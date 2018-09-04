September 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #593

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

25 Responses to September 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #593

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweets

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

  10. rf121 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:26 am

    So my rough count is about 12 top DOJ/FBI officials mostly fired. Some resigned and a couple demotions. As these were mostly from the 7th floor who was the one that instigated and or approved the firings? Had to be a big Kahuna of some sort.

    PT has stayed out of the DOJ due to politics besides the occassional tweet. Can’t be him. Commenters have been trending against do nothing Sessions and Rosenstein so who is it?

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:27 am

    The Blue Wave is a big slosh of corruption and lies!

    Beach Closed. Hazardous Waters!

    The Democrats are riding a cresting wave of corruption, lies, censorship, and desperation. They hope to win the mid terms and then negate Trump’s accomplishments. I predict it will be a crashing failure. They’re losing the narrative. Even many progressives no longer believe the ‘Russian Collusion’ bunk that was illegally drummed up by Hillary and Obama along with the politicized FBI.

    The president needs to make everything public so everyone will know for sure that the Deep State has weaponized the justice system to fire in their favor. Heads should roll. More people should be fired. Starting with perhaps Jefferson Sessions.

    The blue wave will dissipate quickly after crashing on the beach of truth.

    —Ben Garrison

    • citizen817 says:
      September 4, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Update: President Trump knows the Blue wave won’t make a “big splash” in 2018. Left to right, we find soggy Hillary Clinton, Obama, Adam Schiff, Cohen, Robert Mueller, ANTIFA, Warren,  CNN, and here’s commie…Ocasio-Cortez.  Crawling along the beach is the Commie Crab, Bernie Sanders. Above, steering the “Censor Ship”, we see Zuckerberg and Jack Doresy, the Twitter CEO.

  12. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:29 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:30 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:32 am

  16. tunis says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:34 am

    President Trump, John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley have all issued warnings regarding the upcoming offensive in Idlib province in Syria and in particular on chemical weapons usage. The Syrian army backed by Russian air & naval assets and Russian intelligence is poised for its final offensive to take back the last Syrian province from Al Qaeda and other radical Islamic jihadists.

    In previous situations the jihadi White Helmets staged media events of chemical attacks that were then propagated in the western media in hysterical tones. There was the crossing the red line of Obama and twice President Trump fired missiles at Syrian government positions on the basis of these staged events. It has been proven after the fact that in no case did the Syrian government use chemical weapons. They don’t need to as they’ve been winning the war against the western backed radical Islamic jihadists.

    We’re now being prepared for another such media event, that could lead to the US lobbing missiles at Syrian government targets. Candidate Trump was clear that US intervention in the Middle East on false pretenses in Iraq, Libya and Syria cost the US trillions of dollars with no benefit. President Trump on the other hand seems to have surrounded himself with the same neocons that gave us the Iraq WMD fiasco. Hopefully he’ll figure out soon enough that the neocons are not his friends and will stab him in the back the first opportunity they get.

  17. rsmith1776 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Smart move, Nike!

    You do know your customer base!

    Nike will now become the most frequently stolen sneakers in the whole world!

    Black Calluses Matter!

