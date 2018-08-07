Tuesday August 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happiness is a choice….
Have a great Tuesday, Treepers!
Reflections from an older, wiser Jonie. Funny how the same song means such different things now.
Perfection then, perfection now . . .
BREAKING: Alex Jones Hired By New York Times Editorial Board
“We had no idea he was this qualified!”
LOL👍🏻
What Shall We Do?
When John the Baptist appeared as Christ’s forerunner, God’s chosen people had lived under the law of Moses for fifteen hundred years but had not kept it. Hence John’s call to repentance and baptism for the remission of sins (Mark 1:4).
John was in earnest, too, for when the thoughtless multitude came to him to be baptized, he sent them back, saying: “Bring forth fruits worthy of repentance” (Luke 3:7,8).
Their lives were to be changed and they were to show it. When the people asked: “What shall we do, then?” he told them to live for others rather than for self (Luke 3:10,11). When the tax collectors asked: “What shall we do?” he demanded that they stop cheating the tax payers and live honestly (Vers. 12,13). When the soldiers asked: “What shall we do?” he told them to forbear violence, false accusation and bribery (Ver. 14).
Clearly, righteousness was demanded under John’s message. His hearers were to repent, be baptized, and bring forth the fruits of true repentance. When our Lord appeared, He proclaimed the same message as John (Matt. 3:1,2; 4:17). A lawyer asked: “What shall I do to inherit eternal life?” and He replied: “What is written in the law?” When the lawyer recited the basic commands of the Law, our Lord answered: “This do and thou shalt live” (Luke 10:25-28). God was still demanding righteousness. They were all under the Law (Gal. 4:4,5; Matt. 23:1,2; etc.).
Some suppose this was all changed after Calvary by the so-called “great commission.” This is not so. When, at Pentecost, Peter’s hearers were convicted of their sins and asked “What shall we do?” Peter commanded them to “repent and be baptized… for the remission of sins” just as John had done (Mark 1:4; cf. Acts 2:38). He did not tell them that Christ had died for their sins.
Paul was the first to say: “But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested… [We] declare His righteousness for the remission of sins” (Rom. 3:21-26). When the Gentile jailor fell on his knees and asked: “What must I do to be saved?” Paul replied: “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:30,31). This is God’s message for sinners today, for “we have redemption through [Christ’s] blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/what-shall-we-do/
Mark 1:4 John did baptize in the wilderness, and preach the baptism of repentance for the remission of sins.
Luke 3:7 Then said he to the multitude that came forth to be baptized of him, O generation of vipers, who hath warned you to flee from the wrath to come? 8 Bring forth therefore fruits worthy of repentance, and begin not to say within yourselves, We have Abraham to our father: for I say unto you, That God is able of these stones to raise up children unto Abraham.
Luke 3:10 And the people asked him, saying, What shall we do then? 11 He answereth and saith unto them, He that hath two coats, let him impart to him that hath none; and he that hath meat, let him do likewise.
Luke 3:12 Then came also publicans to be baptized, and said unto him, Master, what shall we do? 13 And he said unto them, Exact no more than that which is appointed you. 14 And the soldiers likewise demanded of him, saying, And what shall we do? And he said unto them, Do violence to no man, neither accuse any falsely; and be content with your wages.
Matthew 3:1 In those days came John the Baptist, preaching in the wilderness of Judaea, 2 And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
Matt 4:17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
Luke 10:25 And, behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted him, saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life? 26 He said unto him, What is written in the law? how readest thou? 27 And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself. 28 And he said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do, and thou shalt live.
Galatians 4:4 But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, 5 To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.
Matthew 23:1 Then spake Jesus to the multitude, and to his disciples, 2 Saying, The scribes and the Pharisees sit in Moses’ seat:
Mark 1:4 John did baptize in the wilderness, and preach the baptism of repentance for the remission of sins. // Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Romans 3:21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets; 22 Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference: 23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: 25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God; 26 To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.
Acts 16:30 And brought them out, and said, Sirs, what must I do to be saved? 31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
POINT LOBOS CARMEL, CA OC
Seals on beach, citizen817? Clicked and enlarged but couldn’t tell. Gorgeous photo..
Anyone else here grow tomatoes, and garlic, and onions, hot peppers, and garlic chives, and kale? If you thought that sounds like the fixins for some salsa you would be right! Saturday I made about a gallon of the stuff with yes, some blue kale. The only thing store bought was the cilantro. Hoo wee, it turned out great. Even better after letting it set for a day to better marry the flavors.
Tonight I just finished fire roasting about five pounds of toms to mix with garlic cloves and garlic chives in olive oil. This will be the base for soups and pastas dishes later in the year.
Ever try roasting whole garlic bulbs ? I’ve done them dry and soakers in olive oil . Let cool and the cloves just slip out of the skins; mix with a little olive oil and puree, refrigerate . Then there’s all the different varieties of peppers to =fire roast too !
I have about 20 various tomato and 50 hot and sweet pepper plants. Holding off with the other things until i can get the garden fully fenced in to keep out the woodchucks and rabbits (discharge of firearms prohibited around here).
I like making kimchee. A friend who has a Korean wife said I make the best kimchee of any non-Korean she knows. (I am 7/8 Polish and 1/8 German).. I used can about 80 pints of salsa with a cousin, but have not done that in about 3 years.
A blast from the long distant musical past….
Al Bowlly with Ray Noble and His Orchestra (1934)
Lucille, I am envisioning a social events from that period – men in tuxes and women in their long gowns dancing. Reminds me of those old black and white movies which I loved.
Yes, exactly, Janie. And sometimes the dancers would stop and face the bandstand, being attentive to the singer. Then when the orchestra took over, they’d return to dancing around the room. Elegance.
s/b “event” not events…
https://www.facebook.com/video/embed/async/dialog/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FBeethovenAndBeyond%2Fvideos%2F1487850121342862%2F
