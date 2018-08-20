Monday August 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, August 20, 2018
Why Are We Here?
“We live to the Lord.” Romans 14:8
If God had willed it, each of us might have entered Heaven at the moment of conversion. It was not absolutely necessary for our preparation for immortality that we should linger here. It is possible for a man to be taken to Heaven and to be found fit to partake in the inheritance of the saints in light, even though he has only just believed in Jesus. It is true that our sanctification is a long and continued process, and we shall not be perfected until we lay aside our bodies and enter within the veil; but nevertheless, if the Lord had wanted to, He could have changed us from imperfection to perfection and have taken us to Heaven at once.
Why then are we here? Would God keep His children out of the Paradise of God (1) a single moment longer than was necessary? Why is the army of the living God still on the battlefield when one charge might give them the victory? Why are His children still wandering here and there through a maze when a single word from His lips would bring them into the center of their blessed hope in Heaven?
The answer is: they are here that they may “live to the Lord” and may bring others to know His sacrifice on the cross and His love. We remain on earth as sowers to scatter good seed, as plowmen to break up the fallow ground, as heralds publishing salvation that is in Christ alone. We who know Him are here as “the salt of the earth” (2) and “the light of the world” (3) to be a blessing to this world. We are here to glorify Christ in our daily life. We are here as workers for Him, and as workers together with Him. Let us therefore see that our life fulfills this purpose. Let us live zealous, useful, holy lives making Him known “unto praise of the glory of His grace” (4).
(1) Revelation 2:7
(2) Matthew 5:13
(3) Matthew 5:14
(4) Ephesians 1:6
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
THE COLORADO RIVER IN THE GRAND CANYON AS SEEN FROM THE GRANARIES ABOVE NANOWEAP CAMP
Citizen – I floated down the Colorado thru the Grand Canyon for six days on a river trip many years ago. It was a life changing event that I will never forget. Highly recommend if you get the chance. Just Do It! The place is magical!
As long as we’re talking about great country music anthems, Gram Parsons and Chris Hillman wrote one of the best . . .
Thanks! So great.
Raul Malo does a fine rendition of that with The Mavericks on a Gram Parsons tribute album from 1999.
Some other great covers by various artists, my favorite on the album is $1000 Wedding by Evan Dando and Juliana Hatfield, a very dynamic arrangement that swells and fades. And a spacious take on Hickory Wind by Gillian Welch with otherworldly Mellotron or Chamberlin organ I think it is.
if you’re a Gram or Burritos fan the album’s really, really worth having. A few of the covers surpass the originals to my ear.
Return of the Grievous Angel: A Tribute to Gram Parsons
https://www.allmusic.com/album/return-of-the-grievous-angel-a-tribute-to-gram-parsons-mw0000238824
I think that’s Smiley in the chair……on a beach in Florida somewhere. 🙂
nope…not now…it’s way too hot & muggy…esp with all those hot clothes on, on a hot plastic chair…and a hot hat…nope.
and the red tide ?
and dead fish ?
no thanks.
I’m at a pool.
or on the bike.
😀
the beachy thing is for winter time here in SWFL.
is that red tide still there? :0
yes.
I remember that from years ago….awful….
worse than “awful”.
try : TOXIC
I loved fishing. I could stand by the beach and fish hours and hours… …. We used to get sand fleas for bait, and catch sheepsheads… it was lovely… so many years ago. *sighs A couple of those years it was ruined…
I read too quickly.;… duhhhhh
hotel arctic looks kinda good right about now, though. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Journalist investigating Clinton rape claim found dead in hotel room
https://www.patriotnewsalerts.com/journalist-found-dead/?utm_source=boomtrain&utm_medium=manual&utm_campaign=pna1&utm_source=boomtrain&utm_medium=manual&utm_campaign=pna1
We pray her soul rests in the Loving Arms of God.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen.
Is this true? Some sites say it is a hoax.
Investigative Journalist Found Dead in D.C. Hotel Room Weeks After Reporting Bill Clinton to FBI & DHS for Allegedly Raping Boy
https://truepundit.com/investigative-journalist-found-dead-in-d-c-hotel-room-weeks-after-reporting-bill-clinton-to-fbi-dhs-for-allegedly-raping-boy/
Ouch
Kevin Spacey Film ‘Billionaire Boys Club’ Earns $126 on Opening Day
“That is not one hundred twenty-six thousand. It’s one hundred twenty-six dollars for the entire day.”
https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/08/19/kevin-spacey-billionaire-boys-club-opening-day/
but it’s getting a few scathing, bad reviews..
like this one..
https://variety.com/2018/film/reviews/billionaire-boys-club-review-1202909577/
“second-rate ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ knock-off…”
“..smarmy…”
“flashy, all-surface-no-substance plunge into 80s excess…”
“…no brains…”
don’t get scammed !
