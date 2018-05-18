Santa Fe High School Shooting – Nine Dead – Student Suspect Arrested…

•At least 9 people killed Friday morning in gunfire at Santa Fe High School. •30 miles south of Houston, Texas. •Area hospitals reported at least a dozen others were injured. •Police arrested a student suspect and detained a second person. •Victims include students and staff. •The attacker was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, a pistol, a shotgun and pipe bombs. •Police: “Evidently this guy threw pipe bombs all in there. We don’t know if any of them went off.” •First reports of the shooting came in around 7:45 a.m (local). •School police officer engaged attacker, wounded, shot in shoulder.

•Shooter identified as: 17-year-old Dimitrios (Dimitri) Pagourtzis. •High School junior class. •Member of Greek orthodox church. •Social media profile deleted. •Pictures Here •Pictures Here

KHOU – Local Media Link – CRHON: Houston Chronicle Media Link

JUST IN: Pres. Trump on deadly Texas school shooting: "This has been going on too long in our country… we're with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with your forever." https://t.co/NjpKzCWhQV pic.twitter.com/StUGqAcie1 — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018

“There have been explosive devices found in the high school and surrounding areas adjacent to the high school.” – Walter Braun Officials give an update on the Texas high school shooting. https://t.co/WOH0pq8Xii pic.twitter.com/vlSuya0ede — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2018

Advertisements