August 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #577

OPINION
The Media’s Hatred Of President Trump Is Only Hurting Itself/
By Michael Goodwin August 18, 2018 | 10:44pm
https://nypost.com/2018/08/18/the-medias-hatred-of-trump-is-only-hurting-itself/
duh!
But, thank God, they’re not listening. Hopefully they’ll continue to stick their heads up their A$$es.
Timing is everything.
This week, Pres Trump had John Brennan’s security clearance revoked.
Then…Brennan says, “Trump is trying to silence me!”
“I will not be silenced!”
And the enemedia nozzles all start yelling “Censorship!”
Then Pres Trump seizes the opportunity to finally expound on the Leftist Censorship that has been going on, on the major social media platforms.
Coincidence? …No, brilliant timing.
Yup, VSG
Brennan was probably behind this
Is the US Department of Justice Secretly Permitting Local Law Enforcement & the Military to Assault American Citizens Using Covert Directed-Energy “Non-Lethal” Weapons?
Posted on October 9, 2015
Fraudulent Investigations Are Being Opened, Publicized, and Run Indefinitely
It is well-known by now that Intel agencies such as the NSA, DHS, and FBI, under cover of the USA Patriot Act, newly resurrected as the wrongfully-named Freedom Act, have been opening fraudulent and frivolous investigations for years now on countless citizens–who have absolutely no ties to terrorism or espionage–using secretly-issued FISA letters from a secretly-convened FISA court, which essentially rubberstamps requests for these National Security Letters from the FBI or NSA (as this article, Charting 33 Years of FISA Reports to Congress/Matt Bernius, Outside the Beltway attests); also see this video of a Democracy Now interview with Mike German, ex-FBI agent, on the subject of false investigations being opened on innocent people, and FBI resources being wasted on such spurious investigations, opened with the stated reason of “suspicion of terrorism or espionage”.
PDJT is just one of the hundreds of thousands targeted with CIA and NSA abuses using FISA, and you can bet thery were long ago electronically surveiled and targetted. Trump needs to get to the bottom of this with radio frequency testers at the WH and roam the streets of Silicon Valley and LA to find where the illegal radio frequencies are being emitted.
Worthwhile link
https://everydayconcerned.net/2015/10/09/is-the-us-department-of-justice-secretly-permitting-local-law-enforcement-the-military-to-assault-american-citizens-using-covert-directed-energy-non-lethal-weapons/
FISA warrants was de rigueur for FBI long long ago since 2015 or earlier against patriots! See video.
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/in-the-meantime-dealing-with-the-tyrants-of-social-media/
If you cant download the video…I found this on tweet tweet
The President’s insults, clearly directed at specific, previously named targets, are becoming more intense. I like it, and how he closes with an expression of optimism for the future of the nation.
That’s also NEW! Naming CHINA, flat out, and strongly implying China involved in ESPIONAGE, a hit at DiFi, or something MORE?
I don’t consider them ‘insults.’ They are more-than-accurate descriptions of the persons he is talking about.
Yep…it’s not an ‘insult’ if it’s True!
Funny how these people who have sooo much to hide, get all indignant and claim they’re being ‘insulted’ when someone tells the truth about them.
They say that the truth can be a hard, cold, ugly, thing.
Especially to individuals who’s entire life is a lie. I have met some of these people.
And, I come to realize, that if they ever faced the truth, they could not handle it.
The Jack Nicholson quote comes to mind.
“You can’t handle the truth”
Therefore we must realize, there are many who can’t and never will be able to live life facing the truth of their words and actions.
Boom. Keep punching, Mr. President!
Scan his brain, Donald! Brennan along with Obama is one of the major perps behind covert electronic surveillance of Americans.
9 June 2018: Most people in the United States are being tracked by the Deep State. Cell phone towers are equipped with focused microwave beams – targeting the head of most people. See our GPS handout above. Your head is attacked by every cell tower within 2 miles, and subliminal messages are directed at your brain. Hold your hand up towards a cell tower and see if you feel the microwave pulses directed at your head.
