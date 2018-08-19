Sunday August 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thank you, Lucille.
Wishing you a blessed, peaceful Sunday.
This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad 🙏🏼
You’re welcome, Minnie. Thanks for your good wishes.
Watch Brave Man Free Moose Trapped By Tree Branches
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/watch-brave-man-free-moose-trapped-by-tree-branches/
MILLIONS OF STARS SHINE BRIGHT ABOVE MOUNT ST HELENS ON A CLEAR SUMMER NIGHT
Gorgeous. Thank you!!
A Compelling Reason
“I am become a fool in glorying; ye have compelled me: for I ought to have been commended of you: for in nothing am I behind the very chiefest apostles, though I be nothing” (II Cor. 12:11).
The Apostle Paul did not like to “glory” or boast about his apostleship. He would much rather spend his time teaching the great truths of the Mystery, and the Word of God, rightly divided. However, the immaturity of the Corinthians “compelled” him to such boasting. They were so impressed with the boasting of the “false apostles” (11:13) that Paul was forced to speak to them in the only language they seemed to understand—that of boasting.
Grace believers are often accused of boasting too much about the apostleship of Paul, and to this we plead guilty. We too would much rather spend our time teaching the great truths of the Word of God, rightly divided. However, the sorry state of modern Christianity is such that we too are “compelled” to boast about Paul’s apostleship. The immaturity of contemporary Christianity has caused them to overlook Paul as “the apostle of the Gentiles” (Rom. 11:13), and presents us with a compelling reason to emphasize his apostleship.
Paul found the Corinthian situation especially disappointing, since as he told them, “I ought to have been commended of you.” As the one who had begotten them in the gospel (I Cor. 4:15), they should have been singing the praises of his apostleship, instead of forcing him to defend it. And so it is today. All who are saved in the dispensation of Grace are saved by grace through faith apart from works (Eph. 2:8,9), a gospel that is exclusive to the Apostle Paul. And so in a very real sense, all who are saved today are begotten of the Apostle Paul, and should be singing the praises of his apostleship, instead of forcing us to defend it.
The false apostles in Corinth were probably protesting, “Why, Paul isn’t even one of the twelve apostles! We have as much authority as he has!” This forced Paul to declare that he was “not a whit behind” the very chiefest apostles, i.e., James, Peter and John. But if Paul only claimed he wasn’t “behind” the twelve apostles, why do we insist on emphasizing his epistles ahead of the epistles of James, Peter and John?
Ah, Paul’s apostleship was equal to theirs, but he was the apostle of a different group of people. As he told the Galatians, “He that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles” (2:8). All state governors are equal in authority; no governor is a whit behind any other. However, if I am wise, I must recognize the authority of the governor of my state. And if we are wise as Christians, we must likewise recognize the authority of “the apostle of the Gentiles.”
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-compelling-reason/
2Corinthians 12:11 I am become a fool in glorying; ye have compelled me: for I ought to have been commended of you: for in nothing am I behind the very chiefest apostles, though I be nothing.
2Cor 11:13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
1Corinthians 4:15 For though ye have ten thousand instructors in Christ, yet have ye not many fathers: for in Christ Jesus I have begotten you through the gospel.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Galatians 2:7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter;
8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:)
9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
This quotation doesn’t list what Bible translation is used…
This is the verse, Proverbs 12:16, in the Geneva Bible (1599)….
A fool in a day shall be known by his anger: but he [a]that covereth shame, is wise.
Footnote: a. …which bridleth his affections….
You said “Proverbs”….bin… 😦
Maybe if every Treeper types in a comment with the Prv word all at the same time we could fix wordpresses issue with the word ? 😄
Ah…..perchance to dream!!! 😀
Naah probably just make the bin explode all over the tree, be heck of a cleanup 😩
SD get pizzed at me 😪
Didya have to fetch your comment from the…bin 😛
אֱוִיל בַּיּוֹם יִוָּדַע כַּעְסוֹ וְכֹסֶה קָלוֹן עָרֽוּם׃
A fool’s wrath is immediately known; but a prudent man conceals disgrace.
Thanks, talker!
“A fool’s anger is known at once,
but a cautious person slighted conceals his feelings.”
COMPLETE JEWISH BIBLE Copyright © 1998 by David H. Stern
So many beautiful translations into English. Go to http://www.BibleGateway.com and see the verse (in the unmentionable book) in many languages.
I didn’t realize it at the time but 50’s radio in my little town was a treasure trove of classic country music. Looking back I continue to be amazed that people took the genius of the Louvin brothers for granted. Years later someone who didn’t was another genius. Gram Parson revered the Lovin brothers and passes his love of them on to Emmylou Harris. Emmylou recorded song in LA with then husband Brian Ahern as her producer and backed up by members of her Hot Band along with Don Everly. This is real tear jerkin’ music.
Love those Louvns! “Satan Is Real” is a great album with a magnificent cover.
I think I read Gram said that all the necessary information was in the Louvins’ music.
Thanks for posting this. I am a MAJOR Grampyre-if you haven’t seen it “Fallen Angel” is a nice bio documentary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now there’s a pair of smarmy looking a..holes if I ever saw one. Sickening, isn’t it?
well for some reason I can never see or reply to flame…I guess this is another puzzle yet for me to work on and find out just what makes flame different from all the other posts in forum
Intellectual Frogleg’s latest video is banned from you tube….
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/in-the-meantime-dealing-with-the-tyrants-of-social-media/
Unbelievable. Go to his website and subscribe.
Illinois: Muslim leader says “Everything we represent goes in total contradiction to what the West represents”
August 18, 2018 6:40 PM By Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/08/illinois-muslim-leader-says-everything-we-represent-goes-in-total-contradiction-to-what-the-west-represents
ICYMI….
Travis & Michael and…
“the line of awesomeness” ❤
https://www.wxyz.com/news/video-boy-who-catches-foul-ball-at-tigers-game-does-something-even-better-after
Travis catches a foul ball at the Tiger's game a few days ago…and it gets better from there.
❤ those kiddos. 😀
(video at the link)
inspiring.
Michael on the left, Travis on the right.
it was Michael’s birthday.
the article doesn’t mention that there were actually 3 kids involved,,,
later, after Travis gave the ball to little Michael, Michael then gave the same ball to a little girl in the bleachers b/c she had never caught a ball before and it was her first one (thanks to him).
(saw that one the news)
and before that Tiger’s game, at a previous game, another boy had given his foul ball to Travis !
Travis called all of it : “the line of awesomeness”.
❤ hearts melt 😀
wow…too early…lots of typos there..saw that on the news.
😀
