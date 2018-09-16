Sunday September 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
SAINT MARY LAKE,MONTANA,USA
Rejoice in Every Good Thing
“And the LORD brought us forth out of Egypt with a mighty hand, and with an outstretched arm…And He hath brought us into this place, and hath given us this land…And now, behold, I have brought the firstfruits of the land, which Thou, O LORD, hast given me…And thou shalt rejoice in every good thing which the LORD thy God hath given unto thee” (Deut. 26:8-11).
Deuteronomy 26 instructs Israel how, after they entered the Promised Land and conquered it, they were to bring the first fruits from their first harvest that they reaped from the land and to present it to the Lord in worship and thanksgiving (Deut. 26:1-2). Now this was told to Israel before they entered the land, but these instructions were given in full expectation that they would conquer and possess the land as God said they would (Deut. 6:1; 7:1-2). God is faithful, and when He makes a promise, it’s as good as done. Joshua wrote years later:
“And the LORD gave unto Israel all the land which He sware to give unto their fathers; and they possessed it, and dwelt therein…There failed not ought of any good thing which the LORD had spoken unto the house of Israel; all came to pass” (Josh. 21:43-45).
Having trusted Christ as our Savior, God says we’re heaven bound. One day when we stand in God’s heaven, dwelling in the presence of God, blessed and exalted in Christ, we’ll also say, “Not one thing failed of any good thing the Lord spoke unto us. All came to pass.” We should start thanking Him now for this by faith!
Out of thanksgiving, Israel was to bring the first and the best of their harvest in a basket to the priest at the tabernacle and then profess audibly, acknowledging God’s faithfulness to Israel in preserving them and bringing them to the land as He had promised (Deut. 26:1-4). They were to rehearse how God had heard their cries and prayers for help in Egypt and that He delivered them out of their hard bondage and affliction “with a mighty hand” (Deut. 26:5-8). God brought Israel out of Egypt by His faithfulness to them and then He would bring Israel in to the Promised Land by His faithfulness to them, giving them a wonderful land which would meet their every need (Deut. 26:9).
Israel was to acknowledge God’s goodness, mercy and working on her behalf. They were to remember how God provided for them, and to worship Him because of “the firstfruits of the land, which Thou, O Lord, hast given me,” and rejoicing “in every good thing which the Lord thy God hath given unto thee” (Deut. 26:10-11).
These are good things to remember as we observe Thanksgiving. We have a deliverance to remember and thank God for, a deliverance from sin by the sacrifice of our Savior. Christ delivered us from the bondage of our sins with strength, “with an outstretched arm” on the Cross, and “with a mighty hand” that was pierced for our sins. God redeemed us and brought us out of the bondage of our sins, and He is faithful and He will bring us in to our hope of heaven one day. Like Israel of old, we should recognize how God has provided for us and has worked in our lives. We should praise Him together because of His goodness to us, thanking Him and rejoicing in “every good thing” which the Lord has given unto us.
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/rejoice-in-every-good-thing/
Deut 26:1 And it shall be, when thou art come in unto the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee for an inheritance, and possessest it, and dwellest therein;
2 That thou shalt take of the first of all the fruit of the earth, which thou shalt bring of thy land that the LORD thy God giveth thee, and shalt put it in a basket, and shalt go unto the place which the LORD thy God shall choose to place his name there.
3 And thou shalt go unto the priest that shall be in those days, and say unto him, I profess this day unto the LORD thy God, that I am come unto the country which the LORD sware unto our fathers for to give us.
4 And the priest shall take the basket out of thine hand, and set it down before the altar of the LORD thy God.
5 And thou shalt speak and say before the LORD thy God, A Syrian ready to perish was my father, and he went down into Egypt, and sojourned there with a few, and became there a nation, great, mighty, and populous:
6 And the Egyptians evil entreated us, and afflicted us, and laid upon us hard bondage:
7 And when we cried unto the LORD God of our fathers, the LORD heard our voice, and looked on our affliction, and our labour, and our oppression:
8 And the LORD brought us forth out of Egypt with a mighty hand, and with an outstretched arm, and with great terribleness, and with signs, and with wonders:
9 And he hath brought us into this place, and hath given us this land, even a land that floweth with milk and honey.
10 And now, behold, I have brought the firstfruits of the land, which thou, O LORD, hast given me. And thou shalt set it before the LORD thy God, and worship before the LORD thy God:
11 And thou shalt rejoice in every good thing which the LORD thy God hath given unto thee, and unto thine house, thou, and the Levite, and the stranger that is among you.
