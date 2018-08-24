Ohio Republican Troy Balderson Declared Official Winner in CD-12 Race…

Posted on August 24, 2018 by

After two weeks of counting additional ballots Trump-backed Ohio republican candidate Troy Balderson was declared the official winner today by Franklin County officials.

Democrat Danny O’Connor said on Friday he called to concede to Balderson. The final vote count showed Balderson received 104,328 votes, or 50.12 percent, and O’Connor had 102,648 votes, or 49.32 percent, according to Franklin County.

(Via Fox) […] The Trump-backed Balderson had declared victory over Democrat Danny O’Connor on Aug. 7, but O’Connor had declined to concede because of the small margin.

According to the Associated Press, after final absentee and provisional ballots were counted, Balderson defeated O’Connor by 1,680 votes. […] The result fell 520 votes outside the window to trigger an automatic recount. (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cold Anger, Decepticons, Donald Trump, Election 2018, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to Ohio Republican Troy Balderson Declared Official Winner in CD-12 Race…

  1. David R. Graham says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    In 1865, Americans emancipated Democrats’ slaves.  Until now, we have not emancipated Democrats from their desire to enslave.

    Now we are doing that.

    It is hot, dirty, and dangerous work.  It is war in fact, against a force — desire — more powerful than armies.

    Ibrahim Hooper, Bob Mueller, Rod Pearlstein, George Soros, Tom Steyer, and their legions think they are attacking Americans.  The truth is, we are attacking them.

    The lever is Red China.  The fulcrum is trade.

    Deflating the Red Dragon is the key to emancipating Democrats — includes now RINOs, Socialists, and Jihadis — from their desire to enslave.  Like a typhoon, Democrats draw their energy from warm, turgid waters comprising Red China.

    Think Krugman, Friedman, NYT.  They lost The Soviet and are losing the Middle East.  Without Red China fueling their anti-Christian animus, they are impotent, exposed to self-scrutiny and moral economy.

    Deflate the Red Dragon and political leadership decisions in the USA favor Americans over Democrats.

    This is how to avert the catastrophe of slavery which threatens to overwhelm humanity.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • Turranos says:
      August 24, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      Excellent post, thank you.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mj_inOC says:
      August 24, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      Yes, it is war, but not just against Dems and the Red Dragon: the Middle East and God holds the key; it’s good against evil!
      And we’ve read The Good Book and KNOW righteousness prevails!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Angry Dumbo says:
      August 24, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      Well said.

      Like

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      August 24, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      “Deflating the Red Dragon is the key to emancipating Democrats — includes now RINOs, Socialists, and Jihadis — from their desire to enslave. Like a typhoon, Democrats draw their energy from warm, turgid waters comprising Red China.

      Think Krugman, Friedman, NYT. They lost The Soviet and are losing the Middle East. Without Red China fueling their anti-Christian animus, they are impotent, exposed to self-scrutiny and moral economy.”

      _______________

      Or it’s much worse, straight-up Luciferian. China is China, but the cancer that has blanketed the Western world may turn out to be real life Satan worship in the highest places of government — and especially among their handlers, who are above the governments of the world’s nations.

      In which case the source of this great spiritual wickedness in high places predates 1865 by quite a while.

      Like

      Reply
  2. CNN_sucks says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Thank you, Ohio. A win is a win.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. farmhand1927 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    We need some great news today. We’ll take it! Congrats Mr. President and Mr. Balderson.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Yay!! Another victory!! Onward we go warriors!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    8 for 9! Red Wave!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. Dennis Leonard says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    I will keep this short and sweet.God works in ways known only to him.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Apollo says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Woo hoo!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    looks like Balderson picked up a few hundred votes after the recount.

    Cheers and TY PDJT. Wonder if he is going to meet with Balderson this afternoon to congradulate.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. eric says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    so this is why they want us distracted with chatter.
    THE WAVE is real.
    but funny thing about it…..
    ITs RED.
    This tax-payer funded scam is coming to an end.
    BIGLY.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Athena the Warrior says:
      August 24, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      Yep, they are trying to dishearten & discourage us from the insanity of the Left. We are in the middle of a full blown psych ops war. Somehow no matter how many anti-American ideas the Democrats spew, they are going to take back the House?!?!?!?!?!

