Chuck Todd Says “Fight Back” Against Fox News – Two Days Later Unstable Man Drives Truck into Fox News…

NBC News host Chuck Todd advanced a proposition in both his broadcast and a print article that Fox News was the source of negative opinion toward media.  In a September 3rd article written for The Atlantic Chuck Todd said it was time to “fight back“.

Two days later, September 5th, an obviously unstable man drives a pickup truck into the Fox News station in Dallas Texas while shouting “High Treason, High Treason“….

  1. Johnny says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Me thinks Chuck is very nervous. LOL

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Another Scott says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    The progressive sleeper cell terrorist groups are watching for code words from their leaders to know when to act

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      September 5, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      Your absolutely right! It is amazing that as soon as they put out a call, we see a response. Fox News should personally sue the POS for the damages that occurred from this lunatic. This MORON only did what he did because ole Sleepy Eyes decided to demand that they fight back.

      Nothing will stop these POS like Sleepy Eyes and Maxine Waters until they face justice. Whether in a criminal or civil court.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
      • Linus in W.PA. says:
        September 5, 2018 at 3:38 pm

        Not to mention that F. Chuck Todd stupidly doesn’t realize that he and his cohorts are solely responsible for the negative opinions regarding the main stream media.

        Fox has nothing to do with it!!! I haven’t watched Fox since early November 2012.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Paul B. says:
          September 5, 2018 at 4:04 pm

          This is exactly the problem. Instead of “fighting back”, Todd and his pathetic cohorts should simply do their job. Then there wouldn’t be such animus against the shills. The problem with that is they have no idea how to do their job. For them, journalism equals leftist activism.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • talker2u says:
        September 5, 2018 at 3:41 pm

        Let it be NOW!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        September 5, 2018 at 4:07 pm

        “Fox News should personally sue the POS for the damages that occurred from this lunatic.”

        I was going to post that as well. I am not normally one to advocate lawsuits, but the perpetrator and Chuck Todd and his employer should be taken to court for damages.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Cheri Lawrence says:
      September 5, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      Now knowing the left wing media is all CIA operatives it is MK Ultra at its finest!!

      Like

      Reply
    • singular says:
      September 5, 2018 at 4:03 pm

      Another Scott, yes, imagine they are.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Chuck says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    I think the left is trying really hard to get us to physically fight back while P45 is president.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. 4EDouglas says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    There is a woman in our town whom is a known Trump hater. She is one of those “Coexist” types. do not make eye contact and avoid her at all costs..
    They are out there even in small towns..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Finbar O'Shaunnessey says:
      September 5, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      I have just sent a psycho-suggestion to Chuck Todd to fight back against her.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      September 5, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      Yes, I’ve seen these signs here and there in my town, which Trump won. “Hate has no home here” in multiple languages to boot. What is with that? Are they implying that we “hate” also? All based on lies about our POTUS!

      And I see our newly appointed councilman has one in his yard, too! Blech! Yeah, I looked him up, and he’s a Dem also. Can’t wait to vote him out.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • kenji says:
      September 5, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      Of course, I live in the belly of the BEAST (a formerly conservative suburb of SF) … and our town is LOUSY with these TDS’ers … and they’re all on Nextdoor.com

      yet another social media platform for the social misfits.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Trumpstumper says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    He lives in their heads rent free. 🙂

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Woody says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    It was only a matter of time before someone made news out of the fake news. Fox has been increasing its coverage of their brethren journo’s corrupt reporting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. lurker2 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    The worst we do is chant “lock her up” or “CNN sucks”. They riot, burn, injure, and kill. Hey Mooch, that’s the high road you were talking about?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Haveaspine says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Chuck Todd definitely inciting violent that resulted the man acting out. Hey Chuck are you proud of that?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. ditzee says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    . Will the MSM go nuts and blame Todd the way they have blamed the President’s remarks in almost every shooting? What’s wrong with those nutty Dimocrats?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Johnny Bravo says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Take comfort.

    Given that there are millions and millions of normal every day people all around us, life will always throw up one or two democraps, er, I mean fruit loops.

    Law and order will sort them out.

    There is a massive law and order wave coming and the retards are “shared, scitless!!!”

    Like

    Reply
  11. Jane Smith says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    I still miss Tim Russert.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Doug says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    yeah i dont care if people call the press names… to me they are all bias crap but physcially hurting people unless self defense is never acceptable… this kind of rage falls on people like chuck todd for using his voice to call for violence… its all on you Chuck

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. lastinillinois says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    I read that cry-baby piece a couple days ago,
    It read like it was written by third grader suffering from post-partum depression.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Average joe says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    But ,but,he’s inciting violence against the press…🤔

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Patriot1783 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    It’s obvious the Dems/left can NEVER be voted into power again.
    EVER.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. sundance says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • MagaKathryn says:
      September 5, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      Why are you removing my comments? If there’s an issue, just let me know …. I’ll go away and never come back.

