Sunday July 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO.
Paul Bunyan land.
May cats and the crazy females who worship them go extinct.
Just the other day I was telling my wife that your were up at night strategizing hope to increase your standing with females and the felines they adore.
Wrong again.
I hate cats and the crazy females who collect and worship them.
What a delight to be able to share these adorable photos with you…ENJOY! You’re welcome!
Hey, American look at the open thread for yesterday…..after you totally lose your mind on ‘Caterday’ (snicker)….come back.
You’re joking, right? Because the “cat” people are everywhere here. If by chance you are serious….dude. The trashing and subsequent thrashing you are going to get is going to be my entertainment for a month.
OMGosh, this is going to be more embarrassing than an Anthony Weiner presser. Please come back….bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Long time reader, 1st post. I really appreciate this site, so I get a a little worried when I get redirected to a site that pops up all red “Warning Deceptive Site Ahead” Now ’m getting malware pop up ads when trying to access Conservative Treehouse website.
My gut tells me this is thought police and a trial run for what’s coming to all conservative website, soon.
I’ve selected do not track, changed ad tracking number, tried incognito, cleared cache, rebooted, downloaded Malwarebytes, done virus scans, used different search engines and ran in safe mode. Yet still get this crap and it’s only on this site.
At the current time I can only access this site in safe mode and after a Amazon malware pop up. I believe either this site is being targeted or I’m being targeted! Again just wondering if anyone else is having issue?
Darla, first, to reassure you, you are not alone.
Many of us experienced those “pop-up” warnings and aggravating “Amazon” solicitations.
I do not believe you were targeted, individually.
Only thing that saved my sanity was finally signing up at Word Press.
I downloaded the app, kept my “user name” and have had absolutely no issues.
Good luck.
P.S. – added bonus, a Word Press account offers use of the “like” button 👍
Darla and Minnie I use Duckduckgo and Adblocker.
No problems with those sick communists ‘who would control the universe’ (gooogel amazoon, beezos etc)
Maybe different on your side of the pond so I sympathise.
Keep up the good fight and God bless you american Thinkers.
Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning is now and ever shall be, world without end, Amen 🙏
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦁
Amen.
Amen.
Manuel Ponce, a close friend of Andre’ Segovia, was a Mexican composer who resided in Europe. Among many other works, he composed 12 preludes for guitar. Here are 3 of those.
Rudy was on Jeninne’s show tonight and said audio techs have showed the “Cohn” tape was tampered with. Rudy is going to have additional tests done on the tape. Cohn is in deep mud.
Breathe into me, Holy Spirit, that my thoughts may all be holy. Move in me, Holy Spirit, that my work, too, may be holy. Attract my heart, Holy Spirit, that I may love only what is holy. Strengthen me, Holy Spirit, that I may defend all that is holy. Protect me, Holy Spirit, that I may always be holy.
Saint Augustine
Irish Blessing for all those that are facing fires in the Western states.
In Time of Sorrow…
May you see God’s light on the path ahead
When the road you walk is dark.
May you always hear,
Even in your hour of sorrow,
The gentle singing of the lark.
When times are hard may hardness
Never turn your heart to stone,
May you always remember
when the shadows fall—
You do not walk alone.
Amen.
Bethlehem And Calvary
“Sweet Name come down from Heav’n above,
To win our heart’s deep tender love;
As Bethlehem and Calv’ry prove:
My Jesus.”How true this old hymn is! Bethlehem and Calvary do indeed prove that the Lord Jesus Christ came from heaven to win us to himself.
St. Paul’s declaration that “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” (ITim.1:15) takes in both Bethlehem and Calvary. At Bethlehem Christ showed His love for man, not merely by coming to be with us, but by becoming one of us.
Luke, “the beloved physician,” wrote the famous “Gospel According to St. Luke” to show how truly man the Lord Jesus Christ was. Apart from sin,our Lord experienced all the emotions, the sorrows, the joys, the pains, the pleasures that we do. The Son of God actually became the Son of Man that the sons of men might become the sons of God.
But His life alone could not save us. His holiness would only expose our sin and condemn us. This is why the Apostle Paul declares that “Christ DIED for our sins” (ICor.15:3), and that “WE HAVE REDEMPTION THROUGH HIS BLOOD, THE FOR-GIVENESS OF SINS, ACCORDING TO THE RICHES OF HIS GRACE”(Eph.1:7).
Those who believe this and trust Christ as their personal Saviour rejoice in the truth of the above poem. Their hearts have been won to the Blessed One who came from heaven to Bethlehem and Calvary because HE loved them.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/bethlehem-and-calvary/
I’ve been computing since the days of the 286. Last weekend, I decided to dip into Linux. I wanted to try it out on my older laptop because it’s so weak. I turn it on, and can go make a pot of coffee and pour a cup before it’s finished booting up. Of the many flavors, the two current most popular are Linux Mint and Ubuntu. I tried them both and settled on Mint because, among other reasons, its interface is nearly identical to Windows.
This is one of the great things about the Linux distros, you can boot into those environments from a USB flash drive, without actually installing it on your system. Kinda like “try before you buy.” The greatest thing about them is that they’re free.
Anyway, I committed to installing Mint on my hard drive, but before I did that I had to prep the laptop. Backing up files, cleaning out all the junk, removing unused apps, etc. I started a deep disk clean about 5:00 PM, and nearly 8 hours later it’s still going. Mostly that’s due to the lack of a CPU with oomph and lack of memory, but also partly due to the Windows bloat. Why, the Microsoft applet itself identified almost 3GB that it could safely remove. Egad.
I’m going to be so happy to dump that MS crap. I’d stuck with it so long for compatibility reasons. I used to be a big-time gamer; I built my current desktop for that specific purpose, but I find that I hardly do that anymore. So if my laptop experiment goes well, my desktop will go Linux also. Bye bye Microsoft.