(wonder if Spacey will ever have any roles other than sleazy.)
https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/movies/new-movies/kevin-spaceys-new-film-billionaire-boys-club-bombs-at-the-box-office/news-story/499f2ceb3525adc93c2f43297c628812
what a bomb !
final “nail in the coffin” for Spacey ?
This is a test run for the campaign event report pics. This is a picture of the next Speaker of the House, Jim Jordan in Pensacola, Aug 18th.
http://www.carolyn-stewart.com/images/180818_08_a.jpg
Hummmm, still not self displaying. Thought I had it figured out. I guess I can put in the links and that way, people can look at the pics if they want. I’m confused though why it isn’t working with a correct link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
(http://www.carolyn-stewart.com/images/180818_08_a.jpg) This is the link I used to post the pic. Fl_GUY. There are a couple of lines (_) missing from your link . ( I hovered over the pick….then went to “View image source” to get my link.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for helping me here. I’m still not seeing it. What specifically am I leaving out? Is it like the html a href stuff? If you could give me an example of what the link is suppose to look like, I’d really appreciate it. Thanks again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FL-Guy, I’ve seen you struggling with this yesterday and today.
The link you post looks correct and when I copy/paste it into a new browser tab the photo appears. So far, so good.
So I’ll conduct a further little experiment below to test whether it pastes correctly here in the comment box.
I’m, wondering what hardware you’re working from. I don’t have a smart phone but realize many others do, and from what little I know of them, I suspect many operations are touch-and-drag or swipe or whatever. So if that’s how you’re delivering the link into the comment box then perhaps that has something to do with it failing. I dunno, you’d know more than I. But that thought occurs to me.
I’m on a desktop computer with an old-fashioned mouse and in internet explorer browser. What I’m going to do is highlight your link text then do a simple copy-paste operation.
If you see a picture below instead of a text link then what I’m doing works as intended and what you’re doing doesn’t. Hopefully that’ll provide some clue.
Here it is, pasting immediately below:
ok – mine worked, as did MamaTea’s below
So what’s your hardware, browser, and method of pasting the link into the comment box?
… if you drag or paste your link into a simple plain text file or browser tab address bar, does it have any extra characters like brackets or <> characters, that sort of thing?
Or does it appear exactly as the text link you started this thread with?
Very weird. The link I typed in is what is shown and is correct. It does go to the actual pic if you follow the link. For some reason, mine is not self displaying although yours and BigMamaTEA is displaying. I tried using the html version and had the same lack of display with the html code removed. I cannot see the difference between what I’m putting in and what you guys are putting in, yet you are getting the display from what looks like the exact same link. If you can solve the mystery, I’d appreciate it. I’m using Firefox under Ubuntu v14 Linux but I can’t imagine that would affect it. Thanks for the help.
well, I wouldn’t think you’re hand-typing a link each time
it’d be more likely that you’re doing a copy/paste or drag-and-drop operation of some sort
if that’s so, then try my suggestion of delivering it to a plain text file or a browser tab address bar where you can see it
describe what it looks like. if it looks exactly like the text link in your first comment of this thread, then it’s inexplicable why it’s not self-displaying.
because I copy/pasted that exact text string from your first comment and it displays fine.
if you see other characters like hypertext brackets or whatever in the plain text file, that would be what’s keeping it from self-displaying – they might cause WordPress to not recognize it as an image link.
the reason for the text file is to get a look at it without any hypertext being “interpreted” by a receiving application like a browser, even.
you mentioned your browser and operating system, what’s your hardware?
desktop? laptop? tablet? smartphone?
ah, sorry, I see you said desktop in the comment below, I set out to answer the comment above without looking
lo siento
Hi: I’m using a regular desktop. Don’t have a smart phone, too small to see.
I see that your link is working but I can’t tell a difference between it and what I originally typed in. I’m going to try the html code below this and see if that works. Thanks for helping out, much appreciated:
http://www.carolyn-stewart.com/images/180818_08_a.jpg
I was using a copy/paste from Libra Office to create the link. Your suggestion that there may be hidden code characters might be the issue. However, I tried to test but WP is not letting it post. I guess I exceeded some sort of limit. Anyway, thanks for the help, everyone. Hopefully, I will get it solved before I post the report from Saturday.
yeah, I’d really try to copy/paste from your original source into a plain text file that you open up fresh. that at least lets you see exactly what you’ve got without wordpress “interpreting” it who-knows-how
if it doesn’t look exactly like the link in your 1st comment, there’s your problem
if it DOES look exactly like it, then it’s inexplicable to me
I just copy/pasted your link from directly above into a new browser tab and it shows the photo fine.
if it looks exactly like that when you paste it into a text file, then there’s some other peculiarity happening, perhaps to do with your particular browser or operating system.
you could try repeating the operating with another browser if you have more than one.
