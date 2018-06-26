President Trump Awards Posthumous Medal of Honor To Garlin Murl Conner – 3:30pm Livestream…

Today President Trump will award a posthumous medal of honor to WWII veteran First Lieutenant Garlin Murl Conner, who died in 1998 after returning home from his deployment in France in 1945. The honors will be received by his widow, Pauline Lyda Wells Connor. Anticipated start time 3:30pm
UPDATE Video Added:
♦ Enlistment date: March 1, 1941 ♦ Unit: 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division ♦ Campaigns: Algeria-French Morocco, Tunisia, Sicily, Naples-Foggia, Anzio, Rome-Arno, Southern France, Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace, Central Europe.
Garlin M. Conner was born on June 2, 1919, and raised in rural Clinton County, Kentucky. With the nearest high school almost 15 miles away, Conner’s formal education ended in eighth grade. He spent his teenage years working on his family’s farm and served in the Civilian Conservation Corps when he enlisted in the Army, March 1, 1941, at Fort Lewis, Washington.
WH Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
Following basic training, Conner was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division. After several months of training, Conner and the 3rd Infantry Division deployed, Oct. 23, 1942. During Conner’s service, he fought for 28 months on the front lines in 10 campaigns, participated in four amphibious assault landings, was wounded seven times and earned a battlefield commission.
Conner’s awards and decorations include: the Distinguished Service Cross, the Silver Star with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Bronze Arrowhead and two Silver Service Stars, the World War II Victory Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Expert Infantryman Badge, the French Croix de Guerre, the French Fourragere and the Honorable Service Lapel Button-WWII.
After spending over two years in nearly continuous combat, Conner was honorably discharged from the Army, June 22, 1945. Conner returned home to Clinton County after his discharge to a parade in his honor, where he met Pauline Lyda Wells. After a one-week courtship, they were married.
When locals in the rural farming town of Albany, Kentucky, would ask Garlin “Murl” Conner about his time in World War II, he’d hush them quickly.
“I’d done what I had to do,” Conner said in Soldier accounts, “and that’s all there is to it.”
Conner ran a 36 acre farm in Clinton County, Kentucky, where he and Pauline raised their son, Paul. For several years, he served as president of the local Kentucky Farm Bureau, and he and Pauline volunteered their time to help disabled veterans receive their pension benefits. Conner died in 1998 at the age of 79 after battling kidney failure and diabetes
SERVICE – The Battle
On the morning of Jan. 24, 1945, 1st Lt. Garlin M. Conner was serving as an intelligence staff officer with the 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division, near the town of Houssen, France, when German formations converged on 3rd Battalion’s position.
With his battalion at risk of being overrun, Conner volunteered to run straight into the heart of the enemy assault in order to get to a position from which he could direct friendly artillery on the advancing enemy forces.
With complete disregard for his own safety, Conner maneuvered 400 yards through enemy artillery fire that destroyed trees in his path and rained shrapnel all around him, while unrolling telephone wire needed to communicate with the battalion command post. Upon reaching the battalion’s front line, he continued to move forward under the withering enemy assault to a position 30 yards in front of the defending U.S. forces. He plunged into a shallow ditch that provided little protection from the advancing enemy’s heavy machine gun and small-arms fire.
With rounds impacting all around him, Conner calmly directed multiple fire missions on to the force of 600 German infantry troops, six Mark VI tanks and tank destroyers, adjusting round after round of artillery from his prone position until the enemy was forced to halt their advance.
For three hours, he remained in this prone position, enduring the repeated onslaught of German infantry which, at one point, advanced to within five yards of his position. When the Germans mounted an all-out attack to overrun the American lines and his location, Conner ordered his artillery to concentrate on his own position, resolved to die if necessary to halt the enemy.
Ignoring the friendly artillery shells blanketing his position and exploding within mere feet, Conner continued to direct artillery fire on the enemy assault swarming around him until the German attack was finally shattered and broken. By his incredible heroism and disregard for his own life, Conner stopped the enemy advance. The artillery he expertly directed while under constant enemy fire killed approximately 50 German soldiers and wounded at least 100 more, thus preventing heavy casualties in his battalion.