15 July 2018: Targeted Justice has learned that the DHS and FBI’s Fusion Centers are the command centers for gangstalking. This information came to Targeted Justice from a former cop, turned whistleblower. Gangstalking is usually performed under a group called HUMINT, or Human Intelligence. Find the locations in your state:
https://www.dhs.gov/fusion-center-locations-and-contact-information
https://www.targetedjustice.com
Please share, this is deep state shadow governement still running against Trump and supporters.
Success is being seen in the progress against the “covert Cuban diplomat type” harassment used daily on regular people, as more people become aware and demand action.
The DEW equipment is limited and thusly cannot target and mind control a tsunami of Trump supporters. I believe at one point PDT was having dental problems which is one of the most common ailments inflicted mercilessly and covertly by electronic weapons.
Aug 29 is Awareness Day to expose Covert Weaponry. Billboards going up everywhere! I’ll post flyers you can distribute soon! We are targeted without knowing, you can be sure. It must be stopped before we are all sick!
Second. Do I get a participation trophy?
It isn’t when you say it.
It’s what you say.
Fourth, type faster!
😆
Hey….I was reading tooo…..
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
1)Opening Statement
2)Rudy Giuliani
3)Darryl Issa
4)Tom Fitton
5)Dan Bongino
Chris Hahn
6)Brandon Straka
Thank you! 🙂
Make Hawaii Great Again! This woman, self – described “Former Snowflake” and Hawaiian, has a YT show called #LeftTheLeft. Here she interviews people at an Ocasio- Cortez even in Honolulu:
LikeLiked by 8 people
She started #LeftTheLeft less than a month ago.
The “Environment is acting out”. In his defence he acknowledged that he was stoned, so, there’s that. All she had to do was point out to dear Alexandria that the “D” in “DPRK” stands for Democratic. Not criticising her, she’s doing a great job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
haha, you’re right about the “D” in DPRK. Ocasio-Cortez would’ve thrown her out for sure if she did that tho….too “confrontational” to mention it at her event donchaknow, ESPECIALLY since she can’t answer that and it’d throw her waaaay off track.
She didn’t allow Press At. All. at her event a couple days ago.
Probably the ONLY reason she let this woman interview people was the Typical Lib Racism that pigeon holes everyone who’s not white as a Lefty/Dem. In her mind, I’m sure native Hawaiian= Democrat= Friend.
Yeah, as I noted down-thread, the “minorities” are starting to wake up, so soon dear Alexandria will be too afraid to speak to anyone!
She should have followed each of their “I don’t know responses” with “Don’t you think you SHOULD know?”
At least we now know Bernie can stop the California fires so there’s that ………
The Environment would calm down if Bernie was in charge.
LOL. These peeps are so nuts.
I’m still waiting for Obama to lower the ocean level as promised.
Personally I have always found people trying to “should” me to be a huge turn off. Additionally, asking a yes/no question isnt evocative. Instead I would compliment them on their honesty for saying they dont know. Admitting that you dont know is a huuuge first step. Hopefully they will start researching for themselves, thinking for themselves and trusting themselves. They will then be #freethinkers.
I didn’t know that….😎
My first thought was volcano?
Here’s all you need to know….
Venezuela is a democratic socialist country.
Try “mob rule” for a few months before elections, then the elites take over to run the joint by taking what they want from the serfs to distribute that booty to their pals. Something like the last few decades.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the kind of stuff that needs to stop! Make the midterms a referendum on Immigration and expose the CHICOMS bribery’s of house and Senate members!
https://www.cmbeb5visa.com/eb5-contact-us/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIrrWl_KP43AIVkge8Ch2tXgdfEAEYASAAEgL-avD_BwE
So they won’t say what “CMB” stands for? (I tried to look it up.) All ya gotta know is that you can buy your way into U.S. Citizenship? And the $500,000 goes to … Congress?
