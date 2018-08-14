August 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #572

Posted on August 14, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

208 Responses to August 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #572

  1. Publius2016 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:46 am

    Special Counsel’s new star witness: Omarosa?

  2. Publius2016 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:53 am

    Fake News Media: rehabilitation of suspects from terrorists to exorcists??? SHARIA has come to America! Build THE WALL!

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6057933/Family-child-died-ritualistic-exorcism-expected-resurrected.html

  3. Publius2016 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:55 am

    the new catch and release!

  4. Dora says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:59 am

    The dems are using the Russian excuse to end free speech. Yikes!

    ======

    “Senator Mark Warner Proposes the End of Free Speech – The Revenge of Hillary”

    FTA: Senate Democrats are circulating a proposal based upon their claim of Russian hacking that will completely takeover the internet and social media which has been leaked. They are adopting the EU approach to silence political criticism.

    https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/regulation/senator-mark-warner-proposes-the-end-of-free-speech-the-revenge-of-hillary/

    • Publius2016 says:
      August 14, 2018 at 6:08 am

      read the other day of Antifa calling for death to the opposition too…it is like the SJWs only hear their voices and SHOUT DOWN all others…true sickness but it is their way of thinking…like the SHARIAVILLES springing up everywhere in Europe, they use assault and rape to terrorize the People…they set examples like the Dems are doing with anyone who CALLS THEM OUT for their hypocrisy…seriously…Sen. Warner???

  5. Publius2016 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 6:02 am

    with the news Firebombing in Sweden, Terror in UK, and the compound in New Mexico, we are blessed! we were on the precipice and have turned around from the abyss! our Constitutional Republic is strong and celebrate our quarter millenial in 2026!! We are MAGA!!!

  6. Publius2016 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 6:13 am

    move along…nothing to see here:

    -Man in his 20s is arrested over Parliament ‘terror attack’ after several people are hurt when car ‘screeches round corner on wrong side of road, hits at least 10 cyclists at 50mph’ and smashes into security barriers
    -Scotland Yard has confirmed that a man has been arrested outside Parliament after rush hour crash
    -Pedestrians and cyclists struck by the car before it hit barriers with huge bang at up to 50mph
    -‘Terrorism act’ cordon set up in all directions from Trafalgar Square, Westminster Bridge and Lambeth Bridge
    -Crash came 17 months after Khalid Masood killed 5 on Westminster Bridge before murdering PC Keith Palmer

  7. big bad mike says:
    August 14, 2018 at 6:27 am

    When did Michael Steele become a Liberal Hack? He’s on Morning Schmoe right now complaining that Strozk’s firing is proof that the Administration is Purging the FBI. Schmoe keeps hanging his hat on the fact that Papadopoulos, Gates, and Flynn have plead guilty. So that proves the Mueller Witch Hunt is legit. Rudy is kicking ass and taking names. The Witch Hunters are freaking out.

  8. Dora says:
    August 14, 2018 at 6:35 am

    Here in NY all of Cuomo’s campaign ads are against President Trump!

    “In Trump’s America this . . . . In Trump’s America that”.

    I’ve been waiting for the president to respond.

    He did. 🙂

    =====

    Trump dares Cuomo to run against him in 2020
    https://nypost.com/2018/08/13/trump-dares-cuomo-to-run-against-him-in-2020/

