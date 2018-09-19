Wednesday September 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
Is Water Baptism A Testimony?
Let us suppose that you have been saved, but live a careless life and bear a poor testimony before the world. Would water baptism change this? What would it be worth?
But suppose you have been saved and live a godly, consistent life before the world. Is a water-confession necessary? How much is it worth? Don’t be afraid to answer this question honestly. How many “baptized converts” there are who cannot even give a word of testimony for their Lord among the lost!
In a sense, however, the baptism of believers by water in this age is a testimony — a bad testimony. When the Galatian believers submitted to circumcision it was a bad testimony (Gal.5:2,3). Circumcision, while a part of Peter’s “gospel of the circumcision” had no place in “the gospel of the uncircumcision” committed to Paul (Gal.2:7). And just as circumcision was connected with “the gospel of the circumcision” so water baptism was con-nected with “the gospel of the kingdom” (See Matthew 3:2,6; 10:5-7; cf. John 1:31; Matthew 28:19; Mark 16:16; Luke 24:47; Acts 2:36-38; Acts 3:19-21).
We solemnly declare that the present day practice of water baptism is a reflection on the grace of God and a confession of a lack of appreciation of the finished work of Christ, and the believer’s completeness in Him (See Ephesians 1:6; Colossians 2:10). Furthermore, it betrays a poor understanding of the heavenly character and position of the Church of this age (See Ephesians 2:6; 1:3; Colossians 3:1-3).
Be a Berean. Search the Scriptures and see whether these things are so.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/is-water-baptism-a-testimony/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Galatians 5:2 Behold, I Paul say unto you, that if ye be circumcised, Christ shall profit you nothing.
3 For I testify again to every man that is circumcised, that he is a debtor to do the whole law.
Gal 2:7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter;
Matthew 3:2 And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
Matt 3:6 And were baptized of him in Jordan, confessing their sins.
Matt 10:5 These twelve Jesus sent forth, and commanded them, saying, Go not into the way of the Gentiles, and into any city of the Samaritans enter ye not:
6 But go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel. 7 And as ye go, preach, saying, The kingdom of heaven is at hand.
John 1:31 And I knew him not: but that he should be made manifest to Israel, therefore am I come baptizing with water.
Matt 28:19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:
Mark 16:16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.
Luke 24:47 And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.
Acts 2:36 Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made that same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ.
37 Now when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do?
38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Acts 3:19 Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord;
20 And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you:
21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath SPOKEN by the mouth of all his holy prophets SINCE THE WORLD BEGAN (*)
= = = = = = = = =
Ephesians 1:6 To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.
Colossians 2:10 And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power:
Eph 2:6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
Eph 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
Col 3:1 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth. 3 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.
(*) Please compare/contrast with Romans 16:25:
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was KEPT SECRET SINCE THE WORLD BEGAN.
These cannot be the same -refer back up to Gal 2:7
1 Corinthians 1:17 For Christ sent me not to baptize, but to preach the gospel: not with wisdom of words, lest the cross of Christ should be made of none effect.
Sissel Kyrkjebø – My Tribute (To God Be The Glory)
Sissel, the international singing sensation from Norway, is widely regarded as one of the finest and most talented sopranos in the world. Her crystalclear voice has made Sissel a national institution in Norway. Sissel has sung all over the world, selling over six million solo albums. She contributed the haunting vocal tracks for the soundtrack to Titanic.
She has been doing great duets with singers like Placido Domingo, Charles Aznavour, Bryn Terfel, Jose Carreras, Russell Watson, Neil Sedaka and Josh Groban. A remarkable voice you only hear once in your lifetime.
This is a live recording of Sissel performing with Oslo Gospel Choir in Fjellhallen in Gjøvik, Norway in 1997. This song is written by Andrae Crouch and has been sung by Sissel on all of her Christmas-concerts since 1989. This version (from 1997) is the best version of Sissel singing the tribute of God.
Doc Watson gives us a lesson in his style of finger picking. This is a Smithsonian Folkways video from, I guess, a couple of decades ago. Doc is in his prime and we can see what a gentle soul he was and why he was so loved by both the musicians who knew him and the public that came to hear him play. Unlike a lot of virtuosos, being famous rested lightly on his shoulders. In this video he explains how he developed his distinctive thumb and first finger picking style. Doc makes it all look easy, of course . . .
It’s interesting to compare his way of playing with that of Molly Tuttle. Both are wonderful musicians who have very different approaches to playing acoustic country music. The video starts with a Smithstonian guy doing an introduction. It won’t be rude to skip to about 1:40 when Doc starts talking.
SUMMER PRESTO from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons”
Performer: Anne-Sophie Mutter, Herbert von Karajan & Wiener Philharmoniker
Marilyn Scott – SMILE
Interesting news – Elon Musk has announced that Space-X will be launching a commercial circuimlunar mission in 2023 and the first tourist in moon orbit will be a Japanese billionaire.
I consider it interesting that, while China’s had to back off a bit on its ambitious man-on-the-moon program, a Western capitalist running dog will have a tourist riding around the moon while China’s still landing upgraded Roombas there. To add insult to injury (points to me for not using mildly racist eye dialect) the tourist will be a rich riben guizi – is there no end to the insults!?
I wonder how long – if ever – it will take before some of these ” feminists” will admit CBF’s accusations will do more harm to their professed cause than good ?
Finally, brethren,
whatsoever things are true,
whatsoever things are honest,
whatsoever things are just,
whatsoever things are pure,
whatsoever things are lovely,
whatsoever things are of good report;
if there be any virtue,
and if there be any praise,
think on these things.
Phil 4:8 The Message
