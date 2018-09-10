CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Outlines MAGAnomic Policy Impact – Press Conference Segment

Chairman of the Council Of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, participated in the White House press briefing to counter left-wing claims the current economy is simply a continuation of trends.
Kevin Hassett described former President Obama’s notion “laughable” and presented a series of intuitive trend charts showing how Obama’s economic trend was downward. The election of President Trump resulted in a “statistically significant” upward deviation and inflection in the graphic trends charts.
Mr. Hassett cogently goes through ISM Purchasing Managers’ index, durable goods, capital spending, employment and other statistics before and after Trump’s election date to display how ‘America First’ MAGAnomic policy has reversed years of poor economic performance.
Very impressive presentation by Hassert. Debunked every attempt by the media to question his teams analysis and cut of the data. Was prepared to speak on presstitutes requested cuts also. Nothing got by Hassert and he enjoyed every minute of it.
An infectiously JOYFUL CRUSADER.
As opposed to “your future sux, vote for me and I’ll send you a government check, because capitalism doesn’t work and socialism is the wave of the future: just check out Progressive Socialism in Venezuela, Guatemala, Cuba, North Korea, Argentina, Zimbabwe, Russia, etc. etc. etc.
Let’s throw Puerto Rico as our own home grown experiment
Let’s throw *in*
Ausonius, I lived and worked under socialism and my spouse lived and finally escaped communism and what you are seeing in Cuba, Venezuela, African countries, etc. is pure communism. Under socialism they like to take a portion of your income for others and in communism nobody has anything to have taken meaning sometimes no money, no work, no food, etc. Under Hitler it started out as socialism and then moved into more of a communism and then came Stalin and it was the real thing. This is why we both voted for Trump because we have money, clothing, food, cars and have invested in a great company (I was in 5 others and lost every penny) which does not do prime nor hedge so we have a good retirement fund. Our Founding Fathers were under socialism and under monarchial rule meaning a form of communism, and wanted America to be special and that is why we are a Republic of freedom and rights. All the countries practicing socialism are now trying to return to capitalism as it doesn’t work, nor does communism which was the DNC goal since its published 1963 Communist Manifesto to take over America and the lost with our being smart and praying to God and we got Trump and hence those who hate our freedom and rights are fighting now on a daily basis to con us and denigrate our legitimately and fairly elected president. We want what we are doing with Trump to MAGA and we will get it back to what our America was meant to be – A Republic for the People and we hired people to Congress to represent us and we must insist they get with us on this or out they go with all benefits of any kind, no huge salary increases and frankly no large salary considering how few days they work a year, and a 2 yr. term max, and most of that work time was to give us false promises and then falsify their oaths. Drain the Congress Swamp is important!
Many thanks for your story! Yes, Socialism paves the way for full-blown Communism and complete dictatorship. Anybody with any kind of talent who dares to use it for a better life becomes an “Enemy of the State.” I think of the millions of “kulaks” murdered in Russia:
https://www.mtholyoke.edu/courses/rschwart/hist151/class_war_kulaks.htm
Again, most informative story, and let us hope that America stays true to its principles, and does not allow Democrats to institute socialism, as it simply leads to Communism and the loss of freedom. We already see the tendencies toward repression in the Left with their hostile attitude on Freedom of Religion and Freedom of Speech.
Nice avatar. 😉
As Jon Voight said yesterday on Levin’s show:
SOCIALIST & PROGRESSIVE are FABRICATED pseudonyms for COMMUNISM.
They’ve been used as a VERBAL SHELL GAME to deceive and divert any discussion of the real history of Communism into inane arguments over what each fabrication should mean. Endless alterations of the meaning enable “Indoctrinationators” to consume discussion time and waste education courses instead of imparting anything of value.
“Dumb em Down & Keep em in the Ditch!”
That’s about as happy warrior numbers guy as it gets!
Bud, I studied economics in my major of Business and I love this man’s approach with small and great visible charts. He obviously loves what he is doing and that is a great attitude to have, but then again he works for Trump and us so why not be happy.