Source Here – and – Source Here
LikeLiked by 20 people
We stand on the shoulders of Giants
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just stunning:
Conner’s awards and decorations include:
the Distinguished Service Cross,
the Silver Star with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters,
the Bronze Star Medal,
the Purple Heart with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters,
the Army Good Conduct Medal,
the American Defense Service Medal,
the American Campaign Medal,
the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Bronze Arrowhead and two Silver Service Stars,
the World War II Victory Medal,
the Presidential Unit Citation with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster,
the Combat Infantryman Badge,
the Expert Infantryman Badge,
the French Croix de Guerre,
the French Fourragere
and the Honorable Service Lapel Button-WWII.
All on an 8th grade education….
LikeLiked by 11 people
. . . and an eternal soul
LikeLiked by 3 people
An 8th grade education meant something back then. You could read, write, do arithmetic, knew your history and civics, had read lots of the classics of literature and so on. We’ve lost so much by letting the crazy ideologues take over the education of our children.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen Grandma!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They knew more than some college grads do today.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Correct!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My grandfather had an 8th grade education. He was the treasurer
of his union for 45 years. He kept every spare dollar he earned, and
had over $400K in savings and investments. In 1981. He could take
out a pencil and paper, and tell you to the PENNY what all of his
investments were earning at any given minute.
When he watched Cincinnati Reds games, he’d have a notepad and
paper by his side. He was figuring out everyone’s batting averages
as the game went on. When he went to the local bank branch in his
area, it was like Jeb Clampett had walked into Milburn Drysdale’s
bank lobby. EVERYONE snapped to attention when he pulled up
in the bank lot. It didn’t matter that he pulled into the bank lot in a
1960 Corvair ( which they had for 22 years).
LikeLiked by 3 people
A quiet, heroic man.
Salt of the earth.
Rest in peace.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amazing what toxic masculinity and the lack of a man-bun can accomplish.
LikeLiked by 29 people
Ahhahahahaha!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Truly the greatest generation.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wow!
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is, as I read, is a hero defined.
LikeLiked by 12 people
What an ABSOLUTE HERO this man was!
It is a damn shame that it had to wait until 2018 and our President to bestow the Medal of Honor. 20 years since he took his last breath on this Earth. Every President from Bill Clinton downward should be ashamed of themselves for not presenting him this award when he was alive!
LikeLiked by 27 people
Shame went out when “The Pill,” came in.
Why didn’t Eisenhour honor this man while he was still alive?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why didn’t either of the Bushes after he passed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It should be part of the school curriculum. One war hero a week, his bio, his deeds, and discussion. Instead, we have Common Core and Social Justice crap.
LikeLike
Awesome. Incredible. Thank you, First Lieutenant Garlin Murl Conner.
LikeLiked by 9 people
WOW. I’m in awe.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I lost it when I read this paragraph! This is called SACRIFICE even it means one’s life:
For three hours, he remained in this prone position, enduring the repeated onslaught of German infantry which, at one point, advanced to within five yards of his position. When the Germans mounted an all-out attack to overrun the American lines and his location, Conner ordered his artillery to concentrate on his own position, resolved to die if necessary to halt the enemy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
At that point, it’s in God’s hands. And clearly it was!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tears. Just amazing. I’m so grateful for men like this. And even though the media prefers their stories of courage and fortitude are silenced (in favor of their social justice flavor of the day…say, like the current “toxic masculinity”), there are STILL men like that…in fact, they are everywhere. Find them and appreciate them….give their your own “medal of honor”.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Contrast this soldier with some of the deputy sheriffs in the news around the country in the last six months or so. I’ll say no more…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very sad…They value 6 figure pensions more than protecting children…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pitiful excuse of a man; but, I’m certain that he was following orders.
LikeLike
Patton must have admired this guy
LikeLiked by 8 people
❤️🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Born in the same year and location as my father, a man of like character and serving at the same time. Give me a moment, I think I just got something in my eye.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I LOVE that our President is bringing back pride to our armed forces. Although Lt. Connor is being honored this day, I know there are countless others who made and make our nation great through their service. I’m grateful.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Sundance, thanks for the Lt. Conner article. If you don’t mind Treepers, I’d like to share a brief WW2 story.