Deut 6:1 Now these are the commandments, the statutes, and the judgments, which the LORD your God commanded to teach you, that ye might do them in the land whither ye go to possess it:
Deut 7:1 When the LORD thy God shall bring thee into the land whither thou goest to possess it, and hath cast out many nations before thee, the Hittites, and the Girgashites, and the Amorites, and the Canaanites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites, seven nations greater and mightier than thou;
2 And when the LORD thy God shall deliver them before thee; thou shalt smite them, and utterly destroy them; thou shalt make no covenant with them, nor shew mercy unto them:
Joshua 21:43 And the LORD gave unto Israel all the land which he sware to give unto their fathers; and they possessed it, and dwelt therein.
44 And the LORD gave them rest round about, according to all that he sware unto their fathers: and there stood not a man of all their enemies before them; the LORD delivered all their enemies into their hand.
45 There failed not ought of any good thing which the LORD had spoken unto the house of Israel; all came to pass.
Unknown lake
Jasper National Park
Have a blessed Sunday Treepers . . . 🙂
Looks like the Rats are getting their 2020 pre-game workouts in. John Kerry’s starting to get his exposure on various programs and has a book due out in 2019. I think it’s a bit early for him to have a book out as it’s most likely (by the 2020 DNC) to be found mostly in the ‘3-4-$10’ bin at the Big Dollar with his previous releases.
But wait…she’s getting more media exposure AND has her own book coming out…Michelle Obama seems to feeling the waters herself! YES! A Hillary/Barry chimera, goddess of the Left and da hood. Whatta Hollyork choice, perfect, a Billary 2.0 with the cachet of being the first woman president AND a black woman president.
Don’t knock the idea – New Orleans has its firs female mayor and she’s black. To add to the shock she’s NOT from NOLA, she’s a California transplant. That ‘not from NOLA and is mayor’ is a bigger shock than her being a black female. Don’t underestimate the power of the movers and snakers to slither an unexpected shill in when you get too complacent.
Photographer Stumbles Upon An Abandoned Soviet Space Shuttle And Actually Goes Inside
(article not dated)
http://boredomtherapy.com/discovery-space-shuttle/?as=701aol&bdk=b701aol
eerie!
Yup, Buran was a Communist bureaucratic beast. They started the project in 1976, got on unmanned flight out of it in 1988 and the whole thing just died a quiet death in about 2002.
If it looks a lot like ours it’s because the Russians stole a lot. The CI types used to talk about staking out the GPO office in DC where Russian attaches and other diplomatic spies would wander in with shopping lists of NASA documents, wandering out later with boxes full of shuttle-related paperwork.
One of the early things they had problems with was the heat-resistant tiles that protected it – we had ’em, the Russians didn’t. In ’84 NASA flew a display shuttle in to NOLA for the World’s Fair. One of the briefings we received mentioned the possibility that Russians might try to pry one or more of the tiles off for analysis but not to worry, the whole unit was for display and the tiles weren’t real. First case I can remember of the FBI defeating Russian hackers.
In the early 90s there was a US company that held an ongoing ‘USSR going out of business’ sale and they were selling items from the more-or-less defunct Russian space program including Buran tiles. All that time, all that money, all that effort and their entire program came down to just being a source of tchotchke for capitalist collectors.
OK – I had wanted to post “Precious Words (Instrumental Version)” from the album “Kaleidoscope World” ; however, youtube has seen fit to post the 1st instead of the 12th track. It indicated “12” in the browser window.
I guess I was suppose to right click and select “copy URL at current time”. This one has video because it was one that did well on the charts.