Treason is usually punishable by firing squad or hanging, but perhaps not in this 21st century owned by the globalist new world order. It simply reminds me that something like 30 million American gun owners have 500 million guns … and one of our enemy’s own leaders once said that power proceeds from the barrel of a gun.
IIRC, this was yet ANOTHER Clinton scam, headed up by Terry McCaulif, …typical of their scams, very dodgy.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Brock is one scary psychopath, talk about dead inside, stone cold eyes yeek!
I hope Sharyl has good life insurance and a bodyguard!
I wish she was still at a network, but Attkisson walked off the MSM plantation a while ago.
Amazing tactic, Pure genius!
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/massachusetts-republican-beats-trans-drivers-license-bill-by-forcing-votes
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, brilliant.
Ha ha ha! We need a lot more republicans like that. Too many would have just gone along with the idiocy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A bunch of Black Republican groups in N.C. have invited Brandon Straka to speak, along with others, at an event supporting a Repub. Candidate for U.S. Congress.
This is so brilliant, to combine a #WalkAway speaker with Republicans in a, presumably, Dem-leaning area. (N.C. district 4? -for people familiar with N.C.)
http://steveavonloor.org/event/walk-away-nc-4th/
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yeah, see how the so-called “minorities” have put the kool-aid down. The Dems “minority” strategy is now starting to bite them in the “south end of a north bound horse”, to steal someone else’s eloquent line.
Looks like the WHOLE Event is centered on cutting loose from the Dem Party! Here’s the Intro to the event:
…” A Night to #WalkAway is a business casual dinner, focused on the stories of American citizens, who realized the lies, divisiveness, as well as the damage caused by the Extremist Far-Left. They decided to Walk Away from the Ideological Plantation, you will hear from Brandon Straka, Valerie Johnson, Nzinga Johnson, Rickey Padgett, and Apostle DJ Wiggins.”…….
NICE!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I hope this is videoed. Probably will be blocked by YouTube though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been amazed that Youtube hasn’t been censoring all these #WalkAway Videos.
If they *do* start removing them…it will cause such a furor that there will be even more people walking away.
Maybe Youtube realizes this.
I dunno if they are that smart, though.
Yup, tough to be in their situation – they have no good options left. It’s a case of “damned if you do, or damned if you don’t”. Gotta love it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the “martyr situation”; not just islamic. Traditionally, the concern that if you’ kill’ this person, their movement becomes stronger.
DEFINETLY something for the opposition to worry about, except that horse left the,barn, some time ago.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A conundrum of their own making. This could become very humorous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ask someone about or just listen as the topic of discussion somehow turns to Trump, and you can get a pretty good snapshot of that person by his expressed opinion of Trump. It’s an amazing filtering mechanism.
The grounded ones see Trump as he is, and the untethered ones have a vision of a mythical creature that they swear is real. It’s as though there’s a universal password that allows patriots to meet and greet one another, despite the fact that they were strangers up until that moment. Works great for identifying the ones to avoid in business and social settings, too. Unhinged is unhinged, a la mudd.
LikeLiked by 9 people
In my experience, there are a # of ‘tells’, that are subtler than saying “Trump!”, and seeing if their heads explode.
Ask them what they think about “self-driving cars”, if ‘for’, probably have TDS, if against, lean pro -Trump..
If they carry a lighter, bic (TDS) or Zippo (deplorable).
These may not be 100%, but in my experience they have been pretty good way to tell.
Another big tell is if they make fun of the person who obviously supports Potus.
Not worth your time to deal with them only to be insulted at every chance.
“The best measure of the character of an individual is to observe how they treat people who can do nothing for them.”
There are many examples, as per above, an easy one is to see how they treat waitress’ or road rage….or even how they treat you when just discussing items.
Thomas Wictor says Trump is a diagnostic tool. I agree.
Faux News Saturday Night Live!
