August 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #576

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 14 people
Whoa, everything is questioned and on the table.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jay Clayton, chair of the SEC, responds:
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/17/sec-chair-responds-to-trumps-tweet-on-ending-quarterly-earnings/
“The President has highlighted a key consideration for American companies and, importantly, American investors and their families — encouraging long-term investment in our country. Many investors and market participants share this perspective on the importance of long-term investing. Recently, the SEC has implemented — and continues to consider — a variety of regulatory changes that encourage long-term capital formation while preserving and, in many instances, enhancing key investor protections. In addition, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance continues to study public company reporting requirements, including the frequency of reporting. As always, the SEC welcomes input from companies, investors, and other market participants as our staff considers these important matters.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I JUST read an article arguing FOR “managed capitalism” (socialism lite) … and one the the primary arguments is that our capitalist system is too “short term oriented” (quarterly reporting). So … I assume Fauxcahontus and her ilk must be THRILLED with MY President’s most excellent suggestion. If investors can’t deal with semi-annual reporting, then they need to find a new line of work. MY President’s suggestion sounds excellent to me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unfortunately Trump haters will sell their souls to the devil if they think it will help “get Trump”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
The few liberal friends I have on Facebook have been really, really quiet as the primaries have rolled along, but they all came out of the woodwork to gleefully crow over a parade being cancelled 3 months ahead of time, when it’s pretty clear that POTUS won’t be held hostage to inflated numbers because it was never an ego trip (as they see it), it’s all about respecting the military.
LikeLiked by 3 people
DC the corrupt city, like the enemedia, is the enemy of the American people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know your liberal friends, but I can tell you this – if they’re liberal, they’re not your friends.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sentencing Memorandum on Papadoofus released today.
I found the following passage noteworthy:
“The defendant’s lies also hindered the government’s ability to discover who else may have known or been told about the Russians possessing “dirt” on Clinton. Had the defendant told the FBI the truth when he was interviewed in January 2017, the FBI could have quickly taken numerous investigative steps to help determine, for example, how and where the Professor obtained the information, why the Professor provided the information to the defendant, and what the defendant did with the information after receiving it.”
Comments?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I caught the tail end of this on CNN of all places. Their story implied that FBI claimed they would have arrested “professor” when he was in US shortly after Papa interview if Papa hadnt lied to them. Wonder why Misfud was in US? First I have heard of him travelling to U.S.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay reading this again, I found some strange things:
There’s a footnote on page 4 where they dispute a claim made by Papadoofus’s wife that he “voluntarily reported” the conversation about dirt on Hillay. In that footnote they do ACKNOWLEDGE that he told him, making the argument that it wasn’t until after the fbi agents “brought this up”.
Then later on it says “The defendant’s lies undermined investigators’ ability to challenge the Professor or potentially detain or arrest him while he was still in the United States. ”
What’s strange about this is they acknowledge Papadoofus told them about the professor saying Russian’s had dirt, but then make it sound like they lacked knowledge needed to challenge the professor, which was 2 weeks after.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stupid id as stupid does. These people can’t even finish a simple logical train of thought. Then they put their stupidity in writing, for all the world to see! It even implies that they had foreknowledge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But they can subpoena Kristin Davis the Manhattan Madam.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
Nice to see president Trump helping everyone get jobs.
If Hillary were in office there wouldn’t be any jobs for kids.
What a lousy example she sets.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mariana-taylor-pledge-of-allegiance-protest-baltimore-gets-hillary-clinton-support/
LikeLiked by 4 people
“But what about the CHILDREN?”
SNARK!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a change from the Imposter’s sorry record! My kids were largely screwed during those horrible years, along with countless others. My kids know who to vote for now. I suspect their contemporaries do too. RED WAVE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 24 people
This is the best, Ron! Funny too is the fact that he’s keeping them all up at night!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am SO glad I wasn’t drinking anything!
