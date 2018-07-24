President Trump Speech to VFW at National Convention – 1:00pm Livestream

President Donald Trump delivers delivers remarks to the 119th VFW National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Advertisements
President Donald Trump delivers delivers remarks to the 119th VFW National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
God Bless the USA!!
LikeLiked by 15 people
President Trump is relaxed and having fun today. He looks great!
LikeLiked by 8 people
He does look great. He’s every bit as knock-your-socks-off gorgeous today as he was 30 years ago!
LikeLike
Trump doesn’t even need the Secret Service in there — any one of those vets would take a bullet for him. He could not be among finer men.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Since President Trump, I can no longer hear Lee Greenwoods song without my eyes completely filling with tears. I don’t quite know how to explain that phenomenon to myself. God bless him for making that beautiful song. So happy to see the vets singing along with it. A joy to watch.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Andrea Mitchell:
This is a friendly audience. They are now listening to “Long Live the USA” …uh… the…the…uh…uh…uh…Greenwood song.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They don’t send their best.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes–because we can’t say “GOD bless———–
LikeLiked by 4 people
Andrea Mitchell is a Satanist. She probably can’t even mouth the words “GOD Bless”…
IIRC she’s been spotted at some “Spirit Cooking” parties, too…
LikeLike
They’re sending people that have lots of problems… They’re bringing bias. They’re bringing slime. They’re plagiarists. And some, I assume, are good people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chuckling. lol.
LikeLiked by 3 people
lol!
LikeLike
Mr. President:
We somewhat KNOW the SCRACIFICE YOU AND YOU FAMILY are making for US!
WE THANK YOU!
Please know, we are holding back only because we don’t want to hurt something you may be
doing. But, if there comes a time when (#s) can help, please give US the word!
WE TRUST YOU!
Showing our gratitude by covering You and Your Family in our prayers.
WE LOVE, LOVE, LOVE YOU!
“MAKING FUTURE HISTORY CLASS MORE FUN-ER, THAN EVER BEFORE!”
LikeLiked by 16 people
On the Jerusalem embassy-
“We DID it, we’re PROUD of it, it’s THERE, ENJOY it!”
Perfect 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
Does anyone think he’ll announce yanked clearances? What a sweet speech that would be and it would be fun to watch the networks lose their minds. I have a feeling he needs to secure everyone he loves before he plays that card – guys like Clapper are capable of anything.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hope Val Jar is included. Oh! but wait…she didn’t have one
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey its 3’s A Company over there on Belmont Road. You think Valerie is more like Chrissy or Janet? Talk about choom gang……
LikeLike
But doesn’t Hillary still have hers?
LikeLike
He was sending a warning on the clearances. He is giving them a chance to back off, or he will go “full Trump”. However, I expect them to “double down” as they are being encouraged by their handlers. Except maybe Clapper who, although the dumbest of the bunch, has figured out that the loss of his clearance means a broken rice bowl.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I got to do something about this Trump!” lmao!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was a great moment. His humor is fantastic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Man, President Trump is on his game!
“Just stick with us… Don’t believe the crap you see from these people. The Fake News!…
I saw a piece on NBC today, NBC – not just CNN, CNN is the worst … in fact I wanted want to say ‘I gotta do something about this guy Trump’.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
That was a great bit. Made laugh out loud in the office.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pres. Trump is hugging a 94 year old veteran who has served in the VFW for more than 70 years.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Alan (94yr Vet) was just precious. He got a White House visit for his family scheduled and a signed MAGA hat! President Trump was sure to escort him back and forth on stage, even fussing SS for making him walk long way around. God Bless Donald Trump, God’s light shines through him and his genuine concern for people.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’d like to know who broke out the onions on stage when Mr. Jones was on stage with PDJT. My eyes are still watering.
LikeLike
I am so blown away by watching that whole segment — Trump is such a well mannered sweet guy. Next to 94-year-old Alan, Trump was just another decent young man being respectful of his elders. Trump’s mama raised him well!!!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Closing with “You can’t always get what you want”
Heh.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am still all teary-eyed. I love President Trump. It is so wonderful to be living in this time and getting to see the American Spirit rising again.
LikeLiked by 12 people
That was fantastic. We’re with you all the way, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Don’t believe the crap you see from these people”. I love it.
You have to admit, we’ve never before had a president like Donald J Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
There are no words to express how greatful to be given the previlige to enjoy this moment in time. Thank you Lord, so blessed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Everyone in the office was crying when the 94yr old spoke about his brother not coming home from Italy.
LikeLike
When Trump finished, my husband wiped an eye and said, “Gosh, I wish my dad was alive to see that speech.”
LikeLiked by 2 people