      Like

      Reply
      • dawg says:
        September 5, 2018 at 3:58 pm

        If it doesnt have to do with this topic, post it in the Open Thread or Presidential Daily Thread

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • MagaKathryn says:
          September 5, 2018 at 4:04 pm

          It did, as it addressed the media’s role in spying on President Trump and Trump going after social media. My comment was immediately deleted. I posted another comment about what’s the point if comments are being deleted – it was removed. I’ve been on 100’s of threads on here and people post things that are slightly off topic, yet they aren’t removed. Who would do that? And better yet, why? This thread is all about media …. it’s all inner connected. Very disappointing and NOT at all Christian or Godly.

          Like

          Reply
    • kenji says:
      September 5, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      Is that an … electric … pickup truck? Seems an odd vehicular choice for a leftist LOON.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • mimbler says:
        September 5, 2018 at 4:16 pm

        Ha! Who but a leftist loon would own an -electric- pickup?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Fannie says:
        September 5, 2018 at 4:16 pm

        Articles say he is from the Argyle or Bartonville here in Denton County. I live a mile west of Argyle, and that neck of the woods is rural with very high-end developments mixed with horse stables and longhorns. Nothing but nice trucks and SUVs.

        Like

        Reply
      • RoostyScoot says:
        September 5, 2018 at 4:17 pm

        Exactly the type of choice i’d expect from a leftist loon.

        All the appearances of a truck without any of the usefulness or power. A fitting metaphor.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Maquis says:
        September 5, 2018 at 4:28 pm

        Electric vehicles carry much additional mass in the form of a battery that would be ideal for ramming purposes. If it wasn’t out of juice…

        Could be the guy was suffering from a severe bout of petroleum envy.

        Like

        Reply
  17. Lester Smith says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Chuck toad is hopping mad. A low down dirt bag and like all demcrazys takes no responsibility for his words or actions. Mr toad will blame President Trump. He will rationalize that evil Trumpy made him say what Mr toad said and Trumpy made the driver carry out his evil deed. The vile beast living in the White House causes all that is evil. Trumps words, Trumps words. Well Mr toad you and the demcrazys are the vile under belly of humanity. Look no further than the craziness going on during the supreme court hearings. Let Mr toad go live in a true socialist dictatorship. He and the rest of his little tadpole followers will croaking like hell to come back. Build the wall, build the wall let these traders left and let the wall keep them out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Michael says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    (1) I saved it to hard drive to watch later because I should be working right now..
    (2) Once again we have the hot women on our side.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Max says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Judging by the disappearance of this story from headlines, I’m guessing the circumstances do not conform to a desired narrative.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Bo Ure says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Post hoc ergo propter hoc, etc. Nutters are everywhere, always. He’s unlikely to have even read whatever it was that Todd wrote, and Todd was writing about News sources fighting back not regular people. But even that’s ridiculous because they started this with their lopsided treatment of Republicans in favor of Democrats, obvious to all who aren’t Democrats. They’re just shocked that a Republican scratches back.

    A few years ago CNN in Atlanta was evacuated because of a shooter. And my own evil personal thought was “Good. Finally some nutter has had enough. Please, let the so-called news services be terrified. Very terrified.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. supertalk says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    I guess the guy had not quite learned to yell Allah Akbar yet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Boris Dabot says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Good Lord. These people are nuts.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. ck says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    No need to fight, they are destroying themselves. Enjoy their desperation.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Bill_M says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Fight back. Make sure you and yours vote on election day. The best revenge is winning on election day.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. FL_GUY says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Leftists are childish, short sighted and many of them are mentally ill, just like their saviour, HilLIARy, a documented pathological liar and likely, psychotic. JMHO

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    “In a September 3rd article written for The Atlantic Chuck Todd said it was time to “fight back“.”

    Soon to be deployed new legal strategy of the “Chuck Todd Defense”

    Good luck with that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. positron1352 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    I hope the MSM is taken down by their own hatred, prejudice and intolerance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. dawg says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Im sorry, but I think this is kind of a stretch. Im not defending anything from the idiot sleepy eyes Todd, but he was suggesting the press themselves should fight back against the attacks on them. Not that citizens should fight back against Fox News. What evidence is there that this guy even read the article? Do we know what his flyers said?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Doug says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Tucker Carlson last night asked the big question, what did Sleepy Chuck know about NBC lkilling the Weinstein story and when did he know it??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. pursang says:
    September 5, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    To be fair, only unstable people watch Chuck Todd.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Edith Wenzel says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    MSNBC needs to rethink their stupidity. If they can’t keep followers then maybe – just maybe the are doing something wrong. Talk about a bunch of children. Grow up and report the news instead of spewing hatred about the President. It just shows your ignorance

    Like

    Reply
  32. Boris Dabot says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Lefties losing their shit. How precious.

