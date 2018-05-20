May 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #486

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:22 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. TMonroe says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Longtime reporter Colin Flaherty has been on top of the prison reform push for the past couple of years, including the machinations of Soros-sponsored DAs who are depolicing, pleading down violent crimes, pushing for no bail even in flight risk cases, and so forth. Here’s his take on the latest push to give such policies the weight of federal law in legislation due to come upon us much in the same way amnesty is being pushed:

    • Oldschool says:
      May 20, 2018 at 12:38 am

      Had a great deal of respect for Jared. I was wrong.

    • fred5678 says:
      May 20, 2018 at 1:19 am

      First we change the law to disallow ANY bond for illegal aliens in ANY court for ANY charge. No legal residency, no bond.

      Note that this illegal alien ANIMAL had received PROBATION for accessory to murder five years earlier!!!!!! He had also been in court if Calif, before that!!! Two judges let him go.

      ” October 21, 2009
      Victor Rodriguez was sentenced at 4 p.m. Wednesday to life without parole in the Mother’s Day killing of Rene Angulo and shooting of Good Samaritan Wayne Nash.
      The illegal immigrant had pleaded guilty to killing the Carson City teen on Mother’s Day in Washoe Valley.
      Rodriguez was sentenced in Washoe County District Court on a count of murder and attempted murder.
      Rodriguez, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the May 10 killing of Rene Angulo, 17, on U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley. Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for shooting 51-year-old Wayne Nash.
      Washoe County prosecutors were considering whether to seek the death penalty when Rodriguez’s lawyer offered the guilty pleas in exchange for sparing his life
      Investigators suspect Rodriguez may have carjacked Angulo and shot the teen as he drove his vehicle through Washoe Valley. When Nash stopped to help what he thought was a car accident, Rodriguez shot him in the leg.

      In 2004, using the name Steven Contreras, Rodriguez was convicted of accessory to murder in a 2004 killing in Carson City. He received probation on that charge.”

      https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/local/life-without-parole-for-mothers-day-murderer/

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

    • Peoria Jones says:
      May 20, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Mr. President, it’s more than a really big deal. The only answer is for everyone involved in this to face justice as per US law. Otherwise, not only do our laws mean nothing, but the precedent will be set for this to continue…and worse.

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Opening Statement

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Hogan Gidley
    Reaction to Opening

  8. waltherppk says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

  9. MontanaMel says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

    DRAIN THE SWAMP…..! Already !

    Do it the oil patch way: Using large amounts of High Explosive … Blow the bottom out’a the place!

    • BestBets says:
      May 20, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Crowdstrike is an Eric Schmidt (formerly of Google) production and was a huge supporter of the Clinton campaign. He would have done anything to make sure the She Devil won the election.

      This is the best I can do linkwise:
      CrowdStrike: Five Things Everyone Is Ignoring About The Russia-DNC Story
      Photo of Justin Caruso
      JUSTIN CARUSO
      Media Reporter
      9:30 PM 06/24/2017

  11. Rondo says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Andrew McCarthy nails it.

    In Politicized Justice, Desperate Times Call for Disparate Measures

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/05/clinton-email-trump-russia-probes-justice-department-double-standards/

  12. Peoria Jones says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:35 am

    You’ll get a kick outta this. It has to be one of the most out-of-touch headlines ever concocted. Brought to you by the clueless anti-American leftist Marxist scumbags at WaPo.

    I hate to provide the link, and there’s no reason to read the trash:

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/as-tensions-with-trump-deepen-europe-wonders-if-america-is-lost-for-good/2018/05/18/6f90c56e-587f-11e8-9889-07bcc1327f4b_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.a2c30733b617

    Europe wonders if America is lost for good? Bwahaha-haha-hahahaha! ROTFLMAO! You can’t make this stuff up!

    • fred5678 says:
      May 20, 2018 at 1:23 am

      More like “Now with President Trump’s leadership, America as the world’s punching bag is lost for good”.

    • Running Fast says:
      May 20, 2018 at 1:38 am

      Been researching this topic… if you want to end the globalist cabal AND the FED you need to disconnect the EU from the US. Europe is no longer our ally. For godsakes Britain worked with traitors in the US to undermine our election, France and Germany actively campaigned FOR Iran!

      The EU is not our friend AND is closely tied to the Federal Reserve. To overcome both the ties need to be broken. This is why our VHS is speaking with so many shoulder nations. We still want allies in Europe.

      • Peoria Jones says:
        May 20, 2018 at 1:55 am

        Agreed, and the enemedia is the biggest EU pusher there is. But they’re all losing ground.

