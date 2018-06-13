June 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #510

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Laxalt made it look easy.
RE: Argentina, oh snap!
This is what liberal fear looks like. The tweet comes from a Congressional reporter from NPR.
Well, what does she think should matter for the GOP then?
Great question, Robert.
These leftists just want more McCains to aid their cause.
She probably thinks it’s unfair that hezbollah is no longer allowed to sell cocaine in the US. Oh well Susan, like Buraq said, elections have consequences.
http://www.newsweek.com/hezbollah-cocaine-smuggle-united-states-obama-751928
This is exactly what’s needed ahead of the midterms. Then we can put out those issues and messages that will drive the base to the polls.
Great night! Not sure what happened with Virginia GOP turnout (seemed very low), but otherwise it seemed like a heck of an evening for Team Trump.
The Corker reference is to the Senate apparently not going along with Corker’s desire to limit POTUS’ ability to use national security reasons to impose tariffs.
Supposedly, though, Corker thinks Trump does not care whether or not Congress blocks the ZTE deal:
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/senators-signal-trump-wont-veto-bill-to-kill-zte-deal-2018-06-12
I hope that Congress stands down on ZTE and lets Trump negotiate with Xi unfettered.
I do think the Dems have gained some momentum in the last few weeks. Now is probably not the time for complacency or gloating. There’s a long, hard road between here and November so that we can hold Congress then.
These Dems are the ultimate in projection.
Has there ever been a Party that was more unified behind their Presidents?
Can you imagine any Dem rep EVER saying anything disprespectful of Obama or any of the others?
They stand behind their electeds like automatons.
Meanwhile, there has been So.Much. outright disrespect towards POTUS from these RINO reps.
This kind of sh*t is unheard of from Dems towards “their own”.
Exactly, Sunny. The total disrespect of POTUS by people like McCain and Flake is incredible.
So glad POTUS has united most Republicans, even if idiots like Kristol, McCain, Flake and Sanford won’t get the hint.
This woman got it and is grateful for what our President did for her this afternoon! This is how you change out the RINOs to MAGA Republicans!
Amazing, Flep. Amazing!
The message gets louder every day. It’s over, swamp. It’s over. We’re taking back the GOP and the USA.
“that only includes what POTUS can support”.
Yeah cause he IS POTUS. You know leader of the FREE World. Yeah THAT Guy !
Exactly! It’s like she is complaining that the GOP is listening to a fringe politician here. LOL!
She is dense on purpose. DEMS voted lock step with Obama …..not a peep from her. Now she is perplexed because GOP is supporting THEIR party’s President.
She needs to be quiet before I tie all of her panty hose legs together in a knot.
“Mark Sanford’s loss” … I guess she isn’t proud of a WOMAN winning the SC primary
Jeff Sessions defended Rod Rosenstein on Tucker. smh
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/awol-ag-jeff-sessions-im-confident-deputy-ag-rosenstein-did-not-threaten-members-of-congress-video/
Sleepy Jeff has recused himself from talking sense.
On one hand he says he wasn’t at the meeting.. so knows nothing. Yet in the following seconds he says he is “confident” that Rod Rosenstein did nothing wrong? What with his 28 years on the public teat and all.
THAT defense is a bit silly given that all these cooks have had years working in and for the swamp!! If 28 years without being held accountable is a valid defense.. then NOBODY is going to be held accountable.
Supposedly Tucker was not his usual self in interviewing Sessions. Why have him on?
LikeLike
I always wondered if the cufflinks PDJT gave to RR were in fact listening devices to catch him out the next time he pulls a stunt like this.
I saw Rosenstein when he testified before Goodlatte’s committee last year. He was in the process of defying Congressional oversight using bogus reasoning when Goodlatte himself interrupted, and reminded him that the committee had oversight of the FISA courts. Also, RR was always given kid glove treatment by the Dems and he pandered his buttt off for them at every opportunity. That is when I knew for 100% certainty — RR = BLACK HAT.
Sessions makes me pyuke.
I am not convinced. Neither was Tucker.
The ludicrous suggestion by Sessions that RR was simply explaining “that if subpoenaed he would have to reciprocate with discovery of his own” cuts no mustard.
The even more ludicrous suggestion that the DOJ has been cooperating fully on requested documents had Jim Jordan jumping on Laura later in the evening. He out and out called Sessions a liar.
And he and Meadows say the DOJ have sloughed them off until Thursday now. But they are not hopeful…..