LikeLiked by 7 people
FL 2018 Primary Update
Since the remaining primaries are as critical as the Mid-Terms in Nov, I’ve been tracking my upcoming FL primary closely. I hope that you guys that still have primaries coming up are doing so as well. Unfortunately, too many people don’t take the primaries seriously which leads to “dogs” as candidates like Mitt the $hit. We have to stop doing that and ending up with a crap candidate because we didn’t get out to vote for the good candidate.
Anyway, I received a couple of more campaign mailers today. Early voting starts tomorrow in FL Both of them look really good and I want to share them with you. Remember, FL is a closed primary state so I only get the R sample ballot. I have no clue what the D-Rats are doing.
The first mailer for review is from the FL Conservative Fund supporting Matt Gaetz for FL CD-1. The headline is: President Trump Wants you to Vote. Then it has President Trump’s endorsement of Gaetz printed out. On the flip side the headline is: Matt Gaetz – “Absolute Warrior” for President Trump!
Then it defines Gaetz positions: 1. End the fake news Russian Witch Hunt 2. Build the Wall and stop illegal immigration 3. Cut taxes for families and businesses 4. Rebuild our military 5. 100% pro-gun 6. 100% pro-life.
IMHO, this is a GREAT campaign piece.
The other campaign piece that came in was for the Attorney Generals race. As I mentioned yesterday, I had not gotten anything for the AG race but just in time for early voting, it arrived. There are two candidates for the R slot on the ballot, Frank White and someone called Ashley Moody. The mailer came from United Conservatives supporting Frank White.
I was already going to vote for Frank White because he was my FL House Rep and did a good job. This mailer was really great.
On the page with the address, were 3 bullet points: 1. Stood with President Trump to ban sanctuary cities 2. Highest A+ rating from the NRA 3. 100% Pro-Life and endorsed by FL Right to Life. Nice pic of Frank with his wife and 3 children. I am impressed with any R with the smarts and guts to mention President Trump.
The flip side was something I wish every R candidate would do, that is, identifying the opponent. I’d never heard of Judge Moody but this mailer laid it out nicely. The mail headline, from Politico no less, was Moody Once Sued Donald Trump for Fraud. Then there was a piece of the filing showing her name and Trump’s filed in US District Court, Tampa division. Well, that right there confirmed that Moody is someone who needs to be retired from politics.
The mailer went on to show that Moody has been a D-Rat as a judge and sided with all lefty causes. She also has a record of being soft on pedophiles and child pornographers.
Now the question is, why would a devout D-Rat run as an R? Well, I would say Soros Trojan horse. No way the D-Rat for AG is going to win so they are trying to rig the R ballot with this person.
The mailer was simple, informative and effective. Moody needs to be crushed on the 28th as a Soros plant, part of his program to corrupt AGs and Sec of State offices, both responsible for election integrity.
So, all you FL Rs, let’s make sure that Frank White crushes Moody in the primary. We do not need a FL AG with a history of suing President Trump.
So, that’s it for today. So far, no campaign literature for the R Senate primary. I’ve never heard of Rick Scott’s opponent and perhaps Scott doesn’t think he needs to spend money to win the primary. Don’t know. I will report more as campaign information comes it. This is an important primary to get the right R candidates for Nov. These days, there is no such thing as an Unimportant election, primaries included.
Saturday, the 18th, Gaetz is having a campaign event in Pensacola. I plan to attend but the venue is rather small so I hope I can get in.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
Pres Trump just nominated Gaetz’s former law partner Larry Keefe as the newest US attorney for northern district of Florida. It caused a stir because Keefe gave $500 to Hillary’s campaign in 2015. I suspect he is fine if Gaetz worked with him but it was interesting.
https://www.tampabay.com/florida-politics/buzz/2018/08/16/trump-nominates-u-s-attorney-with-close-ties-to-matt-gaetz/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the heads up in the White/Moody race – It didn’t even show up on the Okaloosa Election Board website.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love all your reports, FL GUY. You set such a great example!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I live in N.CA … have ALWAYS voted in every single election,in-person, at the the exact same polling station (scanned paper ballots) for 36 years. Never. missed. a. single. vote. in. all. those. years. not. even. the. special. elections. for. city council. Why? because it is my civic duty, and my birthright as an American (thank God). And every single one of those years … my votes have been USELESS as Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer returned to the Senate over and over and over and over …
Time for me to move to a purple State and have my vote make a difference
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
President Trump is the #1 Booster of America and Americans – he is on OUR side!
