August 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #577

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

    dallasdan says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:00 am

      The President's insults, clearly directed at specific, previously named targets, are becoming more intense. I like it, and how he closes with an expression of optimism for the future of the nation.

      Dutchman says:
        August 19, 2018 at 1:58 am

        That's also NEW! Naming CHINA, flat out, and strongly implying China involved in ESPIONAGE, a hit at DiFi, or something MORE?

      NewOrleans says:
        August 19, 2018 at 1:59 am

        I don't consider them 'insults.' They are more-than-accurate descriptions of the persons he is talking about.

        wheatietoo says:
          August 19, 2018 at 2:05 am

          Yep…it’s not an ‘insult’ if it’s True!

          Funny how these people who have sooo much to hide, get all indignant and claim they’re being ‘insulted’ when someone tells the truth about them.

          🍺Gunny says:
            August 19, 2018 at 2:43 am

            They say that the truth can be a hard, cold, ugly, thing.

            Especially to individuals who’s entire life is a lie. I have met some of these people.

            And, I come to realize, that if they ever faced the truth, they could not handle it.

            The Jack Nicholson quote comes to mind.

            “You can’t handle the truth”

            Therefore we must realize, there are many who can’t and never will be able to live life facing the truth of their words and actions.

  citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

    dallasdan says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:03 am

      Boom. Keep punching, Mr. President!

    keebler AC says:
      August 19, 2018 at 2:05 am

      Scan his brain, Donald! Brennan along with Obama is one of the major perps behind covert electronic surveillance of Americans.

      9 June 2018: Most people in the United States are being tracked by the Deep State. Cell phone towers are equipped with focused microwave beams – targeting the head of most people. See our GPS handout above. Your head is attacked by every cell tower within 2 miles, and subliminal messages are directed at your brain. Hold your hand up towards a cell tower and see if you feel the microwave pulses directed at your head.

      15 July 2018: Targeted Justice has learned that the DHS and FBI’s Fusion Centers are the command centers for gangstalking. This information came to Targeted Justice from a former cop, turned whistleblower. Gangstalking is usually performed under a group called HUMINT, or Human Intelligence. Find the locations in your state:
      https://www.dhs.gov/fusion-center-locations-and-contact-information

      https://www.targetedjustice.com

      Please share, this is deep state shadow governement still running against Trump and supporters.

      Success is being seen in the progress against the “covert Cuban diplomat type” harassment used daily on regular people, as more people become aware and demand action.

      The DEW equipment is limited and thusly cannot target and mind control a tsunami of Trump supporters. I believe at one point PDT was having dental problems which is one of the most common ailments inflicted mercilessly and covertly by electronic weapons.

      Aug 29 is Awareness Day to expose Covert Weaponry. Billboards going up everywhere! I’ll post flyers you can distribute soon! We are targeted without knowing, you can be sure. It must be stopped before we are all sick!

  Plain Jane says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Second. Do I get a participation trophy?

  citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:24 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:25 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement

  citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:27 am

    1)Opening Statement
    2)Rudy Giuliani
    3)Darryl Issa
    4)Tom Fitton
    5)Dan Bongino
    Chris Hahn
    6)Brandon Straka

  sunnydaze says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Make Hawaii Great Again! This woman, self – described "Former Snowflake" and Hawaiian, has a YT show called #LeftTheLeft. Here she interviews people at an Ocasio- Cortez even in Honolulu:

    sunnydaze says:
      August 19, 2018 at 12:31 am

      She started #LeftTheLeft less than a month ago.

      JasonD says:
        August 19, 2018 at 12:41 am

        The "Environment is acting out". In his defence he acknowledged that he was stoned, so, there's that. All she had to do was point out to dear Alexandria that the "D" in "DPRK" stands for Democratic. Not criticising her, she's doing a great job.

        sunnydaze says:
          August 19, 2018 at 1:04 am

          haha, you’re right about the “D” in DPRK. Ocasio-Cortez would’ve thrown her out for sure if she did that tho….too “confrontational” to mention it at her event donchaknow, ESPECIALLY since she can’t answer that and it’d throw her waaaay off track.

