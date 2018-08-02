President Trump Massive MAGA Rally – Wilkes-Barre, PA – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on August 2, 2018 by

Tonight President Donald Trump is holding another MAGA campaign style rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.  The anticipated start time is 7:00pm EST with pre-rally festivities ongoing:

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkFOX10 Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2018, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

23 Responses to President Trump Massive MAGA Rally – Wilkes-Barre, PA – 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. rumpole2 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Is Jim Acosta attending?

    It’s traditional to chant at him CNN SUX!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    President DonaldTrump SHOULD read the tweets of the pride of the NYT, Sarah Jeong, to the crowd at his rally Saturday, what a perfect opportunity to show the media to America for who exactly who they are”..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Minnie says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    MAGA Rally number 2!

    And a 3rd planned for Saturday in Ohio?

    Such a positively Trumpian week 😃

    Oh how we ❤️ OUR President 🦁

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. The Boss says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    I believe creepy Joe Biden grew up in this area. No way that fool could draw a Trump-sized crowd.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Gil says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    It would be so sweet if on this historical day, the day of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, AND with a President Trump rally soon( no coincidence at all), AND a swamp draining underway, that PERHAPS a huge portion of swamp could be cleaned out today while we enjoy the rally.
    Declassified fisa anyone?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. duchess01 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Excellent Photos From Trump Rally In Pennsylvania… ‘CNN Sucks!’…
    Posted by Kane on August 2, 2018 6:26 pm

    https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/excellent-photos-from-trump-rally-in-pennsylvania-cnn-sucks/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. DanO64 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    AWESOME!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Minnie says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Mr. President taking it straight to We The People.

    It refreshes and renews my soul to see him with all Americans, he truly loves us.

    🙏🦁🙏

    Like

    Reply
  9. Newman says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Jim Acosta Reporting

    Like

    Reply
  10. Katie says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    This brave, smart patriot may have saved President Trump’s life – if you read the Q posts, she’s supposed to have a VIP seat. She is tweeting from the rally.

    Like

    Reply
  11. JoD says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    WOW!
    Not to be braggadocious, but I have just had a full 5 minutes of RSBN coverage, in focus with audio!! I’m so spoiled now, that I can tell you.

    Like

    Reply
  12. lawton says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Watch yourself out there…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s