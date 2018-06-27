President Trump Attends MAGA Rally in Fargo, North Dakota – 8:00pm EDT Livestream…

Tonight President Trump attends a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Fargo, North Dakota. Co-hosting the rally is Congressman Kevin Cramer, hoping to unseat ND Senator Heidi Heitkamp in the 2018 midterms. Anticipated start time 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT With pre-rally speakers and events starting earlier
“My Pillow Guy”
Oh I see! He’s the My Pillow guy. haha
I didn’t know it’s pronounced Bizon.
I’m supposed to go to the grocery store and I just can’t. I just cannot go. Must watch my amazing President. 🙂
POTUS strives to pronounce every word as the natives do and every name properly.
Not like “Corps Men”
These are more than rallies, these are examples of the great awakening by the people who pay the bills. The great awakening by people who are finally paying attention. The great awakening by people fed up with radicals & foreigners spitting in their face
They don’t come to see a politician. They don’t even come to hear the brutally honest & hysterical verbiage that Trump provides, although that’s a treat
No, they come out of an unbridled enthusiasm & joy that stems from love of country, patriotism, values & all they hold dear
Their country had almost gotten away from them, & this is a resurgence of the hope that’s been bottled up for so long
It’s so wonderful to be optimistic!
So true!
Haha! The My Pillow guy is there!
POTUS has made him a fortune. God bless them!
P45 doing a shout out to “The MyPillow guy”.
PDJT said he has one too! Haha
Haha! Shout out to the My Pillow Guy by the President. Haha! 🤣😂
Haha, Wheatie. Jinx!!
Mr.Pillow gets the Presidential Seal of Approval 👍
SO many red ties !
I need my Trump rallies!!! Boosts my spirits and reminds me this is a massive movement, that EVEN the Deep State can’t kill or fix!!!
Everything seems normal with PT45 having rallies again 🙂
Did anything come of the threatened Marxists walking out the door upon President Trump’s taking the stage, or was that all just empty threats or rumors?
Playing video games in their parents’ basements
Empty threats! Look at that picture above.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Waters, Pelosi, they are gifts to MAGA.
“Obamacare is essentially dead.”
It’s gotta feel extra sweet to be surfing on all these great political « breaks » this week … PT has earned every single puff of tailwind!
Hah. Take that, Heidi Heitkamp!
Heidi voted NO, BOOO
Don’t know much about NDak… Is their a chance for the Republican to win the seat?