          She didn’t allow Press At. All. at her event a couple days ago.

          Probably the ONLY reason she let this woman interview people was the Typical Lib Racism that pigeon holes everyone who’s not white as a Lefty/Dem. In her mind, I’m sure native Hawaiian= Democrat= Friend.

          JasonD says:
            August 19, 2018 at 1:12 am

            Yeah, as I noted down-thread, the "minorities" are starting to wake up, so soon dear Alexandria will be too afraid to speak to anyone!

    Alison says:
      August 19, 2018 at 12:56 am

      She should have followed each of their “I don’t know responses” with “Don’t you think you SHOULD know?”

      At least we now know Bernie can stop the California fires so there’s that ………

      sunnydaze says:
        August 19, 2018 at 1:07 am

        The Environment would calm down if Bernie was in charge.

        LOL. These peeps are so nuts.

      Troublemaker10 says:
        August 19, 2018 at 1:32 am

        I'm still waiting for Obama to lower the ocean level as promised.

      cozette says:
        August 19, 2018 at 2:26 am

        Personally I have always found people trying to "should" me to be a huge turn off. Additionally, asking a yes/no question isnt evocative. Instead I would compliment them on their honesty for saying they dont know. Admitting that you dont know is a huuuge first step. Hopefully they will start researching for themselves, thinking for themselves and trusting themselves. They will then be #freethinkers.

    kea says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:30 am

      My first thought was volcano?

    Troublemaker10 says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:38 am

      Here’s all you need to know….

      Venezuela is a democratic socialist country.

    • rashomon says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:38 am

      Try “mob rule” for a few months before elections, then the elites take over to run the joint by taking what they want from the serfs to distribute that booty to their pals. Something like the last few decades.

  13. Jedi9 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:33 am

    This is the kind of stuff that needs to stop! Make the midterms a referendum on Immigration and expose the CHICOMS bribery’s of house and Senate members!

    https://www.cmbeb5visa.com/eb5-contact-us/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIrrWl_KP43AIVkge8Ch2tXgdfEAEYASAAEgL-avD_BwE

    • Reloader says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:29 am

      So they won’t say what “CMB” stands for? (I tried to look it up.) All ya gotta know is that you can buy your way into U.S. Citizenship? And the $500,000 goes to … Congress?

      Treason is usually punishable by firing squad or hanging, but perhaps not in this 21st century owned by the globalist new world order. It simply reminds me that something like 30 million American gun owners have 500 million guns … and one of our enemy’s own leaders once said that power proceeds from the barrel of a gun.

  14. dogsmaw says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:34 am

  16. sunnydaze says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:36 am

    A bunch of Black Republican groups in N.C. have invited Brandon Straka to speak, along with others, at an event supporting a Repub. Candidate for U.S. Congress.

    This is so brilliant, to combine a #WalkAway speaker with Republicans in a, presumably, Dem-leaning area. (N.C. district 4? -for people familiar with N.C.)

    http://steveavonloor.org/event/walk-away-nc-4th/

    Liked by 11 people

    • JasonD says:
      August 19, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Yeah, see how the so-called “minorities” have put the kool-aid down. The Dems “minority” strategy is now starting to bite them in the “south end of a north bound horse”, to steal someone else’s eloquent line.

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 19, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Looks like the WHOLE Event is centered on cutting loose from the Dem Party! Here’s the Intro to the event:

      …” A Night to #WalkAway is a business casual dinner, focused on the stories of American citizens, who realized the lies, divisiveness, as well as the damage caused by the Extremist Far-Left. They decided to Walk Away from the Ideological Plantation, you will hear from Brandon Straka, Valerie Johnson, Nzinga Johnson, Rickey Padgett, and Apostle DJ Wiggins.”…….

      NICE!!!!!!!!

  17. evergreen says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Ask someone about or just listen as the topic of discussion somehow turns to Trump, and you can get a pretty good snapshot of that person by his expressed opinion of Trump. It’s an amazing filtering mechanism.

