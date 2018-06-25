June 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #522

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
May 21 2018 18:04:49 (EST)
Military OP
General K [JFK]
Full Disclosure.
thank you so much…
one of my favorites…
This frustates me so much. What does it mean.
If you post something from Q, you also need to provide the English translation. Thanks in advance.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/05/16/joe-digenova-and-sidney-powell-discuss-the-doj-and-fbi-corruption/
After the election, if we don’t have 60 votes, end the filibuster. Dems will do it as soon as they have 51 senators, so don’t hold off now and expect them to maintain the filibuster out of some kind of,honor.
If you watch Donny Douche, then you, not Donny Douche, are the bigger douche.
LOL! Good one. 😛
I can remember watching him a lot. I was an entrepreneur back then and the advice on his show was great. UGH, what a joke he is now.
yes, what happened to him? I thought he was all right but I never delved into him overly much . . . why is he always so mad at Donald Trump? I have wondered if Donald Trump’s show displaced Donny’s show in the ratings – is that why he is so mad all the time? He basically sold the advertising agency that his father had created, so good for you, Donnie – but what have you done lately?
He was actually sounding very threatening to Michael Cohen soon after “the raid” – cautioning Mr. Cohen (during an appearance on “Morning Joe”) that Mr. Cohen needs to think about his own family, etc. . . . very creepy!
Red herrings! They are trying SO hard to create distractions –
now the comment by somebody named Walter Shaub who is saying that Sarah Sanders may have committed an ethics violation when she made a simple statement via her twitter account concerning what happened on Friday night at the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.
According to the article, Mr. Shaub was in charge of the Office of Government Ethics for 5 years under Obama (and for six months under Trump).
Where was Mr. Shaub while the Uranium One deal was being put together . . . hiding under his desk?
Enough with the “misgivings” hedge. Grow a spine.
Exactly! Stop qualifying. I’m tired of it. Either you support our President or you don’t.
All I can say is the left better not get physically violent against us because they’ll regret it the very second they try it. We’re slow to anger because we’re rational people, and I don’t mean just conservatives. There are plenty of middle of the road people from all parties who are not kooks like the far left. They’re sick of the corruption and broken promises from the Swamp rats in DC and we’re growing sick of the 24/7 attacks not only on the president, but on OUR COUNTRY as well! November is gonna be a disaster for the political left!
This is exactly right. Many that do not affiliate with any political party are growing weary of the antics of this Democrat Party. They are losing people by the thousands. The thousands. Trafficking in hate, corruption, illegal aliens over American citizens, bullying, censoring, etc. is driving sane people away in droves. I do not know who suggested such a strategy…but no one is going to be attracted to that. No one.
Even here in California far left extremism has its limits. I think the California Democrats are in for a surprise on election day in November. They may control this state, but they’re gonna find out there are a lot of people here who don’t like the direction they’re taking it to!
I want to see one, just one, of the Maxine Waters fans attempt to take his aggression out on Gen Mattis. There’s a reason all of their targets have been women in the Trump administration. Let them pick on somebody that will politely give them a bloody nose.
My apologies General, if you’re reading this. I am only trying to make a point that the bullies only pick on those that aren’t skilled in the art of defense.
Even the women could whip them, if it came to that. They count on them not fighting back.
My cane can do a fierce number on anyone it tangles with.
Sarah fought back very effectively with a 240 character tweet Look at the stir she caused !
President Trump is big on personal protection. Won’t it be cool if he is having Mad Dog training his cabinet on some moves for when they need to take a physical action to protect themselves!
Today is a bit of a 700 days “milestone” for my Daily Counter… 🙂
(I know there has been revised start date recently to 31st July… but I have been running this counter for a year and a half… and I don’t believe them anyway)
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
Missed that for a while. 🙄
I have not been posting it here every day.
Happiest of Mondays to all Treepers! There are more of us and growing daily! Chin up, soldier on.
Beautiful! Thank you Gil…
They help me center myself with all the nastiness going on..
Youre welcome. We need a boost before the week begins. Tomorrows daily press beating, Tuesday stzrok, etc….
Facing humiliation, Mueller backs away from prosecution of Russian entities
By Thomas Lifson (Quotes from Devlin Barrett, More Skulduggery?)
The Mueller special counsel investigation purportedly was instigated to discover possible illicit Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election but now is backing away from the only indictments aimed at Russian entities, leaving only alleged process crimes (such as General Flynn’s alleged false statement to the FBI) and alleged crimes that occurred long before the Trump candidacy (such as Paul Manafort’s Ukrainian connection).
