In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

76 Responses to August 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #564

  1. budmc says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • The Boss says:
      August 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

      How’s this for a disaster declaration Moonbeam?
      People are dead because of your stupid laws and regulations.
      Why should the rest of us help you out of your self-inflicted problems?

      • Tl Howard says:
        August 6, 2018 at 12:54 am

        Yet Guv Moonbeam tells us this will get worse. Yeah, a-hole. Keep letting in millions and giving them “sanctuary” when we don’t have enough water for our population. Keep spending on welfare sloths and on your boondoggle bullet train, instead of on smart not stupid environmental programs.

        • joeknuckles says:
          August 6, 2018 at 1:07 am

          Homeless encampments in dry, brushy areas are certain to result in wildfires. We know there are plenty of those.

          Illegal alien migration routes cut through some very dry, fire prone areas. Their campfires often start fires.

          Pot growers are often too stoned or too stupid to avoid starting fires in the hot, dry areas where their crops are grown,

          Arsonists have been having a field day in recent years. Every time the high fire danger warnings go out, it’s their cue to go start some fires.

          Yes, some start naturally by lightning. This accounts for a very small percentage.

          But no, the idiot liberals love these fires. It gives them another chance to blame something on global warming so they can use it to implement draconian environmental rules that will destroy capitalism and bring about socialis.

      • piper567 says:
        August 6, 2018 at 1:00 am

        Boss, I have been out of CA for over 30 yrs, and even back then the greenfreaks managed to shut down logging roads used for forest maintenance.
        Each fire season is worse, as undergrowth has not been managed, so fuel levels are Really High.
        God forbid the forests are managed! Let’s do ALL we can to keep creepy man out of the Pristine Wilderness…
        except its hard to calculate how much of said Pristine Wilderness has burnt over the last 10 yrs, due to the greenies.
        can’t stand that bunch.

        • Plain Jane says:
          August 6, 2018 at 2:12 am

          Not to do with fire but with logging and greenies.

          Twenty years + ago, during the spotted owl b.s., our kids lived in Seattle. My daughter picked up a bumper sticker for me. It said “ Save the Spotted Owl, Collect a Whole Set.”

          The sticker lived on my fridge to torment any greenies that came into my home.

      • agentcommonsense says:
        August 6, 2018 at 1:50 am

        Agree and I live in California

    • vikingmom says:
      August 6, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Victor Davis Hanson wrote about this very issue in 2003 in “Mexifornia”. Not only is he a highly respected historian, he is also from a family that has farmed in the Central California Valley for many years. What has been done to the Golden State is a travesty and a tragedy and I hope Donald Trump continues to highlight the horribly destructive policies that have decimated both the economy and the environment!

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 6, 2018 at 12:36 am

      HE IS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT! The Math Doesn’t lie.

      Folks the Chinese this past week have seen all their lobbying efforts be destroyed by the Sledgehammer of Truth!

      Another Treeper (Abdiesus) posted the following to my post on a different thread:

      In light of what Sundance has written about China’s normal public behavior in the article above, I wonder what underlying data or issue is causing China to escalate the verbal battle so sharply at this particular moment? It almost seems like they’ve been triggered by something, but what? Is it just the Chinese stock market dropping – and Trump tweeting about it? Perhaps that plus something else they know about the seriousness of their predicament that is causing the uncharacteristically harsh language? Maybe Trump (knowingly or unknowingly?) touched a sore spot?

      He than said my post sharing the following might have answered his question.

      Our President drove the Dragon 🐉 crazy 😜 yesterday when he let out a little secret about what will happen to our real GDP rate once he shrinks the deficit. He knows it and the Dragon 🐉 knows it!

      China 🇨🇳 will see a reduction of 3% to 4% to their real GDP rate!

      There is a cause and effect to our GDP and theirs. By squeezing them with tariffs of 10% on the first $50 billion coupled with the proposed 25% on the next $200 billion and what I believe maybe as high as 50% on the remaining $250 billion, our President is swinging our GDP up and killing China’s GDP.

