July 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #539

  1. Publius2016 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Anyone else amazed how President Trump makes America unstoppable! There are truly no limits to the possibilities…Everything is open to negotiation!! President Trump has positioned NATO as a new Fair And Reciprocal Trade Zone!!!

  2. Greg says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Strzok, Page etc are totally unrepentant. The ongoing Mueller probe validates their actions. They see themselves as temporary martyrs to a higher cause. These unelected arrogant bureaucrats consider all their actions are by definition ‘good’ and like Rosenstein become touchy when someone dares to challenge their integrity. I hope the house committee treats them with contempt.

    • Publius2016 says:
      July 12, 2018 at 9:38 am

      they may have immunity from Special Counsel!

    • LBB says:
      July 12, 2018 at 9:51 am

      Strzok’s session with Joint committee is suppose to be on Cspan 3 @ 10am EST.

      • zimbalistjunior says:
        July 12, 2018 at 10:20 am

        on fox now…strzok has spent last twenty minutes schmoozing with his lawyer—an s-eating grin on his face at all times
        hey congress, let’s at least wipe the smile off his face..what an ass

    • Evelyn says:
      July 12, 2018 at 10:19 am

      The men who committed crimes against humanity displayed the same attitude and behaviors at the Nuremberg trials (which is why we’ll have military tribunals instead). They were just following orders.

    • Oldschool says:
      July 12, 2018 at 10:25 am

      Nothing changes until something changes. POTUS is the change agent. Other than further empowering the swamp, no revelations matter, no hearings matter, nothing matters. Trump’s actions are all that matters. So far, nothing. Time’s a wastin’.

    • peace says:
      July 12, 2018 at 10:43 am

      And Strzok is still a government employee – disgusting

  3. codasouthtexas says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:45 am

  4. codasouthtexas says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Well well! What lies is she going to tell?

  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:54 am

    This is why they questioned him with kid gloves. How many more will there be?

  6. G. Combs says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:58 am

    A question to ask yourself is WHY have US (and EU) farmers been targeted for removal for nearly a century? This includes the Psy-ops by the Media for decades that farmers are Hay Seeds, Rednecks, and dumber than dirt.

    First is Farmers MUST be grounded in reality.
    A 2013 slate article:
    “…as the National Farm Bureau’s spokesman Mace Thornton puts it: “We’re not convinced that the climate change we’re seeing is anthropogenic in origin. We don’t think the science is there to show that in a convincing way.” (Given the basic physics of CO2 capturing heat that have been known for more than a century and the ever-larger amounts of CO2 put into the atmosphere by human activity, it’s not clear what “science” he’s holding out for.) The numbers back that up: When Iowa State University sociologists polled nearly 5,000 Corn Belt farmers on climate change, 66 percent believed climate change is occurring, but only 41 percent believed humans bore any part of the blame for global warming.

    It’s not just the Corn Belt: Farmers across the country remain skeptical about climate change. ….”

    This is a major problem since Marxists believe Hegel’s philosophy. …Hegel accepted as real only that which existed in the mind. Objective phenomena and events were of no consequence; only the con­ceptions of them possessed by human minds were real. Ideas, not ob­jects, were the stuff of which the universe was made…

    SECOND Farmers, especially small farmers are a poor source of taxes and corporate profit and labor.

    Food accounts for over 10% of our gross income, as does homes (farms are often owned outright), healthcare and personal insurance. Transportation is 15% (Unless working a second job, farmers stay on the farm and farm diesel is not taxed.) That is over 50% of our gross expenses. https://www.bls.gov/news.release/cesan.nr0.htm
    Farmers are healthier too BTW: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15562636

    THIRD Farmers are not subject to corporate pressure to CONFORM. President Trump is certainly highlighting that aspect of US society!

    The fourth reason is explained by our enemies:

    ” The Socialist Revolution in the US cannot take place because there are too many small independent farmers there. Those people are the stability factor. We here in Russia must hurry while our government is stupid enough to not encourage and support the independent farmership.” ~ V. Lenin, the founder of the Russian revolution (Quote provided by Anna Fisher of Russia)

    1932 to 1937 “The Collective Farm Policy was a terrible struggle, Ten million died. It was fearful. “ Joseph Stalin h t t p://www.faminegenocide.com/resources/quotes.html

    1934, “[Our] future is becoming visible in Russia.” ~ Assistant Secretary of Agriculture Rexford Tugwell h t t p://www.archive.org/stream/rednetworkwhoswh00dillrich/rednetworkwhoswh00dillrich_djvu.txt

    September of 1995, the same year WTO was ratified “Food is power. We use it to change behavior. Some may call that bribery. We do not apologize.” — Catherine Bertini at the UN’s 4th World Conference on Women: Beijing, China.