I watched Gutfield tonight and really felt like I was watching the original SNL format. It was outrageously funny. One of the few FNN weekend shows I watch.
The movie “The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!” is on TV right now. On “THIS TV”.
LOL. Good timing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Egermency! Egermency! Everyone to get from stritt !”
Haven’t seen it in ages but will always remember the Rusky accents and mispronouncing “emergency”. Hilarious. Great writing, great delivery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump Is Proving America’s Power Through Economic Warfare/
(excerpts -definitely looks like the writer follows CTH’s sundance)
By Michael Walsh August 18, 2018 | 12:02pm
“After nearly two decades of strategically aimless military action in the Middle East, the Trump administration has apparently decided upon a new and smarter way to fight: employing resurgent American economic power in the forms of tariffs, sanctions and trade deals.
Starting with the oil embargoes of the 1970s, foreign adversaries have routinely employed economic warfare against the US. The rampant inflation of the Nixon, Ford, and Carter years were exacerbated by soaring gasoline prices that threw a monkey wrench into the American economy. But instead of pushing back against the Gulf States, which soon grew obscenely wealthy on the backs of the American consumer, presidents from Reagan on did little or nothing except coddle them.
Tariffs and fiscal and monetary policies can have diplomatic uses, too — and today, with the American economy booming, the Trump administration is finally swinging the big stick of tariffs and sanctions as a non-lethal substitute for diplomatic or even military action.
Meanwhile, China requires international financial stability as it plays its double game against the United States, flexing its might in the South China Sea
while not daring to entirely alienate its major trading partner. Once convinced the US would never start a trade war, the Chinese now understand that Trump’s constant railing against their currency manipulation and unfair trading practices has been serious all along — and now he’s put some economic muscle where his mouth is.
“People throughout the country are again feeling deep uncertainty and mounting anxiety about the direction the country is taking, as well as their personal security,” the Wall Street Journal quoted a Beijing professor as writing in an online essay. You can bet he’s not alone.”
https://nypost.com/2018/08/18/trump-is-proving-americas-power-through-economic-warfare/
I attended a campaign event held by Matt Gaetz, Ron DeSantis and Jim Jordan today, Aug 18th. I would classify these guys as Republican Allstars. I wish all Rs were like these guys!
http://www.carolyn-stewart.com/images/180818_07_a
I got to shake Jim Jordan’s hand. He’s a good guy and really sincere.
I recorded the event to document the important points made by the speakers and took a few pics. I will write up a report in a few days in case anyone is interested.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Hummm, pic didn’t display. I’m experimenting with self- hosting the pics since photobucket doesn’t keep them available. Let me try again:
http://www.carolyn-stewart.com/images/180818_05_a.jpg
That didn’t work either. Anyone have any idea how to get the pic to self display? Thanks.
I was able to get image to post in another window when I took off the
.jpeg
at the very end of the trail, but when I tried here nothing, think I went into the bin, some one throw me a line please 😫
This is a good site. Use the 2nd link in the list.
You don’t need to create an account.
https://postimages.org/
One pic showed. It worked.
Thanks for getting them to display. What did I do wrong?
Look up. Hope that helps.
Looking forward to your report!
The link actually allowed me to get to the image, from there I just did a copy and paste to the ‘leave a reply’ box. Make sure you always have .jpg at the end of your link to display the image, some even put it on a separate line from their comment to make sure its posts to the forum. If you would like to practice the Open Thread will probably be more helpful than the Presidential Thread.
Thanks much. I believe I see what it is doing and will practice with the open thread as you suggest. I’ll get the bugs worked out in time for the report on the event. I appreciate the help and suggestions from everyone! Thanks again!
