August 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #564

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
How’s this for a disaster declaration Moonbeam?
People are dead because of your stupid laws and regulations.
Why should the rest of us help you out of your self-inflicted problems?
Yet Guv Moonbeam tells us this will get worse. Yeah, a-hole. Keep letting in millions and giving them “sanctuary” when we don’t have enough water for our population. Keep spending on welfare sloths and on your boondoggle bullet train, instead of on smart not stupid environmental programs.
Homeless encampments in dry, brushy areas are certain to result in wildfires. We know there are plenty of those.
Illegal alien migration routes cut through some very dry, fire prone areas. Their campfires often start fires.
Pot growers are often too stoned or too stupid to avoid starting fires in the hot, dry areas where their crops are grown,
Arsonists have been having a field day in recent years. Every time the high fire danger warnings go out, it’s their cue to go start some fires.
Yes, some start naturally by lightning. This accounts for a very small percentage.
But no, the idiot liberals love these fires. It gives them another chance to blame something on global warming so they can use it to implement draconian environmental rules that will destroy capitalism and bring about socialis.
Boss, I have been out of CA for over 30 yrs, and even back then the greenfreaks managed to shut down logging roads used for forest maintenance.
Each fire season is worse, as undergrowth has not been managed, so fuel levels are Really High.
God forbid the forests are managed! Let’s do ALL we can to keep creepy man out of the Pristine Wilderness…
except its hard to calculate how much of said Pristine Wilderness has burnt over the last 10 yrs, due to the greenies.
can’t stand that bunch.
Not to do with fire but with logging and greenies.
Twenty years + ago, during the spotted owl b.s., our kids lived in Seattle. My daughter picked up a bumper sticker for me. It said “ Save the Spotted Owl, Collect a Whole Set.”
The sticker lived on my fridge to torment any greenies that came into my home.
Plain Jane, Outstanding!!!
Agree and I live in California
Victor Davis Hanson wrote about this very issue in 2003 in “Mexifornia”. Not only is he a highly respected historian, he is also from a family that has farmed in the Central California Valley for many years. What has been done to the Golden State is a travesty and a tragedy and I hope Donald Trump continues to highlight the horribly destructive policies that have decimated both the economy and the environment!
I hope so too, VKM!
I’;m in SoCal and I hope we get out before everything burns-and it will eventually. I weep for the innocent animals that suffer and die because of this insanity.
LikeLiked by 5 people
BOOM BOOM BOOM
Direct Hits!
That’s just beautiful.
HE IS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT! The Math Doesn’t lie.
Folks the Chinese this past week have seen all their lobbying efforts be destroyed by the Sledgehammer of Truth!
Another Treeper (Abdiesus) posted the following to my post on a different thread:
In light of what Sundance has written about China’s normal public behavior in the article above, I wonder what underlying data or issue is causing China to escalate the verbal battle so sharply at this particular moment? It almost seems like they’ve been triggered by something, but what? Is it just the Chinese stock market dropping – and Trump tweeting about it? Perhaps that plus something else they know about the seriousness of their predicament that is causing the uncharacteristically harsh language? Maybe Trump (knowingly or unknowingly?) touched a sore spot?
He than said my post sharing the following might have answered his question.
Our President drove the Dragon 🐉 crazy 😜 yesterday when he let out a little secret about what will happen to our real GDP rate once he shrinks the deficit. He knows it and the Dragon 🐉 knows it!
China 🇨🇳 will see a reduction of 3% to 4% to their real GDP rate!
There is a cause and effect to our GDP and theirs. By squeezing them with tariffs of 10% on the first $50 billion coupled with the proposed 25% on the next $200 billion and what I believe maybe as high as 50% on the remaining $250 billion, our President is swinging our GDP up and killing China’s GDP.
