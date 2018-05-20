May 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #486

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
🙂 Good to hear!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stereo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Worth repeating!!!! Welcome home
LikeLiked by 1 person
Longtime reporter Colin Flaherty has been on top of the prison reform push for the past couple of years, including the machinations of Soros-sponsored DAs who are depolicing, pleading down violent crimes, pushing for no bail even in flight risk cases, and so forth. Here’s his take on the latest push to give such policies the weight of federal law in legislation due to come upon us much in the same way amnesty is being pushed:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Had a great deal of respect for Jared. I was wrong.
LikeLike
I won’t deny that he’s done some good work on behalf of our POTUS, but at the end of the day…he and his wife are social liberals, and I did not vote for them. That is all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First we change the law to disallow ANY bond for illegal aliens in ANY court for ANY charge. No legal residency, no bond.
Note that this illegal alien ANIMAL had received PROBATION for accessory to murder five years earlier!!!!!! He had also been in court if Calif, before that!!! Two judges let him go.
” October 21, 2009
Victor Rodriguez was sentenced at 4 p.m. Wednesday to life without parole in the Mother’s Day killing of Rene Angulo and shooting of Good Samaritan Wayne Nash.
The illegal immigrant had pleaded guilty to killing the Carson City teen on Mother’s Day in Washoe Valley.
Rodriguez was sentenced in Washoe County District Court on a count of murder and attempted murder.
Rodriguez, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the May 10 killing of Rene Angulo, 17, on U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley. Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for shooting 51-year-old Wayne Nash.
Washoe County prosecutors were considering whether to seek the death penalty when Rodriguez’s lawyer offered the guilty pleas in exchange for sparing his life
Investigators suspect Rodriguez may have carjacked Angulo and shot the teen as he drove his vehicle through Washoe Valley. When Nash stopped to help what he thought was a car accident, Rodriguez shot him in the leg.
In 2004, using the name Steven Contreras, Rodriguez was convicted of accessory to murder in a 2004 killing in Carson City. He received probation on that charge.”
https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/local/life-without-parole-for-mothers-day-murderer/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mr. President, it’s more than a really big deal. The only answer is for everyone involved in this to face justice as per US law. Otherwise, not only do our laws mean nothing, but the precedent will be set for this to continue…and worse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.” Ecc. 8:11
LikeLike
Opening Statement
LikeLiked by 2 people
HUGE!… Judge Jeanine: Former AG Loretta Lynch Had to Approve the FBI Informant Spying on the Trump Campaign
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/huge-judge-jeanine-former-ag-loretta-lynch-had-to-approve-the-fbi-informant-spying-on-the-trump-campaign-video
LikeLiked by 2 people
And don’t forget Lynch’s hand in this part of things:
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/341788-exclusive-doj-let-russian-lawyer-into-us-before-she-met-with-trump
“The Moscow lawyer had been turned down for a visa to enter the U.S. lawfully but then was granted special immigration parole by then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch for the limited purpose of helping a company owned by Russian businessman Denis Katsyv, her client, defend itself against a Justice Department asset forfeiture case in federal court in New York City.”
Given what is now known about the orchestrations of getting Natalia V there, pardon my skepticism as to the excuse for Lynch’s SPECIAL IMMUNITY PAROLE for her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Immigration, not immunity — though who knows what her, Mueller, etc have done
LikeLike
Go a little easier on Sessions, Judge. Don’t ever forget he made some darn good cookies when he lived in that tree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hogan Gidley
Reaction to Opening
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Should be a red white and blue wave! The Left gave our side the color red for a reason!
LikeLike
DRAIN THE SWAMP…..! Already !
Do it the oil patch way: Using large amounts of High Explosive … Blow the bottom out’a the place!
LikeLiked by 1 person
For Pete’s sake. How long is this going to go on?
Did the Russians hack the DNC?
Or the NSA?
OR no one at all & was just a narrative??
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/dnc-lawsuit-reveals-new-connections-between-the-dnc-outside-contractor-crowdstrike-and-fisa-court-abuses/
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/05/clinton-email-trump-russia-probes-justice-department-double-standards/
NSA:
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/judge-nap-whistleblower-says-the-nsa-hacked-dnc-emails/
========
DNC suing President Trump, Russia & a slew of other people for the alleged hack of the DNC’s server
Court document link:
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4443261/4-20-18-DNC-v-Russia-Complaint.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crowdstrike is an Eric Schmidt (formerly of Google) production and was a huge supporter of the Clinton campaign. He would have done anything to make sure the She Devil won the election.
This is the best I can do linkwise:
CrowdStrike: Five Things Everyone Is Ignoring About The Russia-DNC Story
Photo of Justin Caruso
JUSTIN CARUSO
Media Reporter
9:30 PM 06/24/2017
LikeLiked by 3 people
Andrew McCarthy nails it.
In Politicized Justice, Desperate Times Call for Disparate Measures
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/05/clinton-email-trump-russia-probes-justice-department-double-standards/
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’ll get a kick outta this. It has to be one of the most out-of-touch headlines ever concocted. Brought to you by the clueless anti-American leftist Marxist scumbags at WaPo.
I hate to provide the link, and there’s no reason to read the trash:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/as-tensions-with-trump-deepen-europe-wonders-if-america-is-lost-for-good/2018/05/18/6f90c56e-587f-11e8-9889-07bcc1327f4b_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.a2c30733b617
Europe wonders if America is lost for good? Bwahaha-haha-hahahaha! ROTFLMAO! You can’t make this stuff up!
LikeLiked by 6 people
More like “Now with President Trump’s leadership, America as the world’s punching bag is lost for good”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been researching this topic… if you want to end the globalist cabal AND the FED you need to disconnect the EU from the US. Europe is no longer our ally. For godsakes Britain worked with traitors in the US to undermine our election, France and Germany actively campaigned FOR Iran!