Thanks, yes definitely keep on-the-ground reports coming. They give us realtime info from Trustworthy Treepers 😊👍
LikeLiked by 5 people
This was beautiful! 100 year old WWII Vet gets a birthday card from our POTUS and FLOTUS which touches him deeply (video at bottom 🙂
https://100percentfedup.com/watch-100-yr-old-wwii-vet-cries-after-he-discovers-birthday-card-he-just-opened-is-from-president-trump/
LikeLiked by 10 people
I just saw this on twitter Love it!!!
At the link, I mean. Sorry, I didn’t know you meant directly to the thread.
This is good.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is great!
I love the girl in the foreground, too…who is cheering her on and waving her arms.
Hah.
Looks like they had a pretty good crowd there, who are against the ‘sanctuary’ bullsh-t…which is great to see.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller’s team will come up with proof of Trump-Russia collusion anytime now.
There will be a “blue” wave in the mid-term elections this year.
Yeah, right! Both are about as likely as the Baltimore Orioles winning the pennant this year (50 games out with 40 left to play).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those odds are almost as bad as Cankles winning PA at 930pm PDT 8 Nov.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I had no idea Mike Huckabee had a show. Love Sarah!!!! Great interview. Thanks for posting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a great interview…thanks, Trish, for posting it.
Sarah has her father’s eyes, doesn’t she.
Her eyes are like an exact copy of Mikes eyes…even the eyebrow movements are the same.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOVE this!!! Thanks Trish. Sarah is the BOMB (literally)
Sarah is a treasure. I love her pearls! At the age of 36, I could barely tie my shoelaces, much less confront an angry, moronic mob of seething malcontents at a press briefing. God Bless Her!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totally OW12! I was annoyed at Corey Lewendowski publicly predicting Sarahs departure after the mid-terms. Very annoyed.
It seems to me that the DIMS have fallen for the old trap…..
They actually BELIEVE their own propaganda.
The are SURE there will be a Blue wave and DIMS will take the House…. 100% sure.
I think they also KNOW that Nancy Pelosi will be Speaker, although some would prefer she was not… they will go along with that…they are denying it only as a ploy to avoid anti-Pelosi sentiment costing them votes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have had this problem all along, and yes they STILL have it.
They believe Deplorables are rascists, so they “bait” us, with the anniversary of charlestown, in d.c.
They thought 1000 or more d eplorables would show up, and they would get videos of antifa vs. deplorables, that they would slant. Oops, we have no interest in being associated with their phoney, psy-ops ‘kkk’.
They actually believe our VSG- is an IDIOT, and continue to underestimate him.
They think he is emotionally irratic, and can’t understand WHY he didn’t fire mueller, after they kept telling him not to.
Is this an aspect of TDS, or goes hand in hand, not sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSNBC panelist suggests Trump wants to round people up and murder them.
And, the “defense” against that was pretty weak also.
Thomas Wictor had a thread where he said that people that live in a fantasy world will be destroyed easily by people that deal with reality. Completely bonkers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That clip will be of great use when Psychiatrists of the future illustrate “Trump Derangement Syndrome”…. which is just one strain of “Progressiveness Disorder”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I sometimes wonder if and when a really crisis would happen how would they deal with it? Hug a puppy/? Cry?
LikeLiked by 3 people
*Real not really…. stupid spell check
Cry… soil themselves.. and blame Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
rumpole2 yes I think that’s all they can do?! I mean I look at some of the things I or my family has had to deal with and I look at these idiots and think they would go gaga over the smallest things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They probably wouldn’t recognize a real crisis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a very good point. I never thought of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They once had a “thought experiment” / question of Obummer’s thought process as you all are discussing some ways of libs above.
The question was:
“ During Obummer’s Presidency, If two American cities were destroyed by nukes, would Obummer surrender America/give up or fight?”
Most said he would just give up America. Just crawl away.
These kind of people have no clue as to reality. All talk…..
