President Trump Memorial Day Message…

Posted on May 28, 2018 by

From the White House…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, Military, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to President Trump Memorial Day Message…

  1. Pam says:
    May 28, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    I don’t think anyone will ever forget seeing little Christian in his uniform last year. That’s one image that I haven’t forgotten. His mother has obviously done an excellent job raising him. The interaction between him and POTUS was so touching and priceless.

    I pray that God will bless the loved ones of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s