The EU is not our friend AND is closely tied to the Federal Reserve. To overcome both the ties need to be broken. This is why our VHS is speaking with so many shoulder nations. We still want allies in Europe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed, and the enemedia is the biggest EU pusher there is. But they’re all losing ground.
I work with the public in a representative cross-section of America: black/white, rich/poor, male/female, conservative/liberal/apolitical, educated/uneducated. I hear a lot of conversations and small talk. Not once have I heard anyone mention the royal wedding. Not. One. Word.
Yet, the MSM is obsessed with it. They’ve blathered on about it for weeks, everywhere. THEY care. I honestly think people across all walks of life are sick of their agendas, and tuning them out.
LikeLike
“Lost?”
Did someone say “lost?”
Funny thing.
I found this little black book and turned it in at the lost and found at my local library.
Hey, Kayser Sose!
You can pick it up there.
GALT
(… have to admit… I did take a peek inside…)
LikeLike
PJ, thanks for posting this.
This is an excellent, surprisingly insightful…if superficial and leftist-tainted…article.
I like it a lot that Europe is honestly stating their past dependency on USA for Strength and Protection…and money. And they can no longer depend on us to protect them.
Can’t tell you how much i hope that is true!!!
Not one drop of American blood should be shed for suicidal societies! But that’s just me.
Of course their thinking is askew, and they think Trump is awful, what do we expect?
They do however, mischaracterize themselves as being “peaceful”…ha! And at the same time they think they should build their own defenses, they admit they have no military equipment on which to train.
I like it a lot that they are delusional, and i sure hope someone in the WH reads this article .
Its sad it is…i grieve for Europe…such grand History and marvelous architecture…all will be gone if they continue to allow the current cultural dismantling by their welcome “immigrants”.
They never seem to incorporate the fact that the 7th century walking through their Open Doors may have an impact on their delusions of superiority.
Big Mistake to not take the time to “get” our Great President.
LikeLike
Credit where credit is due. Ted Cruz does an excellent job calling out the media bias regarding Israel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who hired Hakluyt to dirty up Papadopoulos?
They’re reputed to be expensive. Who paid?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Usually, we the taxpayers
LikeLike
Let’s see—Hillary, the DNC, the Clinton Foundation, George Soros, etc. run through
Perkins Coie I’d guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JX.this is worth a read..
https://www.themarketswork.com/2018/05/09/dearlove-connections-uk-intel-firm-hakluyt-alexander-downer-stefan-halper-papadopoulos/
Also there was over $400,000 coming out for of washington to Stefan. First check is July second in September closely corulates with page meeting and papadopolis meeting.
LikeLike
The New York Times and the Washington Post need to go to jail along with the rest of the co-conspirators. Throw in CNN, MSNBC and a bunch of others and we can put some honest people to work building and operating a new prison facility.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aiding and Abetting
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also Annoying and Asinine
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like Julison was sent in to run the show. I wondered where he went after GZ schemes.
LikeLike
Dangerous Possum
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
HAM call sign N3XKJ belongs to a James Baker of Beltsville, MD (metro DC). The license was granted 02/22/2016.
Is this our DOJ friend? Personal bio of DOJ Baker is tough to locate.
Nellie Ohr’s license was granted 5/23/16
LikeLiked by 1 person
James Baker, Boy Sleuth
LikeLike
hmmm i wonder, good work JX!
It would wild if there were lots of the gang that signed up
LikeLike
I’ve checked Strzok, McCabe, Lisa Page, Comey, Wittes, Yates, Farkas, Papadopoulos, Halper, Deripaska, Piestap, Rybicki, Moffa. And maybe a few others I don’t recall right now.
I’m sure there’s people I haven’t thought of!
Search licensees here: http://wireless2.fcc.gov/UlsApp/UlsSearch/searchAdvanced.jsp
lastname, firstname
LikeLike
Or just lastname, or lastname first-initial
LikeLike
Maybe the wives got the licenses? A lot of them went by maiden names, lol and there’s so many dirty swamp couples but Nellie had to be talking to someone
LikeLike
Beltsville is PG County, and at a part of the Beltway far from downtown; most of the gvt lawyer higher-ups would be in Montgomery County if they’re in MD.
LikeLike
Uh oh.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The glaring question is why Jeff Sessions won’t do his job. It’s apparent that he has made some deliberate decisions about how he wan’t to view the massive governmental crisis threatening our country. Because of that view he has decided to do nothing. And if you ask yourself why he’s doing that, the answers you arrive at are not good. None of them are good. Judge Jeanine is right.
LikeLike
There has been a blurring of distinction and areas of JURISDICTION between what is a criminal investigation against U.S. citizens, and a counter intelligence investigation / covert operations FRAUD. It is evident that associated agencies have exceeded the scope of what are their lawful missions and lawful jurisdictions and have engaged in subversive criminal conduct that is MALFEASANCE where “agents of the State” have perpetrated crimes.
POTUS is the chief “internal affairs” officer and investigator having the duty to see to it that the laws of U.S. are faithfully executed. Anybody who is insubordinate, or isn’t doing their duty and doing their job competently, or anybody who is exceeding their lawful authority and lawful jurisdiction should be fired. Applying those criteria for job performance may result in a great many people being fired and/or prosecuted for their dereliction of duty and malfeasance.
LikeLike
The Nuke Option.
LikeLike
Excellent thread on why the conspirators ran their attempted coup as a national security inquiry:
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.” — Evelyn Farkas
LikeLike
LikeLike
There needs to be a Special Counsel appointed to investigate if Obama and anyone who served in the Obama Administration had ties to America.
LikeLike