    2001 Polish entry into the European Union: EU Chair states intent to remove 1 million Poles from their land — The Battle to Save the Polish Countryside

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      July 12, 2018 at 10:20 am

      Whole Foods Withdraws Promise to Label GMOs/

      July 11, 2018 • 120,182 views

      “Last year, Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market and its 465 stores, a $13.7 billion deal.

      Whole Foods Reneges Its Promise to Implement GMO Labeling.

      As reported by New Food Economy, 7 Whole Foods’ GMO labeling policy was scheduled to take effect September 1, 2018. However, in a May 18 email, Whole Foods president and CEO A.C. Gallo announced the company’s labeling requirement is being “paused” in response to concerns from suppliers about having to comply with both Whole Foods’ rules and those proposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The public comment8 period ended July 3 and the final rule is expected to be delivered July 29.”

      https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2018/07/11/whole-foods-withdraws-promise-to-label-gmos.aspx

      Dr. Mercola does not trust Amazon/Bezos and neither do I. Frightening to know
      that he controls such a massive distribution of the food supply here in the USA.

      • Marygrace Powers says:
        July 12, 2018 at 10:31 am

        “The greater wrong here appears not to be on Whole Foods, but on Congress as they become bed partners with groups like Monsanto, Du Pont, and others who have questionable motives. Members of Congress become partners in crime with these corporate groups thanks to lobbyists who are in essence offering bribes to members of Congress in exchange for the manipulation of laws that favor profit over possible health risks to the consumer. Don’t the members of Congress take an oath to serve by upholding the Constitution which states that it will “promote the general welfare…..” for the people of the United States?”

        1st comment/SO TRUE.

    • dbethd says:
      July 12, 2018 at 10:21 am

      This could be shared on the Open Thread:)

      Farmers who have passed away and whose land has been sold, oftentimes we’ll hear of a buyer on the coast who already has a lot of land. Being cynical like I am, I agree with “who controls the food supply, controls the people.” Whyelse would someone on the coast (no ties to our area, family or house) buy the farmland?

  7. codasouthtexas says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Winning!

  8. phoenixRising says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:03 am

  9. TheWanderingStar says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:04 am

    During these hearings the traitors should be made to stand during questioning.

    Just my preference. Neither Strzok nor Page deserve a government seat.

  10. Kristin says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:05 am

    President Trump’s answer in presser:” we do not talk about our future plans.”

  11. waltherppk says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:10 am

  12. codasouthtexas says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:12 am

    maria’s interview

  13. SR says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Everyone is focusing on Peter S, Lisa Page or Comey. These FBI folks would not go that far or make any decision without order from top. Time to open books and focus on Lynch, Rice, Hillary, Kerry, Rhodes, Power and others. Obama is untouchable as first African American president.

  14. codasouthtexas says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:15 am

    gorgeous handsome couple!

    • phoenixRising says:
      July 12, 2018 at 10:46 am

      I went to Daily Mail to look at photos…

      They refer to POTUS at least 5 times in captions under photos as “Mr. Trump” –
      which is totally incorrect… Mr. President is acceptable, but Mr. Trump is NOT…

      will NEVAH click on that site again…

  15. Piper77 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:15 am

    These open hearings solve nothing. Strozk and Page will just lie and spin their private statements, and the mainstream media will just declare it all a big “nothingburger.” All swept under the rug.

  16. phoenixRising says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:16 am

    • Publius2016 says:
      July 12, 2018 at 10:21 am

      if Germany can sign pipeline deal with Russian, we can agree to Iraq/Syria Oil/Gas pipeline connecting Mediterranean with Arabian sea! Neocon Dream will be reality in exchange for Middle East Peace!

  17. codasouthtexas says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:20 am

    We knew zuckerberg got away because of people like these!

  18. codasouthtexas says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:21 am

  19. phoenixRising says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:23 am

  20. youme says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Immigrants find noncitizen voter registration easy, especially in Allegheny County PA, where the elections manager says it’s not his job to prevent non-ctiizens from voting.

    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jul/12/immigrants-find-noncitizen-voter-registration-easy/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork

  21. youme says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:29 am

  22. youme says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:31 am

  23. Doppler says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Expect something Trumpian in response to Kahn’s blimp.

  24. codasouthtexas says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:42 am

    From POTUS!

  25. Bert Darrell says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:45 am

    The discussion about genetically-modified foods is very far from over.
    Changes enabling higher production of food stuffs ensure sustainable feeding of larger populations.
    Changes that make food plants more resistant to pests can also increase food production.
    Changes that allow crops to thrive in climates and seasons that were previously inhospitable can also increase food production.
    Research is the answer to whether specific genetic changes may or may not be harmful to people or animals used for meat production.
    Blind ignorance to the unknown can only be dismissed by solid research, never by irrational fears. Science has fostered innovation and progress. Fake science has always been destroyed by serious, well documented, and reproducible science.
    And even the most distrustful individuals can rely on not being forced to consume genetically-modified products against their will.
    Just my two cents.