It is hard to see how this case will end up as anything but a humiliation in court and a gigantic public relations disaster for Mueller and his merry band of Democratic Party donors.
Read more: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/06/facing_humiliation_mueller_backs_away_from_prosecution_of_russian_entities.html#ixzz5JMbt6TOt
We will take our kids to this. We took them to Hillary’s America!
It’s another civil war. The only difference is this time the slaves don’t know who is really on their side. In fact, they don’t even know they are slaves. I’m not necessarily referring to any particular skin color, either. Anybody can be a slave.
Soon, the Democrats will fall to 0-2 in civil wars.
Is she going to get a visit from Secret Service on pushing for violence on this administration?
She definitely should…
SS better hurry up though…
I’m thinking it’s about an 7/8 hr drive from my house to Washington DC
I won’t be too tired to blow a whistle in her face…
All of these are good, but the tweet by Kyle Morris is awesome. 😉
JFK, RFK & MLK got a lot of pushback, too.
I’ve had a politics free weekend and getting caught up but my husband told me about this headline. Now they are trying to make me ashamed of Laura Ingalls Wilder! Oh, no they don’t! Not going to happen, never going to happen, not even going to say, “We have to learn from the past to make it better for the future”. There was nothing wrong with her books that were written as seen through the eyes of a child. I read the whole series in third grade, my teacher even read it to the class, and liked the show, too, one of the most wholesome on TV.
Agree with you totally Kaco
Remember about one year ago, Melania sent Dr. Seusse books to libraries, and that
witch in NE sent them back, saying she would not have them in “her” library…
Oh, yeah, I remember that, too! Trying to crap all over my early childhood as well!
One of my last vacations with my parents as teen was to the Badlands and seeing Mount Rushmore. I asked and we visited De Smet, SD to visit the last place the Ingalls family were, their town house, their homestead, their graves, etc.
Also, I have an antique EAPG wheat sheath bread plate, identical to the one Laura had in the First Four Years that she saved from a fire. “Give us this day our daily bread”.
Nobody messes with LIW. Anne of Green Gables is another one, no fooling with her either.
My husband told me that too. Leftist modern book burning. I guess I better get them all in my library soon. Only have the 1st one. Great stories.
Fox and conservatives should promote Maxine Waters and make her face of New Democratic Party. Donot ask her hard questions but let her talk and enjoy.
You’re on to something there…
The hideous face of the DemocRAT party!
MS-13 aka “Pelosi’s Dreamers”
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DggSJI0XcAAGvOV?format=jpg
This is probably old news and is great for a laugh but I’m very disturbed if this is an example of our “rank and file”. What a freak.
I may be not particularly bright, but I know where the shampoo is
I have a liberal freak friend who looks like this! My husband makes fun of her to me all the time. She doesn’t wear a bra or shave her pits. She’s with a guy now, but she was a lesbian for over a decade after taking Women’s Studies. She’s been a friend since 6th grade, though! And she apparently isn’t letting politics divide us. I cannot believe the FBI would hire the likes and looks of her, though! Just sent this to my husband, as he always says people like my friend are unemployable and here’s the FBI.
I’m telling ya, they are stacking people like this all over government, corporations, institutions, and are trying to take complete control. That’s how we get gun control through our financial institutions.
Fear not, private gun makers all over this country….basement gunsmiths. Guns will always be easily available
That’s pretty clever to disguise her as a mentally challenged adult.
Funny thing. The left/progressives are never interested in stories of legal immigrants. The ones who have waited years. Many have struggled for something better. Lots of them show up at international airports, the “new im’s”, with their packages of documents held tightly, or wrapped carefully in layers of plastic. The first trip by air for many. Some bring everything, utensils, clothing that will likely be out of place, sometimes some food packed by a relative worried they might get hungry. They don’t mind standing in line. They don’t mind waiting in secondary. After all, they have bern waiting years. Yes, they are noticably nervous. Maybe domething might go wrong? Maybe nobody will speak their language. Will they be asked for money? Then it is done. Some of the more thoughful officers will speak some welcoming and encouraging words. Might be a few American flag stickers for the kids. They will remember this day for sure, for they have earned it. But there will be no reporters. Nobody to demonstrate on their behalf. They will not be waving placards and signs. The media and politicians will not be fawning over then. They are the legal immigrants.
