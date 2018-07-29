July 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #556

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I bet there are a lot of emails like this that Brennan doesn’t want to see the light of day and reason why his pushback is so obvious.
https://iotwreport.com/sharyl-attkisson-shares-leaked-internal-email-thats-so-very-damning-for-john-brennan/
That was merely from 2010, can we imagine how much dirtier Brennan played at Obunghole’s direction for the duration of his “reign”?
*SPIT*
ENDING POLITICAL PLAY-for-PAY
[DRAFT in search of ideas]
American can save our FUTURE and pocket a FORTUNE by ending Play-for-Pay.
Here’s how: Pay Congress royally and TAKE the MONEY from POLITICS.
Personal Finances must be vested solely in the future of the American Economy:
• Pay Congressional Representatives $500,000 annually.
• Pay Senators $800,000 annually.
• Pay Presidents $2,000,000 annually.
• EACH receives fully-funded Retirement following completion of one full term.
• ANYONE removed from office or convicted of a crime forfeits all Retirement benefits.
• ALL must invest ONLY in the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilshire_5000
• ALL, including immediate family, must DIVEST all assets prior to taking office,
… or place them in Blind Trusts that follow the same model as President Trump.
• NONE may retain any funds or holdings abroad.
Political Finances must eliminate Play-for-Pay:
• ALL Federal Elections are funded EITHER 100% Personally or by Government.
• NO Contributions can be made directly to any Candidate or Campaign.
• ALL Qualified Candidates receiving Government Funding share equally.
• NO Personally-Funded Candidate can spend no more than 150% of the Government-Funded Level per Candidate.
• The TOP 3 Candidates in any Election will be Qualified for Government Funding.
• NO person or entity can make Contributions to any Political Organization (Party or PAC) that exceeds the Individual Contribution Maximum.
• ALL Government Political Funding left over after any Campaigns or Election will be immediately returned to the Government.
• NO Candidate or Elected Official can have ANY involvement in or benefit from Political Foundations or NGOs.
Personal Employment following Elected-Official service must eliminate Play-for-Pay:
• NO employment as a Lobbyist for 10 years following Retirement from Office.
• NO employment by a Business or Entity with Government Contracts or Funding.
• SAME rules for Spouses.
Just one problem: the people that would have to vote this into law are the ones getting rich under the current system.
Then there’s POTUS and Leverage.
Better solution, outlaw lobbyist- all advise on public forum only, less pay – we want people in it NOT for the money,
no stock investing transactions while in public office,
term limits,
Who would prosecute someone who broke the law and remove the crook from office? I think no one. They won’t even do term limits. Our founders had moral courage, our POTUS has moral courage – but the few in Congress who do are ostracized.
The crooks are in charge.
I’ve got a better idea. Pay them what they make now, and send ’em home for 6 months of the year, only in DC when in session. No pension. 12-year service limit to elective office. Eliminate non-essentials, as during a shutdown, and cut the remaining salaries by 20%. Remember when they got less as “public servants” because of the pension? Oh, and ban public-sector unions. Cash ’em out and be done with it. Take what you’ve accrued now, and retire, or lose it.
And to be clear, nobody employed by government may donate, give, or bequeath to anyone seeking elective office, without exception.
Recording ends just as Trump says “Check…….”
Any guesses as to what Trump said after “Check”?
My Guess: “Check to see of Hillary fell over again today”
The complete audio as released doesn’t actually explain what this payment was for exactly? And apparently it never happened anyway?
Where is the beef?
And besides.. Trump clearly says “DON”T PAY WITH CASH”
thanks for the tips last nite on how to get the YT to post.
“Check this out, we’re going to drive the fake newspeople crazy with this phony tape”.
Lanny Davis: “The only people who use cash are drug dealers and mobsters” (and Obama)
Interview after the Steel Workers event a couple days ago:
Russian Embassy said FBI wrongfully arrested Maria Butina “for her political beliefs”
They have demanded her immediate release.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has replaced its Twitter profile picture with #FreeMariaButina.
Miss Butina was arrested Sunday July 15th on charges of conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government.
On Sept. 10th, the Embassy said the FBI and Justice Department will ask the court to prevent a public trial by classifying it as a matter of national security.
She is being held in jail without bond until trial.
https://brassballs.blog/home/russia-says-fbi-wrongfully-arrested-maria-butina-for-her-political-beliefs-and-demands-her-immediate-release
It wouldn’t surprise me if they kept it secret so they could feed the phony “Russia, Russia, Russia” narrative going for a while longer.
The “Civil Rights Movement” has turned into the “Civil Rights Industry” :
Factually articulated and truthful. The near north side of Milwaukee could use a dose of this message.
That man has a good head on his shoulders!
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
Chick-fil-A flashmob. Can you imagine this happening in W. Europe? They’d probably be thrown in jail. Gotta love the US. Especially what’s happening right how! Great harmonizing!
Wow That was glorious 💖💖💖 I love both the song & Chik-Fil-A 😊
Sunnydaze the WalkAway videos are really fun to see. A daily dose of MAGA.
If you’ve never seen the flashmob video of Every Praise by Hezekiah Walker, look it up. Some serious JOY being sung & danced 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Judge Jeanine and Rudy published 7/28/18. Interesting. Both claim Cohen tape was cut off when “the unsuspecting party” was discussing check or cash to kill an Enquirer story. Thoughts?
Hat tip Gateway Pundit.
