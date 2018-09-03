September 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #592

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Donald Trump Retweet
Massachusetts: Send Pocahontas Packing… VOTE GEOFF DIEHL ON SEPTEMBER 4, 2018
Video 03:22 Minutes,
Elizabeth Warren
Here’s a short phone interview with Diehl from a couple of months back:
I’m so sorry. Here’s the interview with Diehl:
No idea what happened to the link. My apologies.
Never fear, I was out back in the maintenance area and saw all the newly purchase Roto Rooters lined up, just too many to count. Drainage Day is very close now. 🙂
Here’s the vid. this is in Queens:
And a few days ago she was out on Rikers Island signing up voters.
Given her due, she is an attractive women, many men would find her so.
She went to a JAIL, full of locked up men, and she only got 80?!!
SAD!
LOL. True. Guess she’s not as charming in person as she is on TV…at least to the over 10 YO crowd.
She has got some chompers on her…..I’m not talking about her breasts……wait…..
They say that’s why men never look women in the eyes…..ahhhhh….getting late…
Hold my beer……😎
Next she’ll be traipsing through a graveyard signing up potential voters.
I like the little skinnies!
Happy Labor Day Treepers. For those of us who worry about the kids (like me) read and enjoy! This made my day. Don’t know if it’s been posted earlier but I didn’t see it until today:
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2018/08/trump-has-changed-how-teens-view-the-news/568783/
““I see a huge change from six years ago,” said Kathleen Carver, an AP government teacher at Wylie East High School in Texas. “When I started working, students weren’t really interested or even knowledgeable about basic current issues. Today, though, students are talking about current events … Kids talk about current events and issues like it’s high-school gossip. It’s become a lot more relevant to them.”
When last has a public figure so captured the public’s imagination, from 5 year old’s to 105? Serious question
Sundance, I know I’m not alone in stating – Thank You – for keeping vids of Sunday talking heads to a minimum.
Such a pleasant, restful day it has been – much gratitude.
🇺🇸
Aw, I missed Maria on here today. Everyone is taking a long weekend.
That’s the article that spells out John Brennen’s involvement.
I’m not really into all Q stuff…but facinating thread on their reddit forum on the interaction that went down yesterday between Lindsay Graham, Huma, Gen Kelly, and Mattis at McCain’s funeral…all caught on national tv.
General Kelly and Mattis totally aware, watching like hawks…LG looked scared out of his wits.
Lol, methinks Miss Lindsey just felt she had some splaining to do. Saw how Gen Kelly, when looking at Lindsey, gave 2 tells as to what he was thinking? Scratching the nose when looking at something “dubious”, then he felt the need to “square away” his program, just to cleanse his soul of what he just saw. Unmistakable body language
Ha ha ha ha ha. Dang, the body language there tells a thousands stories. Huma is looking for refuge, and Lindsey just turns away and gives her a pat/push on the back. “Get outta here. Don’t you know who’s watching!” Kelly staring him down afterwards. LOL!
Mattis! 😯
After watching this several times, I need to ask, had LG been drinking? He looks haggard.
(🎼 somebody’s watching me)
The video never lies.
She’s in mourning and was not even allowed to sit with the official family – have some empathy! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why was Huma there?……..Did she represent the Hag?
That funeral……if you could call it that…….was a…..
The only way to describe it accurately in any way, shape, or form is with humor.
Well……I’ll start……
Ya know truthfully Ivanka could use Meghan’s dress for a camping tent…
Her entire family could sleep comfortably……Also….There would still be some
desert left in the pockets…….wait……do dresses have pockets?
Hey….what do I know about dresses…….I thought shower curtains were to keep the floor dry…….😎
Does anyone know who Kelly and Mattis turn their attention to at the end? It could be Ed Cox and wife Tricia Nixon Cox? I don’t know that – just wondering. I understand he is kind of a king-maker for the GOPe. A little help please…
Just ’cause I like to keep it out there…..