      Get out and vote just like in 2016. Take friends, family, acquaintances. Convince your boss to make election day a Keep Your Crumbs Get Out & Vote Holiday.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. JMC says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    You mean the Dem grocery bag of votes in the car trunk doesn’t work any more?

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • USTerminator says:
      August 24, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      Don’t worry. You will see a lot of Dem grocery bag of votes in the car trunks and warehouses in the Nov 8, 2018. The Dems, the deep state and the RINOs will go all out voter frauds. They will leave no rock un-turn. BAMN !!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Summer says:
      August 24, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      The grocery bag was there. It was not big enough, though.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      August 24, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      I will always love the “box found in the janitors closet in the King County Courthouse” that took the Governor’s victory away from Dino Rossi up in Washington some years ago.

      Like

      Reply
      • TreeClimber says:
        August 24, 2018 at 5:30 pm

        You know what’s really sad? Having worked the polls and seen Election HQs on Election Night… as implausible as that sounds, it’s actually possible. The greatest thing we can do – besides vote ourselves – perhaps more important, is work our local precincts and make sure they’re run properly!

        Like

        Reply
        • webgirlpdx says:
          August 24, 2018 at 5:35 pm

          Nah…..that was most definitely King County stealing the election from Dino. Wonder whatever happened to old Gov. Gregoire?

          Like

          Reply
        • Colorado Conservative says:
          August 24, 2018 at 5:55 pm

          As a volunteer precinct judge I can tell you there is a whole lot that goes on when those ballots at the end of the night are turned into the local county clerks office to be :”officially tabulated.” I think that is where most of the fraud happens and buckets of ballots somehow suddenly appear from the local union hall.

          Like

          Reply
  11. Michelle says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Thank you Ohio!!! And thank you, God, for all your blessings.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. eric says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    here’s a tip from these annoying swamp-bastards….
    WE love our country.
    WE love our freedom.
    WE love our President.
    and we will keep all 3.
    ‘MERICA!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. Curry Worsham says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. fleporeblog says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    The MORON who wrote the article decided to but this tidbit in it:

    Balderson’s victory buoys Republicans concerned over how Trump might be playing among voters, especially in political battleground states such as Ohio.

    CNN tried again to see if voters in PA were now going to be against our President because of what occurred earlier in the week. Once again they got reality slapped right across their damn face! The retired husband and wife tell you perfectly why they still support and would vote again for him (both are registered Democrats).

    At the end of the day, the old motto holds strong once again. MONEY TALKS AND BS WALKS!

    Don’t forget that the Advance Estimate for the 3rd Quarter real GDP rate comes out 10 days before the November Election. Look what the Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting as of today:

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  15. FL_GUY says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Remember this: EVERY vote is critical, and primaries are important, as well as special elections. Those 520 people who took the time to vote took away the chance for the D-Rats to steal this seat with an automatic recount where boxes of ballots mysteriously appear that weren’t there the first time.

    Get out and VOTE like your future depends on it people. I and the wife did our part today in FL early voting.

    Because of the stakes, which simply is the survival of the USA, we have to not just beat the D-Rats, we have to totally destroy them; it’s really them or us. I prefer US!!!! MAGA

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  16. Pa Hermit says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    What’s a bit discouraging is the opposition to America doing so good is this high!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. CharterOakie says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Big win for PDJT and MAGA.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. thedoc00 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Great win in a very close race, especially given the intensity of the resistance and peripheral negative messaging against the President from the RINO’s. Got to give the president credit for the big assist in putting this on in the win column.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. SR says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    It’s great win but donot underestimate resistance, Obama’s group and illegal voting.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. dawg says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    I am shocked. Shocked the libs didnt stack more votes in there. I thought there was very little chance he would win after all this. Thank God.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Ozark says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    This should tell you that Republicans need to get off their ass and vote, way too close of a race.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. Homesteader says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Yeah buddy!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. MfM says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    And just think of the fun. He has to do it all again in November!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Serena says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    That is awesome news! Thank you Jesus!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Milo says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    It is still disheartening to see that nearly 50% of the Franklin County voters cast their vote for The Party of Hate.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    YEAH! Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

    Mr. President we love winning. We never want this winning to stop. Ever.

