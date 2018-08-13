Monday August 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
All This And A Crown, Too
“There is laid up for me the crown of righteousness.” 2 Timothy 4:8
Doubting one, you have often thought, “I fear I shall never reach Heaven.” Fear not! All the redeemed people of God shall be taken there. I like the quaint saying of a dying Christian who exclaimed, “I have no fear of going Home; I have sent all ahead of me. God’s finger is on the latch of my door and I am ready, yea, eager for Him to enter.” “But,” said one, “are you not afraid lest you should miss your inheritance?” “Afraid? Nay,” said he, “How can I miss it? There is one crown in Heaven which the angel Gabriel could not wear; it will fit no head but mine. There is one place on my Savior’s throne which Paul the apostle could not fill; it was made for me, and I shall have it.”
O believer, what a joyous thought! Your portion is secure. “There remains a rest.”(1) But cannot I forfeit it? No, it is yours by inheritance (2). If I be a child of God I shall not lose it. It is mine as surely as if I were already there.
Come with me, believer, and let us sit upon the top of Mt. Nebo and view the goodly land, even Zion. Do you see that sparkling river of living water glistening in the sunlight, and across it do you see the pinnacles of the Eternal City? Do you mark the pleasant country, and all its secure and joyous inhabitants? Know, then, that if we could fly across to there just now you would see written upon one of its many mansions “This awaits such a one, reserved for him; he shall be caught up in glory to dwell here in exceeding joy with God forever.”(3)
Poor doubting one! If you could only see the fair inheritance; it is yours. For if by God’s grace you have turned from your sin and by faith alone received the Lord Jesus as your Savior, believed in His finished work for you dying on the cross as your substitute, and, transformed by the Spirit of God, confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead (4), then you have been born anew from above (5); He is yours and you are His. You are God’s adopted child in Christ! A glorious dwelling place remains reserved for you, personally prepared for you by your Savior (6), a robe of righteousness made just for you, a crown of righteousness laid up for you — all specially provided, just for you. No one else shall have your portion, for indeed it was reserved long ago for you by promise (7). Beloved believing one, there will be no vacant mansions or missing sheep in Heaven when all the saints are gathered in (8).
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
Why Paul’s Ministry Was So Effective
We have Christian friends who have a close relationship with an outstanding Bible teacher. They tell the story of going on a cruise with this teacher. At the time, the husband knew Christ as Savior, but the wife was still unsaved and somewhat leery of letting go of the doctrines learned as a child in her church.
The teacher disarmed this lady by seeking her out, sharing a meal with them, being very personable, and lovingly sharing the Scriptures she needed. The end result was that this lady trusted Christ as her Savior, became a vibrant believer, and the couple became lifelong friends with this teacher who had been so used of the Lord in their lives.
Have you ever wondered how the Apostle Paul had such an effective ministry with so many during his lifetime? He gives his testimony about this in the Scriptures. It began with a genuine burden for lost souls.
Paul tells us “That I have great heaviness and continual sorrow in my heart. For I could wish that myself were accursed from Christ for my brethren…” (Rom. 9:2,3).
Lost souls seem to be able to sense when one deeply cares for their spiritual welfare. Paul was ready to share the eternal life-giving gospel “in season, out of season” (2 Tim. 4:2).
No matter where he was, from prison to the palace, he was constantly giving out the message of salvation by grace alone. He sowed the seed of the gospel frequently enough that many were saved. Paul said, “I made myself servant unto all, that I might gain the more” (1 Cor. 9:19).
His attitude was one of surrendering as a willing bond slave to the Savior; then, he served others, in a spiritual sense, willingly and humbly attending to their needs. Paul approached the lost in a personable way, finding common ground with the lost so he’d have greater credibility when presenting the gospel. He says: “…unto the Jews I became as a Jew, that I might gain the Jews…
To them that are without law, as without law…I am made all things to all men, that I might by all means save some…” (1 Cor. 9:20-22). Paul was also tireless, working “night and day” (Acts 20:31; 1 Thes. 2:9), in his care and prayer for those he led to Christ.
If you’d like to be more greatly used of the Lord, follow this pattern used by the Apostle Paul and the teacher who reached our friend.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/why-pauls-ministry-was-so-effective/
TAGGART LAKE, GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING
WALKING INTO THE MOUTH OF CASCADE CANYON IN GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING
This Guy Has Fed Dogs of the City’s Homeless for 5 Years; Now He Has Even Bigger Plans
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/guy-feeds-dogs-of-homeless-for-5-yrs/
Hey, I’ve been lurking like crazy this past year, a lot of sad and difficult things to work through. Kinda got stuck on iotw too.
Anyway, hoping to be a more frequent commenter again, and to enjoy the upright and positive vibes that I typically associate with this place. 🙂
On a seperate note, I just recently tried out this recipe:
http://www.ricenflour.com/recipe/how-to-make-tiramisu-cake-recipe/
It turned out very nicely, I’m thinking of making another one for my visiting brother and doubling the amount.
