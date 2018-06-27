President Trump Attends MAGA Rally in Fargo, North Dakota – 8:00pm EDT Livestream…

Tonight President Trump attends a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Fargo, North Dakota.  Co-hosting the rally is Congressman Kevin Cramer, hoping to unseat ND Senator Heidi Heitkamp in the 2018 midterms. Anticipated start time 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT With pre-rally speakers and events starting earlier

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. Pam says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:09 pm

  2. Pam says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:10 pm

  3. Pam says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:10 pm

  4. covfefe999 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    I didn’t know it’s pronounced Bizon.

  5. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    These are more than rallies, these are examples of the great awakening by the people who pay the bills. The great awakening by people who are finally paying attention. The great awakening by people fed up with radicals & foreigners spitting in their face

    They don’t come to see a politician. They don’t even come to hear the brutally honest & hysterical verbiage that Trump provides, although that’s a treat

    No, they come out of an unbridled enthusiasm & joy that stems from love of country, patriotism, values & all they hold dear

    Their country had almost gotten away from them, & this is a resurgence of the hope that’s been bottled up for so long

  6. covfefe999 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Haha! The My Pillow guy is there!

  7. Pam says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:16 pm

  8. wheatietoo says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    P45 doing a shout out to “The MyPillow guy”.
    Haaaa.

  9. New Nonna Again!!! says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Haha! Shout out to the My Pillow Guy by the President. Haha! 🤣😂

  10. Pam says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:17 pm

  11. G3 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Mr.Pillow gets the Presidential Seal of Approval 👍

  12. Apfelcobbler says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    SO many red ties !

  13. blind no longer says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    I need my Trump rallies!!! Boosts my spirits and reminds me this is a massive movement, that EVEN the Deep State can’t kill or fix!!!

  14. woohoowee says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Everything seems normal with PT45 having rallies again 🙂

  15. AmericaFirst says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Did anything come of the threatened Marxists walking out the door upon President Trump’s taking the stage, or was that all just empty threats or rumors?

  16. Pam says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:20 pm

  17. Pam says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:22 pm

  18. woohoowee says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    “Obamacare is essentially dead.”

    Hooray!!!!!

  19. Apfelcobbler says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    It’s gotta feel extra sweet to be surfing on all these great political « breaks » this week … PT has earned every single puff of tailwind!

  20. wheatietoo says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Hah. Take that, Heidi Heitkamp!

  21. bflyjesusgrl says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Heidi voted NO, BOOO

  22. Nigella says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Don’t know much about NDak… Is their a chance for the Republican to win the seat?

