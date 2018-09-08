September 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #597

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
A Grand Jury for McCabe? How is that possible? /snark….
Sikh girl Nikki Haley is straight out of neocon central casting. No idea why PDJT nominated her to the UN.
She’s been claiming that if any chemicals are used in Idlib province in Syria it means Assad did it. Even after every previous case when it was proved to be a staged managed event by the jihadi White Helmets.
This tweet by Daniel McAdams says it well. Check out the before and pics of Raqqa after US military went after ISIS. The Syrian army and the Russians are ready to take out the remaining Al Qaeda terrorists from Idlib and Nikki & Bolton are talking about massacres. Whose side are they on? Al Qaeda?
Perhaps I misremember, but I thought Sundance had written an economics article depicting the regulations that this administration was removing as the ropes holding down the economy in the form of Gulliver from Gulliver’s Travels. The deregulating was the ropes being cut off and the tax cuts were Gulliver rising and striding. When the returning factories are built and begin actually hiring, Gulliver will be running.
If SD didn’t write it (I couldn’t find it), then that is still how I see it. So it makes no sense at all for the Zero to be trying to take credit for an economy which didn’t start really kicking until after his era of over-regulation had been somewhat reversed. Every single thing he did was bad for the US, its economy, military, borders, legal system, etc.