Not sure why this business owner would be leaving the bank with $75,000 in cash in a purse, but they oughta be looking for a bank teller or other insider who tipped the robbers. Texas.
The usual suspects. There’s even a Travonn.
Woman is left in a critical condition after fighting off robbers who RUN HER OVER as they try to snatch her bag containing $75,000 when she left the bank
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6075191/Robbers-attempt-grab-purse-75-000-woman-Texas-gas-station-owns.html
Must Watch:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Superb! 🙂
Magnificent, thanks for sharing it here. 🙂
I’m migrating from Firefox to Brave and a few things are different. Not sure which switches to flip to get the wordpress login to work. Also, autofill by a 3rd party credentials keeper isn’t working. This is slowing me down, but Brave seems like a good alternative to more uncertain browsers for now.
I used firefox a long, long time… Hope Brave works out. hmmmmmmm
Church has a big, big problem
Faithful Priests Claim ‘Blackmailed,’ ‘Bullied’
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/18/catholic-priests-speak-out-faithful-priests-blackmailed-bullied/
More Catholic priests and leaders are confirming the existence of an activist homosexual culture in seminaries and among the Church’s hierarchy – one, they say, that is at the root of the lies and cover-up of the sexual abuse scandal, recently addressed by a Pennsylvania grand jury.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dam has begun to crack, and I doubt it can be held back anymore. Good to see people speaking out and standing up.
Come out, it will.
A Blessing by John O’Donohue (1956-2008)
May the light of your soul guide you
May the light of your soul bless the work you do
with the secret love and warmth of your heart.
May you see in what you do the beauty of your own soul.
May the sacredness of your work bring healing, light
and renewal to those who work with you
and to those who see and receive your work.
May your work never weary you.
May it release within you wellsprings of
refreshment, inspiration and excitement.
May you be present in what you do.
May you never become lost in the bland absences.
May the day never burden.
May dawn find you awake and alert,
approaching your new day
with dreams, possibilities and promises.
May evening find you gracious and fulfilled.
May you go into the night blessed,
sheltered and protected
May your soul calm, console and renew you.
May we war with intensity, be care free in our recreation, refreshed in our rest.
are these your photos, BTW ?
they’re nice.
gentle reminders 🙂
🙂
The Christian’s Prospect
Those of us who trust in Christ for salvation have a glorious prospect. For the present, while waiting to go to be with Him, “we have redemption, through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7). In infinite love God has made us to be “accepted in the Beloved” (Eph. 1:6) and has pronounced us “complete in Him” (Col. 2:10).
Our position is now a blessed and exalted one, for God has made us to “sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:6) and has “blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ” (Eph. 1:3).
But this is only the beginning, for, referring to the Christian’s death, Phil. 1:23 tells us that “to depart, and to be with Christ… is far better”; far better, not only than earth’s sorrows and troubles, but far better even than earth’s dearest treasures and joys.
But even this is not all, for the time will come when, the Church, “the Body of Christ,” having been completed, the Lord will come to receive all of its members, living and dead, to Himself. Referring to the resurrection of the deceased believer’s body, I Cor. 15 declares that “it is raised in incorruptibility” (Ver. 42), “it is raised in glory” (Ver. 43), “it is raised in power” (Ver. 43), “it is raised a spiritual body” (Ver. 44), for “as we have borne the image of the earthy, we shall also bear the image of the heavenly” (Ver. 49). And as to those believers who will be alive at His coming, he says: “We shall all be changed” (Ver. 51).
“For… we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall change our vile body that it may be fashioned like unto His glorious body according to the working whereby He is able even to subdue all things unto Himself” (Phil. 3:20,21).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-christians-prospect/
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Eph 1:6 To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.
Colossians 2:10 And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power:
Eph 2:6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
Eph 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
Philippians 1:23 For I am in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ; which is far better:
1Corinthians 15:42 So also is the resurrection of the dead. It is sown in corruption; it is raised in incorruption:
43 It is sown in dishonour; it is raised in glory: it is sown in weakness; it is raised in power:
44 It is sown a natural body; it is raised a spiritual body. There is a natural body, and there is a spiritual body.
49 And as we have borne the image of the earthy, we shall also bear the image of the heavenly.
51 Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed,
Philippians 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ: 21 Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself.
