Wednesday July 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I know I’m not supposed to include any text from an article.
But I simply could not resist with this story. I had to get some of it in for those who don’t like clicking links and go of the site (such as myself) unless it seems like it would be worth their while.
So for my punishment I’ll go to my room OR the naughty chair….hmmm well, I’ll ruminate on that for a bit.
More proof that Almighty God is always in control. God’s timing is perfect.
Navy SEALs who rescued Thai soccer team from cave almost didn’t make it out, military officials say
July 10, 2018, 8:53 PM ET
Thai Navy SEALs who were clearing the flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach were rescued, barely made it out after the main pump that had been siphoning water out of the cave failed, Thai military sources who were directly involved in the operation told ABC News.
The third chamber filled, then the second and then the first, as crews scrambled to avoid the kind of cave flooding that had trapped the soccer team.
More here —>
https://abcnews.go.com/International/navy-seals-rescued-thai-soccer-team-cave-make/story?id=56495487
To God be the glory!!!
From the comments:
Rick Terry
4 years ago
Here is a great old song that truly required some thoughtful engineering of its writing and much research of the Bible and the structure of a “DECK of CARDS”. If you’ve never heard it before I think you will be pleasantly surprised of the Blessing that can come forth from this story.
