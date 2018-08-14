Tuesday August 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
SPIDER ROCK WITH A RAINBOW PARTNER. CANYON DE CHELLY, ARIZONA
Thanks, citizen. My father’s family moved to Arizona in 1913. Such a beautiful state. It was quite a trek from Arkansas. And a traveler had better know how to repair tires or fix the simple car mechanisms of those days because few folk were going to be coming by to help you once you got into Oklahoma and then over to Phoenix. Dad was eight years old and he remembers his father fixing something with bailing wire…LOL!
Another shot o Spider Rock but without the lovely rainbow or appealing shadows…
What Was Accomplished At Calvary?
If the Bible makes anything clear, it is the fact that the secret of all God’s good news to men is centered in Calvary. It was because Christ was to die for sin that God could proclaim good news to sinners down through the ages.
It was not until some time after the crucifixion, however, that “the preaching of the cross” was widely proclaimed as a message by Paul in “the gospel [good news] of the grace of God” (ICor.1:18; Acts 20:24).
The proclamation of “the gospel of the grace of God” was the natural accompaniment to the revelation of the cross as the secret of God’s good news to man. In this proclamation of His over-abounding grace to sinners, everything centers in the cross.
According to Paul’s epistles “we have redemption through His [Christ’s] blood” (Eph.1:7), we are “justified by His blood” (Rom.5:9), “reconciled to God by the death of His Son” (Rom.5:10), “made nigh by the blood of Christ” (Eph.2:13), and “made the righteousness of God in Him” because “God hath made Him to be sin for us” (IICor.5:21).
The “covenant” of the Law was abolished by the cross (Col.2:14), the curse of the Law was removed by the cross (Gal.3:13), the “middle wall of partition” was broken down by the cross (Eph.2:14,15), and believers in Christ are “reconciled to God in one body by the cross” (Eph. 2:16). Little wonder Paul calls this message “the preaching of the cross”!
To the believers it is thrilling indeed, and how thankful we should be, to see the cross as God’s reply to Satan when, at first glance, it had appeared that the cross was Satan’s greatest triumph.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam]
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/what-was-accomplished-at-calvary/
1Corinthians 1:18 For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Romans 5:9 Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him. :10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.
Ephesians 2:13 But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ.
2Corinthians 5:21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
Colossians2:14 Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross;
Galatians 3:13 Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:
Ephesians 2:14 For he is our peace, who hath made both one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us;
15 Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace;
16 And that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby:
Exquisite, Garrison. Thank you!
🙂
Garrison, I played this for a friend who cared for me last Fall, and she burst into tears.
She had never heard Tallis, and was suitably moved.
iirc, he was one of the first to add harmonizing verses to Chant.
Glorious sounds to go to sleep with, what is it about Tallis and the continuum through the centuries of his music so exquisitly matched to soaring vaulted cathedral spaces that touches the spirit so deeply?
Charles Eugene Boone (born June 1, 1934), known professionally as Pat Boone, is an American singer, actor and writer who was a successful pop singer in the United States during the 1950s and early 1960s. He sold over 45 million albums, had 38 Top 40 hits and starred in more than 12 Hollywood movies.
He – Pat Boone
He can turn the tides
And calm the angry sea
He alone decides
Who writes a symphony
He lights every star
That makes our darkness bright
He keeps watch all through
Each long and lonely night
He still finds the time
To hear a child’s first prayer
Saint or sinner call
And always find Him there
Though it makes Him sad
To see the way we live
He’ll always say
“I’ll forgive”
He can touch a tree
And turn the leaves to gold
He knows every lie
That you and I have told
Though it makes Him sad
To see the way we live
He’ll always say
“I’ll forgive, I’ll forgive”
Let God arise and His enemies by scattered!
Let all His creation sing of His goodness.
Yes, even the rocks and stones themselves! May we bring heaven to earth once again!!