      Let’s look at the math:

      USA 🇺🇸 Tariffs on China:

      $50 billion x 10% tariffs = $5 billion dollars to our Government
      $200 billion x 25% tariffs = $50 billion dollars to our Government
      $250 billion x (being a bit conservative) 37.5% tariffs = $93.375 billion dollars to our Government

      China 🇨🇳 Tariffs on USA:

      $50 billion x 10% tariffs = $5 billion dollars to their Government
      $60 billion x 25% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
      $40 billion x (THAT IS ALL THEY HAVE LEFT) 37.5% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government

      That totals $148.375 billion dollars in tariffs for our Government versus $35 billion dollars to their Government.

      That shrinks the deficit by $113.375 billion dollars a year.

      What does that mean for the real GDP rate? Just last Quarter we shrunk the trade deficit by $53 billion dollars and it added 1.16% to the 4.1%. Please keep in mind with my math above, China 🇨🇳 and the USA 🇺🇸 brought in the same $5 billion in tariffs. They washed each other out.

      However, going forward, that isn’t the case! Your talking about an additional 2.32% real GDP rate for each year using the tariffs on China 🇨🇳 and them losing that same percentage.

      He was absolutely right that WE CAN’T LOSE!

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:24 am

  8. lida rose says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

    God Bless and Protect President Trump
    And his family
    And his Cabinet
    And all the White Hats.

    Lord, let us save our Country.

  9. millwright says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I suspect if President Trumop succeeds in making ( or even threatens to make ) a serious dent in the federal debt we will see a very uncivil domestic war . As Sundance is fond of saying, ” there’s triillions at stake ” and the nation’s big financial sharks won’t let their prey be stolen without a major fight !

  10. Peoria Jones says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

    C-span caller threatens to shoot Brian Stelter and Don Lemon. Puh-leeease. Listen to this, and try to convince me it’s not fake. Ridiculous the lengths they’ll go to, to whine about POTUS.

    https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/08/05/cnns-stelter-after-airing-clip-of-c-span-caller-threatening-to-shoot-him-im-not-asking-for-sympathy/

    • Molly Pitcher says:
      August 6, 2018 at 12:54 am

      if these dorks had a brain in their head or even secretly follow real events, they would know that one of them will undoubtedly be a sacrifice on the false flag altar.
      All of their names are on some roulette wheel somewhere.

      • Peoria Jones says:
        August 6, 2018 at 1:01 am

        Maybe, but this was an obvious hoax. C-span has always had prank callers – it’s a thing.

        It’s always some old guy with a goofy voice who comes off somewhat believable, until the zinger at the end.

        That Stelter would even TRY to use this prank as evidence of media hatred is pathetic. If he wants proof of media hatred, he can come and talk to me!

    • Robert Smith says:
      August 6, 2018 at 12:55 am

      A bunch of sharks beat these guys last ratings I saw.

    • Harry Lime says:
      August 6, 2018 at 3:07 am

      Apologies to Porky Pig…

  12. sunnydaze says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Was this guy ever a Republican? For real, I mean?

  13. Whiskey1 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Now I’m not on Twitter but I check dozens of conservative Twitter accounts, daily.

    Can’t connect with any right now including The Treehouse.

  14. White Apple says:
    August 6, 2018 at 1:00 am

    My neighbor had a saw mill in the Sierra’s back in the ’50’s. He would pay for a logging permit for a designated tract of forest. The forestry would come along and mark the trees he could cut. These were sick or infested trees but did not distract from the lumber quality. My neighbor was rejuvenating the forest and paying the government for doing so. I do not recall any forest fires anywhere near the extent today. In fact I do not recall any at all.

    Then along came the hippies, do gooders, tree-huggers, environmentalist Libtards. My neighbor who was paying the government for managing the forest got run out of the forest. The result today is thousands upon thousands of acres of dead trees which amounts to fire-kindling. Now the government does not get the revenue but pays millions and millions to put out fires for what was being done efficiently and with income to the government. Libtards have zero common sense and there is nothing they can run with practicality.

    The only thing I see where Libtards are good at is the movie industry and that is because it is acting and make-believe. There is nothing real about the entertainment industry and Libtards thrive on Bulls**t.

  15. agentcommonsense says:
    August 6, 2018 at 1:56 am

    You can tell that leftists hate you by the way that leftists tell you that they hate you.

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 2:14 am

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 2:38 am

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 2:43 am

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 3:04 am

    Some on the left now claim Trump’s rally crowds are fake because he hires them to come from places like Craigslist. This guy says he is “speaking as former advance aide to a President + Vice President”. The full thread is six posts long and so ridiculous.

  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 6, 2018 at 3:23 am