    The grounded ones see Trump as he is, and the untethered ones have a vision of a mythical creature that they swear is real. It’s as though there’s a universal password that allows patriots to meet and greet one another, despite the fact that they were strangers up until that moment. Works great for identifying the ones to avoid in business and social settings, too. Unhinged is unhinged, a la mudd.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:45 am

      In my experience, there are a # of ‘tells’, that are subtler than saying “Trump!”, and seeing if their heads explode.

      Ask them what they think about “self-driving cars”, if ‘for’, probably have TDS, if against, lean pro -Trump..

      If they carry a lighter, bic (TDS) or Zippo (deplorable).
      These may not be 100%, but in my experience they have been pretty good way to tell.

    • Patriot1783 says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Another big tell is if they make fun of the person who obviously supports Potus.

      Not worth your time to deal with them only to be insulted at every chance.

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        August 19, 2018 at 2:54 am

        “The best measure of the character of an individual is to observe how they treat people who can do nothing for them.”

        There are many examples, as per above, an easy one is to see how they treat waitress’ or road rage….or even how they treat you when just discussing items.

    • wendy forward says:
      August 19, 2018 at 2:33 am

      Thomas Wictor says Trump is a diagnostic tool. I agree.

  18. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Faux News Saturday Night Live!

  19. sunnydaze says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:40 am

    The movie “The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!” is on TV right now. On “THIS TV”.

    LOL. Good timing.

    • nimrodman says:
      August 19, 2018 at 2:55 am

      “Egermency! Egermency! Everyone to get from stritt !”

      Haven’t seen it in ages but will always remember the Rusky accents and mispronouncing “emergency”. Hilarious. Great writing, great delivery.

  20. Marygrace Powers says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:42 am

    President Trump Is Proving America’s Power Through Economic Warfare/
    (excerpts -definitely looks like the writer follows CTH’s sundance)

    By Michael Walsh August 18, 2018 | 12:02pm

    “After nearly two decades of strategically aimless military action in the Middle East, the Trump administration has apparently decided upon a new and smarter way to fight: employing resurgent American economic power in the forms of tariffs, sanctions and trade deals.

    Starting with the oil embargoes of the 1970s, foreign adversaries have routinely employed economic warfare against the US. The rampant inflation of the Nixon, Ford, and Carter years were exacerbated by soaring gasoline prices that threw a monkey wrench into the American economy. But instead of pushing back against the Gulf States, which soon grew obscenely wealthy on the backs of the American consumer, presidents from Reagan on did little or nothing except coddle them.

    Tariffs and fiscal and monetary policies can have diplomatic uses, too — and today, with the American economy booming, the Trump administration is finally swinging the big stick of tariffs and sanctions as a non-lethal substitute for diplomatic or even military action.

    Meanwhile, China requires international financial stability as it plays its double game against the United States, flexing its might in the South China Sea
    while not daring to entirely alienate its major trading partner. Once convinced the US would never start a trade war, the Chinese now understand that Trump’s constant railing against their currency manipulation and unfair trading practices has been serious all along — and now he’s put some economic muscle where his mouth is.

    “People throughout the country are again feeling deep uncertainty and mounting anxiety about the direction the country is taking, as well as their personal security,” the Wall Street Journal quoted a Beijing professor as writing in an online essay. You can bet he’s not alone.”

    https://nypost.com/2018/08/18/trump-is-proving-americas-power-through-economic-warfare/

  21. FL_GUY says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:45 am

    I attended a campaign event held by Matt Gaetz, Ron DeSantis and Jim Jordan today, Aug 18th. I would classify these guys as Republican Allstars. I wish all Rs were like these guys!

    http://www.carolyn-stewart.com/images/180818_07_a

    I got to shake Jim Jordan’s hand. He’s a good guy and really sincere.

    I recorded the event to document the important points made by the speakers and took a few pics. I will write up a report in a few days in case anyone is interested.

