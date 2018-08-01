Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm Livestream…

Posted on August 1, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Wednesday August 1st, 2018.  Anticipated start time 1:00pm EST

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link

  1. Sauce says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Wonder if we’ll get the “Q”uestion at todays press briefing?

  2. Everywhereguy says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    The five-times-weekly torture session

  3. andyocoregon says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Idiots seem to think President Trump has no 1st Amendment Right to free speech. They’re calling his tweet about Mueller Investigation “obstruction”. Bet the presstitutes would squawk loudly if their 1st Amendment Rights were taken away from them.

  4. andyocoregon says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    If you write a check, you must show I.D.
    How petty of that woman to criticize President Trump for a general comment.

    • andyocoregon says:
      August 1, 2018 at 1:50 pm

      That was Cecilia Vega from ABC News. Expect to see this clip on the evening news tonight. That’s how they roll. Anything to criticize the President for every little thing he says.

    • daughnworks247 says:
      August 1, 2018 at 2:01 pm

      I sent a staff member to buy spray paint for a project we were doing. He had to show an ID.
      Same thing for Sudafed and cold medications.
      I still write checks, far more convenient when it comes to the accounting for specific jobs, and I show ID, every single time — even though they KNOW me.

  5. Mandy says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    lol “Q anon and blacks for Trump FRINGE GROUPS” by some reporter, a guy seated next to John Gizzy – did y’all see Gizzy’s head turn and look at the dude like “WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU!” lolol. Too funny!

    • andyocoregon says:
      August 1, 2018 at 1:58 pm

      He was whining about Jim Acosta (CNN) being shouted down by the crowd yelling “CNN Sucks”. Sarah shut him down by saying “While we support Freedom of the Press, we also support Free Speech”. LOL!

  6. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Hilarious how Acosta and CNN use TRUMP speeches to inject their VANITY PROPAGANDA and AGENDA QUESTIONS into the news – and then they have the PRECIOUS CHUTZPAH to complain when WE THE PEOPLE inject “CNN sucks” into their VANITY PROPAGANDA!

  7. daughnworks247 says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    OMG, we got a Q question.

  8. BlackKnightRides says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    NEW RULES: We WIN, They LOSE. 😁

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 1, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      BKR that is absolutely the truth! I predicted last night after reviewing some data that was released that the Atlanta Federal Reserve was going to revise their forecast for the 3rd Quarter real GDP rate upward. They did exactly that!

      • fleporeblog says:
        August 1, 2018 at 2:27 pm

        Even more WINNING folks!

  9. RM says:
    August 1, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Pretty racist calling minority groups such as Qanon and Blacks for Trump and a fringe group .

  10. Mandy says:
    August 1, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Every time a reporter WHINES about being hollered at by Trump supporters, my mind flashes to our wonderful law enforcement and what they’ve had to endure at the hands of the FILTHY LEFT. I don’t know if the video is still available for viewing, but I watched a black ICE agent in Portland stand stoically while being called the N word – repeatedly – by leftist anarchists during recent events outside the ICE office in Portland. And, I recall the line of officers in Ferguson, MO and what those brave LEOs endured, night after night after night.

    I have ZERO PROBLEM with Trump supporters chanting their opinions at the vile instigators, aka journalists.

    The presstitues are DESPERATE to push Trump supporters back into the shadows where we cower and fear speaking our minds. Ain’t happening.

    • Linda says:
      August 1, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      It’s poetic justice. The MSM has instigated all those things that you mentioned. They have instigated riots and the bashing of Trump supporters and hatred against the police. So now they get a little taste of what it’s like to be us. Love it!

  11. trumpthepress says:
    August 1, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Sarah vs. the tools. An Epic saga…Spoiler alert – Sarah ALWAYS wins handily.

  12. disklxik says:
    August 1, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    “It’s like the Q you knew I was coming” SHS

