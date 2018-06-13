June 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #510

Posted on June 13, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

94 Responses to June 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #510

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:21 am

    This is what liberal fear looks like. The tweet comes from a Congressional reporter from NPR.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      June 13, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Sleepy Jeff has recused himself from talking sense.
      On one hand he says he wasn’t at the meeting.. so knows nothing. Yet in the following seconds he says he is “confident” that Rod Rosenstein did nothing wrong? What with his 28 years on the public teat and all.
      THAT defense is a bit silly given that all these cooks have had years working in and for the swamp!! If 28 years without being held accountable is a valid defense.. then NOBODY is going to be held accountable.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Chris Four says:
      June 13, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Supposedly Tucker was not his usual self in interviewing Sessions. Why have him on?

      Like

      Reply
    • TimesUp says:
      June 13, 2018 at 12:35 am

      I always wondered if the cufflinks PDJT gave to RR were in fact listening devices to catch him out the next time he pulls a stunt like this.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • coeurdaleneman says:
        June 13, 2018 at 12:42 am

        I saw Rosenstein when he testified before Goodlatte’s committee last year. He was in the process of defying Congressional oversight using bogus reasoning when Goodlatte himself interrupted, and reminded him that the committee had oversight of the FISA courts. Also, RR was always given kid glove treatment by the Dems and he pandered his buttt off for them at every opportunity. That is when I knew for 100% certainty — RR = BLACK HAT.

        Sessions makes me pyuke.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • gda says:
      June 13, 2018 at 1:08 am

      I am not convinced. Neither was Tucker.

      The ludicrous suggestion by Sessions that RR was simply explaining “that if subpoenaed he would have to reciprocate with discovery of his own” cuts no mustard.

      The even more ludicrous suggestion that the DOJ has been cooperating fully on requested documents had Jim Jordan jumping on Laura later in the evening. He out and out called Sessions a liar.

      And he and Meadows say the DOJ have sloughed them off until Thursday now. But they are not hopeful…..

      Sessions has burrowed into the bureaucratese background of the DOJ. He may be hot on immigration and pervs, but he is not going to do his duty and blow up the DOJ as needs to be done. He is now part of the Deep State. Perhaps he is not actively opposing the President elsewhere, but he is actively opposing an investigation of the DOJ/FBI to prevent the airing of their dirty linen in public.

      Sessions did not seem like a guy who should be AG. He was evasive and unconvincing in the interview with Tucker, except when speaking about the immigration issue. Then he just sounded like a guy enthused about his collection of model trains.

      Trust Sessions? To do what?

      Like

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      June 13, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Checkout every tweet Citizen817 shared from our President today in reference to Kim Jong-un!

      I absolutely agree with SD and his theory that Kim Jung-un is the Panda 🐼 Mask for Chairman Xi and China.

      He was only 26 when he took over the country. A few years after returning from Switzerland where he received his education. Kim would have been the perfect puppet for Xi and China.

      Dennis Rodman shared something recently that has stuck with me. He said that Kim Jong-un is just a big kid at heart.

      Here is an interview Dennis did today reaffirming that Kim is a Big Kid:

      I think our Lion 🦁 realizes it and knows the truth as well. He was informed by Secretary Pompeo after his two visits to North Korea.

      Dennis Rodman purposely dodged Chris Cuomo’s question about Kim’s ability to speak English. He followed up with the question again and Dennis said he understood basketball terminology but couldn’t speak English.

      Kim has probably shared with Dennis the truth! Why do you think Dennis tried to get to Barry on Kim’s behalf. The emotion from Dennis was as real as it gets yesterday. Dennis realizes that Kim’s survival would assure peace for him and his people as well as saving millions of lives. That came across in his tears. What an incredible burden he has had to carry.

      Our President met with Kim privately for an hour. I have a funny feeling he spoke English just fine and was able to confirm everything about China and Xi to our President.

      Our President walked away from the meeting realizing that Kim Jong-un has to be protected in every way possible.

      Kim Jong-un’s survival means everything right now. He has accepted our President’s invitation to come to the White House. Our President has accepted his invitation to go to North Korea. These two visits will occur about a month apart in my mind.

      The denuclearization is beyond a done deal because Kim and our President realize that is the only way to set Kim and his country free. I would not be at all shocked if our people Secretary Pompeo referenced when debunking the NYT’s article are already in North Korea destroying the nuclear warheads. Our President said in his presser that as soon as you destroy 20%, there is no going back. The warhead is basically useless.

      That is going to happen far quicker than any of us could imagine. Our President has to make Kim Jong-un a Leader that Chairman Xi cannot kill.

      I am going to pray for Kim’s health and well-being! The world is depending on it whether they realize it or not!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Minnie says:
        June 13, 2018 at 12:31 am

        ❤️❤️❤️

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        June 13, 2018 at 1:15 am

        Kim needs to lose some serious weight or he won’t be around to worry about. The guy looks like a walking heart attack to me. Way too young to be that heavy.

        Like

        Reply
      • Sayit2016 says:
        June 13, 2018 at 1:22 am

        I agree 100 % I think he DOES speak English– He is about the the age of Trump’s son Eric… I think it is kinda of a Father figure relationship.

        I can imagine President Trump telling him– “you are protected you will be safe when you meet with me and safe when you go hone”.

