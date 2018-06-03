Sunday Talks: Chuck Todd -vs- Rudy Giuliani

President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, appears on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd to discuss the Mueller investigation and the upcoming IG report on DOJ and FBI conduct. Interesting interview:
Advertisements
President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, appears on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd to discuss the Mueller investigation and the upcoming IG report on DOJ and FBI conduct. Interesting interview:
Loving to hate Up Chucktodd,,,what a choad….
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Congess impeaches, then half of us ______ (fill in blank). Go!
LikeLike
Then half of us do absolutely nothing, because we’re not upstart, anarchist progressives who are paid by people like Soros to organize and then get violent when things don’t go our way.
If Trump is impeached WE F***ING LOSE.
LikeLike
Calmness needed here. The President has this.
LikeLike
Upchuck looks suspiciously like BTK.
LikeLike
Rudy called him, “Todd.” Then “Chris.” hehheh
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have always called him Chuck Re-Tood
LikeLike
Chuck E. Cheese
LikeLike
Never quite sure if Giuliani is crazy like a fox or…
Sometimes he seems like he has no idea what he is saying and then other times he is brilliant in shutting down his opponent. He seems very confident that President Trump is on solid ground but he has also made some claims that have to walked back and that doesn’t look good.
I know NYPD loves him and I will always remember him on 9-11 standing strong in the middle of all the chaos. So, does he have Weiner’s laptop? Or at least a thumb drive of the contents?
LikeLike
Giuliani is doing Trump no favors by suggesting he could simply pardon himself (or get away with murdering Comey).
That sounds like tyranny to any impartial, constitutionally-minded ear. Liberals, progressives, and conservatives should fight that notion.
I’m starting to really hate Rudy. Almost as much as I hate Chuck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s so much material in Trump’s favor, that kind of talk is not needed.
LikeLike
Agree. That fact that he is innocent is enough for Rudy to hammer home.
LikeLike
Was it not Rosenstein who stated Comey should be fired?
LikeLike
Vikingmom; Yes, I was surprised no mention of interview where he alledgedly talked about what was ON the laptop, and tussle with NYPD/Lynch about it. Ive read eric prince transcript, where HE talked about it. Does anyone have linc to where Rudy talked about it?
LikeLike
I refuse to watch this because I already saw the headline of this one over an hour ago. My advice, take your cues from Joe Digenova. He knows like all of us that this Russia hoax was created for purposes of impeachment but as he noted in a recent interview, POTUS isn’t going anywhere. The protests would be nasty and ugly. You would need 67 votes in the senate to make it a reality. It ain’t happening. Period! My point is that talks that are going down this rabbit hole is nothing more than pure gas lighting.
LikeLike
Chim, sorry, but Rudy didnt say it, about Pardon himself, the memo did, and he tried to say HE, RUDY, would NOT have made that argument, but HE, Rudy, didn’t write the memo.
And I must have missed where he said DJT could just kill Comey? What interview did YOU watch?
LikeLike