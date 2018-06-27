President Trump Attends MAGA Rally in Fargo, North Dakota – 8:00pm EDT Livestream…

Tonight President Trump attends a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Fargo, North Dakota. Co-hosting the rally is Congressman Kevin Cramer, hoping to unseat ND Senator Heidi Heitkamp in the 2018 midterms. Anticipated start time 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT With pre-rally speakers and events starting earlier

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