LikeLike
That’s why people are sick of today’s media and call it fake news.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These folks are batsh….t crazy. That’s all. Never have I seen such idiocy on display. (Well, maybe with the leader of the dims – Mad Maxine) but these guys win for “group effort”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The thing is… Even if Mueller actually charged somebody with a real crime, the legitimacy and admissibility of any evidence could be questioned at trial.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
I thought this was heart breaking. But I feel like the USA will come out of this stronger then ever.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Things would have been so much better if Jeff Sessions had simply NOT recused, and in fact had said NO!! to the suggestion of a Special Counsel/ Muh Russians witch hunt.
And even more better, if there had been a Special Counsel independent of DOJ to investigate DOJ and FBI and the whole Obama corrupt Administration.
LikeLike
Bite your tongue! Dare you question his motives or process. He is playing Eleventy-Million D chess, don’t you know? He has them right where he wants them. Any wizard of smart can see that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And if wishes were horses, well we’d be up to our a** in horsesh*t! These endless posts about sessions are getting tiresome, and never say anything new.
All the possible arguments pro and com have already been made, ad nauseum.
Like all cabinet officers, he serves at the pleasure of the President.
Sheesh
LikeLiked by 1 person
The little wheel on your mouse is how you scroll past stuff
Sessions obviously does not PLEASE Trump… read Trumps tweets. 🙂
LikeLike
Don’t have a mouse, just a phone, but thanks for the tip, rumpole. And to be clear, my ‘vent’was directed at ‘both’sides. I figure if y’all can vent, endlessly pro and anti-sessions, then I can vent that I’m tired of the endless argument, that doesn’t move the needle, one iota.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK
Phone technology is outside my comfort zone 🙂
Sure you can vent….. I DO have a mouse with a scroll wheel… and I’m not afraid to use it!! 🙂
Only… when you vent (generally) as a REPLY TO ME… I see the damned post in my mentions!
LikeLike
Sorry, rumpole! Still struggling with the frustrations of wordpress, and learning the fiber nuances of treehouse edicate.
I see now my error, and apologise.
I SHOULD have ‘scrolled’to the bottom, and posted my reply there. Sorry, I get it, now.
LikeLike
It’s OK
Now I feel guilty LOL
I see a LOT to scroll past myself.. but I always read replies to me.
LikeLike
EVEN NOW…. Sessions is the root of all evil.. and until he is fired or resigns… the evil continues.
LikeLike
I hardly think he vies, seriously with, say hildebeast or obummer, let alone their paymasters, as the root of all evil.
I also am perplexed by the urgency to ‘see justice done’, and by the outrage at the,apparent lack of swift justice, and how America is doomed if,..
Having experienced the American Criminal Justice system first hand, it is not swift, it is not sure, and in fact the guilty often get off. Fact of life.
There is SELDOM “Justice”, and even less, satisfaction.
LikeLike
With a proper functioning AG we might have Crooked Hillary in Jail by now.
The “urgency” is because the Trump presidency is being hindered… and innocent people are being abused, bankrupted, thrown in prison… while corrupt people roam free… continue to profit… are in positions to hide/destroy evidence.
LikeLike
Ok, since I’m responding to this post, I think this is right place. I, personally see no evidence the Trump Presidency is being hindered, just look at his unbelievable list of accomplishments. I think the INTENTION of the canal was to have him all tied in knots with this stuff, but it hasn’t worked.
Hildebrand isn’t going anywhere, and while we can all speculate, we can’t know the effect of “Trumps” AG immediately ‘going after’his opponent, who lost. I think we can safely say “Witch hunt” would be in the headlines, or at least politically motivated charges.
Few would say that manafort is an angel, and Flynn, while bankrupted, isn’t in jail. Yeah, I know, “manafort in solitary. SOME, especially juveniles, can experience psychological problems from being on “ice”.
As someone who’s been there, for committing an infraction WHILE locked up (yeah, stupid, but I was young) my response was “so, what rule do I gotta break, to do my full sentence “on ice”.