When all the MOABs drop, and the dust starts to settle…..it’s gonna turn out that Melania was Q all along. There were several earlier “tells”, but the “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” coat was confirmation.
😆
Brilliant!
That wasn’t just a funeral for the democrat party, remember, he who won’t be named was a ‘Republican’;
It was a funeral for the UNIPARTY globalists in attendance. RIP the uniparty!
Both the democrat part, and the old zrepublican party, are dead parties campaigning.
It is ALREADY the party of Trump, and they were there, and mourning cause they know it’s true.
Spot on Dutchman
I always liked Tom, his persona in acting was fairly consistent. Good to see.
Is this for real???
I love it and I’ve always like Tom Selleck
Time to watch “Quigley down under” again.
And Monte Walsh…..😎
Ooohh yess.
Donald Trump tis brillig with his slithy toves
They do gyre and gimble in the wabe
All mimsy are his borogoves
And his mome raths do outgrabe\
Donald Trump took his vorpal sword in hand
Long time the Royalist foe he sought
So rested he by an old oak tree
And stood awhile in thought
And as in thought he stood
TheRoyalists trying to put the Nation to flame
Came whiffling through the tugly wood
Burbling hate and subjugation as they came!
One, two! Red, White and Blue!
Donald Trump’s vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
He left their attacks dead, and with the things head
He went galatphing back
Alrighty then 👍
😁
It would have come across better if tav had told us three times…..
“They beheld them—their Deep State—their heroes unnamed—
On the top of a neighbouring crag,
Erect and sublime, for one moment of time,
In the next, those wild figures they saw
(As if stung by a spasm) plunge into a chasm,
While they waited and listened in awe.
“It’s a Trump!” was the sound that first came to their ears,
And seemed almost too good to be true.
Then followed a torrent of laughter and cheers:
Then the ominous words “It’s a Boo—”
Then, silence. Some fancied they heard in the air
A weary and wandering sigh
That sounded like “-jum!” but the others declare
It was only a breeze that went by.
They hunted till darkness came on, but they found
Not a button, or feather, or mark,
By which they could tell that they stood on the ground
Where the Deep State had met with the Trump.
In the midst of the word they were trying to say,
In the midst of their laughter and glee,
They had softly and suddenly vanished away—
For the Trump was a Boojum, you see.”
Sorry, second line of the penultimate stanza should read “bump” instead of “mark”.
Thank you 👍
Great interview with Greg Jarrett interviewing
Joe di Genova. Pay close attention at about
the 5:30 mark onward.
Remember when di Genova went to
the White House early this spring?
Sundance even did a post speculating
di Genova was going to be the media liason
as all the indictments were soon to be
rolling out or so we all thought.
Then a few days later it was announced
di Genova would not be joining the Trump
legal team.
Perhaps that was just a ruse, a diversion.
Perhaps Joe di Genova was being
interviewed for another job?
We’ll see.
Sorry, Joe Digenova just perjured himself. “Jeff Sessions should never have accepted the job” and then 2 minutes later “No one should turn down a job offer from the President, unless physically incapable”. So the President gets to appoint his people, they should accept, but Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein, who were appointed by the President are terrible appointments. Joe just lost my respect, he is full of “it” – be sceptical of what this man says.
He then lays out how he will be AG. He is pitching for the job, so he has an ulterior motive here.
Jarrett and Digenova are continuing to peddle the story that Huber never interviewed Ohr – Tracy Beanz effectively debunked this myth.
Digenova is insulting POTUS because he appointed “Goofy” and “Rasputin”. Sorry, Joe, stop digging into excrement.
Sorry, JMO as usual.
Sessions -was- physically incapable. He knew he was going to recuse. JMO.
Do you think it a smart tactic to pitch for a job by impugning the judgement of the man you are pitching to? Not smart, IMO. POTUS appointed both Sessions and Rosenstein (Digenova admitted this), then he insults them both, whilst pitching for the job. I mean, POTUS appointed Rasputin? Really Joe? That is a pretty big insult.