Let go and let God…
REMNANTS OF THE MOTHER ROAD: SIGHTS ALONG HISTORIC ROUTE 66
July 3, 2018 – This photo of an abandoned church was taken in Amboy, CA
https://kmir.com/2018/07/03/remnants-of-the-mother-road-sights-along-historic-route-66/
Lucille , Route 66 link is Awesome ! Thank You !
That’s a nice photo essay in the link.
I pass through Amboy every so often as I travel through that desert.
Nice to stop and snap a few pictures of the decaying buildings, but not a place you want to run out of gas, water, or bladder capacity.
SO THERE we WERE…
I let the dogs out..about 11PM..
I put up my fishing rods, after last night at the pier.. Trying too watch the meteor shower..
Took about 10 seconds..
BUT.. I had BOTH the dogs out there playing with Me before I done so..
A few minutes Later…..We *discovered* that our “Hound Dog” was ‘missing”….
She is a “escape Artist”.. Chasing Squirrels & Rats around the yard etc..
Me & the Misses, calling Her.. Realizing She was …. GONE…
Broke out the Flash lights, between, us both.. @ 12AM…
Looking & calling for this Stupid Hound….
The POLICE promptly showed up… All the noise & racket,,, Our neighbors called the police..
As We were in Our neighbors yard(s) AND the Business next door..
Screaming ….
DIIIIXXXXIIIEE! (Dixie)……………………………………………………
We had a “Ho-Down” with the Police, Questioning US,, then them doing a Be on the lookout,(BOLO),, for this crazy Mutt.. While trying to convince them we were not on drugs…
Circling the block…
OMG..
I have to say..
I support Law enforcement..
After being grilled that Me & the Misses, (Her in Her NIGHTGOWN) convincing them,, WE weren’t “crazy”…
The Dog was “vaccinated”
AND We were not “burglars” ..
(because I was playing with our dogs… )..
I was at fault…
Everyone gave up looking as , (OUR Block) is only so big, that a Dog could go, with-out being noticed…
THEN…. I noticed Our CAT, (a lil Tom I call Ki-Ki),, was scratching at the Garage Door..
HIM & our “Mutt” are best buddies…
So……
Opening the Garage door…
What do I find…
Our **LOST** Dog SLEEPING,,, in My Garage recliner…
What a way to start Our Tuesday..
GOD BLESS everyone today..
Well, crossthread, that was quite an adventure! Glad it turned out so well, if a little confusing to the neighbors and the local gendarmes. Dixie knew where she was all along, though. LOL!
LikeLiked by 6 people
You had to be here..
To witness the “gravity” of the situation.. :)..
Wife in her nightie didn’t help.. 😉
Hahahaha!
Not funny at the time I’m sure, but Thank you for sharing!
Got that T shirt…
Nothing worse than missing a dog… I am so glad you had a happy ending…(we did too)
🙂
Wonderful to have him home. I bet if Dixie could talk you would hear about that great adventure and from that recliner too
LikeLiked by 1 person
THIS has been “speculated” since Win 10 was launched..
I mean that, it was “given away” free to millions of users as a “upgrade”//, free of Charge..
BUT it **TRACKS** everything you do etc… (if you notice ads targeting you) EVEN from your phone!
NOW M$ needs to Capture to cost(s)of development..
Looks like I **MAY** roll back to Windows ***9.5***
(yes there is one.. )
well…wait…that’s not exactly accurate…
it’s a “cloud-based desktop management service” for businesses … and it’s an option .
here’s an article explaining what it is…
https://www.techtimes.com/articles/232988/20180806/reports-about-microsoft-planning-to-charge-monthly-subscription-fees-for-windows-10-are-wrong.htm
“Microsoft Management Desktop is simply an option for businesses, and it includes Windows 10. It’s not replacing the operating system at all.”
“…it’s an optional subscription for letting Microsoft manage a desktop which happens to be using Windows 10. It is not a new type of operating system that Microsoft plans to roll out and charge users a monthly fee for. The two are completely different concepts.”
(personally, I’m still glad I’ve kept Windows 7, however….and I’m not wild about that word “manage”, either.)
dogsmaw, incredible footage.
