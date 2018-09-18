President Trump Joint Press Conference with President Duda of Poland – 2:10pm Livestream…

Posted on September 18, 2018 by

President Trump holds joint press conference with President Andrzej Duda of Poland in the White House East Room.

WH Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

33 Responses to President Trump Joint Press Conference with President Duda of Poland – 2:10pm Livestream…

  1. Ditch Mitch says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Hope they mention Three Seas Initiative, LNG deals and shipments, Immigration.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. swampfox999 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    It makes so much sense to realize Pilsudski’s dream of an Intermarium, with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe allied with the US and perhaps Great Britain. Not only would it help keep Russian expansionism in check, it could pressure Germany to stop playing footsie with Russia as it had in 1939 to start WWII. The gas deal with Russia is suicidal and works directly against NATO’s and our interests.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      September 18, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      Exactly, which is why TSI and LNG are at the top of my list.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        September 18, 2018 at 2:26 pm

        https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/361413-poland-signs-5-year-us-natural-gas-import-deal

        From the article linked above:

        Poland’s state-owned oil and natural gas company signed a five-year deal Tuesday to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.

        The deal is between Polish Oil and Gas Company Group (PGNiG) and Centrica LNG Co., for shipments between 2018 and 2022, the parties said. The gas will go through Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana.

        The deal comes both as Poland and the rest of eastern Europe work to dramatically reduce their dependence on pipeline-delivered gas from Russia and as the United States works to ramp up its natural gas exports.

        Poland opened an LNG receiving terminal on the Baltic Sea last year and is working with companies around the world to sign supply deals.

        PGNiG received its first LNG shipment from the United States in June as part of a spot-market deal, shortly before President Trump visited the nation. Trump’s visit was, in part, to promote United States energy exports.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Ditch Mitch says:
          September 18, 2018 at 2:35 pm

          Fle, glad to see the Poland deal finalized. Story was very compact and direct. To expand on your comments is the work done by Croatia down south building a LNG receiving and storage site on Kirk island with distribution lines throughout Three Seas countries.

          Great to see Poland leading the charge!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • inquisitorLost says:
          September 18, 2018 at 3:02 pm

          Things are looking up in Lousyana.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Elizabeth Carter says:
          September 18, 2018 at 3:23 pm

          Fle, I was wondering if we need to be worried about WA, CA, etc. blocking our coal shipping from the West Coast. If we are doing business with Poland, Africa, etc.. and can ship from the East Coast and we are not shipping to China and Russia, is that really more of a problem to the West Coast development than it is to the rest of America? I understand that Africa receives most of its power from coal plants. We can deal with a large portion of the world and never use a West Coast port I would think.

          Like

          Reply
    • Sneaky Pete says:
      September 18, 2018 at 2:33 pm

      Had to look Intermarium up. Wow that is something completely new to me. In some respects it returns some of the elements of the now missing Habsburg Empire to the European balance of power equation. Of course like the Austro-Hungarians, such a multi cultural, multi-ethnic entity wouldn’t be without significant problems. But it certainly would force Germany and Russia to stand up and take notice!

      (If they need a King, I’m available)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    An incredibly important relationship for a multitude of reasons. Poland was the first Eastern European country to purchase LNG from us last June (2016). Since than, they and other Eastern European countries purchase a majority of their fuel from us even if it costs a little more because they don’t want to have the Russians control their fuel situation.

    Poland, Hungary, Italy and a few others want absolutely nothing to do with Muslim migrants. They are a torn in the side of the EU.

    Poland has asked our President to have a permanent base in his country and will put $2 billion dollars towards it.

    Poland have a tremendous amount of LOVE for God our Father and Jesus Christ. They openly celebrate it in the streets.

    The speech by our President and the reception he got where absolutely incredible. It felt so good to see our President received that way.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Caius Lowell says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Poland rocks! They’re signed up for a nationalism that takes sovereignty and security seriously and simultaneously scuttles scurrilous and seditious socialism…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. rustybritches says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    If the Gov needs to spend 200 billion dollars by the end of sept then why cant some of that money be used for the Wall?

    Like

    Reply
  6. USTerminator says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Please move out troop out of Germany into Poland. Let Germany defends herself. Poland is a great ally. Germany, not so much

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. parteagirl says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      September 18, 2018 at 3:09 pm

      Brilliant! Defending Western culture without a hint of embarassment. I think of the GREAT Polish communities of the Midwest and my wonderful friend, _ _ _ Sydlaski.

      Polish immigrants MADE America GREAT!

      Like

      Reply
  10. Truthfilter says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Fort Trump!!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Volgarian8301 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Calls on OANN reporter, who is respectful and asks an intelligent question!?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Yet another Bilateral Commitment to Defense, Energy and Trade
    … EXPANDED to INFRASTRUCTURE.

    Message to China:
    America is fast becoming the sole TRUSTED Partner for Infrastructure!

    So much for Cheating China’s Loan-Shark THIEVERY of Nations’ Infrastructure and Minerals. Their Belt and Road Initiative is beginning to CRUMBLE.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. FL_GUY says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    President Trump is amazing. Despite having dump truck loads of turds dropped on him every day by the D-Rats and media-rats, he continues to be the greatest President in the history of the USA. Smart world leaders, there aren’t too many, but the smart ones recognize that the key to making their own countries great again is to get on the President Trump Train!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Ditch Mitch says:
    September 18, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Of course as soon as PDJT calls on John Decker. Kavanaugh comes up.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Kenji says:
    September 18, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    MY President says of the (D) left … Resist they much … obstruct … it’s all they do.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Truthfilter says:
    September 18, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    President Trump is absolutely disgusted about the Kavenaugh accusations. And justifiably so.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