He did not perjure himself. He’s not under oath. He didn’t lie. He contradicted himself.
Correction acknowledged. My use of language is fuzzy sometimes, one of many faults.
haha!
Carter or bush sr? All the same.
Interviewees for Jimmie boy’s replacement…
so far the guy yawning has the inside track.
Wait, you mean that ISN’T Acosta yawning?
no country should over reliant on export/import. if even little something collapse=everything fell apart as war hammer 40k age of strife showed how terra was super tech but too little agriculture and depended on trade with other worlds.importing food=super expensive
When you look back on WWII, there is a view that really resonates with me. If you looked at top-of-the-line German tanks, they were technically superior to American tanks — American losses might be four tanks for every one German loss in a battle where the forces were 1:1. If you looked at top-of-the-line German warplanes, they were technically superior to American warplanes — American losses might be four planes for every one German plane lost in a battle where the forces were 1:1.
But only the first skirmishes were anything like 1:1. The Americans ran sorties into areas where they’d encounter 50 German tanks with 50 American ones, lose 40 while reducing the German forces by 10, then land another 100 tanks. They’d fly 50 warplanes into areas where they’d meet 50 German warplanes, lose 40 while taking out 10, and land another 100 warplanes the next day.
In the meantime, those tank sorties and bombing runs were blowing up the factories necessary to make tanks and warplanes. We out-produced the Axis in WWII and achieved a major victory.
In the aftermath (the 1950’s), the rest of the world licked their wounds while we continued to be a production powerhouse, being that our factories had never been bombed. Just as soon as foreign factories were rebuilt, however (1970’s), there were internationalist, globalist stirrings that we should never be able to do THAT again.
Accordingly, the concept was planted that the US should be a “superior” service-based economy — and all production should be handled elsewhere. Every dimwit should go to college and get a degree in [useless] underwater basket weaving — or, even better, in round 2, [counterproductive] “critical race studies”. People who actually took $100 of parts and made something worth $300 out of them were to be censured and denigrated. Starbucks Baristas with degrees from “the right schools” should be celebrated, while mechanics and technicians were to be sniggered about.
We are experiencing the middle stages of this plan. Very little is manufactured in the US any more — not electronics, not textiles, not furniture, not cars.
By the Grace of God, VSGPOTUSDJT has assembled his team of wolverines to reverse this foreign sourced-rot and MAGA!
Hmmm…….Have one of my beers….. you’ll feel better
I’m envisioning the thunder of the stampede seeking to cooperate if Mr DeGenova is appointed. With a back up crew. . which Mr. Sessions, oddly I felt at the time, walked into alone and naive.
It wouldn’t surprise me if they managed to stuff him so full of disinformation he is suborned.
Check This Out……
Is Ron DeSantis A Racist..?
Is This Racism.?
Please Share This Important Insider Information….
Click it.!
Gillum Racism
Complete victory for PT making Justine from Canada subsidize PT’s victory in Wisconsin (esp dairy!)!
Since this is an open forum, I’m curious to know if anyone thinks the introduction of the term “fake news” was also part of the scheme to take down PDJT?
As far as I know, they used it first. So another spectacular backfire. POTUS is the master of turning their weapons into his strengths. This is how he will clean out their primary weapon, the DOJ. He is luring them ever deeper into the trap that has been laid for 2 years already.
Maybe a lawyer Creeper can answer this: Does President Trump have the authority to limit student visas to countries that consistently engage in Intellectual Property theft?
Seems like he would, since that’s a matter of national security. If so, that would be another place of leverage for Trump’s negotiating team. Also, it would be a two-fer since it would deny Liberal colleges that sweet, sweet, foreign moolah….
Another great liberal idea we’ve seen before – “Let’s put the FUN back in FUNerals!!” Let’s turn funerals into full-fledged political rallies and hate-fests!! Come on gang, let’s have some FUN at this funeral!! Oh BTW, who died again that we don’t give a flying fark about??