He isn’t anonymous, that’s for sure.
BKR—I noticed something the other day that I haven’t heard anything on and maybe you could shed some light. The unemployment rate is 3.9% and the GDP is 4.3%. When is the last time that happened. It seems to me to be quite a figure.
The low Unemployment figure implies that, unattached or low attachment unemployed will be brought back in which, will bring Unemployment numbers back up counter-intuitively. At least, that’s the theory. This is uncharted territory.
I understand that GDP was 4.2% for Q2, unless there is a monthly source that is more recent.
Since the Unemployment Rate of 3.9% is the lowest in recorded history, I’ll go out on a limb and say GDP has never been above 4.2% at that low rate of Unemployment.
Hassett is beginning to drill down into Unemployment for better understanding:
• Obama’s policies forced employers to limit and reduce worker hours, leading them to hire part-timers to fill the resulting voids.
• Obama then counted the part-timers as “new jobs” to claim reductions in Unemployment.
• President Trump’s policies are REVERSING this damage as our BOOMING Economy multiplies NEW full-time jobs (more shifts, expanded capacity, new plants), and as Regulatory Changes (ObamaCare, etc.) allow Employers to CONVERT part-time jobs to full-time jobs.
• President Trump’s policies are also driving employers to pay more overtime and invest in automation to get more OUTPUT from every “full-time” job.
• The MAGNITUDE of Trump’s reductions in Unemployment is therefore VASTLY UNDERSTATED because it fails to recognize apples-to-apples changes in FULL-TIME EQUIVALENT (40-hour) WORKERS.
Trump’s Economic Engine will continue to produce BIG GAINS for YEARS, as
(1) employers build American Plants to reap gains from his Tax & Regulatory Cuts and from Tariff Avoidance far outweigh the differences in Labor Costs,
(2) employers massively benefit from first-year write-offs to invest in AUTOMATION that multiplies OUTPUT per American Worker (reducing the Net Cost of any Labor Premium), and
(3) a YUGE number of Plants must be built in America to displace Foreign-Exporting Plants in order to wipe out our $800 Billion Annual Trade Deficit.
Well done, BKR. Throw in eight years of pent up demand and The MAGA Trump Train rolls down the tracks for many years! MAGA/KAG!!!
TY for remembering “pent up demand”!
Well, in many respects, it’s around thirty years of pent up demand and potential. The Globalists have been keeping Americans down and stealing all for a long time.
President Trump fully recognized this and his plan is masterful and that built-up potential is exploding into an economic and manufacturing revival never ever seen before. And the Americans Rejoiced!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
It was not so long ago that $15/hr minimum wages were the economic plan for democrats.
In response restaurant chains were implementing kiosk type ordering systems which cost less than $15/hr to own, in order to replace the expensive workers.
Yesterday I was at a local McDonalds. They had a poster advertising jobs which paid up to $20/hr, and they already had the kiosks. Minimum wage workers are getting a good raise, from economic growth and labor scarcity, not government mandate.
Funny how that MAGAnomics wand works!
Don’t forget, the O administration counted jobs “saved” too….
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/obama-advisers-1m-jobs-saved-created/story?id=8543908
Being a trader and having worked in countries like Singapore where their corporate tax rate is less than 17% and have zero capital gains tax I saw first hand how America couldn’t even compete, that is until the corporate tax rate was recently reduced! IMO, it didn’t go far enough! That’s why Obama’s recent comments in trying to take credit for the recent economic turn around is laughable at best! Then again expectations are Low for relying on any leftist to make a cogent argument based on facts! Then again I am sure Obozo thinks about the many creative ways he can use Pinocchio’s nose after it’s told so many lies!
Jedi9, one of the best thing beyond their main dish was they had a laundry mat! No more washing by hand as we traveled through parts of Asia; however, in Hong Kong there is a location where they will your clothes and iron them if you wish and at a rate that is good. We always carry a travel iron so easy to iron what little items required it. Singapore also has a great subway system and a restaurant that had great food and I had a super good Italian dinner and I am not an Italian food eater (great up in an Italian neighborhood and yes,there was a Don).
