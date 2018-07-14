Saturday July 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
PUNCH BOWL FALLS, AT THE EAGLE CREEK TRAIL, OR.
Tuesday, the day after the Trump-Putin meeting in Helsinki, is the 100th anniversary of the murder of Tsar Nicholas II and his entire family in the vicinity of Ekaterinburg (central Russia, east of the Urals). I am particularly interested in how this day will be remembered. For years after the Tsar’s murder, Communist leaders would visit the site (the Ipatiev House in Ekaterinburg – renamed Sverdlovsk by Lenin and the Bolsheviks to honor the party chief who supervised the executions; after the fall of the Soviet Union the city reclaimed its original name) to have their pictures taken in front of the basement walls riddled with bullet holes where the Romanovs were killed. But more significantly, ordinary Russians would visit the site not for pictures but to leave flowers and other memorabilia. Over the years, more and more Russians made the pilgrimage to the site and it became a growing embarrassment for the Soviet government. In 1977, the Communist Party chief of Sverdlovsk, Boris Yeltsin, razed the site. Less than 15 years later, when Yeltsin became Russian president in the early 1990s, he went to the very site of the demolished Ipatiev House, the site he destroyed, and with the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church ceremonially broke ground for the future construction of a new church. The Romanovs were canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church in 2000 and the new church was formally consecrated in 2003 as the “Church on Blood in Honor of All Saints Resplendent in the Russian Land.”
What is striking to me is with the demise of the Soviet Union and the ejection through independence of a large part of the non-Russian areas (the Baltic nations, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, the Caucasus states, and all the “-stan” states in central Asia), Russians are taking a renewed pride in their country, in their achievements (literature, art, dance, sport, music, architecture, etc.), and in themselves. It’s as if the Russian people have taken to heart Trotsky’s sentiments and tossed the 75-year experiment of the Soviet Union “into the dustbin of history.” It is certainly striking that on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the murder of the Tsar and his family that Putin is meeting with Trump. My Russian friends in Siberia are hoping Trump will be able to use this summit to deliver a positive message directly to the Russian people – they are eager to hear it.
That Which Was Lacking
“I am glad of the coming of Stephanas and Fortunatus and Achaicus: for that which was lacking on your part they have supplied” (I Cor. 16:17).
Sad, was it not, that the Corinthian church, undoubtedly the largest of all the churches founded by Paul, had been so ungenerous and insensitive, even to Paul’s personal needs, that he had to labor at tentmaking in order to minister among them. They did not even provide for the Apostle’s meager needs. Thus, sadly, he writes:
“And when I was present with you, and wanted, I was chargeable to no man: for that which was lacking to me the brethren which came from Macedonia supplied: and in all things I have kept myself from being burdensome unto you, and so will I keep myself” (II Cor. 11:9).
It was no different where the work of the Lord in general was concerned, for whereas the churches of Macedonia had, out of “great trial of affliction” and “deep poverty,” given “to their power” and had desired to give “beyond their power,” the Apostle had to exhort the Corinthian believers to “perform” their promises to help “the poor saints at Jerusalem” and to “prove the sincerity of [their] love” (II Cor. 8:8,11).
Those who suppose that men of God should remind believers to live godly lives, to labor for Christ and to witness for Him, but that for some reason they should not remind them of their responsibility to contribute of their means — these should read Paul’s letters to the believers at Corinth and see how much the Apostle has to say about this matter.
It seems that others were always bearing the Corinthians’ financial responsibilities for them, so that he had to write from Philippi with a touch of reproof, that he was glad for the coming of Stephanas, Fortunatus and Achaicus, since: “that which was lacking on your part they have supplied” (I Cor. 16:17).
In many ways the Church of today is like the Corinthian church of Paul’s day. This is surely so where financial stewardship is concerned. Again, it is invariably the faithful few who supply “that which is lacking” on the part of the many. These few will be richly rewarded, but it is our desire, as it was Paul’s, that greater numbers of the many may join the few, both to lighten the burden of the few and to help reach the teeming millions of lost and bewildered souls who so sorely need a clear presentation of “the gospel of the grace of God.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/that-which-was-lacking/
