President Trump Memorial Day Message…

From the White House…
I don’t think anyone will ever forget seeing little Christian in his uniform last year. That’s one image that I haven’t forgotten. His mother has obviously done an excellent job raising him. The interaction between him and POTUS was so touching and priceless.
I pray that God will bless the loved ones of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
LikeLike
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 111,018 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
I don’t think anyone will ever forget seeing little Christian in his uniform last year. That’s one image that I haven’t forgotten. His mother has obviously done an excellent job raising him. The interaction between him and POTUS was so touching and priceless.
I pray that God will bless the loved ones of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
LikeLike