Sessions has burrowed into the bureaucratese background of the DOJ. He may be hot on immigration and pervs, but he is not going to do his duty and blow up the DOJ as needs to be done. He is now part of the Deep State. Perhaps he is not actively opposing the President elsewhere, but he is actively opposing an investigation of the DOJ/FBI to prevent the airing of their dirty linen in public.
Sessions did not seem like a guy who should be AG. He was evasive and unconvincing in the interview with Tucker, except when speaking about the immigration issue. Then he just sounded like a guy enthused about his collection of model trains.
Trust Sessions? To do what?
❤️ OUR President
I love how he starts these things lots of times with “a very low IQ individual”.
Well.. he IS POTUS he can’t very well say ” dumbS*** can he ?
Be sure to catch DeNiro’s latest movie, “Raging Bull$hit”. It’s gonna flop but then, that’s what cow pies do, just sayin’
FLGuy – “raging bullshit” That’s the best evah! Funny stuff!!!
Thank you, Mr. President, sir.
We will be with you and watching.
You honor me with the BEST birthday present, ever!!
Minnie when is your birthday ?
I think that the rallies are his favorite thing to do!
His rallies are my favorite thing that he does ! I remember during the campaign I posted here I HOPED he continued them. Great way for the people to interact with the President and visa versa.
Checkout every tweet Citizen817 shared from our President today in reference to Kim Jong-un!
I absolutely agree with SD and his theory that Kim Jung-un is the Panda 🐼 Mask for Chairman Xi and China.
He was only 26 when he took over the country. A few years after returning from Switzerland where he received his education. Kim would have been the perfect puppet for Xi and China.
Dennis Rodman shared something recently that has stuck with me. He said that Kim Jong-un is just a big kid at heart.
Here is an interview Dennis did today reaffirming that Kim is a Big Kid:
I think our Lion 🦁 realizes it and knows the truth as well. He was informed by Secretary Pompeo after his two visits to North Korea.
Dennis Rodman purposely dodged Chris Cuomo’s question about Kim’s ability to speak English. He followed up with the question again and Dennis said he understood basketball terminology but couldn’t speak English.
Kim has probably shared with Dennis the truth! Why do you think Dennis tried to get to Barry on Kim’s behalf. The emotion from Dennis was as real as it gets yesterday. Dennis realizes that Kim’s survival would assure peace for him and his people as well as saving millions of lives. That came across in his tears. What an incredible burden he has had to carry.
Our President met with Kim privately for an hour. I have a funny feeling he spoke English just fine and was able to confirm everything about China and Xi to our President.
Our President walked away from the meeting realizing that Kim Jong-un has to be protected in every way possible.
Kim Jong-un’s survival means everything right now. He has accepted our President’s invitation to come to the White House. Our President has accepted his invitation to go to North Korea. These two visits will occur about a month apart in my mind.
The denuclearization is beyond a done deal because Kim and our President realize that is the only way to set Kim and his country free. I would not be at all shocked if our people Secretary Pompeo referenced when debunking the NYT’s article are already in North Korea destroying the nuclear warheads. Our President said in his presser that as soon as you destroy 20%, there is no going back. The warhead is basically useless.
That is going to happen far quicker than any of us could imagine. Our President has to make Kim Jong-un a Leader that Chairman Xi cannot kill.
I am going to pray for Kim’s health and well-being! The world is depending on it whether they realize it or not!
Kim needs to lose some serious weight or he won’t be around to worry about. The guy looks like a walking heart attack to me. Way too young to be that heavy.
I agree 100 % I think he DOES speak English– He is about the the age of Trump’s son Eric… I think it is kinda of a Father figure relationship.
I can imagine President Trump telling him– “you are protected you will be safe when you meet with me and safe when you go hone”.
If that ain’t the truth. It is beyond the pale how hypocritical these leftist media loudmouth lying haters behave.
Who’s the dotard fool now????
Trump pinned tweet:
(Top of his feed)
Houston, can we start the Countdown Clock?? Waiting anxiously for the launch of the IG report!!
Somebody on twitter started a OIG clock in December 2017.
It petered out in January.
This is really happening! Measure to split California into three states qualifies for November ballot!
Yes, Finally! I am so excited! I just may be able cast a vote that matters for Trump in 2020!
https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/06/12/ballot-measure-split-california-three-states/
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-california-split-three-states-20180612-story.html
Update — New York Times had the South Carolina race at 99% in. Now they’ve rolled that back to 98% in. Arrington will win, of course, but the key here is to keep Arrington above 50% so there is no chance of a runoff. She’s now at 50.5% with 346/353 precincts counted.