So positive!
God bless him!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Mueller is holding true to his REAL goal and function – destroy Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He won’t succeed, Rhoda.
Two words that have not disappointed during the candidacy and now presidency of Donald Trump are: Trump Boomerang.
Though for the most part, its effects have been swift and strong, it seems to be taking a little (LOT) longer with Herr Mueller, though there are glimmers of hope that it is unraveling.
It needs to be shut down and the tables turned right back on Mueller and his goons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
Witness account. Whether reliable or not, the article concludes with the simple logic that at least the question should be asked in sworn hearing coming up.
Did James Clapper meet with Bruce and Nellie Ohr?
“The spies were spied, and questions must be asked under oath.”
I was with my girlfriend at the lounge in the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Tysons Corner when we realized we were sitting about 20 feet or so away from Clapper …
He was in a suit and drinking a martini. Opposite him at his table was a couple who we did not recognize. They were in casual street clothes so we assumed they might be acquaintances from out of town.
I remembered some of the details about them that I thought odd.
It wasn’t until several months later that it dawned on us who the “odd couple” was since we were beginning to see their pictures in articles, blogs, etc. Bruce and Nelly Ohr.
I went back through my credit card receipts and confirmed the date we were there. 4/1/17. Odd indeed.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/08/did_james_clapper_meet_with_bruce_emandem_nellie_ohr_.html
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ha! The Ritz in Tysons Corners has a rich history. I may be wrong but Monika Lewinsky may have been a victim there. I have been there a few times during bad weather. Mucho money and connections for those wh do not want to go downtown.
Which means they have screwed themselves for being victims of their handlers. The Ritz owner knows anyone who has frequented the hotel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FYI: Ritz Carlton Hotel Tysons Corner is in McLean, Virginia.
The Ohr’s address according to Nelly’s ham radio license:
6435 Tucker Ave
Mc Lean, VA 2210
Do you believe in coincidences?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nellie has a history working at CIA. Now there’s a coincidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
really interesting!
they DO seem to be an odd couple, don’t they? Is that picture that we see of her taken from a Skype conversation? She looks like she is looking at her computer screen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There HAVE to be some Ham operators who picked up Nellie Ohr’s illicit conversations … conspiring against a sitting President.
LikeLike
True, but do they speak and understand Russian?
LikeLike
This made me so happy this evening! Can’t wait to find out the Red Hen went out of business.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sarah Sanders is having the last laugh. Sweet!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Aborted in the first trimester.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Is she Iranian or African American? I want to be careful what I say.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Commie..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hag
LikeLike
carrot top?
LikeLike
Lost her gig on Netflix.
Now Felicia can get back on her street corner where she’s more comfortable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She looks to have “aged out” as far as that goes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ridden hard and put away wet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her voice is fingernails on a chalkboard. I admire her girlfriends tolerance for pain. But I want to be careful what I say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You don’t pay a hooker for sex. You pay them to leave.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Any news on the Red Hen… then I will really laugh!!!!!
LikeLike
Wow, I didn’t see that coming so soon. The left was trying to convince us she was the next comedic superstar. I figured Netflix would just keep subsidizing her show for a while because her “message is so important”. Don’t we need her unique brand of timely progressive comedy “now more than ever?”
More famous people no one actually watches.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All these morons they produce as comedians aren’t even funny.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Losing lots of cash in a hurry is an undesirable business model if you are not being financed by a trillionaire that wants to put a message out there.
LikeLike
Didn’t I just read that the Chief Financial Officer of Netflix just stepped down?
LikeLike
Netflix still sucks.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Of all of the cities in the USA, Gary, Indiana might be the city that needs a break more than any other. What great news!! MAGA.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So true. I just hope the unions cool it and don’t ask for the world once the plants get roaring full speed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
Maybe because Brennan was CEO of Analysis Corp when it improperly accessed the passport files of Obama (and Hillary and McCain) in 2008. Kind of makes you wonder what he might have found on Obama if he got CIA Director in return for keeping quiet about it.
http://www.cnn.com/2008/POLITICS/03/22/passport.files/index.html
LikeLiked by 9 people
Maybe nobody’s ever said it, so I will, outloud.