Thanks for posting.
From the article:
“Our cell phones are practically connected to us. Now, scientists at the University of Toledo say the blue light that comes from electronics is doing permanent damage to our vision.
A dark room at the University of Toledo is where researchers have found blue light, specifically, leads to macular degeneration.
“Macular Degeneration is one of the leading causes of blindness in the United States and all around the world,” said assistant professor in the UT Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Ajith Karunarathne.
That’s right.
According to this new research, blue light can makes us blind.
The researchers said molecules that we need to be able to see, called retinal, turn into cell killers when they interact with blue light.”
…and particularly after age 65. 😦
…when we stop producing enough melanin to protect against eye damage, dry eyes etc.
it’s helpful to step away from the device every 20 minutes or so and let the eyes refocus for another 20 minutes before going back to the device…and that includes flat screen tv’s.
so-called “energy efficient” light bulbs are also risky.
the Luddites were right. 😀
remember to eat your….
😀 ❤
and your fruit…
😀 ❤
probably woke up the neighbors with
Sweden Burning…
BREAKING : Inferno In Sweden As Youth Gangs Make Coordinated Arson Attacks On Three Locations
August 14, 2018
https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/08/breaking-inferno-in-sweden-as-youth-gangs-make-coordinated-arson-attacks-at-three-locations/
happened Monday evening (last night)…at least 15 cars torched.
in the areas of Gothenburg and Hjallbo.
“organized”
molotov cocktails and “other arson”
“tyres burning”
between “6-8 youths” in hoodies who “fled the scene and are being sought.”
videos at the link in the article.
better article here…
Migrant Gangs Unleash Coordinated Fire-Bomb Rampage Across Multiple Cities
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-13/sweden-burning-migrant-gangs-unleash-coordinated-fire-bomb-rampage-across-multiple
a lot more detail and political insights given…
….including a mention that PDJT was right, after all, when he said that rising crime in Sweden is “linked” to “immigration”.
Funny/not funny a thought I just had reading this… We have to be very careful here and make sure that our garage door is shut because snakes will crawl in….
Two of my granparents came from Sweden.. This is very sad to see, I still have cousins there.
Worthy of another view…
weird…suspicious ?
investigative reporter George Webb’s lead investigator, “Task Force” (Jenny Moore) has died, rather mysteriously, over the weekend in a hotel while investigating pedo crimes against children..
she died from a “brain hemorrhage”, so they say.
recent video subsequent to this, made about 11 hrs ago…
If you just need to refresh your soul, this is sweetness.
My high school German is rusty, but from what I could read, this is a German group that rescues wild mustangs from the United States and places them in loving homes after very tender training… Feenja was just one of these beautiful horses… I don’t know anything about them, but I could see how gently she was taught… Lovely video, ty…
Shadow Rocks
oil/canvas
ca 2015
Lofty Heights
watercolor
ca 2015
artist : Cindy Baron ~ American ~ Contemporary ~ Realism ~ Landscapes/Seascapes~ plein air painter
more here…
http://www.cindybaron.com/about.htm
🙂
Irish Blessing
May the angels of light
glisten for us this day.
May the sparks of God’s beauty
dance in the eyes of those we love.
May the universe
be on fire with Presence for us this day.
May the new sun’s rising
grace us with gratitude.
Let earth’s greenness shine
and its waters breathe with Spirit.
Let heaven’s winds stir the soil of our soul
and fresh awakenings rise within us.
May the almighty angels of light
glisten in all things this day.
May they summon us to reverence,
may they call us to life.
🙂
Viktor Vasnetsov – ‘A Game of Preference’ 1879
😀
I see what you did there…
national card game of Russia …
https://www.britannica.com/topic/preference-card-game
Yall really are going to think I’m CRAZY now…
Though the Misses,,, wants Me to pose, or ask the question(s)..
She also knows that WE, (the CTH) is “faith based”, re: believes in God..
Or that the majority do..
For the record…
YES, Me & the Misses, are.. .. Yes We attend, & Do, How can I say,, Yes We believe in the Lord,, God, (Or a higher power)..
