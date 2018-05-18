Santa Fe High School Shooting – Nine Dead – Student Suspect Arrested…

•At least 9 people killed Friday morning in gunfire at Santa Fe High School. •30 miles south of Houston, Texas. •Area hospitals reported at least a dozen others were injured. •Police arrested a student suspect and detained a second person. •Victims include students and staff. •The attacker was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, a pistol, a shotgun and pipe bombs. •Police: “Evidently this guy threw pipe bombs all in there. We don’t know if any of them went off.” •First reports of the shooting came in around 7:45 a.m (local). •School police officer engaged attacker, wounded, shot in shoulder.
•Shooter identified as: 17-year-old Dimitrios (Dimitri) Pagourtzis. •High School junior class. •Member of Greek orthodox church. •Social media profile deleted. •Pictures Here •Pictures Here
KHOU – Local Media Link – CRHON: Houston Chronicle Media Link
When society has become devalued to serving a dual role as an insane asylum by “mainstreaming” lunatics, instead of normal society sequestering the insane in secure facilities where the insane are kept isolated for reasons of public safety, the result is guaranteed tragedy. Too many known psychopaths are at liberty to do the crazy and evil things that such psychopaths assuredly will do.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep. Then ask yourself what has been coming across the border………
LikeLiked by 6 people
No. You’re supposed to say the NRA sold this kid weapons of war to kill people.
LikeLike
Maybe we should ban Commies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When JFK was assassinated by a communist subversive using a mail order gun, genius lawmakers identified the problem being mail order guns. So they banned mail order guns, instead of correctly identifying the actual public menace that would require incarceration or extermination of all communist subversives because of their being a public health menace.
The same bullcrap “liberal” ideas have been applied to a long list of other things that are a public menace, but are things that it wouldn’t be “politically correct” to correctly identify such menaces for EXACTLY what threats such things are. That “brutal” HONESTY might hurt some peoples feelings. So society becomes a big lying PRETENDER in denial about what perverse things are actually dangerous, and keeps paying the guaranteed price for that STUPIDITY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So once again, an armed good guy takes out an armed bad guy.
Prayers of love and strength to the families of those deceased and to the injured.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, I just heard on the news briefing the police chief and a state trooper both returned fire at the shooter and immobilized him. Then they pulled in severely injured resource officer to safety. All three officers are heroes in my book and they all helped prevent more deaths and injuries. Nothing beats a bad guy with a gun better than a good guy with a gun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fits aspects of my jihadi profile (age, 2nd generation American, explosives) and a certain month-long religious observance just started but:
1) FB page had pentagram, suggests edge-lord/anarchist interests.
2) Greek heritage makes Islamic radicalization less likely, though not impossible.
Based on current information, though not ruling anything out I am skeptical of a terrorist motivation. Looks like another broken child who went feral.
For those who pay attention to such things, Heavy.com is already pushing the NRA/MAGA angle in relation to the parents.
LikeLike
“a broken child who went feral”..Sad and probably accurate description..
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is a commie.
Antifa.
And they have been calling for an armed revolution.
LikeLike
“and a certain month-long religious observance just started but:”
__________________
Is it Ramadan Bomb-a-Thon again already?
LikeLike
Govenor Abbott did a wonderful job in his press conference. He is trustworthy and down-to-earth. Not your typical politician. So thankful to live here & be under his great leadership.
Prayers for all affected by this🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 6 people
I recently read that the permit for the student anti gun march on Washington was applied for several months prior to the Parkland Florida Shooting. How does one explain that? There is only one logical explanation. The shooting was planned. The response from the anti gun groups was instantaneous.
The problem is that most people just cannot believe that such a horrible crime that took the lives of children could ever happen. it just seems too outrageous. Then so does 911.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nah, don’t read too much into it.
The march was planned because the Dems think gun control is a winning issue for them. Then they just waited for the first opportunity to exploit a tragedy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think any of these school shootings were planned by anyone other than the shooters who did them.