He looks F***** Ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is that his wife on the right? Where is her burka?
……….wait……is she wearing a wig?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sharia will take precedence over the Constitution.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 13 people
For better or worse, I’m past the wondering.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I can ! That RV is going to disappear like LeRoy Fincum’s truck ! We’re faced with coping with our ‘ new reality ‘ ; the law-enforcement organizations we rely upon are so deeply corrupted we can no longer trust them .
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because the rat lines for terrorists, arms, drugs, humans tend to overlap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
The compilation of a complex scheme of facts that illuminate a corrupt system is a wonderful and attention getting activity.
YES, perp walks and justice are the next step.
LikeLike
A little over 2 weeks ago, I mentioned that Jeff Flake was in Africa. Some people told me it was a normal type Senate trip during the 1 week “recess.”
Well all the senators are back except the 2 from Arizona. Who knows what McCain is doing but Flake is still in Africa 18 days later..BTW he is on the Judiciary committee. I believe they need him to get judges out of committee.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Seems like a good time to post this again:
LikeLiked by 14 people
I remember that. Well he has not left.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like he wanted one last vacation on the taxpayer’s dime.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why would he? He’s not running for reelection, even tho he’s still collecting a salary. Probably safer there, with all the lions, etc. as opposed to coming back to Az. on recess.
We’re, …..not to fond of our dear Senator. Either one of em, in fact.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you say Uranium?
LikeLike
Here’s an idea … STAY there! Oh yeahhhh … that’s right … it’s not so easy to get into EVERY OTHER NATION in the world. He’d have to get a sponsor and get in line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He seems to like Africa. Interesting comrade there with him.
http://www.azfamily.com/story/31316988/elephants-charge-sen-jeff-flake-in-africa
LikeLiked by 4 people
What countries did he got to in Africa? Anyone know?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zimbabwe. He is on the Africa subcommittee and he went to Zimbabwe to monitor their elections. Well the elections were last week. Come back Jeff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder if Flake will pay a visit to Cheryl Mills in Tanzania/
Since Flake is out of a job, McCain no doubt had Hillary set
him up with Mills/she has some operation/Black Ivy Group
based out of Ghana and Tanzania. Bet the “immunity deals”
are not valid – re: Cheryl Mills, etc. – we’ll see.
“AFRICA’S GROWTH IS UNDERPINNED BY STRONG FUNDAMENTALS, MAKING THE CONTINENT A DESTINATION FOR COMPANIES LOOKING TO GROW THEIR MARKETS.
Africa is projected to be the second-fastest growing region in the world between 2015 and 2020. The continent has the highest population growth rate, rising from 500 million in the 1980s to more than 1 billion in 2014 to a projected 2 billion by 2050. This growth is augmented by rapid urbanization, with four times as many cities over 1 million people as the United States. Buoyed by the world’s fastest growing consumer market, consumption by middle-income households is estimated to reach $1.5 trillion by 2020. Inflows of foreign direct investment are also growing from $10 billion in 2002 to $54 billion in 2014, as manufacturing, technology, construction and service sectors expand across the continent and companies harness untapped natural resources. Africa continues to be home to 30% of the world’s unused mineral resources and 60% of the world’s uncultivated fertile land.”
BlackIvy’s anchor countries, Ghana and Tanzania, enjoy:
+ central locations—serving as natural gateways to their regions
+ political stability with leadership committed to private investment
+ abundant natural resources
+ competitive and growing labor pools, with young populations
+ favorable tax and trade incentives with regional and international markets, including the European Union and United States
+ projected average annual growth of 5.9% and 6.9%, respectively between 2016 and 2020
https://blackivygroup.com/markets-2/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yepp and indentured servitude it’s a great place. Political corruption the likes of which you would have to go to Nigeria to top. The slave castles are in Ghana it’s been a natural entry way for along time.
