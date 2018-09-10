CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Outlines MAGAnomic Policy Impact – Press Conference Segment

Chairman of the Council Of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, participated in the White House press briefing to counter left-wing claims the current economy is simply a continuation of trends.

Kevin Hassett described former President Obama’s notion “laughable” and presented a series of intuitive trend charts showing how Obama’s economic trend was downward. The election of President Trump resulted in a “statistically significant” upward deviation and inflection in the graphic trends charts.

Mr. Hassett cogently goes through ISM Purchasing Managers’ index, durable goods, capital spending, employment and other statistics before and after Trump’s election date to display how ‘America First’ MAGAnomic policy has reversed years of poor economic performance.