LikeLike
A 17 year old kid has no idea of ideology, no deep understanding of anything. This kid lives in a world that is more bewildering than I grew up in for sure. More important I think is the massive pharmaceutical approach to ‘help’ these kids. It is a known problem. FDA needs to assist in rethinking these drugs.
A fall back to young minds whacked out enough that acting out takes place is better school safety. I mean, c’mon, a black trench coat, in Texas, in May? Sheesh!
And perhaps the FBI could stand better leadership as a start. Maybe PDJT can ask Sessions what is his FBI got going on? (not bashing here, just common sense).
LikeLike
Oh he had an ideology and was definitely anarchist. Our youth today are so shielded as to be ultra-malleable and susceptible to being drawn into anarchist type ideology. Especially when the media bombards them 24/7/365 with news broadcasts, rap crap, political leaders and celebrities who encourage resist by any means and then paint bull-eyes on the target, anybody not a Democrat.
LikeLike
They just need a trigger to push them into violence, and that trigger can be anything since today’s youth and young adults are not mentally equipped to deal with anything that upsets their little worlds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Given this tragedy and the other barely avoided ones occurred soon after the CNN “celebrity” posted President Trump in a gun-sight, if the CNN Tweet was not the triggering signal. Need to go back and look at tragedies and to see if some “well meaning celebrity” didn’t post something encouraging violence against the President.
LikeLike
The entire climate of nonstop berating, smearing and not so subtle messaging like the scope picture is seeping into the social fabric. Melania presents a platform against bullying and what happens next….she is relentlessly bullied . It’s sick.
This witness who knew the shooter confirms the kid was bullied at school.
LikeLike
Many kids get bullied at school, but they don’t bring back guns to shoot innocent people.
LikeLike
Don’t get me wrong, I know that but it’s part of the story.
LikeLike
As a former High School Principal for 8 years in Fort Apache, the Bronx, there is no amount of money you could pay me today to go back to running a school. I dealt with everything imaginable but thankfully never any students bringing a gun to school and using it on school grounds. I had two aluminum bats in my office. I was questioned once about them and told my supervisor that the baseball coach asked me t hold onto them because of the cost and concern they would go missing in his office.
Thankfully 😅 I never had to use them. 70% Hispanic and 29.5% Black student population. 85% boys and 15% girls. A couple of Death 💀 threats left on my phone. One was thankfully removed from the school because of it. Found out a few years later that he was arrested for carrying a gun.
I was smart to hire ex gang members as school aides. They knew everything and thankfully had my back. I paid them as much overtime as humanly possible. They really appreciated it.
I was also dumb! I would take beads of the necks of gang members and cut their beads with a scissor. My aides told me after a few times to put the scissors away and let them handle it.
I can’t tell you how many moms, grandmothers etc. would ask me to beat the shit out of their kids because they had no respect for them and some lived in fear.
I had one student with full blown aids. He started to date a young girl that was like a daughter to me who worked in my office and would babysit my kids on occasion when my wife and I would go out. It killed me that I couldn’t say anything to her or her mom who was a friend of my wife and I. Luckily he was arrested in his neighborhood for selling drugs and ended up spending hard time in jail. It saved my career because I was planning to speak with her and her mother on Tuesday when they were coming in for parent teacher conferences.
My thoughts and prayers go out to every single victim and their family! Regrettably this won’t be the last because the media will run with it only reinforcing the sentiments of the next sick bastard to get his 15 minutes of fame!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Is this why his social profiles were deleted? Because he supports Antifa?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/breaking-santa-fe-high-school-killer-wore-antifa-hammer-and-sickle-terrorist-logo/
LikeLike
I think it is now standard practice for the obvious social media accounts to be removed from public view. They are getting much quicker at doing it lately…
Investigators will have access to it.
LikeLike
I predict CNN and MSNBC viewers will soon see interviews with David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez demanding gun bans once again.
LikeLike
This gentleman makes some good points on the Broward shooting that I think may be applied to this tragic event:
Prayers to the Slain, Injured, and Families
LikeLike