Police are not effective there but the lynch mobs form quickly as needed. There are plenty of old tires around for celebratory bon fires or necklaces. Yeah Africa is a real upwardly mobile place. Look at how well South African is doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NWO global elitist robber barons will suck them dry like every other undeveloped country. They won’t know what hit them.
LikeLike
This young man isn’t the most articulate, but dang! the gist of what he’s trying to say here is so spot on:
LikeLiked by 5 people
He is soooo right that the Dems make “white people” out to be larger than life, all encompassing, Absolute Masters of everything both good and bad in the Universe.
Who *wouldn’t* be intimidated by that? LOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean like “Mr. White” as portrayed by Eddie Murphy ?
“Silly negro … here, take all you want ($$)”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Someone should make a list, of all of the marginalized minority groups the Democrats have used and then tossed aside over the years in favor of the newest marginalized minority group they can manipulate and virtue signal with.
They’re now openly advocating for Muslims even if those muslims individually have assaulted women, murdered kids, or murdered 51 gays in a nightclub in Florida.
LikeLiked by 1 person
….” They’re now openly advocating for Muslims even if those muslims individually have assaulted women, murdered kids, or murdered 51 gays in a nightclub in Florida.”……
It’s what Lefties and Globalists do. Mission accomplished in Western Europe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But don’t EVER say the word ‘pussy’ if you are a republican.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then call them a ‘fanny’.
(Brit humor).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or Miss Slocombe in ‘are you being served’ 😉
LikeLike
After all … Sharia Law treats slapping the wife around as … “Home maintenance”. We HAVE to respect “other” “diverse” cultures as EQUAL to ours.
LikeLike
“Will These Firewalls Hold!”
Judge Jeanine Pirro Host’s Hannity (25 min)
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Stop Pretending”
By Charles S. Faddis
Published on May 24, 2018 – AND Magazine – link to article: andmagazine.com/us/1527014711.html
Dear Mr. Brennan,
I understand that you are a political opponent of the current President of the United States. I understand that you are an American citizen, and you have the right to freedom of speech. I encourage you to utilize that right. I encourage you to speak your mind. I encourage you, as I do all Americans, to be heard.
I implore you, however to cease and desist from continuing to attempt to portray yourself in the public media as some sort of impartial critic concerned only with the fate of the republic. I beg you to stop attempting to portray yourself as some sort of wise, all-knowing intelligence professional with deep knowledge of national security issues and no political inclinations whatsoever.
None of this is true.
You were never a spy. You were never a case officer. You never ran operations or recruited sources or worked the streets abroad. You have no idea whatsoever of the true nature of the business of human intelligence. You have never been in harm’s way. You have never heard a shot fired in anger.
You were for a short while an intelligence analyst. In that capacity, it was your job to produce finished intelligence based on information provided to you by others. The work of intelligence analysts is important, however in truth you never truly mastered this trade either.
In your capacity as an analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency, while still a junior officer, you were designated to brief the President of the United States who was at that time Bill Clinton. As the presidential briefer, it was your job to read to the president each morning finished intelligence written by others based on intelligence collected by yet other individuals. Period.
While serving as presidential briefer you established a personal relationship with then President Bill Clinton. End of story.
Everything that has transpired in your professional career since has been based on your personal relationship with the former president, his wife Hillary and their key associates. Your connection to President Obama was, in fact, based on you having established yourself by the time he came to office as a reliable, highly political Democratic Party functionary.
All of your commentary in the public sphere is on behalf of your political patrons. It is no more impartial analysis then would be the comments of a paid press spokesman or attorney. You are speaking each and every time directly on behalf of political forces hostile to this president. You are, in fact, currently on the payroll of both NBC and MSNBC, two of the networks most vocally opposed to President Trump and his agenda.
There is no impartiality in your comments. Your assessments are not based on some sober judgment of what is best for this nation. They are based exclusively on what you believe to be in the best interests of the politicians with whom you long since allied yourself.