        Like

        Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      June 13, 2018 at 1:17 am

      If that ain’t the truth. It is beyond the pale how hypocritical these leftist media loudmouth lying haters behave.

      Like

      Reply
  12. phoenixRising says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Trump pinned tweet:
    (Top of his feed)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. littleanniesfannie says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Houston, can we start the Countdown Clock?? Waiting anxiously for the launch of the IG report!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. J Gottfred says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:31 am

    This is really happening! Measure to split California into three states qualifies for November ballot!

    Yes, Finally! I am so excited! I just may be able cast a vote that matters for Trump in 2020!

    https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/06/12/ballot-measure-split-california-three-states/
    http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-california-split-three-states-20180612-story.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Update — New York Times had the South Carolina race at 99% in. Now they’ve rolled that back to 98% in. Arrington will win, of course, but the key here is to keep Arrington above 50% so there is no chance of a runoff. She’s now at 50.5% with 346/353 precincts counted.

    Arrington should still be ok, I think (seems about 1300 votes yet out in; 3 of “her” precincts left and 3 of “Sanford’s” precincts left), but need to roll back the celebration I had in the other thread on the subject.

    Will update this ASAP.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. parteagirl says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. joeknuckles says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:46 am

    The fact that members of the US Congress are highly skeptical of KJU’s intentions to denuclearize and are demanding proof and a higher level of commitment will work in Trump’s favor in negotiations. It’s actually ideal. Now he can use the “higher authority” or “3rd party” negotiating technique. That’s where you claim to need approval of a business partner, spouse or superior before committing to an agreement.
    It goes like this: Say I’m in an auto dealership negotiating the price of a car and I offer 20k for a new Honda Accord (I’m cheap) and the salesman says “I’m sorry Mr. Knuckles, I’d love to give you that price, but I’ll have to check with my manager first”. Then he disappears for a few minutes and comes back and says “My manager says we can’t go below 22k or we’ll be losing money”. I would then say “I need to check with Mrs. Knuckles first, we had agreed not to spend over 20k”. I then come back and say “21k is as high as we can go without ending up in divorce court”. The salesman then disappears again and returns saying 21.5k is as low as he can go. I then place my hands on the arms of the chair I’m sitting in and begin to get up while I say “Well, then it looks like we won’t be buying a car today”, at which point the salesman begs me to stay and eventually gets the manager to approve the 21k.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. WillJR says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Go watch tonight’s Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows interview with Laura Ingraham. Really good and a reminder that not everyone in DC is Swamp.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • gda says:
      June 13, 2018 at 1:13 am

      Just commented above. Was it Jm Jordan that called Sessions a liar? They were HOT.

      But their solutions were small beer. “we’ll send them another strongly worded email”, “we’ll tell their mothers on them”, and the like.

      They are threatening that there will be a full vote in the House, but…….????

      Like

      Reply
  23. mazziflol says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:50 am

    This guy is going to tweet himself into insignificance

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Chris Four says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:51 am

    The US dedicated a new de-facto embassy in Taiwan on Tuesday in what officials described as an indicator of robust ties with the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its own territory.
    The recently completed American Institute in Taiwan office in a suburb of the capital Taipei will house US representatives and serves American interests in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, ABC News reported.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Meadows & Jordan on
    Ingraham Angle

    Like

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      June 13, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Sessions says that, because RR has been in the DOJ for 26 years, he could not possibly have made the threats he is accused of. His long tenure in the corrupt DOJ is exactly why he should not be trusted.

      Like

      Reply
      • gda says:
        June 13, 2018 at 1:19 am

        Sessions needs to GO.

        Feeble and ludicrous excuses and nonsense about “cooperation”. “Mr. Stalin has been on the job for 28 years so I’m sure he has issued no death warrants”.

        Like

        Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Free Trade For Me, None For Thee

    President Trump was willing to lower tariffs if the other countries are willing to lower theirs, but none are willing, so far, to make trade truly fair for everyone. 

    -Branco

    Like

    Reply
  30. winky says:
    June 13, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Hmmmmm….this is true!

    Like

    Reply
  31. Charlotte says:
    June 13, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Germany called out for stoking trade tensions with its ‘fat’ current account

    Germany’s “fat” current account has been attacked by one of the world’s most influential economic bodies, and described as a trigger for the emergent trade war.

    The country has the world’s largest current account surplus of $287bn (£214bn), 8pc of its GDP, and half that of China’s, according to the Institute for Economic Research. This is one of the most important measures in trade relations – because it shows that Germany sells far more than it buys from other countries.

    The head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has now weighed into the trade debate telling reporters in Berlin that Germany was partly to blame for the rise in protectionism and that it ought to dramatically up its domestic spending levels.

    “Your current account got fat because you won productivity and competitiveness compared to the others in Europe. Now, does that give rise to protectionists? Of course,” OECD secretary general Angel Gurria said.

    “So basically, you could spend more, yes. You could import more, yes,” Mr Gurria added.

    Germany’s surplus has also been heavily criticised by the world’s lender of last resort, the International Monetary Fund, and its fellow eurozone members.

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/06/12/germany-called-stoking-trade-tensions-fat-current-account/

    Like

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Like

    Reply
  33. joeknuckles says:
    June 13, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Kudos to Greg Gutfeld for calling Juan Williams a moron today. I caught a little of the Five while at the gym today. Juan was being Juan and he deserved it.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s