Great comparison & insights, Jedi!
TAX CUTS 2.0 – Permanence for Individual & Small Business Tax Cuts 1.0, PLUS Capital Gains Tax Indexed to Discount Inflation for Homes & Investments (prelude to ZERO Capital Gains Tax), PLUS Expanded 401k-type Accounts for Education & Training …
Best part: Creates a FOREVER ELECTION ADVANTAGE when coupled with protecting Social Security.
Agree. He’s awesome. A smiling numbers guy sharing MAGAnomics with the press –silencing them and BO. Oops, pardon my redundancy.
I thought that was the very best part of the press conference….very few of the press corp. had any idea what he was talking about so they weren’t able to be as snotty, overbearing & aggressive as they normally are. But you’re right, that was a fun news conference for the Chairman & the charts were great!!
I’m so glad I got to see this as it happened. Juxtapose Hassert’s joy and excitement with the sour faces of the members of the press, and this made for a perfect press conference in every way.
I agree–we love that guy. He handled the media beautifully.
We pumped our arms and laughed everytime Kevin say, “I’m not the Chairman of Twitter.” Next.
Boom—MAGA
Grandma—That one so called snarked that he wonder if obozo ever mentioned a magic wand. Where has this idiot been? He needs to see the actual video of obozo saying it and smirking like a little 2 year old.
Most of the people who hate President Trump are government employees protected by unions. This is a powerful constituency because one employee will always have the support of their spouses, their children and grandparents. They’re not concerned about the economy. It doesn’t make any difference whether it goes up or down. They can’t be fired, they still get 30 days vacation every year, sick leave and a 2.5% increase in their annual wages. To really make America Great Again, end unionization of government workers, federal, state and local.
I would not say most gov’t employees are unionized. However, most gov’t employees in DC do hate PDJT.
Firing gov’t is more difficult because of bureaucracy not unions. PDJT is working on changing that starting with a program in the VA which will (if it hasn’t already) spread to other agencies.
Benefits are good, healthcare sick and vacation leave. Raises not so much. Salaries are lower than private industry, COLA are not automatic. Bozo gave zeros almost every year. Merit raises are capped and no bonuses.
I do agree the ability to remove incompetent, irresponsible and/or corrupt employees swiftly will MAGA quicker and PDJT’s plan will do that.
“I would say most gov’t employees are unionized” And you’d be wrong…unions own the government, which explains why most states (including The Peoples Republik of NJ, where I unfortunately live) are bankrupted by Union Pensions. .
See TABLE 1 “Share of the workforce represented by a union, by sector and state, 1989 and 2017”
https://www.epi.org/publication/a-profile-of-union-workers-in-state-and-local-government-key-facts-about-the-sector-for-followers-of-janus-v-afscme-council-31/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Each state has its own labor laws as it should be. Feds not so much. I was a nonunion fed employee.
I should add that NJ is one of the most unionized states in the nation. Get a right to work law on the ballot or to the state houses.
I’m in the peoples republic of Illinois so I feel your pain!
A house divided against itself cannot stand.
Chief, which it is necessary to close down all public unions and why I stopped teaching in public schools. When I was young they had no unions and many worked there their whole lives as good employment. They get more bonuses and holidays than I ever did because I was hired to work and do good work. What a concept!
Hahahahaha!!! Epic.
I urge my fellow Treepers to view his entire segment – with the Q&A – which you’ll find at the Sarah Sanders press briefing segment. Hhahahahah!!!
So – only 2 females asked questions. Whereas the men’s questions dealt with facts, numbers and such, the only 2 female questions were gossipy/SJW questions (“income equality” – whatever that flipping means!) These women have no place in our press briefings. They’re just too stooopid, too SJW-y – and that’s the best they can do. Gossipy no-nothing light-weights. They should be ashamed of themselves. Get-em outta here!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Masterful. If only my in-laws, who told me the Trump administration is “anti-intellectual”, would see this…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Show it to them! Share this as well:
BHO continues to be an utter embarrassment to a majority of Americans. His disciples will buy whatever he is selling. However, 75% of Americans know the truth. Money talks and BS walks!