Let’s look at the math:
USA 🇺🇸 Tariffs on China:
$50 billion x 10% tariffs = $5 billion dollars to our Government
$200 billion x 25% tariffs = $50 billion dollars to our Government
$250 billion x (being a bit conservative) 37.5% tariffs = $93.375 billion dollars to our Government
China 🇨🇳 Tariffs on USA:
$50 billion x 10% tariffs = $5 billion dollars to their Government
$60 billion x 25% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
$40 billion x (THAT IS ALL THEY HAVE LEFT) 37.5% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
That totals $148.375 billion dollars in tariffs for our Government versus $35 billion dollars to their Government.
That shrinks the deficit by $113.375 billion dollars a year.
What does that mean for the real GDP rate? Just last Quarter we shrunk the trade deficit by $53 billion dollars and it added 1.16% to the 4.1%. Please keep in mind with my math above, China 🇨🇳 and the USA 🇺🇸 brought in the same $5 billion in tariffs. They washed each other out.
However, going forward, that isn’t the case! Your talking about an additional 2.32% real GDP rate for each year using the tariffs on China 🇨🇳 and them losing that same percentage.
He was absolutely right that WE CAN’T LOSE!
BABA BING BABA BOOM/
WINNING IS ALL WE DO. TY flep.
He knows it!
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1023549416446279680?s=21
I wondered if China followed the midterms closely enough to think that if they made a big deal about not getting along with the US at this precise time, they could win some votes for the other side, the Dems, who they think would impeach Trump. Surely they believe they’d do much better with someone else who wouldn’t rock the boat. Far out theory, I suspect, but one never knows.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not far out at all. In fact, it is highly likely.
I’ll bet there are plenty of democrats right now doing what they would impeach Trump for right now.
The President’s enemies are everywhere, domestically and internationally, and they hate him. The pot is boiling over.
China Is Now Left With Just Three Options, And They Are All Equally Bad
Sum Ting Wong?
Last Friday’s forceful intervention by the PBOC, in which the central bank hiked the reserve requirement for FX forwards trading from 0% to 20%, was a warning shot at the gathering yuan shorts who managed to briefly send the Chinese currency below 6.90 against the dollar last week, after losing 4% of its value in the past month, and bringing the cumulative decline against the dollar to 10% since April, a far steeper drop than seen during the 2015 devaluation.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-05/china-now-left-just-three-options-and-they-are-all-equally-bad
Dana Purina reported this on Friday, along with the very false report that PT was “bleeding” women’s votes.
Once you see the lies, you cannot ever unsee them.
OMG I heard her say that … She is really annoying..
That was just awful. I heard that and immediately turn to classic Country. She is horrendous, and stupid. Fox is the enemy of the people; with nbccbscnn, et al
She has no trouble adding Murdoch, Jr.’s anti-Trump talking points to her own.
All this, and there’s no cheese.
But but but muh Delta Smelt!
Finally we here someone mention the prevention methods that are ignored by our liberal government here. Not only does the smelt have more rights than farmers , our lovely politicians refuse to take care of any tree clear. Thank you President Trump. I guess Mr. Monogram just wants the federal monies that go with all this disaster and loss of life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I meant Moonbeam. But monogram was pretty funny, spell check!😀
God Bless and Protect President Trump
And his family
And his Cabinet
And all the White Hats.
Lord, let us save our Country.
By extension, “Let us save the world”.
I suspect if President Trumop succeeds in making ( or even threatens to make ) a serious dent in the federal debt we will see a very uncivil domestic war . As Sundance is fond of saying, ” there’s triillions at stake ” and the nation’s big financial sharks won’t let their prey be stolen without a major fight !
C-span caller threatens to shoot Brian Stelter and Don Lemon. Puh-leeease. Listen to this, and try to convince me it’s not fake. Ridiculous the lengths they’ll go to, to whine about POTUS.
https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/08/05/cnns-stelter-after-airing-clip-of-c-span-caller-threatening-to-shoot-him-im-not-asking-for-sympathy/
if these dorks had a brain in their head or even secretly follow real events, they would know that one of them will undoubtedly be a sacrifice on the false flag altar.
All of their names are on some roulette wheel somewhere.
Maybe, but this was an obvious hoax. C-span has always had prank callers – it’s a thing.
It’s always some old guy with a goofy voice who comes off somewhat believable, until the zinger at the end.