Don’t you just hate when that happens? We’ll take it though. Thought that counts! 😉
For whatever reason I thought of Judith Durham while listening. Judith is better known for a very popular song else but here is a wonderful example of her voice.
Figured I would pop this in here since I made a big to-do about it the other day.
I got home to DC just fine. The landing into Charlotte, NC was…insane. The pilot tried multiple times and had to abort due to the winds pushing us like 15 degrees port, 15 degrees stbd, rolling the wings 10 or so degrees either direction and sudden drops and lifts in altitude.
I was sitting in first class (relatively empty airplane, so why not?) and flight attendant was freaking out. Told me the pilot used to land on aircraft carriers. So Captain Hotdog tried one last time before diverting to Atlanta and got us down safely, albeit roughly. Wheels bounced port to starboard on impact. Probably should not have tried to land, but you know Navy pilots.
Take off was rough but ok to Dulles. Not as big of a deal taking off in that as landing in it. Rain wasn’t bad, just the wind and especially gusts were terrible. American Airlines keeps impressing me.
If it had 1st class, that plane was a little bit bigger than Navy planes that fly off carriers. Which is like comparing the handling of a 1960’s Cadillac to that of a 1980’s Ferrari.
Airbus A319
Carrier pilots don’t land, they squat. It’s an old joke but true. Look at the landing gear on carrier aircraft.
Keln, There’s a lot going unmentioned in your account . JMO and some casual experience but depending upon the line ( and its Chief Pilot ) there can be a lot of pressure upon Captains to complete flights as scheduled. The aircraft is needed ASAP for another flight/leg so diversions are frowned upon, to say the least. The Captain’s seniority number also comes into to play when it comes time to explain/justify the reason for the diversion. For whatever reasons pilots with higher seniority numbers are often seen to have more experience and bettter judgement hence a diversion by them might be more acceptable. FWIW every aircraft has documented operating limits for crosswind component, roll angle and gust response and line pilots are expected to not only observe them but be capable of safe operation up to them . You didn’t mention the type aircraft, but I infer from your comments the aircraft was lightly loaded hence it would have an increased gust response . Again the type of aircrat also dictates ( to some extent ) the ‘ crosswind landing technique ‘ employed .
https://www.flightdeckfriend.com/ask-a-captain/aircraft-maximum-wind-limits/
Jes havin’ some fun Keln !
I used to fly, but only have hours in a Cessna 172 and a Beechcraft Duchess, so i am not an airline pilot expert or anything. The craft was an Airbus A319. The plane was about 1/4 full if that. Other airlines diverted. Many had cancelled flights to there in advance. Some of the passengers were stragglers from other airlines. I think there was pressure to land, but nobody said that. Several other passengers who fly more than I do were pretty upset about it. The flight staff seemed upset about it too. That’s all I can tell you.
Either way, they should have done a checkup on the wheels after the landing. I have had to sit in an airport in Arizona for a tire change after a really rough landing the other guy flying with me pulled off in a Cessna.
Oh also, wind gusts at the time was somewhere around 35-40 kts, sustained winds around 28 kts iirc.
Also thinking back, the winds were originally from the North, and the runways at CLT are north-south directly. But the winds had shifted to the NE-E, due to the movement of Florence. So it was some percentage crosswind and percentage headwind. I don’t know how much. Headwind is good, but, I dunno what the overall crosswind was. All I know is it felt like the craft was going to tip over.
Opportunistic thugs. Even with all the cards in their favor they could not achieve success. They could not because they are unorganized cowards.
Cue Clay Higgin’s plea for them punks to do the right thing and turn themselves in so they may begin to start a better life.
High energy, low drag. God has blessed America with this man as President.
New York Dems would rather commit hara kiri than vote for a Republican; so it’s likely she will be sitting in the House come 2019. She’s a total liar, not the least bit bright, and probably mentally ill, to boot. Amazing!
Excuse me, Senate.
https://www.westernjournal.com/booker-ethics-violating/
oops This was supposed to go with my above 1:26 am tweet ^^^
❤
Okay, I’ve got to stop before I bogart the whole thread 😲
😅😄😆