The numbers on the left of the bar graphs represent Manufacturing Jobs created in the thousands:
This is what the Democrats want to IMPEACH:
fle, just wanted to say for those who don’t know what KAG means – Keep America Great.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
I swear, that small guy next to Trump in that picture just gets smaller and smaller.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That small guy?? It looks like an itty bitty mouse to me.
😉
Now in my mind he is Lil’Bama
If only he would disappear.
TwoLaine, you BO (body odor) who is looking aged and apparently very sick and made some of wonder if his HIV is moving fast or something else affecting his health.
He’s afraid, very, very afraid.
LikeLiked by 19 people
“Corrected” decades of criminally poor economic management – much of it intentional to profit criminal individuals and their criminal families and cartels……
Obama built nothing of value.
Obama can’t even manage a bowel movement…………
Snark
Swamp, but you have to admit his sitting on that chair (more like a toilet) with all that greenery around him looked as though he was trying to get thru his constipation which made a very interesting presidential picture.
True true.
But I still hope it gave his hemmiroids bloody hell.
Oops!
Best Economist Briefing in HISTORY!
Obama is a chump, earnestly looking for other chumps to follow him. Real leaders do not diminish the excellence of those who follow them. But chumps do find ways to blame their lack of problem solving (while surepticiously pushing a “let’s cripple America” program) on the leader who preceded them. We suffered through eight years of, “This is George Bush’s problem”. Nothing was ever Obama’s problem. Unfortunately for all of us, he didn’t have any solutions either.
That’s a perfect perjorative for him. Street slang, but fits perfectly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can site TEN TRILLION reasons the economy didn’t crash and burn under Zero. He basically doubled or debt to hold us EVEN.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Iran. China.
Anywhere but here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
GB Bari, and don’t forget that pallet of our money off to Iran, and also our money to support illegal fighters against Assad/Syria. Best BO never go to Vegas and gamble.
Buraq wasn’t looking for solutions, he was always looking for ways to hurt the USA.
Failure was and is the goal of the dems, they really hate America.
Bongo allowed hezbollah to sell tons of cocaine through our southern border.
Then he rewards Iran with the nuclear go ahead. Now instead of going away and shutting his big fat mouth, he’s out there on the campaign trail acting like an idiot.
https://www.newsweek.com/hezbollah-cocaine-smuggle-united-states-obama-751928
Obama needs to quit Monkeying around, bwahahahahahaha.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That was a very informative video. It shows explicitly the truly bad economy of the O administration and at the same time the economic tidal wave of the PDJT economy. This is great because it exposes the lies of the msm and others who in on taking down our president. In your faces leftist!
Yes it did. The turnaround was quick and profound because the businesses and the people could not wait for change. Note the graphs change profoundly on 8 Nov followed by a yugh upside 20 Jan. Hassert made the point when he mentioned economic indicators are about sediment, much of it over the long tearm.
LikeLiked by 4 people
long term.
Sentiment, not sediment.
If Obama wants a “legacy”, he should, right now, cheer Trump’s accomplishments. It’s the only one he’ll ever get.
You’ve all heard of a “pimp slap.” This was a nerd slap.
Except that nerds are smart. O is the guy that thinks he’s way smarter and hipper than he actually is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
and it was awesome!
Sundance you are sharp as a tack. I caught the three different spellings of Kevin Hassett’s name in the article. As usual, you have all of your bases covered! 😄
It’s a damn poor mind that can only think of one way to spell a word- Woodrow Wilson, a notoriously poor speller. (I think)
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Sorry, that was Andrew Jackson. One of my heros because I agree with him totally on that respect. Too bad I couldn’t convince any of my teachers…..
“I like calculus better than talking to these guys”
(4:30 – 4:50)
Way to go, Sarah!!!
Kevin Hasset wiped the floor with them, especially at his conclusion.
I loved that.. Yay for nerds!
