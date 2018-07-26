July 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #553

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
The sad reality is almost every one of the critters in Congress is in someone’s back pocket and is the puppet of some corporate entity. The president is the guy cleaning up the corruption yet he’s the one who’s accused of being corrupt by the MSM and both Republican and Democrat Swamp dwellers. The American people are finally awakening and giving kudos to President Trump. They are seeing a Chief Executive working his butt off, who is getting things done and always making America and its people the number one priority in any policy decision he makes. It’s obvious by the scared reactions of the Swamp they know their corruption and failure to serve the American people has been exposed.
Unfortunately, the people snipping at the President’s heels don’t want him to succeed in bettering the country’s international trade situation. They desire failure in any form if it impugns, shames, or otherwise damages the President. They are active, energetic, and dedicated combatants in a personal war against him.
Fortunately for the country, the President is winning on all fronts.
The liberals are living in complete fantasy land now.
James Clapper Exposes Barack Obama – Connects Obama to Trump Dossier and Spy Gate.!
James Clapper Confesses Obama Behind Entire Russia Witch Hunt Including The Mueller Fishing Expedition.
News Video 01:33 Minutes Jul-21-2018;
Please Share This Video. With Others.
Mr. Clapper, we ‘got it’ the first time ! Why two succeeding iterations ?
In that very short clip, he assigned responsibility for the Mueller investigation to bummer three times. That .45 on the nightstand is screaming “feed me.”
As I was saying yesterday, everything the liberals do to President Trump backfires and helps him. One voter just erased himself.
how ’bout those folks today who blocked 5th Ave in NYC? Those who resisted arrest, would not walk into vehicle on their own? Charged w/ a felony?
I don’t think being a felon has ever stopped a Democrat from voting. Neither has being a dead person. Or a non-citizen. etc.
Oh good point. I should probably delete this post then, thanks for pissing on my joke.
You’re welcome.
Short, sweet, and to the point:
This song is unusual in that nearly every single line is *relevant* when it comes to Walking Away from the Dem Party:
NIce, nice, nice…..the #WalkAway movement is real, real, real…..
They’ve just started making tee-shirts. Black w/ “#WalkAway” printed in large letters across the front.
The Dems are gonna flip out. It’ll be a great way to connect with people tho. Hoping to see one or two around town or at the Grocery Store at some point.
I already bought one. Ironically, I bought it on Amazon.
Holy macaroni! BOOM, boom!
“KEEP IT UP!, KEEP IT UP!” (variation of “Lock her up” chant)……..we need to encourage the Dems to KEEP UP THE HYSTERIA as it will kill them in the mid-terms. This self-destruction is really something to watch!
Folks, we have a WINNER!.
Stay tuned next week at this same time and station!
You know the liberals that watch CNBC are having nightmares this evening after watching this short session!
President Trump has an awesome sense of humor. Loved the pic of our President and EU’s Junker. Funny.
Rosie has THREAD – click on tweet
Pretty moving testimony here. Both her story and the story of her WWII grandfather who fought NAZIs, only to be called one by the Dem Party when he voted Trump shortly before he passed, after being a Dem his Whole.Life.
Thank You 🙏 President Trump!
wow. Up 21% from 2014.
Keep voting people! It works!
Endorsements: Remember that time Obama went to the U.K. to strongly threat-err . . . suggest voting to “remain”?
Trump Retweet
If you didn’t see it and have the time, yesterday Mike Pompeo testified in Congress, and it was almost Trumpian. He mocked and ridiculed the stupid senators asking him questions and basically embarrassed them with the truth. With a smile on his face. Guy’s a complete PATRIOT and we’re lucky to have him.
THREAD on Ham Radios & Spying — click on tweet
Very interesting. Has Robert Mueller ever done anything that wasn’t corrupt?
If you haven’t seen this one, it’s so darn cute. The Gay Republican has a Hillary voter friend who finally “saw the light”.
Shocked they haven’t hired this idiot yet.
Oh Sweden… how you have fallen….
‘I had to do what I could’: Swedish activist who forced flight to be cancelled to stop Afghan man being deported has no regrets and wants to stop ALL deportations
Elin Ersson, 22, bought the plane ticket after hearing the man would be deported
The student activist refused to take her seat and filmed her 14-minute protest
An Afghan man was eventually let off the plane but Swedish authorities have said he will be deported and she could face up to six months in prison
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5992565/Swedish-activist-forced-flight-cancelled-stop-Afghan-deported-wants-act-again.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ito=1490&ns_campaign=1490
I’m still not tired of all the winning! After reading the ‘Winfinity’ thread I’m pumped for even more winning, and made this little pic to celebrate our VSGPDJT. MAGA on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nicely done!!!
This is why we Love our President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
After reading several of Sundance’s fantastic posts tonight about all of Trump’s wins this week, it caused me to think of this oldie but goodie entitled, “Obama’s Magic Wand”. The GOP might want to consider making this segment into a campaign commercial for the Mid Terms:
He *really* stepped in it with that one.
Sooooo glad he did and yes, the GOP would be beyond stupid to not use this in ads. Total No-Brainer.
Just something hilarious for y’all, in case you missed it. Yesterday (Tequila Day) on Fox News Lisa Kennedy was fixin up a drink she called “The Hillary”. As she was busily working on and crushing up the ingredients, someone asked why it was named The Hillary, and as she was pouring them in, she said, “Because of these here crushed blackberries”.
