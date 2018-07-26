July 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #553

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

56 Responses to July 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #553

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • p'odwats says:
      July 26, 2018 at 1:09 am

      The sad reality is almost every one of the critters in Congress is in someone’s back pocket and is the puppet of some corporate entity. The president is the guy cleaning up the corruption yet he’s the one who’s accused of being corrupt by the MSM and both Republican and Democrat Swamp dwellers. The American people are finally awakening and giving kudos to President Trump. They are seeing a Chief Executive working his butt off, who is getting things done and always making America and its people the number one priority in any policy decision he makes. It’s obvious by the scared reactions of the Swamp they know their corruption and failure to serve the American people has been exposed.

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • dallasdan says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:54 am

      Unfortunately, the people snipping at the President’s heels don’t want him to succeed in bettering the country’s international trade situation. They desire failure in any form if it impugns, shames, or otherwise damages the President. They are active, energetic, and dedicated combatants in a personal war against him.

      Fortunately for the country, the President is winning on all fronts.

  3. treehouseron says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

    The liberals are living in complete fantasy land now.

    “Why Nobody Trusts Mainstream Media Anymore” from The_Donald

  4. TexasRanger says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

    James Clapper Exposes Barack Obama – Connects Obama to Trump Dossier and Spy Gate.!

    James Clapper Confesses Obama Behind Entire Russia Witch Hunt Including The Mueller Fishing Expedition.

    News Video 01:33 Minutes Jul-21-2018;

    Please Share This Video. With Others.

    • millwright says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:47 am

      Mr. Clapper, we ‘got it’ the first time ! Why two succeeding iterations ?

    • Tesla Coiled says:
      July 26, 2018 at 1:00 am

      In that very short clip, he assigned responsibility for the Mueller investigation to bummer three times. That .45 on the nightstand is screaming “feed me.”

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. treehouseron says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

    As I was saying yesterday, everything the liberals do to President Trump backfires and helps him. One voter just erased himself.

    Guy who destroyed the star got charged with FELONY vandalism. Now he can’t vote. lol from The_Donald

  8. sunnydaze says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Short, sweet, and to the point:

  9. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

  14. teeheeman says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

    “KEEP IT UP!, KEEP IT UP!” (variation of “Lock her up” chant)……..we need to encourage the Dems to KEEP UP THE HYSTERIA as it will kill them in the mid-terms. This self-destruction is really something to watch!

  15. coveyouthband says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Folks, we have a WINNER!.
    Stay tuned next week at this same time and station!

  16. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:28 am

  17. phoenixRising says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Rosie has THREAD – click on tweet

  18. sunnydaze says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Pretty moving testimony here. Both her story and the story of her WWII grandfather who fought NAZIs, only to be called one by the Dem Party when he voted Trump shortly before he passed, after being a Dem his Whole.Life.

  19. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:29 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Trump Retweet

  21. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:30 am

  22. treehouseron says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:32 am

    If you didn’t see it and have the time, yesterday Mike Pompeo testified in Congress, and it was almost Trumpian. He mocked and ridiculed the stupid senators asking him questions and basically embarrassed them with the truth. With a smile on his face. Guy’s a complete PATRIOT and we’re lucky to have him.

  23. phoenixRising says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:32 am

    THREAD on Ham Radios & Spying — click on tweet

  24. phoenixRising says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:35 am

  25. sunnydaze says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:35 am

    If you haven’t seen this one, it’s so darn cute. The Gay Republican has a Hillary voter friend who finally “saw the light”.

  26. phoenixRising says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:37 am

  27. trumpforthewin says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:37 am

    I’m still not tired of all the winning! After reading the ‘Winfinity’ thread I’m pumped for even more winning, and made this little pic to celebrate our VSGPDJT. MAGA on!

  28. fleporeblog says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:39 am

    This is why we Love our President!

  29. phoenixRising says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:41 am

  30. phoenixRising says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:43 am

  31. Julia Adams says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:44 am

    After reading several of Sundance’s fantastic posts tonight about all of Trump’s wins this week, it caused me to think of this oldie but goodie entitled, “Obama’s Magic Wand”. The GOP might want to consider making this segment into a campaign commercial for the Mid Terms:

  32. Greg C says:
    July 26, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Just something hilarious for y’all, in case you missed it. Yesterday (Tequila Day) on Fox News Lisa Kennedy was fixin up a drink she called “The Hillary”. As she was busily working on and crushing up the ingredients, someone asked why it was named The Hillary, and as she was pouring them in, she said, “Because of these here crushed blackberries”.