        I work with the public in a representative cross-section of America: black/white, rich/poor, male/female, conservative/liberal/apolitical, educated/uneducated. I hear a lot of conversations and small talk. Not once have I heard anyone mention the royal wedding. Not. One. Word.

        Yet, the MSM is obsessed with it. They’ve blathered on about it for weeks, everywhere. THEY care. I honestly think people across all walks of life are sick of their agendas, and tuning them out.

    • TDU_Weight says:
      May 20, 2018 at 1:49 am

      “Lost?”

      Did someone say “lost?”

      Funny thing.

      I found this little black book and turned it in at the lost and found at my local library.

      Hey, Kayser Sose!

      You can pick it up there.

      GALT

      (… have to admit… I did take a peek inside…)

    • piper567 says:
      May 20, 2018 at 1:56 am

      PJ, thanks for posting this.
      This is an excellent, surprisingly insightful…if superficial and leftist-tainted…article.
      I like it a lot that Europe is honestly stating their past dependency on USA for Strength and Protection…and money. And they can no longer depend on us to protect them.
      Can’t tell you how much i hope that is true!!!
      Not one drop of American blood should be shed for suicidal societies! But that’s just me.

      Of course their thinking is askew, and they think Trump is awful, what do we expect?
      They do however, mischaracterize themselves as being “peaceful”…ha! And at the same time they think they should build their own defenses, they admit they have no military equipment on which to train.
      I like it a lot that they are delusional, and i sure hope someone in the WH reads this article .

      Its sad it is…i grieve for Europe…such grand History and marvelous architecture…all will be gone if they continue to allow the current cultural dismantling by their welcome “immigrants”.
      They never seem to incorporate the fact that the 7th century walking through their Open Doors may have an impact on their delusions of superiority.
      Big Mistake to not take the time to “get” our Great President.

  13. Rondo says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Credit where credit is due. Ted Cruz does an excellent job calling out the media bias regarding Israel.

  14. JX says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Who hired Hakluyt to dirty up Papadopoulos?

    They’re reputed to be expensive. Who paid?

  15. Harry Lime says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:48 am

    The New York Times and the Washington Post need to go to jail along with the rest of the co-conspirators. Throw in CNN, MSNBC and a bunch of others and we can put some honest people to work building and operating a new prison facility.

  16. Konamon says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Dangerous Possum

  17. waltherppk says:
    May 20, 2018 at 12:59 am

  18. JX says:
    May 20, 2018 at 1:02 am

    HAM call sign N3XKJ belongs to a James Baker of Beltsville, MD (metro DC). The license was granted 02/22/2016.

    Is this our DOJ friend? Personal bio of DOJ Baker is tough to locate.

    Nellie Ohr’s license was granted 5/23/16

  19. waltherppk says:
    May 20, 2018 at 1:09 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2018 at 1:12 am

  21. Garrison Hall says:
    May 20, 2018 at 1:13 am

    The glaring question is why Jeff Sessions won’t do his job. It’s apparent that he has made some deliberate decisions about how he wan’t to view the massive governmental crisis threatening our country. Because of that view he has decided to do nothing. And if you ask yourself why he’s doing that, the answers you arrive at are not good. None of them are good. Judge Jeanine is right.

    • waltherppk says:
      May 20, 2018 at 2:00 am

      There has been a blurring of distinction and areas of JURISDICTION between what is a criminal investigation against U.S. citizens, and a counter intelligence investigation / covert operations FRAUD. It is evident that associated agencies have exceeded the scope of what are their lawful missions and lawful jurisdictions and have engaged in subversive criminal conduct that is MALFEASANCE where “agents of the State” have perpetrated crimes.

      POTUS is the chief “internal affairs” officer and investigator having the duty to see to it that the laws of U.S. are faithfully executed. Anybody who is insubordinate, or isn’t doing their duty and doing their job competently, or anybody who is exceeding their lawful authority and lawful jurisdiction should be fired. Applying those criteria for job performance may result in a great many people being fired and/or prosecuted for their dereliction of duty and malfeasance.

  22. Linda says:
    May 20, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Excellent thread on why the conspirators ran their attempted coup as a national security inquiry:

    • TMonroe says:
      May 20, 2018 at 2:12 am

      “Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.” — Evelyn Farkas

  23. waltherppk says:
    May 20, 2018 at 2:12 am

  24. Julia Adams says:
    May 20, 2018 at 2:15 am

    There needs to be a Special Counsel appointed to investigate if Obama and anyone who served in the Obama Administration had ties to America.