I missed this one.
for anyone who might be curious about (Muslim/Somali) Ilhan Omar’s stand regarding Keith Ellison’s recent abuse allegations and his concurrent political run…
here’s a recent video of an interview with her, the “overwhelming favorite” hoping to get to Congress for Minnesota’s 5th District…
https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/video/3920018-ilhan-omar-speaks-on-keith-ellison-accusations/
she thinks Ellison should “continue to run”.
plus her predictable comments about “clarity and courage to go to Washington to fight the politics of fear.”
…as well as immigration issues that are “so close to” her heart.
so it sounds like “fear” is her buzz word regarding “immigration reform”.
treacly, cloying emotional drek.
‘The Red Cow’. – Paul Gauguin, 1889.
Florida’s water crisis…water pollution causes…
Money, Power, Politics….and…
BIG DEVELOPMENT
if you are trying to live in Florida, not as a “snow bird” but as a year-round resident, and have to tolerate the horrendous water crisis/pollution here…including red tide, worst year ever…you know what he’s saying is the truth.
both sides of “the aisle”.
smiley’s in a bad mood this morning b/c I now have to wear these…
…every single time I go outside, due to the horrendous NOISE coming from the nightmare BIG development going on in 2 places nearby…one less than 1/4 mile from here.
and they’ve already started.. and the sun isn’t even up yet.
it’s a mess.
an ongoing nightmare of a mess.
imagine having to listen to this…
…ALL DAY LONG…right now, it’s going on.
and not just one truck….FLEETS of them, all beeping.
plus…the bulldozers, the rusty creaky cranes picking up & then dumping tons of dirt, sand, gravel, men yelling, heavy equipment as far as the eye can see, all hefting & wheezing & beeping & pounding.
and that’s just to start clearing the “land” there.
the construction part of this hasn’t even started yet.
LORD help me.
mantra…minute by minute…
bolstered me thru many hardships…challenges..obstacles.
please don’t fail me now !
but..know what ?
I am so RAPTURE READY, it’s not funny.
our neighborhood in Myrtle Beach just exploded,,, they plowed over acres and acres of woodlands… eventually a beaver started living in our fake lake, it attacked the landscaped willow trees, mature but small.
It was sad, eventually it had to be killed…..
We used to enjoy quiet bike rides through those areas… In GA the mountains make it really hard to build homes willy nilly, so it is still quiet.
yeah..that is sad.
next time..if there is a next time…instead of killing the beaver, try calling your local Fish & Wildlife people who will come out and safely remove the animal to a better habitat.
My neighbor is on the HOA. I can ask her about that.
ugh…avoid HOA…do it yourself…all it takes is a phone call.
A language they all understand.
50 years of progressivism has brought us here….
Man with cell phone berates, threatens to sexually assault cops in NYPD precinct, not arrested, walks out
https://nypost.com/2018/08/15/man-caught-berating-threatening-to-sexually-assault-cops-in-nypd-precinct/
Group of teens with cell phone curse at cops and chase them out of the building
https://nypost.com/2018/08/12/get-the-f-k-out-my-building-cops-harassed-after-responding-to-apartment-fight/
This morning I am in Harrisonburg VA. We had a disastrous trip on I 81, but we made it. My husband has back issues and has a hard time sitting long periods, so the delays were painful for him. We did see lovely parts of VA on the back roads, just stunning, so it wasn’t all bad. The amazing thing is my phone kept telling me things about the road ahead. I don’t really use a smart phone, so I didn’t know even how to set a destination, but somehow stumbled through it. Don’t you know that phone told me all about the accidents and suggested alternates… It was much better than my garmin gps…
The issue I had with the smart phone was that I thought it was just too expensive… Way too expensive considering I make maybe 12 calls a month. But yesterday it really helped us out.
I switched last week, I dropped Verizon monthly plan and picked up one from Walmart. The amazing thing is, I still have the 4g Verizon network, and everything is exactly the same.
The other nice thing is the hotel has FOX on in the breakfast area, not CNN. 🙂
Be safe everyone.
Once Upon A Time In Paris ❤ (easy viewing pleasure)….
yet another existential crisis.
but…art helps 😀
Amazing!
❤ ❤ ❤ 😀
Verse of the Day
✟
“No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.”
Matthew 6:24 (KJV)
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
Can you imagine if something like this happened to President Trump? The media would be running it for the next few years.
That said, I hope the man didn’t get hurt. He took a pretty bad spill.