  22. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:51 am

    This was beautiful! 100 year old WWII Vet gets a birthday card from our POTUS and FLOTUS which touches him deeply (video at bottom 🙂
    https://100percentfedup.com/watch-100-yr-old-wwii-vet-cries-after-he-discovers-birthday-card-he-just-opened-is-from-president-trump/

  23. Cheri Lawrence says:
  24. Plain Jane says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:57 am

    At the link, I mean. Sorry, I didn’t know you meant directly to the thread.

  25. thinkthinkthink says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:10 am

    This is good.

    • wheatietoo says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:45 am

      This is great!

      I love the girl in the foreground, too…who is cheering her on and waving her arms.
      Hah.
      Looks like they had a pretty good crowd there, who are against the ‘sanctuary’ bullsh-t…which is great to see.

    • JasonD says:
      August 19, 2018 at 3:14 am

      Really awesome! Need more of that to see how real people are feeling and prepared to get up and speak COMMON SENSE, cause sadly, that sense is not very common in some quarters these days.

  26. joeknuckles says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Mueller’s team will come up with proof of Trump-Russia collusion anytime now.

    There will be a “blue” wave in the mid-term elections this year.

    Yeah, right! Both are about as likely as the Baltimore Orioles winning the pennant this year (50 games out with 40 left to play).

  27. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Mike Huckabee interviews his daughter on his show tonight. The intro was awesome (but not included on this clip for some reason).

  28. rumpole2 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:28 am

    It seems to me that the DIMS have fallen for the old trap…..

    They actually BELIEVE their own propaganda.

    The are SURE there will be a Blue wave and DIMS will take the House…. 100% sure.

    I think they also KNOW that Nancy Pelosi will be Speaker, although some would prefer she was not… they will go along with that…they are denying it only as a ploy to avoid anti-Pelosi sentiment costing them votes.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 19, 2018 at 2:12 am

      They have had this problem all along, and yes they STILL have it.
      They believe Deplorables are rascists, so they “bait” us, with the anniversary of charlestown, in d.c.

      They thought 1000 or more d eplorables would show up, and they would get videos of antifa vs. deplorables, that they would slant. Oops, we have no interest in being associated with their phoney, psy-ops ‘kkk’.

      They actually believe our VSG- is an IDIOT, and continue to underestimate him.

      They think he is emotionally irratic, and can’t understand WHY he didn’t fire mueller, after they kept telling him not to.
      Is this an aspect of TDS, or goes hand in hand, not sure.

  29. Robert Smith says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:29 am

    MSNBC panelist suggests Trump wants to round people up and murder them.

    And, the “defense” against that was pretty weak also.

    Thomas Wictor had a thread where he said that people that live in a fantasy world will be destroyed easily by people that deal with reality. Completely bonkers.

  30. rumpole2 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:47 am

    The thing is… Even if Mueller actually charged somebody with a real crime, the legitimacy and admissibility of any evidence could be questioned at trial.

  31. kea says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:53 am

  32. kea says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:54 am

    I thought this was heart breaking. But I feel like the USA will come out of this stronger then ever.

  33. rumpole2 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:56 am

    Things would have been so much better if Jeff Sessions had simply NOT recused, and in fact had said NO!! to the suggestion of a Special Counsel/ Muh Russians witch hunt.

    And even more better, if there had been a Special Counsel independent of DOJ to investigate DOJ and FBI and the whole Obama corrupt Administration.

    • MAGADJT says:
      August 19, 2018 at 2:13 am

      Bite your tongue! Dare you question his motives or process. He is playing Eleventy-Million D chess, don’t you know? He has them right where he wants them. Any wizard of smart can see that.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 19, 2018 at 2:18 am

      And if wishes were horses, well we’d be up to our a** in horsesh*t! These endless posts about sessions are getting tiresome, and never say anything new.

      All the possible arguments pro and com have already been made, ad nauseum.

      Like all cabinet officers, he serves at the pleasure of the President.
      Sheesh

      • rumpole2 says:
        August 19, 2018 at 2:20 am

        Pro Tip:
        The little wheel on your mouse is how you scroll past stuff

        Sessions obviously does not PLEASE Trump… read Trumps tweets. 🙂

        • Dutchman says:
          August 19, 2018 at 2:35 am

          Don’t have a mouse, just a phone, but thanks for the tip, rumpole. And to be clear, my ‘vent’was directed at ‘both’sides. I figure if y’all can vent, endlessly pro and anti-sessions, then I can vent that I’m tired of the endless argument, that doesn’t move the needle, one iota.

