July 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #539

Anyone else amazed how President Trump makes America unstoppable! There are truly no limits to the possibilities…Everything is open to negotiation!! President Trump has positioned NATO as a new Fair And Reciprocal Trade Zone!!!
Strzok, Page etc are totally unrepentant. The ongoing Mueller probe validates their actions. They see themselves as temporary martyrs to a higher cause. These unelected arrogant bureaucrats consider all their actions are by definition ‘good’ and like Rosenstein become touchy when someone dares to challenge their integrity. I hope the house committee treats them with contempt.
they may have immunity from Special Counsel!
Strzok’s session with Joint committee is suppose to be on Cspan 3 @ 10am EST.
on fox now…strzok has spent last twenty minutes schmoozing with his lawyer—an s-eating grin on his face at all times
hey congress, let’s at least wipe the smile off his face..what an ass
The men who committed crimes against humanity displayed the same attitude and behaviors at the Nuremberg trials (which is why we’ll have military tribunals instead). They were just following orders.
Nothing changes until something changes. POTUS is the change agent. Other than further empowering the swamp, no revelations matter, no hearings matter, nothing matters. Trump’s actions are all that matters. So far, nothing. Time’s a wastin’.
And Strzok is still a government employee – disgusting
Well well! What lies is she going to tell?
waited until she could get on the same page as loverboy. Behind closed doors, so your guess is as good as mine. Lost all patience with the possum.
me too!
After she hears what Strzok says today so she knows what she can say, or I should say what lies she should tell.
What a deal. Behind closed doors and cooridated with over boy. Goodlattle should change his name to Badlatte or Swamplatte.
Trey Gowdy was part of the group that gave her the choices.
Sinking feeling it all goes nowhere.
This is why they questioned him with kid gloves. How many more will there be?
A question to ask yourself is WHY have US (and EU) farmers been targeted for removal for nearly a century? This includes the Psy-ops by the Media for decades that farmers are Hay Seeds, Rednecks, and dumber than dirt.
First is Farmers MUST be grounded in reality.
A 2013 slate article:
“…as the National Farm Bureau’s spokesman Mace Thornton puts it: “We’re not convinced that the climate change we’re seeing is anthropogenic in origin. We don’t think the science is there to show that in a convincing way.” (Given the basic physics of CO2 capturing heat that have been known for more than a century and the ever-larger amounts of CO2 put into the atmosphere by human activity, it’s not clear what “science” he’s holding out for.) The numbers back that up: When Iowa State University sociologists polled nearly 5,000 Corn Belt farmers on climate change, 66 percent believed climate change is occurring, but only 41 percent believed humans bore any part of the blame for global warming.
It’s not just the Corn Belt: Farmers across the country remain skeptical about climate change. ….”
This is a major problem since Marxists believe Hegel’s philosophy. …Hegel accepted as real only that which existed in the mind. Objective phenomena and events were of no consequence; only the conceptions of them possessed by human minds were real. Ideas, not objects, were the stuff of which the universe was made…
SECOND Farmers, especially small farmers are a poor source of taxes and corporate profit and labor.
Food accounts for over 10% of our gross income, as does homes (farms are often owned outright), healthcare and personal insurance. Transportation is 15% (Unless working a second job, farmers stay on the farm and farm diesel is not taxed.) That is over 50% of our gross expenses. https://www.bls.gov/news.release/cesan.nr0.htm
Farmers are healthier too BTW: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15562636
THIRD Farmers are not subject to corporate pressure to CONFORM. President Trump is certainly highlighting that aspect of US society!
The fourth reason is explained by our enemies:
” The Socialist Revolution in the US cannot take place because there are too many small independent farmers there. Those people are the stability factor. We here in Russia must hurry while our government is stupid enough to not encourage and support the independent farmership.” ~ V. Lenin, the founder of the Russian revolution (Quote provided by Anna Fisher of Russia)
1932 to 1937 “The Collective Farm Policy was a terrible struggle, Ten million died. It was fearful. “ Joseph Stalin h t t p://www.faminegenocide.com/resources/quotes.html
1934, “[Our] future is becoming visible in Russia.” ~ Assistant Secretary of Agriculture Rexford Tugwell h t t p://www.archive.org/stream/rednetworkwhoswh00dillrich/rednetworkwhoswh00dillrich_djvu.txt
September of 1995, the same year WTO was ratified “Food is power. We use it to change behavior. Some may call that bribery. We do not apologize.” — Catherine Bertini at the UN’s 4th World Conference on Women: Beijing, China.
