrat Party “Crazy and Dangerous”. The next rally is Sept. 29 (Sat) in Wheeling, WVA. Sen. Joe Manchin is going to get hammered and we will see if PDJT also hammers the Dem/Prog/Socs with “Too Crazy and Dangerous” for……America(?)), your Family(?) your Children(?), etc.
You are right, this is mid-term election Gold, hang tough and ignore the paid concern trolls!!
LikeLike
Maybe this is an attempt to force him to recuse on any Supreme Court women’s issues like abortion.
LikeLike
How does Grassley take control of this?
LikeLike
Give both of these women until the close of Thursday to spin their yarns, then call the committee vote. Any Republican who votes “nay” is ending their career within the Republican Party. Even Corker and Flake probably don’t want to burn that bridge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is the second woman even called to testify? Grassley has committed to giving a hearing to Ford. In my view, that should be it. Otherwise we will get endless false complaints. So far even the complaints given should not disqualify Ford.
LikeLike
I meant should not disqualify Kavanaugh.
LikeLike
As many on FB & Tweeter have said Grassley needs to grow a set of balls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hand out more rope to the dims…
LikeLike
It would have been nice for him to demand the letter before granting anything. Then, amongst other things, the fact about the accuser being in the mid-Atlantic as recently as August 7th (and then evidently went back to California) would’ve blunted the slow roll. He has to drive the train, period.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Time for Republicans to act like they are in the majority…tell Dems to sit down, shut up, cast their no votes, lose and go home…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somewhat OT:
As has been evident to me for months, the Mueller Gambit has been a complete bust. We’re well into settlement/resolve/wind-up/reckoning phase.
Don’t be at all surprised to see our POTUS once again call on Pompeo to step in as Attorney General, with Rosenstein and Sessions out.
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1044259403627560960&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fnews%2F2018-09-24%2Frod-rosenstein-has-verbally-resigned-john-kelly-axios
Wouldn’t that be quintessential POTUS Trump to make this move right when the Democrats are abound to roll out their fifty-something UVA Jackie to the country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Neocon Pompeo as AG?
LikeLike
He’s been Trump’s go-to, trusted right-hand. We’ll see whether I’m right soon enough.
“Rod Rosentein to Meet Pres. Trump Thursday; No Resignation, NOT YET FIRED”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you new here or a troll?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bravo, Mr.President!
God Bless our next Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Political? OK, assemble Collins, Flake, Murkowski with the committee and ask them why can’t they vote for this guy? Can’t you people see what is happening? Are the republicans in Congress so afraid of the suburban women vote? Dems will find other women to invent narratives. They don’t care if they lie. It’s acceptable behavior because they believe they are in pursuit of “good” and we, conservatives, represent “evil” and that is why they feel justified to say and do anything to promote their cause and further their objectives. Wake up, or your liberty and country will become entirely different from the one we now know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The old “taquiyya trick, eh?
LikeLike
I’d love to see these “accusers” get arrested for false accusations and face going to trial. This latest one was coerced by the Dems, gave 6 names as witnesses who ALL said the accusations were lies, and the MSM ran with the story anyway. Let these people who come forward with false accusations get arrested and prove themselves in court. It’s what THEY want of the people they accuse (Kavanaugh, Duke Lacross, etc). Good for the goose, good for the gander. And for the MSM to get sued because they KNEW it was all lies but printed the stories anyway. Until these people come up against solid ramifications for their actions, they just keep doing them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And then let’s see them sued for slander and libel.
LikeLike
The Washington Times
Verified account
@WashTimes
Follow Follow @WashTimes
More
Yale cancels classes to accommodate student protest of Kavanaugh nomination
LikeLiked by 1 person
A ‘Snow Day’
LikeLike
FbI background Investigation included his college years- correct?
LikeLike
All six of them.
LikeLike
Yes, this morning a large group of protesters swarmed some senate offices demanding they vote against Judge Kavanaugh. Many of them were Yale students.
Just imagine how large the protests will be, not only in D.C., but many major cities, when Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court. We’ll see an ocean of pink pussyhats once again and obnoxious Hollywood speakers calling for his and President Trump’s impeachment.
Sorry ladies, but as your messiah Obama once said, “Elections have consequences.”
https://www.cnn.com/2018/09/24/politics/protests-kavanaugh-allegations-nomination/index.html
LikeLike
As a young woman who attempts, at least occasionally, to truly be a lady, I’m offended that you’d designate these sorry imbeciles as such. ;P
LikeLike
This just in— Chrissy Ford has loaded up her “Make Love, Not War” ‘67 VW Van complete with peace signs and is headed for Washington D.C. Her estimated time of arrival is 10 am on Friday, September 28th—just in time for the Senate hearing!
LikeLike
Game-Changer: Journalist Uncovers Devastating Contradiction to WaPo’s Ford Story
This was just a week ago, and we have Ford giving two different accounts of who was present,” Strassel continued. “Four boys. No, three boys, one girl. Either way, therapist notes from 2012 definitively say four boys, which Ford didn’t dispute. But now… a girl!”
https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/game-changer-journalist-uncovers-devastating-contradiction-wapos-ford-story/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=westernjournalism&utm_content=2018-09-24&utm_campaign=manualpost
LikeLike
It’s time to call them what they are… #MeTooCrazy Movement.. It’s where crazy goes to ferment.. Time to place them on there own island.. Lable them what they are “Crazy”.. So we need to quit feeding the crazies.. You can’t save the crazies of this movement.. Just say No to the #MeToCrazy movement.. The lives we save will be the lives we cherish the most..
LikeLike
I’m thinking the strategy of Dr. Ford will be to show up on Thursday … and give OPENING statement going into detail of everything she says happened. Then when they go to Questions … she will not answer any questions … and say she doesn’t want to be raked over the coals by angry white men! And there will be shouts from the crowd in the seats, hailing her as their hero.
What do you guys think? That she will just give opening statement and clam up or not?
LikeLike
I hope all these women who are clamoring for the removal of Judge Kavanaugh simply on the word of two women with questionable motives about totally unsubstantiated claims of sexual assault don’t have sons of their own who could face similar character smears in the future. If so, they may want to reconsider their charges of guilt with no due process.
LikeLike
Call your Senators – no matter if they are Democrat or Republican. Let them know you are disgusted and will hold your Senator responsible for what’s been done here if they don’t vote for Kavanaugh.
I called my Democrat Senator to tell them I was voting for their opponent because this is so ugly and dangerous and the Democrats caused it.
LikeLike