I know it’s just my point of view, but again, having been there, to know “there on to you” and to feel the noose closing in, not knowing for sure WHAT THEY know, especially for people that AREN’T career criminals (in the traditional sense) but are “privaledged”
slowly looking their prestige, and their perks, and only later their $, reputations and even families before finally loosing their freedom, is a pretty good punishment, and I’m willing to savor watching them go through it..
Hildebeast is suffering, every day she wakes up, and realised she is NOT the POTUS, and worse if possible (for her) that Donald I Trump is.
We can’t know, it’s 50/50, but I’ve seen attempts to cover up, or block the release of, but no destruction of evidence.
And, it’s quite possible these miscreants have in fact supplied evidence of their guilt, even as they have ‘roamed free’.
As someone pointed out, they aren’t the only ones that can use fisa warrants, and “2 hops”.
LikeLike
Yeah Trump has done great…. but Trump could have done MORE. 🙂
It;s more than just Manafort and Flynn being abused.
I dont see the bad people suffering at all? They are on tv commentating, doing book tours? Even if you think they are really worried.. just not showing it… there is nothing to say they will EVER be held accountable.
As far as FISA back at them… I hope not.. and I cant see Sleepy Jeff going after anybody anyway.
LikeLike
Be that as it may. But PDJT hired Sessions so there must be a plan, if not then Trump has to live with it.
ROSENSTEIN(!!) was hired on recommendations from politicians. PDJT was duped on the Rosenstein recommendation – and he will maneuver his way through this mess.
All while saving the world and USA.
LikeLike
We are in a spiritual and earthly battle between the forces of evil and Good. As Dylan said, “Everybody serves somebody; it may be the devil or it may be the Lord but we all serve somebody.” When at war, morale is hugely important. Both sides know this. In this war there there are discouragers and encouragers. People who appeal to hate and those who appeal to Love. Worriers and warriors. Jesus COMMANDED his followers to not let their hearts be troubled. POTUS says the very same thing. I invite some commenters here to question who they’re REALLY serving. I pray they figure it out promptly so they can help us win this war and MAGA. Until then I forgive them despite the damage they do to the good hearts who come to The Refuge.
I realize that the CTH is a “Fan site” for some people…. which is fine…. but as I say.. people can scroll what they chose to avoid.
EVERY informed commentator, whose opinion I rate, reiterates how hopeless Sessions is..and how he needs to be removed…. EVERY TIME they are interviewed…. just sayin’
LikeLike
And not ONE of these Commentators, that you rate,so highly, was elected POTUS,…just sayin,..
LikeLike
Trump is one of the “commentators” who states that Sessions sucks. I am sure Trump REGRETS picking Sessions too…
LikeLike
Well rumpole, I’ll give that battle to you. Good work.
Objectively versus Subjectively…
If Sessions did his job we would not be in this mess and both Sundance and our Ptrsideny agree.
Had a glorious battle the other day on this…
Documentation can be provided upon request
President. …..Stupid phone😎
That may well be, but it’s where we are. It’s where ‘Trump’is. He doesn’t have a time machine, so he has to move forward.
After reading a LOT of posts, on both sides of Sessions, I recognized that I was WANTING to believe the whole 3d chess, but objectively, it seemed to me 50/50. So, I really have no idea what color hat he has. But, we are stuck with him, until we aren’t. I’m the meantime, regreting mistakes of the past doesn’t move you forward.
Certainly, next A.G. will be asked if he’s gonna recuse himself, BEFORE being appointed. In the meantime, no use crying over spilled milk, it is what it is, etc.
LikeLike
When I saw BLANK before Jeff Sessions name…I began to ponder…
Rumpole, wasn’t going to bite, but what the heck, let’s play some ping pong. What do you think POTUS indicated when he said in the Lester Holt interview (after Comey was fired) that he understood that the investigation into his campaign would have to be completed and would probably be worse than if he had not fired Comey?