One afternoon, years ago I traveled with an aged Midwest Fire Chief. ‘Chief George’ was a very humble man who, though in his 90’s still arrived early and stayed late. Sharp as a tac. Respect and admiration for his leadship was profound amongst his fellow firefighters. On this day I learned why.
While traveling between fire stations, I asked Chief George about his background in the fire service. Getting him to talk about himself was like pulling teeth. The conversation eventually lead to his military service. Slowly and methodically he unpacked a particular first-hand account of the Battle of the Bulge. I was stunned at the visuals: bullets flying, bodies blown to bits, incoming shells exploding, the smell of death….all spoken in calm, even tones. As a 19 year old, George had experienced a lifetime of horrendous human destruction.
After we arrived back at the main firehouse, George went about his duties as normal. We shook hands and I left. Little did he know that I got back in my car and cried. So admiring the courage, strength and fortitude. But mostly, how grateful I was to George and the Greatest Generation.
Thanks for reading this. My eyes still water up. RIP George.
LikeLiked by 12 people
RIP George! Ty for sharing
LikeLiked by 2 people
A hero’s hero. One in ten thousand.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Buried towards the end of one of linked articles it said that Pres. Trump called his widow personally in March to let her know he was awarding the medal.
https://www.army.mil/article/207045?from=moh__news_text
LikeLiked by 7 people
I can’t even begin to imagine the boundless amounts of time and energy our great and wonderful 45 spends each day on all kinds of topics. It is like he is making up for all of the things that were not done since President Reagan. Honoring this soldier should definitely have been done! So very grateful for the outcome of November 8, 2016.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heros may be gone, but they will never be forgotten.
We all hope and pray that when our moment comes
that we react with valor, and courage to protect our friends,
and this great country.
I salute you Garlin Conner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Long deserved! Jolts one to fully realize the consequences of today’s acrimony and corruption.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Folks watch the last two minutes if that is all you have! The wife absolutely admired our President and vice a versa! Have plenty of napkins.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That may have started when he called her personally, in March, to tell her he was awarding the honor on her late husband.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once again, I’m proud to be an American! Let us always remember that we’re stewards of this great land, and her heritage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
So heartwarming really, hugs and kisses for our awesome lion POTUS. Bringing God, country, courage, trust and valor back to the forefront of America lest we forget how precious freedom is!! Will never tire of the sweetness of American values or winning!! 😘
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes there is no doubt the widow loves her president. These are real hero’s. Not the comme players in the NFL. And my father. Who also was a WW2 vet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simply a remarkable story of bravery, humility and love of country. Thank you President Trump for honoring this American hero.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I’d done what I had to do and that’s all there is to it.”
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
Did you see the way the widow of Garlin M. Conner hugged the President? Elderly people and children love him, but it’s more that that. They feel comfortable and natural with him – not at all overawed. How long is it since anyone has seen a President, or any world leader, have such connection with ordinary people? it’s so beautiful.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Donald Trump has always had that special knack to make an experience special, which is only magnified when he goes off the script to add his own humor and insight to the honors he bestows. A little bit more time; a little bit more personal approach; a little bit bigger smile. What an experience for these well-deserving honorees.
Thank you. PDJT, for representing us so well.
LikeLike
And he is genuinely humbled by them – it is evident in his words and body language.
LikeLike
I hope that the young among us in the US will take the time to read of LT Conner’s bravery. Today is the generation of for me and right now. Rarely do our youth see something larger than themselves. Even me being in GEN X find few who can relate. I served in the Army during the Gulf war. While I was stationed in Arizona during the war, I have plenty of memories of events. LT Conner has my respect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Then these quiet heroes returned home and they simply went about living their lives-and never spoke of the war. Incredible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did anyone catch the music playing in background at the end? John Lennon’s “Imagine.”
LikeLike
A real hero. A real man. A real American. God bless America. Thank God for our brave military.
