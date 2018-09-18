President Trump Joint Press Conference with President Duda of Poland – 2:10pm Livestream…

President Trump holds joint press conference with President Andrzej Duda of Poland in the White House East Room.
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Hope they mention Three Seas Initiative, LNG deals and shipments, Immigration.
Didn’t take him long! He gets straight to the point. Just one of the many things to love about POTUS
Duda gets straight and to the point also. Duda sounds like the Trumpian of Eastern Europe. Duda may be one of our best allies in Europe.
It makes so much sense to realize Pilsudski’s dream of an Intermarium, with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe allied with the US and perhaps Great Britain. Not only would it help keep Russian expansionism in check, it could pressure Germany to stop playing footsie with Russia as it had in 1939 to start WWII. The gas deal with Russia is suicidal and works directly against NATO’s and our interests.
Exactly, which is why TSI and LNG are at the top of my list.
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/361413-poland-signs-5-year-us-natural-gas-import-deal
From the article linked above:
Poland’s state-owned oil and natural gas company signed a five-year deal Tuesday to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.
The deal is between Polish Oil and Gas Company Group (PGNiG) and Centrica LNG Co., for shipments between 2018 and 2022, the parties said. The gas will go through Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana.
The deal comes both as Poland and the rest of eastern Europe work to dramatically reduce their dependence on pipeline-delivered gas from Russia and as the United States works to ramp up its natural gas exports.
Poland opened an LNG receiving terminal on the Baltic Sea last year and is working with companies around the world to sign supply deals.
PGNiG received its first LNG shipment from the United States in June as part of a spot-market deal, shortly before President Trump visited the nation. Trump’s visit was, in part, to promote United States energy exports.
Fle, glad to see the Poland deal finalized. Story was very compact and direct. To expand on your comments is the work done by Croatia down south building a LNG receiving and storage site on Kirk island with distribution lines throughout Three Seas countries.
Great to see Poland leading the charge!
You are right Red! The President of Crotia (very beautiful woman) is all in with LNG. Bulgaria as well.
Things are looking up in Lousyana.
Fle, I was wondering if we need to be worried about WA, CA, etc. blocking our coal shipping from the West Coast. If we are doing business with Poland, Africa, etc.. and can ship from the East Coast and we are not shipping to China and Russia, is that really more of a problem to the West Coast development than it is to the rest of America? I understand that Africa receives most of its power from coal plants. We can deal with a large portion of the world and never use a West Coast port I would think.
Had to look Intermarium up. Wow that is something completely new to me. In some respects it returns some of the elements of the now missing Habsburg Empire to the European balance of power equation. Of course like the Austro-Hungarians, such a multi cultural, multi-ethnic entity wouldn’t be without significant problems. But it certainly would force Germany and Russia to stand up and take notice!
(If they need a King, I’m available)
An incredibly important relationship for a multitude of reasons. Poland was the first Eastern European country to purchase LNG from us last June (2016). Since than, they and other Eastern European countries purchase a majority of their fuel from us even if it costs a little more because they don’t want to have the Russians control their fuel situation.
Poland, Hungary, Italy and a few others want absolutely nothing to do with Muslim migrants. They are a torn in the side of the EU.
Poland has asked our President to have a permanent base in his country and will put $2 billion dollars towards it.
Poland have a tremendous amount of LOVE for God our Father and Jesus Christ. They openly celebrate it in the streets.
The speech by our President and the reception he got where absolutely incredible. It felt so good to see our President received that way.
Omg this was beautiful Flep, thank you!
Flep, you were so right about the Poles!
I love Poland and cry every time I watch these videos. Thank you for sharing.
Poland rocks! They’re signed up for a nationalism that takes sovereignty and security seriously and simultaneously scuttles scurrilous and seditious socialism…
The European nation with the most malleable borders and overrun by more invaders than any other country … now … REFUSES … nay, RESISTS … the invading Muslim hordes. Good for Poland. No more overruning of Poland! Greatly admired by ME!
I was in Estonia a few years ago, and I thought to myself, “What perfect terrain for Russian tanks”…
If the Gov needs to spend 200 billion dollars by the end of sept then why cant some of that money be used for the Wall?
Please move out troop out of Germany into Poland. Let Germany defends herself. Poland is a great ally. Germany, not so much
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brilliant! Defending Western culture without a hint of embarassment. I think of the GREAT Polish communities of the Midwest and my wonderful friend, _ _ _ Sydlaski.
Polish immigrants MADE America GREAT!
Force Trump!
Fort Trump!
Fort Trump!!
Calls on OANN reporter, who is respectful and asks an intelligent question!?
I LOVE IT! Simply ignore the dishonest Press.
Yet another Bilateral Commitment to Defense, Energy and Trade
… EXPANDED to INFRASTRUCTURE.
Message to China:
America is fast becoming the sole TRUSTED Partner for Infrastructure!
So much for Cheating China’s Loan-Shark THIEVERY of Nations’ Infrastructure and Minerals. Their Belt and Road Initiative is beginning to CRUMBLE.
President Trump is amazing. Despite having dump truck loads of turds dropped on him every day by the D-Rats and media-rats, he continues to be the greatest President in the history of the USA. Smart world leaders, there aren’t too many, but the smart ones recognize that the key to making their own countries great again is to get on the President Trump Train!!!
Of course as soon as PDJT calls on John Decker. Kavanaugh comes up.
MY President says of the (D) left … Resist they much … obstruct … it’s all they do.
President Trump is absolutely disgusted about the Kavenaugh accusations. And justifiably so.