    Like

    Reply
  33. tav says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    The future must not belong to those who insult the Fake News MSM.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. DanO64 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    And……it’s Trumps fault.

    Like

    Reply
  35. THEBIGUGLYISFUGLY says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Snap, Crackle, Pop!! As the Left continues to incite violence, they are motivating their “base”. These people are truly SICK!!!

    Like

    Reply
  37. rheahack0103 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    I believe many of the democrats are “walking away” from their party because of all of the violence and unhinged behavior. They have become fanatics. And what did George Santayana say about fanaticism? “Fanaticism consists of redoubling your efforts when you have forgotten your aim.” These bullying techniques didn’t work for them in 2016. Let’s make sure it doesn’t work for 2018.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Nancy Steger says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Leftist propaganda is meant to be seditious and inflammatory. It’s the psycho-political war on our culture and Western Civilization. The demonizing aspect of it killed millions of people in the Twentieth Century — most famously, the Jews in Nazi Germany. Beware of the most recent weaponized meme, “White Privilege”; it means they’re coming for the white folks next. Once a group is sufficiently denounced, they are fair game for any kind of unspeakable treatment. Chuck Todd is protecting the Left’s exclusive right to demonize — all other voices must be silenced.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • yy4u says:
      September 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      Nancy Steger has it right. The right are painted as “Nazis” but in truth Hitler’s party was the National SOCIALIST German WORKERS Party. And yes, first they demonized the Jews, and then they killed them. They say the Devil’s greatest accomplishment was convincing people he didn’t exist. The Left’s following that example. They’ve convinced a number of people that the NSDAP were right wing. They weren’t. “First they came for the Jews…” is in play here. American Social Justice Whites cannot believe the Left is talking about THEM just as Jews in Germany couldn’t believe Hitler and his troops were talking about them. Hint to any SJW reading this thread. THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT YOU unless you are NOT WHITE.

      Like

      Reply
  39. InAz says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    The wacko who drove into the Dallas Fox news building has the typical commie liberal dimm eyes…..without fail the commies have those crazy eyes.

    Like

    Reply
  40. areyoustillalive says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Todd and the rest, all of them, should do the job and leave the opinions and conversations to the rest of us. Every single night someone starts with impeachment and it’s nonstop blabbering after that.
    But never once say why.
    Nonstop BS about “Trump lies”. Ask any living soul two questions. What are the lies?
    No one can tell you. And for the next one, what politicians have never lied?

    Todd should do what every great reporter has done, REPORT THE FACTS.
    You couldn’t report on the devil himself and come up with 96% negative reporting.
    In the words of Howard Sterns dad, “ Stop acting Stupid, You Moron”.
    Just report the GDP. The Jobs. Making more money in your paycheck.
    Even if it 60/40, it would better than 24/7/365 of the nonsense you’re trying to sell.

    Like

    Reply
  41. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    These media Swamp puppets sure like to act tough, but I guarantee you, if ever confronted on the street, they’d scream, cry & run like the little cowards they are

    The Mind Control Media puppets were the dorks & cowards in high school, & then the weak willed doofuses went off to college where they willingly submitted to their brainwashing & indoctrination

    Finding their way into the Mind Control Media, the cowards again willingly submitted to the absolute degradation of journalistic integrity & the demands of their globalist masters

    Ah, but the rewards are good. Money, a chance to get back at those with moral fiber & courage, & the chance to act like something they’ve never been in their lives, a tough guy

    Make no mistake, the media puppets are absolute true cowards, & their media pulpit is the way they act out their tough guy fantasies

    Skinny little cowards acting tough in a studio is all they are

    Like

    Reply
  42. Daniel says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    I have to wonder about the mental illness that we call leftism. I recall some study or something like that which goes into why more women are essentially on the left and more men are essentially on the right and other essential psychology. But among these details there was a statement which really stuck with me about how all children are born socialist as they are extremely dependent.

    I’m not here to say “leftists are immature and childish” but I do see some patterns having a great deal to do with independence of thought and many other things.

    We sit in front of our computers, phones, (anyone still watching TV?) and whatever other forms of media consumption and bear witness to things like this story happening. The majority of us simply label the people as “crazy” or “criminal” or both and write them off. But to me, the patterns emerging are disturbing.

    I’m not one for the “MK Ultra mind control” stuff — I don’t know the first thing about it, actually. But I’m absolutely certain that some people are more vulnerable to suggestion than others as hundreds of years of hypnosis study has shown.

    Was this man on psych medications? We’ve been seeing a LOT of this lately.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Neural says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Liberals excel at getting other people to break the law for them.

    Like

    Reply
  44. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    So stupid to mess up a nice truck like that. and costly. Haha! I wonder if his insurance covers it?

    Like

    Reply