          • rumpole2 says:
            August 19, 2018 at 2:38 am

            OK

            Phone technology is outside my comfort zone 🙂

            Sure you can vent….. I DO have a mouse with a scroll wheel… and I’m not afraid to use it!! 🙂

            Only… when you vent (generally) as a REPLY TO ME… I see the damned post in my mentions!

            • Dutchman says:
              August 19, 2018 at 2:51 am

              Sorry, rumpole! Still struggling with the frustrations of wordpress, and learning the fiber nuances of treehouse edicate.

              I see now my error, and apologise.

              I SHOULD have ‘scrolled’to the bottom, and posted my reply there. Sorry, I get it, now.

      • rumpole2 says:
        August 19, 2018 at 2:24 am

        EVEN NOW…. Sessions is the root of all evil.. and until he is fired or resigns… the evil continues.

        • Dutchman says:
          August 19, 2018 at 2:41 am

          I hardly think he vies, seriously with, say hildebeast or obummer, let alone their paymasters, as the root of all evil.

          I also am perplexed by the urgency to ‘see justice done’, and by the outrage at the,apparent lack of swift justice, and how America is doomed if,..

          Having experienced the American Criminal Justice system first hand, it is not swift, it is not sure, and in fact the guilty often get off. Fact of life.
          There is SELDOM “Justice”, and even less, satisfaction.

          • rumpole2 says:
            August 19, 2018 at 2:46 am

            With a proper functioning AG we might have Crooked Hillary in Jail by now.

            The “urgency” is because the Trump presidency is being hindered… and innocent people are being abused, bankrupted, thrown in prison… while corrupt people roam free… continue to profit… are in positions to hide/destroy evidence.

            • Dutchman says:
              August 19, 2018 at 3:17 am

              Ok, since I’m responding to this post, I think this is right place. I, personally see no evidence the Trump Presidency is being hindered, just look at his unbelievable list of accomplishments. I think the INTENTION of the canal was to have him all tied in knots with this stuff, but it hasn’t worked.
              Hildebrand isn’t going anywhere, and while we can all speculate, we can’t know the effect of “Trumps” AG immediately ‘going after’his opponent, who lost. I think we can safely say “Witch hunt” would be in the headlines, or at least politically motivated charges.

              Few would say that manafort is an angel, and Flynn, while bankrupted, isn’t in jail. Yeah, I know, “manafort in solitary. SOME, especially juveniles, can experience psychological problems from being on “ice”.
              As someone who’s been there, for committing an infraction WHILE locked up (yeah, stupid, but I was young) my response was “so, what rule do I gotta break, to do my full sentence “on ice”.

              I know it’s just my point of view, but again, having been there, to know “there on to you” and to feel the noose closing in, not knowing for sure WHAT THEY know, especially for people that AREN’T career criminals (in the traditional sense) but are “privaledged”
              slowly looking their prestige, and their perks, and only later their $, reputations and even families before finally loosing their freedom, is a pretty good punishment, and I’m willing to savor watching them go through it..
              Hildebeast is suffering, every day she wakes up, and realised she is NOT the POTUS, and worse if possible (for her) that Donald I Trump is.
              We can’t know, it’s 50/50, but I’ve seen attempts to cover up, or block the release of, but no destruction of evidence.
              And, it’s quite possible these miscreants have in fact supplied evidence of their guilt, even as they have ‘roamed free’.

              As someone pointed out, they aren’t the only ones that can use fisa warrants, and “2 hops”.

              • rumpole2 says:
                August 19, 2018 at 3:33 am

                Yeah Trump has done great…. but Trump could have done MORE. 🙂

                It;s more than just Manafort and Flynn being abused.

                I dont see the bad people suffering at all? They are on tv commentating, doing book tours? Even if you think they are really worried.. just not showing it… there is nothing to say they will EVER be held accountable.