Everyone, this is worth a look. Dramatization of texting between Peter Strozk and Lisa Page…actors playing each. You will come away with only one thought in your mind: how on Earth did these two people make it to the upper ranks of one of the most prestigious institutions in the United States? Then you will realize that the upper ranks of the FBI/DOJ and possible more executive branch agencies have been infiltrated by this filth.
Oh I hope this happens before the 1st term is over! We will see chicken littles everywhere.
WASHINGTON, DC – Fox News Sunday this week profiled Leonard Leo, who assists President Donald Trump and White House Counsel Don McGahn in the historic task of filling a record number of judicial vacancies. Leo predicts that President Trump will have at least two more opportunities to appoint originalists to the U.S. Supreme Court, which could define his presidency as a lasting legacy for the nation.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/24/wh-adviser-leo-trump-likely-two-more-scotus-picks/
I’ve been having fun reading some of the twitters at #BIR2018 (Black Influencer Retreat). Some highlights:
Anybody know if there is an ETA for the next IG report? I forgot when or if there was a release date that we could anticipate before the endless delays start.
I read something today that was frightening… A Woman in Saudi Arabia can drive but a Woman in the Trump Administration can’t even go to a restaurant…
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has got to be the funniest Zuckerberg video I’ve ever seen!
This was excellent, thank you for sharing! In the words of Mel Gibson’s movie The Patriot – “Freedom!”
The left is grandstanding on the children separated from their parents issue and fail to mention the requirements of the Flores Settlement Agreement on DHS’s treatment of minors. The DHS is seeking emergency relief from the Flores Agreement.
“DOJ filed a request to modify the settlement agreement in Flores v. Sessions requesting the court grant limited emergency relief to exempt DHS from the Flores Settlement Agreement release provisions, among other things. (Flores v. Sessions, 6/21/18)
In the request, DOJ asked that the court to grant limited emergency relief that would:
Exempt DHS from the Flores Settlement Agreement’s release provisions so that ICE may detain undocumented minors who have arrived with their parent or legal guardian together in ICE family residential facilities; and
Exempt ICE family residential facilities from the Agreement’s state licensure requirement.
The request notes that “the Government is not asking to be relieved from the substantive language of the Agreement on the conditions of detention in these facilities. The Government asks for immediate relief, along with a schedule to allow the parties to more fully address the issues raised by this request.”
A very sobering video. This is a must watch and a must share.
That is a pretty shocking video. There was one the other day of a border doctor just as bad. He said there was one child that had been raped 10 times on the trip (there was permanent damage to her body).
The people supporting catch and release, open borders, etc are supporting this by endorsing incentives. It’s morally abhorrent. Much worse than kids being detained away from parents for a temporary time period.
May a large bloated dog relieve himself on your abandoned property. I predict they will close down by Fall of this year. Thanks for playing.
Like Rush Limbaugh said, “they are going to get someone killed”.
interesting week. Some obscure leftist writes at bloomberg that
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/contributors/AQdiN7TnCuY/frank-wilkinson
………
“I think we’re at the beginning of a soft civil war,” political scientist Thomas Schaller said in a telephone interview. “I don’t know if the country gets out of it whole.”……
The heightened conflict of recent weeks led to more ominous rhetoric — anyone else notice the abundance of Nazi references from sane people? — and more definitive, unequivocal acts. Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt renounced his party of 29 years this week and pledged to vote for Democrats until decency returns to the GOP…..
(But if the left doesn’t win in Nov)….I don’t know exactly what that would look like. But liberals have a great deal of cultural, academic and economic heft, stretching from Hollywood to Harvard. Just this week, some Hollywood powerhouses flirted with leveraging their clout against the Trumpist Fox News. There are endless variations on such a power play. If Democrats opt to use their power more aggressively — breaking rules —Schaller’s soft civil war hardly seems unlikely.
………….
Well, we have mad maxine, the Fla AG, the Press Secretary. The left is pretty much counting on November to save them….more disruptions agitation and propaganda.
This week’s trigger will be Trump’s reorg of the US GOV. Oh, and then MoveOn has hundreds of marches for the illegals…all across the fruited plain. It is popcorn time on the 30th.
Oh, and I almost forgot, G. Will wants the Left to will both houses of Congress. And Steve Schmidt has Renounced the GOP untill Trump is out.
IT would be hilarious if the Rs got supermajorities.