That Stelter would even TRY to use this prank as evidence of media hatred is pathetic. If he wants proof of media hatred, he can come and talk to me!
A bunch of sharks beat these guys last ratings I saw.
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2018-08-05/saudi-arabia-suspends-diplomatic-trade-ties-with-canada?__twitter_impression=true
Was this guy ever a Republican? For real, I mean?
And I’m quite sure that Bill here will be shocked to learn that “women, young people and minorities” *will* be stepping up in even greater numbers to help “white men over 55” save the Republic- by voting TRUMP.
Sheesh, this guy’s a dummy.
Didn’t Kristol ever hear of the #Walkaway movement? They are all leaving the Dimm plantation to join the Trump Train. They are not even Russians even though that is being spread by MSM.
These brainiacs never actually pay attention to anything that’s happening in the real world. So no, I’m sure he’s never heard of #WalkAway.
Send that jerk to Chicago, and take his coat.
haha.
He belongs in a rubber room.
Oh now he’s a “white man”.
I realize that Kristol and Geo. Will have lost their access to the halls of power with Trump’s election and all, yet in their reactions, I see desperation. Makes me wonder what I’m missing. The two of them act like Brennan and Clapper and we know those two fear transparency because of their crimes.
Bill Kristol has always been a globalist neocon.
Evidentally he now thinks voting for socialists will now save the Republic.
Classic “We have to destroy the Republic to save the Republic!”.
What a loon.
He’s just angry no one will come on his cruises anymore😎
I wonder how the Weekly Standard scripts are doing. It’s amazing this guy still has a job.
Last time I checked WS and National Review were about the size of those supermarket and hardware store sale flyers in the newspapers and your front door handles.
It’s beyond embarrassing now. Do these people have any loves ones that can look in on them, mental illness is serious. Delusions of grandeur come to mind.
He comes direct from finest Trotskyite stock.
They were all Dems back in the day, then jumped over for Regan. That’s where this crop of NeoCons were born. They jumped back to the dem side because they had been told Hillary would help them destroy Russia.
Basically whoever they think they can get to take Russia down they’re for.
Now I’m not on Twitter but I check dozens of conservative Twitter accounts, daily.
Can’t connect with any right now including The Treehouse.
My neighbor had a saw mill in the Sierra’s back in the ’50’s. He would pay for a logging permit for a designated tract of forest. The forestry would come along and mark the trees he could cut. These were sick or infested trees but did not distract from the lumber quality. My neighbor was rejuvenating the forest and paying the government for doing so. I do not recall any forest fires anywhere near the extent today. In fact I do not recall any at all.
Then along came the hippies, do gooders, tree-huggers, environmentalist Libtards. My neighbor who was paying the government for managing the forest got run out of the forest. The result today is thousands upon thousands of acres of dead trees which amounts to fire-kindling. Now the government does not get the revenue but pays millions and millions to put out fires for what was being done efficiently and with income to the government. Libtards have zero common sense and there is nothing they can run with practicality.
The only thing I see where Libtards are good at is the movie industry and that is because it is acting and make-believe. There is nothing real about the entertainment industry and Libtards thrive on Bulls**t.
White Apple, I was kvetching ab this upthread, but you did a MUCH better job than I.
Thanks for filling in the details.
I cannot stand this bunch!
They can’t even do that. They are slowly killing that off
….The only thing I see where Libtards are good at is the movie industry….
To be truthful, they suck at that too. They have stupid PC scripts, contrived plots and idiotic propaganda with sub-talent actors and actresses. So, the conclusion is that Libtards are good for nothing!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You can tell that leftists hate you by the way that leftists tell you that they hate you.
Holy Toledo
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/nearly-one-quarter-of-all-jobs-added-in-the-us-this-century-have-now-occurred-under-president-trump/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, Dan – You big goofball – what a kidder you are – hahahahah!
Some on the left now claim Trump’s rally crowds are fake because he hires them to come from places like Craigslist. This guy says he is “speaking as former advance aide to a President + Vice President”. The full thread is six posts long and so ridiculous.