                As far as FISA back at them… I hope not.. and I cant see Sleepy Jeff going after anybody anyway.

                Like

              August 19, 2018 at 3:34 am

              Be that as it may. But PDJT hired Sessions so there must be a plan, if not then Trump has to live with it.

              ROSENSTEIN(!!) was hired on recommendations from politicians. PDJT was duped on the Rosenstein recommendation – and he will maneuver his way through this mess.

              All while saving the world and USA.

        • cozette says:
          August 19, 2018 at 2:55 am

          We are in a spiritual and earthly battle between the forces of evil and Good. As Dylan said, “Everybody serves somebody; it may be the devil or it may be the Lord but we all serve somebody.” When at war, morale is hugely important. Both sides know this. In this war there there are discouragers and encouragers. People who appeal to hate and those who appeal to Love. Worriers and warriors. Jesus COMMANDED his followers to not let their hearts be troubled. POTUS says the very same thing. I invite some commenters here to question who they’re REALLY serving. I pray they figure it out promptly so they can help us win this war and MAGA. Until then I forgive them despite the damage they do to the good hearts who come to The Refuge.

      • rumpole2 says:
        August 19, 2018 at 2:30 am

        EVERY informed commentator, whose opinion I rate, reiterates how hopeless Sessions is..and how he needs to be removed…. EVERY TIME they are interviewed…. just sayin’

        Like

          August 19, 2018 at 2:43 am

          And not ONE of these Commentators, that you rate,so highly, was elected POTUS,…just sayin,..

          Like

            August 19, 2018 at 2:51 am

            Trump is one of the “commentators” who states that Sessions sucks. I am sure Trump REGRETS picking Sessions too…

            Like

              August 19, 2018 at 3:20 am

              Well rumpole, I’ll give that battle to you. Good work.
              Objectively versus Subjectively…

              If Sessions did his job we would not be in this mess and both Sundance and our Ptrsideny agree.

              Had a glorious battle the other day on this…

              Documentation can be provided upon request

            • Dutchman says:
              August 19, 2018 at 3:27 am

              That may well be, but it’s where we are. It’s where ‘Trump’is. He doesn’t have a time machine, so he has to move forward.
              After reading a LOT of posts, on both sides of Sessions, I recognized that I was WANTING to believe the whole 3d chess, but objectively, it seemed to me 50/50. So, I really have no idea what color hat he has. But, we are stuck with him, until we aren’t. I’m the meantime, regreting mistakes of the past doesn’t move you forward.
              Certainly, next A.G. will be asked if he’s gonna recuse himself, BEFORE being appointed. In the meantime, no use crying over spilled milk, it is what it is, etc.

    • dogsmaw says:
      August 19, 2018 at 3:20 am

      When I saw BLANK before Jeff Sessions name…I began to ponder…

    • JasonD says:
      August 19, 2018 at 3:29 am

      Rumpole, wasn’t going to bite, but what the heck, let’s play some ping pong. What do you think POTUS indicated when he said in the Lester Holt interview (after Comey was fired) that he understood that the investigation into his campaign would have to be completed and would probably be worse than if he had not fired Comey?

  34. kea says:
    August 19, 2018 at 2:05 am

    https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/18/mattis-a-security-clearance-is-granted-on-an-as-needed-basis/

    Mattis: A Security Clearance Is Granted on an ‘As-Needed Basis’

    “All I can tell you is, I have taken security clearances away from people in my previous time in uniform, and a security clearance is something that is granted on an as-needed basis,”

    Well said!!!! I must admit I was shocked to hear that so many still had clearance.

  35. wheatietoo says:
    August 19, 2018 at 2:13 am

    Sec Zinke worked hard this past week to get the word out about Why The Fires Are So Bad.

    Namely, that the bad management policies of the past two decades…have created a massive buildup of Fuel for the Fires.
    Bad liberal policies!

    • Dutchman says:
      August 19, 2018 at 2:25 am

      Actually, the bad policy started in somewhere around 1915, IIRC, when the Natl.Forest Service was formed,after a fire killed some people, and the yellow journalism of the day hyped the story, and demands to do something.