2001 Polish entry into the European Union: EU Chair states intent to remove 1 million Poles from their land — The Battle to Save the Polish Countryside
Whole Foods Withdraws Promise to Label GMOs/
July 11, 2018 • 120,182 views
“Last year, Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market and its 465 stores, a $13.7 billion deal.
Whole Foods Reneges Its Promise to Implement GMO Labeling.
As reported by New Food Economy, 7 Whole Foods’ GMO labeling policy was scheduled to take effect September 1, 2018. However, in a May 18 email, Whole Foods president and CEO A.C. Gallo announced the company’s labeling requirement is being “paused” in response to concerns from suppliers about having to comply with both Whole Foods’ rules and those proposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The public comment8 period ended July 3 and the final rule is expected to be delivered July 29.”
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2018/07/11/whole-foods-withdraws-promise-to-label-gmos.aspx
Dr. Mercola does not trust Amazon/Bezos and neither do I. Frightening to know
that he controls such a massive distribution of the food supply here in the USA.
“The greater wrong here appears not to be on Whole Foods, but on Congress as they become bed partners with groups like Monsanto, Du Pont, and others who have questionable motives. Members of Congress become partners in crime with these corporate groups thanks to lobbyists who are in essence offering bribes to members of Congress in exchange for the manipulation of laws that favor profit over possible health risks to the consumer. Don’t the members of Congress take an oath to serve by upholding the Constitution which states that it will “promote the general welfare…..” for the people of the United States?”
1st comment/SO TRUE.
This could be shared on the Open Thread:)
Farmers who have passed away and whose land has been sold, oftentimes we’ll hear of a buyer on the coast who already has a lot of land. Being cynical like I am, I agree with “who controls the food supply, controls the people.” Whyelse would someone on the coast (no ties to our area, family or house) buy the farmland?
Winning!
During these hearings the traitors should be made to stand during questioning.
Just my preference. Neither Strzok nor Page deserve a government seat.
President Trump’s answer in presser:” we do not talk about our future plans.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
maria’s interview
Everyone is focusing on Peter S, Lisa Page or Comey. These FBI folks would not go that far or make any decision without order from top. Time to open books and focus on Lynch, Rice, Hillary, Kerry, Rhodes, Power and others. Obama is untouchable as first African American president.
gorgeous handsome couple!
I went to Daily Mail to look at photos…
They refer to POTUS at least 5 times in captions under photos as “Mr. Trump” –
which is totally incorrect… Mr. President is acceptable, but Mr. Trump is NOT…
will NEVAH click on that site again…
These open hearings solve nothing. Strozk and Page will just lie and spin their private statements, and the mainstream media will just declare it all a big “nothingburger.” All swept under the rug.
they are Congress Sunlight…made to order viewing…
if Germany can sign pipeline deal with Russian, we can agree to Iraq/Syria Oil/Gas pipeline connecting Mediterranean with Arabian sea! Neocon Dream will be reality in exchange for Middle East Peace!
We knew zuckerberg got away because of people like these!
chump change
only Republicans have to resign for first class plane tickets and reimbursed overnight stays!
And recuse for conflicts of interest. Our so called “leadership” are complicit.
Immigrants find noncitizen voter registration easy, especially in Allegheny County PA, where the elections manager says it’s not his job to prevent non-ctiizens from voting.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jul/12/immigrants-find-noncitizen-voter-registration-easy/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork
why not open our elections to the world… let them all vote.
/sarc
Why not? The UN controls our immigrant/refugee policies, our waterways, and how many other agendas? They also think we are subject to some set of global laws.
impeach the sob
Expect something Trumpian in response to Kahn’s blimp.
From POTUS!
The discussion about genetically-modified foods is very far from over.
Changes enabling higher production of food stuffs ensure sustainable feeding of larger populations.
Changes that make food plants more resistant to pests can also increase food production.
Changes that allow crops to thrive in climates and seasons that were previously inhospitable can also increase food production.
Research is the answer to whether specific genetic changes may or may not be harmful to people or animals used for meat production.
Blind ignorance to the unknown can only be dismissed by solid research, never by irrational fears. Science has fostered innovation and progress. Fake science has always been destroyed by serious, well documented, and reproducible science.
And even the most distrustful individuals can rely on not being forced to consume genetically-modified products against their will.
Just my two cents.
