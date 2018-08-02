President Trump Massive MAGA Rally – Wilkes-Barre, PA – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump is holding another MAGA campaign style rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The anticipated start time is 7:00pm EST with pre-rally festivities ongoing:
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – FOX10 Livestream Link
Advertisements
Is Jim Acosta attending?
It’s traditional to chant at him CNN SUX!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh-oh. Looks like another one of those fringe groups showed up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It might be almost watching CNN live… to see how they cover the “news” that the people KNOW they suck?
I have a live CNN stream… kinda funny just seeing Wolf Blitzer.. whatever he is saying you know its fake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jim, you’re number 1!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LMAO
LikeLike
You’re a BFD!
LikeLike
The science is settled.
97% of all Deplorables agree that cnn sucks.
The other 3% think they blow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President DonaldTrump SHOULD read the tweets of the pride of the NYT, Sarah Jeong, to the crowd at his rally Saturday, what a perfect opportunity to show the media to America for who exactly who they are”..
LikeLiked by 2 people
MAGA Rally number 2!
And a 3rd planned for Saturday in Ohio?
Such a positively Trumpian week 😃
Oh how we ❤️ OUR President 🦁
LikeLiked by 3 people
A triple shot of MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA Hat Trick!!!!
😃
LikeLike
I believe creepy Joe Biden grew up in this area. No way that fool could draw a Trump-sized crowd.
LikeLike
It would be so sweet if on this historical day, the day of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, AND with a President Trump rally soon( no coincidence at all), AND a swamp draining underway, that PERHAPS a huge portion of swamp could be cleaned out today while we enjoy the rally.
Declassified fisa anyone?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, PLEASE 👍
LikeLike
Excellent Photos From Trump Rally In Pennsylvania… ‘CNN Sucks!’…
Posted by Kane on August 2, 2018 6:26 pm
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/excellent-photos-from-trump-rally-in-pennsylvania-cnn-sucks/
LikeLiked by 1 person
AWESOME!
LikeLike
Mr. President taking it straight to We The People.
It refreshes and renews my soul to see him with all Americans, he truly loves us.
🙏🦁🙏
LikeLike
Jim Acosta Reporting
LikeLike
This brave, smart patriot may have saved President Trump’s life – if you read the Q posts, she’s supposed to have a VIP seat. She is tweeting from the rally.
LikeLike
WOW!
Not to be braggadocious, but I have just had a full 5 minutes of RSBN coverage, in focus with audio!! I’m so spoiled now, that I can tell you.
LikeLike
Watch yourself out there…
LikeLike