      The policy, from day one, was to put out EVERY fire, later led to the Smokey the best campaign.

      LATER the anti-logging treehuggers, and all the rest came along, but the forest already had excessive overgrowth before that started.

      An authentic account from early America tells of someone driving a horse and wagon for miles, into virgin forrest. The large trees were about 10 feet apart, because as we now know, fired are necessary for healthy forests.

      • Dutchman says:
        August 19, 2018 at 2:31 am

        Fires, not fired. And the point was, that it was EASY to drive the wagon in, because of the space between the trees.

        A forest with no human management.

      • wheatietoo says:
        August 19, 2018 at 2:49 am

        Actually, the US Forestry Service used to do a good job of ‘managing’ our forest lands.

        They allowed loggers to go in and harvest the dead & dying trees.
        They went in and cleared out all the buildup of dead logs on the forest floor.

        They created ‘fire breaks’…by having loggers do a band of clear-cutting, which created long corridors of No Fuel for the fires to use.
        Those ‘fire breaks’ would stop a fire and keep it from spreading.

        The USFS also dug trenches and created berms that helped to stop fires from raging across the landscape.

        The USFS would allow loggers to clear-cut a whole hillside, then replant it.
        This would also keep fires from spreading.

        But the greenies insisted on a “hands off” policy…and they got it.

        The ‘fire breaks’ were allowed to get grown over.
        The forest floors accumulated a thick buildup of dry, dead trees and fallen limbs.

        After over 2 decades of this hands off policy…we have massive raging fires that kill people.

        While it’s true that ‘Fires are a natural occurrence’…we have a lot of people living in these forests now.
        We’ve allowed huge housing developments to be built right on the edges of the National Forests.

        So there has never been a greater need, for good forestry management.

  36. rumpole2 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 2:16 am

    Can people in Jail retain Security Clearances?

    Asking for a friend.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 19, 2018 at 2:28 am

      Tell your friend “sure, and they can take their kids with them, too!

      Actually, your friend will have ‘security concerns’, and may worry about ‘clearances’ (will it fit?), but Security Clearances will be the LEAST of their problems, LOL

  37. Robert Smith says:
    August 19, 2018 at 2:32 am

    • wheatietoo says:
      August 19, 2018 at 3:04 am

      Good for her!
      She’s speaking out against the insanity that Trudeau is pushing.

      Muslim invaders are coming there (and here) to spread the same tyranny that she escaped from.

  38. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 2:35 am

  39. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 2:35 am

  40. kea says:
    August 19, 2018 at 2:47 am

    And proof that CA has really, really, really, really lost it way more then most…

    California Demands Trump, Congress Apologize to Illegal Aliens

    https://www.breitbart.com/california/2018/08/18/california-demands-trump-congress-apologize-to-illegal-aliens/

    Ummmmm nope. Get out!!!!!

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      August 19, 2018 at 3:05 am

      Yeah, don’t hold your breath on that one. They should be condemning illegals who break the law crossing our border who put their kids in harm’s way instead.

      And fix the law so families can be held together and deported together asap.

  41. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:00 am

    I think Ellison is innocent until proven guilty, but can we stop playing the double standards game?

    • wheatietoo says:
      August 19, 2018 at 3:13 am

      Ellison is a muslim…and muslims are allowed to beat, rape and kill women.
      Freely. At will, and as much as they want to.

      Has anyone ever asked him if he approves of ‘honor killing’?

      He also endorsed Antifa.

      This right here should be enough to keep him from being elected to anything:

  42. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:00 am

    I think Ellison is innocent until proven guilty, but can we stop playing the double standards game?

  43. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:06 am

  44. citizen817 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:14 am

    • nimrodman says:
      August 19, 2018 at 3:27 am

      “So why is it so hard to believe THIS is the goal of the Mueller Investigation all along?”

      Too clever by half.

      Far more likely that it’s exactly what it looks like:
      Dem attempt to take PresTrump down that (unfortunately for them) is failing.