Arrington should still be ok, I think (seems about 1300 votes yet out in; 3 of “her” precincts left and 3 of “Sanford’s” precincts left), but need to roll back the celebration I had in the other thread on the subject.
Will update this ASAP.
We’re just about done here, but I don’t want to break out the confetti until it’s certain.
Hope that Sanford didn’t call Killary asking how he could find more votes.🙂
ha ha! I hope not, Shannynae! 🙂
Update 1.
NYT back up to 99% and Arrington holding at 50.5%.
Looks good. 4 precincts (apparently) remain and 3 of them are “hers”.
I have been watching this particular race tonight. Hoping there isn’t a runoff.
It’s looking good, Shannynae. Looking good!
1300?? She’s about 650 votes over 50%. He’d need a 1000 of them. It’s over.
The fact that members of the US Congress are highly skeptical of KJU’s intentions to denuclearize and are demanding proof and a higher level of commitment will work in Trump’s favor in negotiations. It’s actually ideal. Now he can use the “higher authority” or “3rd party” negotiating technique. That’s where you claim to need approval of a business partner, spouse or superior before committing to an agreement.
It goes like this: Say I’m in an auto dealership negotiating the price of a car and I offer 20k for a new Honda Accord (I’m cheap) and the salesman says “I’m sorry Mr. Knuckles, I’d love to give you that price, but I’ll have to check with my manager first”. Then he disappears for a few minutes and comes back and says “My manager says we can’t go below 22k or we’ll be losing money”. I would then say “I need to check with Mrs. Knuckles first, we had agreed not to spend over 20k”. I then come back and say “21k is as high as we can go without ending up in divorce court”. The salesman then disappears again and returns saying 21.5k is as low as he can go. I then place my hands on the arms of the chair I’m sitting in and begin to get up while I say “Well, then it looks like we won’t be buying a car today”, at which point the salesman begs me to stay and eventually gets the manager to approve the 21k.
Go watch tonight’s Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows interview with Laura Ingraham. Really good and a reminder that not everyone in DC is Swamp.
Just commented above. Was it Jm Jordan that called Sessions a liar? They were HOT.
But their solutions were small beer. “we’ll send them another strongly worded email”, “we’ll tell their mothers on them”, and the like.
They are threatening that there will be a full vote in the House, but…….????
This guy is going to tweet himself into insignificance
I give you a like for posting this but I really want to give a hand signal to the Pipsqueak.
Shapiro is a phony and a tool. The same goes for anybody that supports him or gives him a platform.
What the heck? Has he gone completely off the rails?
The US dedicated a new de-facto embassy in Taiwan on Tuesday in what officials described as an indicator of robust ties with the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its own territory.
The recently completed American Institute in Taiwan office in a suburb of the capital Taipei will house US representatives and serves American interests in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, ABC News reported.
Meadows & Jordan on
Ingraham Angle
Sessions says that, because RR has been in the DOJ for 26 years, he could not possibly have made the threats he is accused of. His long tenure in the corrupt DOJ is exactly why he should not be trusted.
Sessions needs to GO.
Feeble and ludicrous excuses and nonsense about “cooperation”. “Mr. Stalin has been on the job for 28 years so I’m sure he has issued no death warrants”.
Free Trade For Me, None For Thee
President Trump was willing to lower tariffs if the other countries are willing to lower theirs, but none are willing, so far, to make trade truly fair for everyone.
-Branco
Hmmmmm….this is true!
Germany called out for stoking trade tensions with its ‘fat’ current account
Germany’s “fat” current account has been attacked by one of the world’s most influential economic bodies, and described as a trigger for the emergent trade war.
The country has the world’s largest current account surplus of $287bn (£214bn), 8pc of its GDP, and half that of China’s, according to the Institute for Economic Research. This is one of the most important measures in trade relations – because it shows that Germany sells far more than it buys from other countries.
The head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has now weighed into the trade debate telling reporters in Berlin that Germany was partly to blame for the rise in protectionism and that it ought to dramatically up its domestic spending levels.
“Your current account got fat because you won productivity and competitiveness compared to the others in Europe. Now, does that give rise to protectionists? Of course,” OECD secretary general Angel Gurria said.
“So basically, you could spend more, yes. You could import more, yes,” Mr Gurria added.
Germany’s surplus has also been heavily criticised by the world’s lender of last resort, the International Monetary Fund, and its fellow eurozone members.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/06/12/germany-called-stoking-trade-tensions-fat-current-account/
Kudos to Greg Gutfeld for calling Juan Williams a moron today. I caught a little of the Five while at the gym today. Juan was being Juan and he deserved it.