So the Misses asked Me to, ask a Hypothetical question too the Treehouse..
Do you believe “spirits'” exist?
Me & the Misses, SINCE We moved into this Home We are renting.. I mean, When We first moved in..
Experienced things that couldn’t be explained.. In just ONE ROOM..
The Master bedroom We sleep in..
We would experience very extreme cold, yet, I other parts of the room were hot..
Or feel like We were being Touched.. While in bed..
We asked about the Former person(s) whom lived here.. Posing the question to Our Land Lord, He said a very Old man was “shipped” to California, by His Family..
He was in His late 90’s..
ONLY to find out this wasn’t True… He passed away here in the home..
After 6 Months of,, how can I say, crazy things,, We had a PASTOR, come **BLESS** the Home..
(A exorcism if you will)??
PLEASE FOLKS, WE ARE NOT NUTS…
It has worked for several years… Until recently..
Our Dogs really do NOT want to be alone in the room.. OUR CAT avoids it, to the point of screeching & scratching us if Me or Her try too carry it into the room..
When Our mutts are in there, they are very “jumpy”.. As If you grab their tail &them not knowing it..
Which brings Me to the point, WHY I’m here typing 5:30 in the morning..
Me & the Misses are experiencing things, like , as if We are being touched in the night, happens in the Day too..
My Misses says.. I’m having “nightmares” trying to fend-off something while I’m asleep..
(I cannot remember anything) except I wake up in PAIN, after these Episodes..
Like right now, I should be sound asleep.. She said I was “fighting” something in My sleep, I woke up (IMOP scared SHIRTLESS), so here I am typing.
The Misses wants to bring yet another Pastor too preform a “blessing” on the Home…
Is My Misses, (Or me, crazy?)…
She thinks Our “Failing Health” is related to Us moving into this Home, As BOTH of Us .. Since moving into here after 7~8 years, She seems to be having a correlation that moving into here has something to do with *IT*… (Our health).. In general..
The Misses seems to think that there maybe “restless” Spirit in the home..
Specifically, in our bedroom..
Again, We both believe in the Lord Our Savior..
BUT..
The Misses is getting adamant about wanting to MOVE.. Or have the home “blessed” again..
This home was built in the Early / Mid 1940’s on what was a former Nazi, (yes you heard that right) Internment Camp.. Right on where this Home is built..
Nazi POW’s were Housed right where this home is built.. EXACT SPOT..
Misses thinks there might be a connection..
Is SHE, (or I) nuts?
She wants to start burning SAGE, in the home NOW..
I’m waiting for her to start hanging Garlic in the home..
Thoughts..???
I honestly feel like a NUT writing/Typing this.. SO PLEASE……
OH MY,,,, I feel like I’m telling a UFO abduction story here..
I don’t think that is crazy.. My sister’s oldest daughter saw a man in their house and talked to him (she was a very little child then)… Follow your gut instinct…
Notre Dame holy water ‘poisons tourists’ with worshippers at the Paris cathedral complaining of ‘tingling faces’ and headaches
Mystery surrounds how worshippers ended up with ‘tingling faces’ and headaches after signing themselves with holy water at Notre Dame in Paris.
A number of Catholic tourists were taken ill after attending a service at the famous cathedral in the French capital over the weekend.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6054623/Tourists-left-tingling-faces-signing-holy-water-Notre-Dame.html?printingPage=true
Funny your should report THIS Story after what I wrote above! OH MY!
a lot of articles about contaminated “holy” water…
here’s one of them…
https://catholicexchange.com/this-just-in-holy-water-can-kill
maybe it’s just not all that “holy”, after all ?
Is it me, or is this not really a punishment? Why are these Big Shots given passes for allowing pedophiles to molest children? I don’t get it….
Australian archbishop begins home detention over sex abuse cover-up
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-abuse-archbishop/australian-archbishop-begins-home-detention-over-sex-abuse-cover-up-idUSKBN1KY2EL
