R-E-S-P-I-C-T !!

Posted on August 19, 2018 by

Instant classic:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

143 Responses to R-E-S-P-I-C-T !!

Older Comments
  1. cbjoasurf says:
    August 19, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Al Sharpton doesn’t have a right to speak until he pay his back TAXES
    HE’S A DEAD BEAT CITIZEN

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 19, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Idiot socks it to himself, …………………again.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    RESPICT WE MUCH! And we MUST! Or something.

    Good gravy. How does that moron manage to keep his show? Oh, wait. It’s MANBC. Nevermind.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. amwick says:
    August 19, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    He is clearly a

    n e t w e t.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Binkser1 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    When you don’t teach kids to respict their elders, respict their parents and respict their teachers, they end up being race pimps like Al Sharptin.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. RobInPA says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    What a maroon!

    Doesn’t this nitwit know that only our VSG PDJT is allowed to ‘invent’ new words?!

    Long live Covfefe!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. codasouthtexas says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Uneduacated self proclaimed reverend! Lol! How on earth is he in television with his stupid statements? Unbelievable! He has no shame! Did he pay his taxes yet?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. modsquad says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Did Sharpton just make fun of Mexicans?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Jeff hansen says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    We won’t comment on how Al represents the intellectual abilities of our “news media.” Is it any wonder they don’t understand Trump. Jeepers, these folks are idiots.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Victoire2020 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    I am embarrassed for him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. massivedeplorable says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Has he contracted AIDS? Dat one skinny brutha!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. nonameisme says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Hey ignorant, racist, anti-semite, bigot Sharpton, stop “appropriating white culture” with your straightened hair. Go back to your natural afro.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    That’s OK, poor old Al was close but he’s not alone. Back in 2014 a supposed college graduate and Nobel Prize winning presidente’ couldn’t spell it either. “RSP ECT”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. theconvertblog says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Stuped is as stuped doze.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Kevin Hemminger says:
    August 19, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    I was like … OOOOH Sharpton called Omarosa the B word / dog as a compliment … what a gaff. What an embarrassing video.

    And then he misspelled respect. DOUBLE WHAMMIE

    Like

    Reply
  16. SpanglishKC says:
    August 19, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    DAMN YOU SHARPTON!!! You have ruined the song for me…

    I will never get it right cause I can’t un-see this now… How’s that song go again 🤔

    R-E-S-P-I-C-T
    Find out what it means to me… NO WAIT!! ARG!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. PaulM says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    This reminds of years ago trying to explain to someone (someone a lot like sharpton) what potable water was.
    He said “so if it’s in a tanker truck it’s potable?”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Critical Mass says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    R-E-V-I-L-E-D A-L S-H-A-R-P H-E A-I-N’-T

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Curry Worsham says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    I tell ya, when I was in fifth grade, the teacher told me I was a terrible speller and I would never amount to anything. I never got any respict. No respict at all.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Anonymous says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    When an ordinary facepalm just ain’t enough…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Genie says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    Darn telepromter! Don’t ask him to spell “Aretha.”

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s