It should be noted that not only are you most decidedly not apolitical but that you have been associated during your career with some of the greatest foreign policy disasters in recent American history.
As CIA Director for Barack Obama you:
-Presided over the Iran nuclear deal, which allowed Iran to escape from decades of containment and set the Middle East on fire.
-Watched while Russia annexed Crimea and then reestablished itself as a hostile force in the Middle East.
-Dithered and tinkered with organizational wiring diagrams at Headquarters while China annexed and fortified the entire South China Sea.
The extent to which you are tied directly to the Clintons, Barack Obama and the Democratic Party is clearly evident in the emotional nature of your recent commentary. Ever since this president was elected there has been a concerted effort to delegitimize him and destabilize him. This has been an unprecedented attempt to undermine the stability of the republic in order to achieve partisan political advantage. You and your patrons have been complicit in this effort and at its very heart. Now as the Mueller investigation collapses of its own weight and the extent of this conspiracy is beginning to become clear you are in evident panic. You should be.
You are free to do as you wish politically. Stop representing to the American people that there is anything else at play. You abandoned any hope of being a true intelligence professional decades ago and became a political hack. Say so.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Holy crap, SMACKDOWN and ass-whoopin’ all-up-in-there!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I need help here as a no WP person. I wrote a bio of Brennan awhile back. I can not search for it, but maybe Sylvia of shovel fame may recapture it as she replied to me. ( I do not save my comments).
It may have relevance for this discussion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In honor of our great President, and our great Country, which has been great many times and will be once more soon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I take Posobiec with a huuuge grain of salt. I put him in the category of FAUX News and Alex Jones or Shapiro. Honey pots. Truth mixed with disinfo. Discernment is required to tell the difference. Usually I just ignore him now; there are so many sincere and more intelligent sources and I dont have enough time to get to them so why bother with mediocrity and disinfo?
LikeLike
CNN – Discusses pulling Brennan’s Security clearance – Phil Mudd says he makes nothing from his security clearance
LikeLiked by 1 person
They mistakenly think we respect them for being spooks. We don’t. I hold them in very low regard and frankly don’t care if the President does something ‘unfair’ to them.
Then they release a piece of paper criticizing him. Who gives a shit? Why would they think anybody cares what they think?
These people are living in a fantasy land where they’re important.
LikeLike
Google is up to tricks. They appear to be introducing censoring software into their search engine “For China” (COUGH, COUGH, COUGH) and worse yet have “misled staff” about it. But it’s even worse than that – I sense that Sergey Brin is LYING that he didn’t know about this.
Bust ’em up. Nuke them from Orbit. It’s the only way.
THREAD….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here is a healthy search engine market. What we have now is NOT healthy. Most existing smaller search engines are BASED on Google or Bing (or Russian Yandex) – none being very safe for free speech. Look at ALL the engines that DIED.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Iridium”
https://iridiumbrowser.de/
The war is on! China is the biggest threat in all of this and Google eventually will go down.
LikeLike
Get Woke, go broke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are right about that. But it seems China is more suspicious than us. Google was banned in 2010 and have been sucking up since then to break into the China market to the point of agreeing to create censorship algos. China is not convinced. All around big fail.
LikeLike
Tucker discussing the case against horse meat tonight – really, Tucker?
Tucker is one of the last remaining people on Fox News that we care for in our household and we turned the tv back on momentarily – horse meat? Is this a pressing issue, Tucker?
Do you think this is what your viewers want to see? With all that is going on and the great people you COULD have on refuting Brennan?
Horse meat
Am I supposed to get fired up about horse meat and not worry about these bastards trying to destroy our country?
Priorities, man!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then don’t worry about eating out. Years ago Jack in the Box was caught using kangaroo meat.
Horse meat is cheaper than beef. Do you want a burger made of horse meat?
In China they use Donkey meat. Fact.
Tucker is good. We hear enough about Brennan anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely nothing wrong with ‘roo meat…it’s lean, low cal and protein rich. It has sustained a lot of Aus Indigenous peoples for centuries. Growing market throughout the world for this meat.
LikeLike
And Australian indigenous people have one of the lowest mean IQs on Earth. Correlation? I’ll stick with beef.
