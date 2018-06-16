Three Years Ago Today – June 16th, 2015

The ultimate disruption.
If you love this president, then it’s time you start fighting for him. Don’t miss 1-day in calling your Congressmen or Senator and voicing support for PDJT’s agenda. Write letters to the editor often. Don’t avoid loudmouth liberals – engage them and make your argument clear. Wear your MAGA hat proudly in public. Send a few bucks to a local politician that unabashedly endorses PDJT and supports conservative principles consistently. Commit to spending 10-15 minutes per day helping this president in any way you can. If you have any other ideas, let everyone know.
Simply complaining among friends at CTH will not defeat the massive resistance supported by socialists and liberal elites. Our children and grandchildren deserve more effort than that. If we do not find our voices, then the deep state wins. As Ross Perot once said, …”It’s just that simple.”
A flashback video on the naysayers.
I’m pleased to say that when my wife and I watched Trump at the escalator (from all the way down here at the bottom of the world) we both gave a ‘Yes!’ and bought Train tickets.
One thing we both notice is how much he has grown into the job. With every passing day he seems to grow in stature.
Donald Trump is a great man. Every person on the planet who values personal freedom owes him a debt of gratitude.