    YEAH!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Zippy says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Other than the fact that that the Rep candidate won, -HOW- is this good news? He barely squeaked by. LOOK at Pat Tiberi’s win margins in his previous elections, 66.56% against the Dem candidate’s 29.84% in 2016:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pat_Tiberi#Electoral_history

    Like

    Reply
    • Zippy says:
      August 24, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      I suspect it’s the same here as it was with some other recent elections I’ve glanced at: the Dem voter turnout was barely below 2016 and the Rep turnout was WAY down from 2016. NOT ENOUGH REPS know how crucial these midterms are! That doesn’t surprise me since most voters don’t have 1/100th of a clue about the REAL scandals.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • smartyjones1 says:
      August 24, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      August ain’t November. Different turnout ahead.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      August 24, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      They said not many Republicans showed up, about 40%, while over 80% Dems did. It was always a safe Republican district. They are supposed to redistrict to make Ohio’s districts more “bipartisan”, which means more Dems infecting everything. God help us, they voted for it, over 75% for it, last election. We voted against it.

      Like

      Reply
      • MfM says:
        August 24, 2018 at 5:14 pm

        Anyone from this District? Did the Democrats spend a lot?

        I know the Democrats are already spending in my area of PA for the November election.

        Since the re-districting and many RINO’s not running again they are hoping to pick up seats.

        Like

        Reply
        • Kaco says:
          August 24, 2018 at 5:34 pm

          I grew up in that district but don’t live there now but only frequent it for my father. I don’t know about the spending but I do know a friend of my parents said she saw a lot of commercials for O’Connor.

          Like

          Reply
    • palafox says:
      August 24, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      If dems perpetrate fraud with ONLY the dem non-voter ballots, they are far more likely to get away with the fraud voting and the election stealing.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Katherine McCoun says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    That was a close one but a victory nonetheless. What I don’t like is how far Balderson was ahead a couple of months ago and how close the race was in the voting booth.

    Turn out the Vote!

    Like

    Reply
  29. Brian says:
    August 24, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Will MadCow breathlessly cover this tonight ? Hhmmm….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Ausonius says:
    August 24, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    The reasons it was sssooo close – from what I saw here in central Ohio – were pure lies and cosmetics and Republican failures in grass-roots campaigning and the old “GOTV” problem.

    “Danny Boy” is a slightly plump 31-year old who looks very earnest about helping grandma and grandpa and orphans and puppies, (babies unborn not so much), and lied about how he will be a centrist, work with Republicans (!), get rid of partisanship, etc. etc. etc. Ads about him admitting to supporting Pelosi if elected did not come out soon enough.

    Balderson is 20+ years older, and something of a rumpled Republican stiff. The Dems I can tell you were fired up about this one and they are staying fired up, from what I can tell locally. I do not live in the district, but drive through it and many more O’Connor signs are visible in yards and on cars. If anything, they are angrier and more “pumped” than ever.

    The Dems were going door-to-door with voter registration forms and with absentee ballots: I cannot verify it, but I suspect Republicans had nothing similar.

    So watch out in November!

    Like

    Reply
  31. IMO says:
    August 24, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Good news 👍🏼

    Like

    Reply
  32. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    August 24, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Sooner or later these Republican candidates are going to have to learn to emulate President Trumps “STYLE”. I’m not talking about wearing red power ties or using the same talking points either.
    Pretty sure everyone here knows what I’m talking about tho.

    Like

    Reply
  33. StanH says:
    August 24, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    And folks this is what matters, not the swamp gas from earlier this week.

    MAGA! …by keeping the faith.

    Like

    Reply
  34. rsmith1776 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    A piece of good news to raise the morale of the troops.

    I’ll take out the good bourbon.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s