LikeLike
“If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”
Know what I mean? This high tech banning of conservative speech is getting scarey.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So then, according to Google (probably 3 angry leftists sitting in a darkened room) …
TRUTH = HATE
Because every Prager-U video I’ve ever seen was LOADED with TRUTH.
I look forward to a RED wave this Fall … as a direct result of this fascist attempt at thought control
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I boycotted the NFL. I wouldn’t know if they did or didn’t. ……thanks for the heads up.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t know, I stopped watching the NFL (boring waste of time) and have been working in the shop instead. When they change Commissioners … I might … return to watching.
LikeLike
The ostrich with the head forcibly buried in sand solution.
LikeLike
Manafort will just be convicted of Tax evasion, get a minimal sentence. The next trail he will be convicted of not registering as a foreign lobbyist and still get a minimal sentence. He will be out on parole in 18 months.
LikeLike
An interesting question at trial would be how many people have been prosecuted for not registering as a foreign lobbyist?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Ms. Cleo but I prefer predictions accompanied by a reasoned argument to support it rather than one based on confidence in ones psychic abilities. God bless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Trump taking Brennan’s clearance was turning a light on to see which and where the roaches scurry. Burr tucked his tail between his legs and trying to come back home. Warner (who did the texts) is doubling down. I think Trump will revoke one by one. The question is, who is next? Is it Comey? Is it Yates? Is it Clapper? None of them know who will be next (anticipation is awful) and that will be so satisfying to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take Obummers clearance next…….wait…he never had one….Jarrett’s…..hmmm…she never had one either….The Hags’……wait…..she forgot to sign hers……hmmm…….got it…
How about taking Mueller’s clearance…….yeah…that’s the ticket……😎
LikeLike
The untold reason why Trump’s approval with black voters is climbing ever higher
http://theculturechronicles.com/index.php/2018/08/16/the-untold-reason-of-the-why-trumps-approval-with-black-voters-is-climbing-higher/
Excerpt:
…the mainstream media and late night comedians have unknowingly contributed to this rise in Trump’s approval ratings among black voters.
The reason is that the mainstream media’s non-stop attacks on Trump are slowly turning him into a sympathetic figure in the eyes of the black community.
One thing elite Progressive whites who appointed themselves to speak for black voters don’t realize, is that in the black community, someone who stands up to power is respected. Given the history of black Americans in this country, they are rightfully skeptical of power structures and institutions. They’ve been on the wrong side of an unfair system before and know when someone is not getting a fair deal.
And this is what the mainstream media has done with their constant attacks on Trump. They have overplayed their hand, and the black community can see right through it. Black voters see that Trump is the one standing up to the power structure and entrenched institutions.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sharing a link to a story I have been following. I am sure you will find it interesting if you have been astonished at censorship of conservatives from Facebook, Twitter, and more. The link goes to an ongoing story from Wyoming. A subsidiary of France’s BNP, Bank of the West from California, has a presence in Wyoming and has now turned the screws on customers by denying service to anyone connected with fossil fuels!!! Is it legal to toy with people this way, in this huge way? France and CA v small towns in oil and mineral rich Wyoming?
I hope Foster Friess has something to say about it.
https://subletteexaminer.com/article/wyoming-responds-to-bank-of-the-west-policies
LikeLike
Just want to say thank you to Sundance and my fellow Treepers. You have all made a huge difference in my life and all the folks I’ve been able to red pill successfully. I truly hope Sundance gets a Pulitzer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sadly a Pulitzer is worth nothing just like an Oscar or a nobel peace prize. But I love The Treehouse and Sundance
LikeLike
You ever come across a book and don’t expect clinton corruption to pop up.
Wow I was in for a shock. Mentioned this in the other thread but
TWA 800: The Crash, the Cover-Up, and the Conspiracy by Jack Cashill
Shows you a side of the clinton corruption I had not expected. Also shows how the DOJ, FBI, CIA, MSM, CNN, NYT all stared to fail… eye opener I must say.
Trump has to defeat this evil/corruption. He just has to.