Hasset is frankly adorable. I want to hug him. So delightful to have a happy confident warrior confronting all those nasty presstitutes.
Trump fights… Sometimes it’s with nerds in suits and with multi colored graphs… but he fights!
Just watched ABC Nightly News and not a second on the economy lesson, just more of the usual bunk. I have watched this site for quite some time and I learn more every day from you guys. Keep up the good work. As a side, my brother called me “sparrow in the treetop” when I was a little girl and it seemed apropos for a name here!!
Sparrow, same here. This terrific and informative site changes one’s view atop the perch.
Excellent presentation. You could feel the knife going in with each chart – but it was done pleasantly with a smile and dry wit!
Excellent presentation. You could feel the knife going in with each chart – but it was done pleasantly with a smile and dry wit!
Someone needs to tell Obama that “he didn’t build that,” next time he tries to take credit for our current economy.
He only talks to friendly crowds – no way would he expose himself to someone who might actually question him let alone drop in a zinger like that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But it would make a fine meme….
Rhoda, unfortunately in So. Cal. there was a very, very small crowd, the teleprompter didn’t fit and you know how O speaks without it, and most of the attendees drifted off to sleep, so tired of the usual boring garbage O loves to spin.
I LOVE how Hassert continuously insults the ‘leader’ of the previous administration with a broad and happy smile on his face, without ever mentioning the Crimson Kenyan by name (except for maybe once?)!
It’s like a deliberate slow-fire leather-glove-slap-across-face cliche classic!!
“YOU have insulted We The Deplorables yet again, and we are sick and tired of your empty and vacuous insults! Take this villain!!
(SLAP! SLAP!)
Leather glove slap
Stillwater, thank you for that short but effective glove and to the floor you go film.
I blamed Bush for everything even after 7 years , and now I am trying to take credit for all of the things that Trump has accomplished , which I opposed while in office … I am Spartadoofus !
It’s his MO. Been that way all during his 8 years.
Aside, but I died laughing at Bongino’s proposed nickname for Booker after the Spartacus foolishness: Sporadicus!
This is one of the reasons I love Trump. He takes no crap and punches back twice as hard. For eight years, Bush 43 was trashed by the media and Dems and never once challenged them. It infuriated me that he wouldn’t respond.
Agreed. Bush was a coward and does not want to be called racist..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
OUkid75, and make it simple and clear for everyone while some economists rattle on with a lexicon of words that just don’t explain anything, even with charts.
The graphs makes the media go on a tizzy. Too wonky. Give media connect the dots game.
Lots of blue and red waves in those graphs. If pocket book issues translate into election results in November, “tizzy” won’t begin to describe the effect Mr. Hassert’s proxies will have laid on those assembled innumerates.
Numbers give media hives.
he was great..
Ah oh, “the final chart you see the black line….”. I’m sure that will be the only thing LSM runs with that he is rayciss.
The economy is doing great,Thanks to President Trump and his Team!
That was one of the best dissertations I’ve ever seen on TV finished by the greatest intellectual I told you so ever.
Come think about Obama’s economic performance. Did not him or his adminstration infamously state way before Trump even considering running that, “GDP growth just has to catch up with the reality that the days of 3-4% growth are a thing of the past.” Or something to that affect.
Sweet, nice man! Bravo, Mr. Hassert!
I can’t wait until the day he adds charts that are direct results from Trumps Economic Trade MAGA deals. Y’all ain’t seen nuthin yet!
Obama essentially told us his limping economy was the new normal because America had it too good for too long. Furthermore, if he couldn’t make the economy better no one could. All of which is why he now arrogantly takes credit for Trump’s economy. I’m so glad he’s gotten a thorough smack down by Chairman Hassett.
Just think at any time of Oboma’s eight years in office “ he” could have used his magic wand differently but noooo . President Trump had to ise his magic wand to undue everything Oboma had done to cause the massive shift from down to up . President Trump thinks it is not really magic wand but a pen a simple pen just exactly like the one Oboma fuct up everything with .
Trump tweet on the magic wand