LikeLike
It is so humbling to watch President Trump bestow this posthumous Medal of Honor on Mrs. Conner. She was so very, very grateful and the first thing she did was reach up from her share to hug and kiss POTUS. She just couldn’t thank him enough.
It’s events like this that must give POTUS strength as he receives thanks for what he did. I bet you anything POTUS asked his generals to reach back in time to see who deservedly should have received the Medal of Honor and didn’t. He is a detail man.
I thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Super heroes don’t wear capes or tights…. they wear dog tags. Thank you Lt. Conner a true super hero!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I spent a year as an S-1 for an Armored Cavalry Squadron and did some research on WWII citations via access to archives at Ft. Leavenworth and Carlisle Barracks, to provide materials to train soldiers in military heritage. Not sure its still possible but I encourage people to access these archives. There are literally 1,000’s of similar citations for soldiers from WWI through today. Yes, it is outstanding that President Trump honored Lt. Connor and I suspect there may be more as his administration moves forward. Also, those heroes who do have their actions further cited also provide inspiring examples. Hopefully the president keeps the military historians busy searching and assessing to identify more heroes to honor as well as the reasons why we stand during the national anthem and not use it the anthem as a vehicle of protest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS enjoys setting things right. I enjoy watching him do it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Them WWII old-timers never talked about their service, that much is true. I was 12 or 13 when I found out my humble salesman Dad was in the Marines, another 5 or 6 years before he told me anything about what he went through in the war, and that was only after a long sidejob we finished, early into the morning hours, and after a few* beers when the equipment was cleaned and stored away.
That night, I wished I’d never goaded him for a war story. I got a little more than I bargained for. And I never, EVER, said anything disrespectful to him, ever again, in my life. Because you know, an 18-year-old boy knows just about everything there is to know at that age, right?
I miss that guy so much. Wished you could have lived long enough to see the TRUMP phenomenon, Pop. You’d be so proud.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mike, thanks for sharing.
My ol’ man was just that way too,only talked about the funny things. Paratrooper in the European campaign and I did nor find until years after he passed of the horrible things he endured.
God bless our warriors who fight for our liberty.
LikeLike
Mike, how true these guys were tight-lipped. My Pop spoke very infrequently about that time in his life but glimpses snuck out after a beer or two. He was one of the scouts and raiders in North Africa, Sicily, Italy and Normandy (a bit in southern France too). I really miss him. Damn allergies.
LikeLike
Just amazing.
LikeLike
Another great soldier from Kentucky (but born in Penn) was Michael Severs. Like many from Kentucky he was a crack shot. At the Battle of New Orleans an American officer pointed out British General Packenham at a far distance, an impossible range, and asked Severs if he could hit him. Severs saud he would do it for $5 and a gallon of whiskey. Borrowing four loaded rifles he fired one after the other at Packenham, killing him and essentially endung the Battle of New Orleans. The British version was that Packenhsm was hit by grape shot (although his nearby aids were not hit). Severs’ grave, in an old burying ground, was found some years ago, but required researchers to sneak onto coal company property to locate it, a risky proposition. Lots of our heros are buried like that, on private property with no access allowed. Severs was widely known in Kentucky, and would show up at a dinner table unannounced. It was counted as a great honor by the household.
LikeLike
This man was a true hero if there ever was one. May God bless his family and our president for taking the time to honor this American hero.
I agree with Flep that last two minutes of this video is the best part of all. Very touching.
LikeLike
With thanks from a grateful nation
RIP Lieutenant Conner
LikeLike
This man / hero isa representative of why WE STAND FOR THE AMERICAN FLAG.
Rest in Eternity Hero……
LikeLike
THAT is how you fight real fascism … stark difference from todays supposed anti-fascists who use fascist methods to attempt to suppress free speech or political opponents with a twitter meme , a #hastag or a hat or harassing government workers at dinner …
LikeLike
My service pales in comparison to this man. A true warrior. And like most, not one to talk about it. My father served in war 2 and the only details I ever got out of him was that 5 ships he served on were sunk. And he did his job. It taught me a lot about true humility.
LikeLike