LikeLike
This was confirmed recently. Retired Admiral (of PacCom), now Ambassador to South Korea, Harry Harris, China’s bête noire, met with NK officials at the border last Sunday. Sec Pompeo will be in NK for talks next week.
Quote from the article:
“U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris is confirmed to have attended a U.S.-North Korea meeting held last Sunday at the border village of Panmunjeom.
A diplomatic source said Friday the ambassador was present at the talks which appear to have been a meeting to convey Washington’s stance rather than negotiations on denuclearization.”
OK what is the difference between “Washington’s stance” and ‘denuclearisation’? (rhetorical question).
I’m having a laugh.
The Admiral was ‘taking out the lumps’ at the same time letting KJU, his Porcine Majesty, know that he may eat but he does so at the expense of his people.
http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&Seq_Code=138672
LikeLike
YES!!!! YES!!!! YES!!!!
LikeLike
Government’s role should not be to offer charity. This is an individual’s responsibility
“One of the Worst Humanitarian Crises in History
The Syrian conflict has created the largest displacement of people in the world since WWII, with millions seeking refuge across the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.”
“Your donations are helping IOCC’s [International Orthodox Christian Charity] team in Syria deliver clean water, food and lifesaving medical treatments.”
https://www.iocc.org/where-we-work/syria
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Also this: https://twitter.com/PeterSweden7/status/1030546474193641474
So sad
LikeLike
LikeLike
That quote is misleading. The reporter asked him about the cost of the parade based on an anonymous source he cited. Hence, Gen. Mattis’s reply about anonymous sources. Something everyone here I suspect knows about the press.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One still can not help but love Mattis.
LikeLike
Gay-Baiting Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Christian Cake Baker: ‘His Whole Life Is Gay’
https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/08/17/jimmy-kimmel-christian-cake-baker-gay/
Yes the tolerant left….
LikeLike
I will repost.
It has arrived. Very interesting read and thorough. If you are not keen on the hardware aspect of China’s military, at least read the fact sheet which are the key findings. (lots of very informative graphics for the word adverse).
“U.S. Department of Defense Annual Report to Congress—“Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2018”
http://www.andrewerickson.com/2018/08/u-s-department-of-defense-annual-report-to-congress-military-and-security-developments-involving-the-peoples-republic-of-china-2018-click-here-to-read/
LikeLike
Oh I forgot to add, China has put out a statement that the report is essentially wrong and misleading. LOL, LOL. LOL.
LikeLike
I hope EVERYTHING here has been archived off-line.
I have no doubt at this point that TPTB will start pulling the plug on completely independent sites.
We need a rally point for when that day comes.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The above image post appeared on the following account authenticated as Gen. Soleimani’s by MEMRI
“does posting an image of the White House being blown up not constitute a clear violation of Instagram’s conditions?
If it doesn’t, then we don’t know what does. Others recognizable political figures have been kicked off for much less.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-17/iran-elite-military-chief-qassem-soleimanis-instagram-page-features-image-white
LikeLike
LikeLike
Because it would anger The Monsters on Maple Street.
LikeLike
Speaking of that She Monster…when was the last time anyone saw or heard from her? I’ve been working hard and have maybe missed it, but she seems to be scarce. No Twitter from her about Brennan. Is there Twitter access at Gitmo?
LikeLike
I’d guess that Hillary won’t be stripped of her security clearance so as not to energize her stale support or provide her with any fresh narrative, because Trump is hoping she’ll be his opponent in 2020.
LikeLike
“Research by a Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA) finds that the number of U.S. jobs gained because of Trump’s tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, solar panels, and washing machines exceeds the number of U.S. job losses because of the tariffs by a staggering 20-to-1 ratio….
Though Trump’s tariffs have been incredibly popular — specifically with American business owners, U.S. workers, and GOP voters — the Chamber of Commerce, free trade lawmakers, and the billionaire GOP donor Koch brothers have all attempted to stop the job-created tariffs….”
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/17/study-20x-as-many-u-s-jobs-created-from-trump-tariffs-than-jobs-lost/
LikeLike