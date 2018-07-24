President Trump Speech to VFW at National Convention – 1:00pm Livestream

President Donald Trump delivers delivers remarks to the 119th VFW National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri.

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

 

  1. bflyjesusgrl says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    God Bless the USA!!

  2. Whit says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Trump doesn’t even need the Secret Service in there — any one of those vets would take a bullet for him. He could not be among finer men.

  3. Josie says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Since President Trump, I can no longer hear Lee Greenwoods song without my eyes completely filling with tears. I don’t quite know how to explain that phenomenon to myself. God bless him for making that beautiful song. So happy to see the vets singing along with it. A joy to watch.

  4. JG 3 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Mr. President:

    We somewhat KNOW the SCRACIFICE YOU AND YOU FAMILY are making for US!

    WE THANK YOU!

    Please know, we are holding back only because we don’t want to hurt something you may be
    doing. But, if there comes a time when (#s) can help, please give US the word!

    WE TRUST YOU!

    Showing our gratitude by covering You and Your Family in our prayers.

    WE LOVE, LOVE, LOVE YOU!

    “MAKING FUTURE HISTORY CLASS MORE FUN-ER, THAN EVER BEFORE!”

  5. redline says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    On the Jerusalem embassy-
    “We DID it, we’re PROUD of it, it’s THERE, ENJOY it!”
    Perfect 🙂

  6. Whit says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Does anyone think he’ll announce yanked clearances? What a sweet speech that would be and it would be fun to watch the networks lose their minds. I have a feeling he needs to secure everyone he loves before he plays that card – guys like Clapper are capable of anything.

    • JG 3 says:
      July 24, 2018 at 1:23 pm

      Hope Val Jar is included. Oh! but wait…she didn’t have one

    • emet says:
      July 24, 2018 at 2:18 pm

      He was sending a warning on the clearances. He is giving them a chance to back off, or he will go “full Trump”. However, I expect them to “double down” as they are being encouraged by their handlers. Except maybe Clapper who, although the dumbest of the bunch, has figured out that the loss of his clearance means a broken rice bowl.

  7. Matt Jansen says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    “I got to do something about this Trump!” lmao!!

  8. Curry Worsham says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Man, President Trump is on his game!
    “Just stick with us… Don’t believe the crap you see from these people. The Fake News!…
    I saw a piece on NBC today, NBC – not just CNN, CNN is the worst … in fact I wanted want to say ‘I gotta do something about this guy Trump’.”

  9. Turranos says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Pres. Trump is hugging a 94 year old veteran who has served in the VFW for more than 70 years.

    • bflyjesusgrl says:
      July 24, 2018 at 1:52 pm

      Alan (94yr Vet) was just precious. He got a White House visit for his family scheduled and a signed MAGA hat! President Trump was sure to escort him back and forth on stage, even fussing SS for making him walk long way around. God Bless Donald Trump, God’s light shines through him and his genuine concern for people.

      • blondegator says:
        July 24, 2018 at 2:29 pm

        I’d like to know who broke out the onions on stage when Mr. Jones was on stage with PDJT. My eyes are still watering.

    • Whit says:
      July 24, 2018 at 1:58 pm

      I am so blown away by watching that whole segment — Trump is such a well mannered sweet guy. Next to 94-year-old Alan, Trump was just another decent young man being respectful of his elders. Trump’s mama raised him well!!!!!

  10. redline says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Closing with “You can’t always get what you want”

    Heh.

  11. Elizabeth Carter says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    I am still all teary-eyed. I love President Trump. It is so wonderful to be living in this time and getting to see the American Spirit rising again.

  12. USA loves Melania says:
    July 24, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    That was fantastic. We’re with you all the way, Mr. President.

  13. Dora says:
    July 24, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    “Don’t believe the crap you see from these people”. I love it.

    You have to admit, we’ve never before had a president like Donald J Trump.

  14. daughnworks247 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Everyone in the office was crying when the 94yr old spoke about his brother not coming home from Italy.

  15. daughnworks247 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    When Trump finished, my husband wiped an eye and said, “Gosh, I wish my dad was alive to see that speech.”