LikeLike
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/18/mattis-a-security-clearance-is-granted-on-an-as-needed-basis/
Mattis: A Security Clearance Is Granted on an ‘As-Needed Basis’
“All I can tell you is, I have taken security clearances away from people in my previous time in uniform, and a security clearance is something that is granted on an as-needed basis,”
Well said!!!! I must admit I was shocked to hear that so many still had clearance.
Sec Zinke worked hard this past week to get the word out about Why The Fires Are So Bad.
Namely, that the bad management policies of the past two decades…have created a massive buildup of Fuel for the Fires.
Bad liberal policies!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, the bad policy started in somewhere around 1915, IIRC, when the Natl.Forest Service was formed,after a fire killed some people, and the yellow journalism of the day hyped the story, and demands to do something.
The policy, from day one, was to put out EVERY fire, later led to the Smokey the best campaign.
LATER the anti-logging treehuggers, and all the rest came along, but the forest already had excessive overgrowth before that started.
An authentic account from early America tells of someone driving a horse and wagon for miles, into virgin forrest. The large trees were about 10 feet apart, because as we now know, fired are necessary for healthy forests.
LikeLike
Fires, not fired. And the point was, that it was EASY to drive the wagon in, because of the space between the trees.
A forest with no human management.
Actually, the US Forestry Service used to do a good job of ‘managing’ our forest lands.
They allowed loggers to go in and harvest the dead & dying trees.
They went in and cleared out all the buildup of dead logs on the forest floor.
They created ‘fire breaks’…by having loggers do a band of clear-cutting, which created long corridors of No Fuel for the fires to use.
Those ‘fire breaks’ would stop a fire and keep it from spreading.
The USFS also dug trenches and created berms that helped to stop fires from raging across the landscape.
The USFS would allow loggers to clear-cut a whole hillside, then replant it.
This would also keep fires from spreading.
But the greenies insisted on a “hands off” policy…and they got it.
The ‘fire breaks’ were allowed to get grown over.
The forest floors accumulated a thick buildup of dry, dead trees and fallen limbs.
After over 2 decades of this hands off policy…we have massive raging fires that kill people.
While it’s true that ‘Fires are a natural occurrence’…we have a lot of people living in these forests now.
We’ve allowed huge housing developments to be built right on the edges of the National Forests.
So there has never been a greater need, for good forestry management.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can people in Jail retain Security Clearances?
Asking for a friend.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tell your friend “sure, and they can take their kids with them, too!
Actually, your friend will have ‘security concerns’, and may worry about ‘clearances’ (will it fit?), but Security Clearances will be the LEAST of their problems, LOL
LikeLike
That’s a relief….
I’d hate to think the left can protest people being imprisoned on the ground that they will be separated from their Security Clearance.
LikeLike
Ah, now I see where you were going, like minds think alike! This is fun, rumpole. Wish we could do it gave to face, over beers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for her!
She’s speaking out against the insanity that Trudeau is pushing.
Muslim invaders are coming there (and here) to spread the same tyranny that she escaped from.
And proof that CA has really, really, really, really lost it way more then most…
California Demands Trump, Congress Apologize to Illegal Aliens
https://www.breitbart.com/california/2018/08/18/california-demands-trump-congress-apologize-to-illegal-aliens/
Ummmmm nope. Get out!!!!!
Yeah, don’t hold your breath on that one. They should be condemning illegals who break the law crossing our border who put their kids in harm’s way instead.
And fix the law so families can be held together and deported together asap.
LikeLike
I think Ellison is innocent until proven guilty, but can we stop playing the double standards game?
Ellison is a muslim…and muslims are allowed to beat, rape and kill women.
Freely. At will, and as much as they want to.
Has anyone ever asked him if he approves of ‘honor killing’?
He also endorsed Antifa.
This right here should be enough to keep him from being elected to anything:
LikeLike
“So why is it so hard to believe THIS is the goal of the Mueller Investigation all along?”
Too clever by half.
Far more likely that it’s exactly what it looks like:
Dem attempt to take PresTrump down that (unfortunately for them) is failing.
